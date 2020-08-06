Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BOMBEO MECANICO. Nombre: Luis Rodriguez Cedula: 25.137.470 Materia: Produccion de Hidrocarburo Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación I.U.P. Santiago Mariño Maracaibo - Edo. Zulia
  2. 2. BOMBEO MECANICO. • Es uno de los métodos mas usados, el cual consiste en la elevación de manera artificial de fluidos encontrados en el pozo, es un método que usa una bomba de acción reciprocante la cual le administra energía una sarta de varillas o cabillas, los motores generadores de energía son eléctricos o de combustión interna, la cual moviliza a una unidad de superficie mediante un sistema de engranaje y correas.
  3. 3. PRINCIPIO DEL LEVANTAMIENTO ARTIFICIAL • Confinar los fluidos y desplazar a través de la bomba de una zona de baja presion, a una de alta presión. • Suministra energía a los fluidos dentro de la tubería por medio a la bomba que esta conectada a las cabillas. • La energía es transferida al fluido a través de la compresión por movimiento del los pistones.
  4. 4. EQUIPOS DE SUPERFICIE. • Motor. • Estructura. • Balancín. • Cabezote. • Vastago pulido o Varrillon Pulido. • Barra cargadora.
  5. 5. EQUIPOS DE SUPERFICIE • Motor: dentro de los equipos de superficie tenemos el motor, el cual esta encargada de suministrarle la energía necesaria a la unidad de bombeo para levantar los fluidos a superficie.
  6. 6. EQUIPOS DE SUPERFICIE. • Balancín: La principal función es almacenar energía en la carrera descendente, y entregar energía en la carrera ascendente. • Cabezote: Se encarga de mantener vertical toda la línea conformada desde la rienda, sarta de varillas, hasta la bomba. • Vastago pulido o Varrillon Pulido: La relación directa entre la sarta de varillas y el equipo de superficie es el varillon pulido o vástago pulido. • Barra cargadora: Cerca del final superior del varillon pulido esta una abrazadera del varillon el cual es soportado por barra cargadora.
  7. 7. UNIDAD DE BOMBEO. • Es una máquina integrada, cuyo objetivo es de convertir el movimiento angular del eje de un motor o reciproco vertical, a una velocidad apropiada con la finalidad de accionar la sarta de cabillas y la bomba de subsuelo. • Balancines convencionales. Estos poseen un reductor de velocidad (engranaje) localizado en su parte posterior y un punto de apoyo situado en la mitad de la viga. • Balancines de geometría avanzada. Estos poseen un reductor de velocidad en su parte delantera y un punto de apoyo localizado en la parte posterior del balancín. Esta clase de unidades se clasifican en balancines mecánicamente balanceados mediante contrapesos y por balancines balanceados por aire comprimido.
  8. 8. El cabezal mediante la energía que le suministra el motor sube y baja la sarta de tubería, en subsuelo se encuentran unas bombas, con unas válvulas de viaje y una válvula fija las cuales están encargadas de abrir y cerrar y abrir cuando la bomba se llene, haciendo los viajes de arriba abajo permitidos por el balancín.

