Estilos de aprendizaje redipe

Mtro. Gerardo Cortes Luna Mtro. Luis Gerardo García Cruz “Importancia de los estilos de aprendizaje en la formación superi...
ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE (VAK) Meets Ralph(1999) “Teorías y ejercicios”, Santiago de chile,pp.32
VISUAL Ver Mirar Leer Imaginar Tarjetas Bocetos Dibujos Pinturas Caricaturas Películas Videos Fotos Mapas Diagramas Cartel...
AUDITIVO Escuchar Oír Audio Cintas Cantar Ritmo Debates Discusiones Entrevistas Lecturas Hablar en público Telefonear
KINESTESICO Tocar Sentir Trabajo de campo Pintar Dibujar Mover Bailar Laboratorio Mostrar Hacer y Reparar cosas
DESFASE GENERACIONAL
ESTRATEGIAS DE ENSEÑANZA CONDUCTUAL LIBROS PIZARRAS DIBUJOS REVISTAS DICCIONARIOS DIAGRAMAS DE LLAVES
ESTRATEGIAS DE ENSEÑANZA CONSTRUCTIVISTAS • ECA • ABP • ABI • ABP • TRABAJO COLABORATIVO • TAREAS DE DESEMPEÑO https://es....
“Importancia de los estilos de aprendizaje en la formación superior” Realizar test estilos de aprendizaje Cada licenciatur...
Equilibrio entre los estilos (%)
Favorecer el sistema educativo por medio de los estilos de aprendizaje
PROPUESTA VISUAL • Ver, mirar, imaginar, leer. • Exposiciones, diapositivas. • Carteles, tarjetas. • Microscopios. • Dibuj...
AUDITIVO • Escuchar, oír. • Cantar, ritmo. • Debates, discusiones, entrevistas. • Cintas, audio. • Hablar en público, tele...
KINESTESICO • Tocar, sentir. • Trabajo de campo. • Pintar, dibujar. • Mover, bailar. • Laboratorio. • Mostrar, hacer y rep...
GRACIAS
  

