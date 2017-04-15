Exposicion (1)

LUIS FELIPE ANGULO IBARRA. SERGIO ANDRES MAYA CORREAL. MARCO REGULATORIO INTERNACIONAL, ESTÁNDARES, NORMAS Y GUÍAS.
La nueva forma de entender y ejercer la gestión empresarial que supone la responsabilidad social corporativa (RSC) ha conc...
La Responsabilidad Social debe ser considerada como un plus normativo y de integración voluntaria por parte de las organiz...
Esta norma publicada el año 2010 y desarrollada por ISO (International Standard Organization) tiene el objetivo de orienta...
La norma tiene la siguiente estructura: • Introducción. • Alcance. • Referencias normativas. • Términos y definiciones. • ...
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) es una institución independiente creada en 1999 cuya misión es proporcionar un marco fia...
El Pacto Mundial es una iniciativa voluntaria, que nace en 2000 como resultado de las reuniones mantenidas en 1999 durante...
La norma SA 8000 surgió en 1997 en Estados Unidos con la misión de “mejorar las condiciones de trabajo a nivel mundial”. S...
CARACTERÍSTICAS. ● Es una norma internacional. ● Define los requisitos acerca de las prácticas de empleo sociales de fabri...
La serie de normas Accountability 1000 (AA1000) ha sido elaborada por el ISEA (Institute for Social and Ethical Accountabi...
● Cubre todos los resultados de la organización, económicos, sociales y ambientales, es decir, el “desempeño sostenible”. ...
En el año 2000 surge esta norma, desarrollada por Forética, Asociación de Empresas y Profesionales de la Responsabilidad S...
La norma está compuesta por una serie de capítulos que la desarrollan. Los primeros cinco capítulos explican los anteceden...
Las nueve áreas de gestión son: • Alta Dirección • Clientes • Proveedores y Subcontratistas • Recursos Humanos • Entorno S...
El Pacto Global de las Naciones Unidas Los principios de “The Caux Round Table” (CRT) Norma UNE 165010 EX de AENOR Los Pri...
×