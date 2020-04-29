Código de Endereçamento Postal - Moçambique

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Código de Endereçamento Postal C E P M Z REPÚBLICA DE MOÇAMBIQUE MAEFP E MTC
Título: Autores: Capa e ilustrações: Fonte da Base Cartográﬁca: Edição: Tiragem: Impressão: Data de impressão: Número de R...
AGRADECIMENTOS Conselho Consultivo, Conselho Técnico Nélcia Tembe, Rosa Costa Alexandre Uisse, José Zibia, Sérgio Cuambe, ...
SUMÁRIO Apresentação do MAEFP 06 02 Província de Maputo 23 Apresentação do MTC 08 03 Província de Gaza 27 CEP - Código de ...
6 evolução social, demográﬁca, econó- Amica e política do país nos últimos decénios ele- vou Moçambique a novos pata- mare...
7 Maputo, 19 de Setembro de 2019. Em nome do MAEFP e em meu nome pessoal, agradeço imensamente aos autores desta obra pela...
8 S. Excia. Carlos A. F. Mesquita Ministro dos Transportes e Comunicações oçambique está a conhecer um assi- Mnalável dese...
nossa expectativa ver o mesmo proﬁssionalismo na implementa- ção e ﬁscalização do cumprimen- to dos comandos estatuídos pe...
No decurso das últimasqua- tro décadas a evolução social, demográﬁca, económica e política de Moçambique dotou o país de n...
11 dades dos correios, serviços, órgãos públicos, empresas e edifícios, entreoutros. O CEP é, antes de mais, um instrument...
CÓDI GO DE ENDEREÇAMENTO POSTAL 12 Código da Província Código do Distrito Código do Posto Administrativo ESTRUTURA NUMÉRIC...
13 Para que serve o CEP codiﬁcação CEP constante da tabela a seguir, as diﬁculdades, com que se deparam os serviços de cor...
Limite de Bairro Limite de Distrito LEGENDA Katembe Kamavota Kamaxakeni Nhlamankulu Kamubukwana Kanyaka CFM Kampfumu CIDAD...
Guachene Chali KaTembe Incassane Chamissava Inguide Kamaxakeni Nhlamankulu Nhaquene Inguane Ridzene KaNyaka Ridzene BELAVI...
Polana CaniçoB Inhagoia A Salene Mavalane A Alto MaéA Alto Maé B CoopChaman- culo A Chaman- culo B Chaman- culo C Malanga ...
DISTRITO BAIRRO CEP KaMpfumo Alto Maé "A" 0101-01 Alto Maé "B" 0101-02 Central "A" 0101-03 Central "B" 0101-04 Central "C"...
DISTRITO BAIRRO CEP KaMaxakeni Maxaquene "D" 0103-05 Polana Caniço "A" 0103-06 Polana Caniço "B" 0103-07 Urbanização 0103-...
DISTRITO BAIRRO CEP KaMubukwana Mahlazine 0105-12 Salene 0105-13 Zimpeto 0105-14 KaTembe Chali 0106-01 Chamissava 0106-02 ...
Marracuene Machubo Maluana Calanga Xinavane Magude Panjane Motaze Mapulanguene Mahele 3 deFevereiro Pessene Boane Rio Nama...
Machubo Maluana Calanga Xinavane Magude Panjane Motaze Mapulanguene 3 deFevereiro Pessene Boane Matola- Rio Namaacha Moamb...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Matutuíne Bela-Vista (Sede) 0201-01 Catembe Nsime 0201-02 Catuane 0201-03 Machangulo 0201-04 Zitun...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Magude Mapulanguene 0208-03 Motaze 0208-04 Panjane 0208-05 PROVÍNCIA DE MAPUTO 26
03 Mabalane Ntlavene Chibuto Caniçado GAZA ÁFRICA DO SUL INHAMBANE ZIMBABWE MANICA Chicualalacuala Massingir Chigubo Cidad...
