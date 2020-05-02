Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modelo assure

  1. 1. D E H E I M I C H Y C O L MODELO ASSURE
  2. 2. CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES Es un modelo que los docentes y capacitadores pueden utilizar para dise�ar, desarrollar y mejorar ambientes de aprendizaje adecuados a las caracter�sticas de sus estudiantes
  3. 3. FASES DEL MODELO ASSURE Fase 1:El primer paso del modelo ASSURE consiste en analizar las caracter�sticas del estudiante o de los participantes del curso, recuperar aspectos socioecon�micos y culturales, antecedentes escolares, edad, sexo, estilos de aprendizaje, as� como sus h�bitos Fase 2: Hace referencia a Establecimiento de objetivos de aprendizaje, analizado las caracter�sticas de los estudiantes, se puede preparar la lecci�n para garantizar y asegurar el aprendizaje; Fase 3: La selecci�n de estrategias, tecnolog�as, medios y materiales, corresponde al tercer paso, construir un puente entre estos dos puntos, por un lado las estrategias de instrucci�n apropiadas, las tecnolog�as, y medios y despu�s decidir los materiales para la implementaci�n.
  4. 4. FASES DEL MODELO ASSURE Fase 4: Una vez que se cuenta con esa selecci�n de los recursos y materiales a implementar en su curso, es el momento que el profesor piense en organizar el escenario de aprendizaje. Fase 5: La pen�ltima etapa se refiere a la Participaci�n de los estudiantes, que la participaci�n activa del educando en el proceso educativo mejora los resultados y aumenta la probabilidad de �xito de los aprendizajes; Fase 6: representa el momento de evaluar el logro de los objetivos de aprendizaje, el proceso de instrucci�n y el impacto en el uso de los medios tecnol�gicos GRACIAS

