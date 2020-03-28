Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aplicación de organizadores con el desarrollo del pensamiento critico LIC. LUIS ESCOBAR QUIMICA Y BIOLOGIA INSTITUCION EDU...
1. ¿Qué destrezas y valores he enseñado? 2. ¿Cuáles son problemas tengo en mi materia? 3. ¿Qué les gusta hacer a mis estud...
Organizador “Color, idea, Imagen”
Organizador grafico :Comparar /Contrasta
Compara/ contrasta
Escalera de meta cognición
Escalera meta cognición
Partes y todo
Partes / Todo
Palabra/ idea/ Frase
Palabra/ idea/ Frase
Problema/ solución
Problema/ Solución
Organizadores de desarrollo del pensamiento
Organizadores de desarrollo del pensamiento
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Organizadores de desarrollo del pensamiento

23 views

Published on

Organizadores gráficos DE CRITERIO DE PENSAMIENTO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Organizadores de desarrollo del pensamiento

  1. 1. Aplicación de organizadores con el desarrollo del pensamiento critico LIC. LUIS ESCOBAR QUIMICA Y BIOLOGIA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA PARTICULAR AUTOMOTRIZ LATINOAMERICANO
  2. 2. 1. ¿Qué destrezas y valores he enseñado? 2. ¿Cuáles son problemas tengo en mi materia? 3. ¿Qué les gusta hacer a mis estudiantes en clase?
  3. 3. Organizador “Color, idea, Imagen”
  4. 4. Organizador grafico :Comparar /Contrasta
  5. 5. Compara/ contrasta
  6. 6. Escalera de meta cognición
  7. 7. Escalera meta cognición
  8. 8. Partes y todo
  9. 9. Partes / Todo
  10. 10. Palabra/ idea/ Frase
  11. 11. Palabra/ idea/ Frase
  12. 12. Problema/ solución
  13. 13. Problema/ Solución

×