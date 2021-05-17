Successfully reported this slideshow.
12.1 LOS INICIOS DEL REINADO DE JUAN CARLOS I Y LA TRANSICIÓN DEMOCRÁTICA ESPAÑOLA (1975-1982). Luis José Sánchez Marco
El presidente del Gobierno Arias Navarro anunció por TVE en la madrugada del 20 de noviembre de 1975 la muerte de Franco
Noticias recogidas en los diarios de la mañana
La capilla ardiente se abre en el Palacio Real donde miles de personas desfilaron ante el féretro de Franco
Cuerpo de Franco en el Palacio Real de Madrid
Entierro de Franco en el Valle de los Caídos, 22 de noviembre de 1975
Proclamación del Rey JUAN CARLOS I 22 de noviembre de 1975
Primer gobierno de la monarquía
Cambiar la Ley con la Ley Torcuato Fernández Miranda. Presidente de las Cortes.
El Espíritu de febrero
Represión ante las protestas de la oposición
La Platajunta Plataforma de Coordinación Democrática (PSOE mas democristianos y socialdemócratas. Junta Democrática de Esp...
Visita de los Reyes de España a los EEUU y el discurso del Rey en el Congreso de los EEUU provocó el cese de Arias Navarro
Adolfo Suarez Una incognita
Jura del cargo de Adolfo Suarez 5 de julio de 1976
La Ley de la Reforma Política Las fuerzas políticas españolas planteaban diferentes posibilidades para programar ese cambi...
El Harakiri de las Cortes de Franco.
7 DÍAS DE ENERO SECUESTRO DE ORIOL Y VILLAESCUSA A CARGO DEL GRAPO (organización terrorista de carácter Maoista)
Atentado de extrema derecha a los abogados laboralistas de Atocha
Video
Carrillo entra clandestinamente en Madrid
Legalización del PCE abril de 1977 sábado rojo
Elecciones junio 1977
Cartel electoral de UCD
Grupo parlamentario de la UCD Más que un partido político UCD era una agrupación de partidos de distintas tendencias: Refo...
Dolores Ibárruri “La Pasionaria” y Rafael Alberti. Dos símbolos del exilio que obtuvieron escaño parlamentario como diputa...
Josep Tarradellas, presidente en el exilio de la Generalitat de Cataluña, regresó a Barcelona.
Los pactos de la Moncloa
Cisneros, Perez Llorca y Herrero de Miñon (UCD) Roca Junyent (minoría catalana) Fraga (AP), Peces Barba (PSOE) y Solé Turá...
Estatuto de autonomía Cataluña
Estatuto de autonomía País Vasco
Golpe 23 F Tejero en el Congreso
Tanques en Valencia – Milans del Bosch
Los personajes
El papel del Rey
Gobierno Calvo Sotelo febrero 1981 a octubre 1982
La Ley L.O.A.P.A.
Ley del Divorcio Oposición a la ley del divorcio de la derecha
Ley del Divorcio
1982 triunfo del PSOE
12.1 los inicios del reinado de juan carlos i y la transicion democratica 1975 1982

12.1 los inicios del reinado de Juan Carlos I y la Transición democrática 1975 1982

  1. 1. 12.1 LOS INICIOS DEL REINADO DE JUAN CARLOS I Y LA TRANSICIÓN DEMOCRÁTICA ESPAÑOLA (1975-1982). Luis José Sánchez Marco Profesor de Geografía e Historia
  2. 2. El presidente del Gobierno Arias Navarro anunció por TVE en la madrugada del 20 de noviembre de 1975 la muerte de Franco
  3. 3. Noticias recogidas en los diarios de la mañana
  4. 4. La capilla ardiente se abre en el Palacio Real donde miles de personas desfilaron ante el féretro de Franco
  5. 5. Cuerpo de Franco en el Palacio Real de Madrid
  6. 6. Entierro de Franco en el Valle de los Caídos, 22 de noviembre de 1975
  7. 7. Proclamación del Rey JUAN CARLOS I 22 de noviembre de 1975
  8. 8. Primer gobierno de la monarquía
  9. 9. Cambiar la Ley con la Ley Torcuato Fernández Miranda. Presidente de las Cortes.
  10. 10. El Espíritu de febrero
  11. 11. Represión ante las protestas de la oposición
  12. 12. La Platajunta Plataforma de Coordinación Democrática (PSOE mas democristianos y socialdemócratas. Junta Democrática de España (PCE mas PSP, independientes y monárquicos de D. Juan)
  13. 13. Visita de los Reyes de España a los EEUU y el discurso del Rey en el Congreso de los EEUU provocó el cese de Arias Navarro
  14. 14. Adolfo Suarez Una incognita
  15. 15. Jura del cargo de Adolfo Suarez 5 de julio de 1976
  16. 16. La Ley de la Reforma Política Las fuerzas políticas españolas planteaban diferentes posibilidades para programar ese cambio político: Rechazo al cambio, por parte de sectores inmovilistas que deseaban la continuidad del sistema. (El Bunker) Continuidad con tímidas reformas. Planteamiento de un sector aperturista del franquismo, postura defendida por Arias Navarro y Fraga. Reformismo. Posibilidad planteada por un sector conservador de la oposición, que pactaría con el gobierno que representaba el aperturismo dentro del Régimen. Este proceso debería contar con un respaldo jurídico, para lo cual se elaboró una Ley de Reforma Política, y también habría de ser apoyado por el pleno de las Cortes elegidas democráticamente. Ruptura total con el régimen de Franco. Posición defendida por la oposición democrática del interior y del exilio.
  17. 17. El Harakiri de las Cortes de Franco.
  18. 18. 7 DÍAS DE ENERO SECUESTRO DE ORIOL Y VILLAESCUSA A CARGO DEL GRAPO (organización terrorista de carácter Maoista)
  19. 19. Atentado de extrema derecha a los abogados laboralistas de Atocha
  20. 20. Video
  21. 21. Carrillo entra clandestinamente en Madrid
  22. 22. Legalización del PCE abril de 1977 sábado rojo
  23. 23. Elecciones junio 1977
  24. 24. Cartel electoral de UCD
  25. 25. Grupo parlamentario de la UCD Más que un partido político UCD era una agrupación de partidos de distintas tendencias: Reformistas procedentes del Franquismo Demócrata-cristianos Liberales Socialdemócratas
  26. 26. Dolores Ibárruri “La Pasionaria” y Rafael Alberti. Dos símbolos del exilio que obtuvieron escaño parlamentario como diputados del PCE.
  27. 27. Josep Tarradellas, presidente en el exilio de la Generalitat de Cataluña, regresó a Barcelona.
  28. 28. Los pactos de la Moncloa
  29. 29. Cisneros, Perez Llorca y Herrero de Miñon (UCD) Roca Junyent (minoría catalana) Fraga (AP), Peces Barba (PSOE) y Solé Turá (PCE)
  30. 30. Estatuto de autonomía Cataluña
  31. 31. Estatuto de autonomía País Vasco
  32. 32. Golpe 23 F Tejero en el Congreso
  33. 33. Tanques en Valencia – Milans del Bosch
  34. 34. Los personajes
  35. 35. El papel del Rey
  36. 36. Gobierno Calvo Sotelo febrero 1981 a octubre 1982
  37. 37. La Ley L.O.A.P.A.
  38. 38. Ley del Divorcio Oposición a la ley del divorcio de la derecha
  39. 39. Ley del Divorcio
  40. 40. 1982 triunfo del PSOE

