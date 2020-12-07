Simple knot (oriental knot) step by-step guide

Also known as the Oriental, Kent knot and Petit Noeud, the Simple Knot contains the fewest possible steps and is very easy to learn. Despite its simplicity, this knot is rarely worn in the West but maintains popularity in China. This may be because it is not self-releasing, making it more difficult to untie. The Simple knot is compact with an asymmetry causing it to lean toward the active end. This knot works well with thick neckties or for tall guys who need a little extra length. Live the simple life.