Massingir Mabalane Ntlavene GAZA ÁFRICA DO SUL INHAMBANE ZIMBABWE MANICA Chicualalacuala Chigubo Cidade deXai-Xai Chicum- ...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Chongoene Chongoene (Sede) 0301-01 Mazucane 0301-02 Nguzene 0301-03 Xai-Xai Inhamissa 0302-01 Patr...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Chibuto Malehice 0306-06 Chókwè Chókwè (Sede) 0307-01 Lionde Macarretane 0307-02 0307-03 Xilembene...
Mawayela Zimane Mam- bone Save Govuro Zinave Zandamela Zavala Quissico Inharrime Inharrime Mocumbi Cumbana Pembe Mapinhane...
Mawayela Zimane Mam- bone Save Govuro Zinave Zavala Quissico Zandamela InharrimeInharrime Mocumbi Cumbana Urrene Jangamo J...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Zavala Quissico (Sede) 0401-01 Zandamela 0401-02 Inharrime Inharrime (Sede) 0402-01 Mocumbi 0402-0...
PROVÍNCIA DE INHAMBANE 34 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Inhambane Nhamua 0404-21 Salele 0404-22 Siquiriva 0404-23 Maxixe Bembe 0...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Govuro Save 0414-02 PROVÍNCIA DE INHAMBANE 35 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Morrumbene Morrumbene (Sede)...
Muxúnguè Galinha Chupanga Goonda Cidade da Beira Sofala Chibabava Estaquinha Chibabava Búzi Beira Búzi Dondo Dondo Nhamata...
Muxúnguè Galinha Chupanga Goonda Cidade da Beira Sofala Chibabava Estaquinha Chibabava BúziBúzi Dondo Nhamadze Gorongosa G...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Machanga Divinhe 0501-01 Machanga (Sede) 0501-02 Búzi Búzi (Sede) 0502-01 Estaquinha 0502-02 Sofal...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Caia Caia (Sede) 0511-01 Murraça 0511-02 Sena 0511-03 Marínguè Canxixe 0512-01 Marínguè (Sede) 051...
Guro Mungari Guro Nhamassonge Mandie Buzua Nhacolo Nhacafula Tambara Sussundenga Vanduzi Nhampassa Macossa Nhamagua Choa M...
Guro Mungari Guro Nhamassonge Mandie Buzua Nhacolo Nhacafula Tambara Vanduzi Nhampassa Macossa Nhamagua Choa Macossa Catan...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Machaze Chitobe (Sede) 0601-01 Save 0601-02 Mossurize Chiurairue 0602-01 Dacata 0602-02 Espungaber...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Macossa Nguawala 0609-02 Nhamagua 0609-03 Báruè Catandica (Sede) 0610-01 Choa 0610-02 Nhampassa 06...
ZIMBABWE MANICA SOFALA ZAMBÉ- ZIA MALAWI ZÂMBIA Luenha Changara Chiôco Chintholo Chinthopo Zumbu Zumbu Zâmbuè Muze Mphende...
ZIMBABWE MANICA SOFALA ZAMBÉ- ZIA MALAWI ZÂMBIA Luenha Changara Chiôco Chintholo Chinthopo Zumbu Zumbu Zâmbuè Muze Mphende...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mutarara Charre 0701-01 Inhangoma 0701-02 Nhamayabuѐ (Sede) 0701-03 Dôa Chueza 0702-01 Dôa (Sede) ...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Angónia Dómuè 0713-01 Ulónguè (Sede) 0713-02 Macanga Chidzolomondo 0714-01 Furancungo (Sede) 0714-...
Megaza Chire Chinde LuaboChinde Mopeia Namacurra Macuse Mocuba Mugeba Mocuba Derre Guerissa Derre Morrumbala Morrumbala Ni...
Megaza Chire Chinde LuaboChinde Chimbazo Luabo Mopeia Mopeia Namacurra Macuse Mugeba Mocuba Guerissa Derre Derre Morrumbal...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Chinde Chinde (Sede) 0801-01 Micaúne 0801-02 Luabo Chimbazo 0802-01 Luabo (Sede) 0802-02 Inhassung...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Milange Majaua 0816-01 Milange (Sede) 0816-02 Mongue 0816-03 Gilé Alto Ligonha 0817-01 Gilé (Sede)...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Molumbo Molumbo (Sede) 0821-02 Guruè Guruè (Sede) 0822-01 Lioma 0822-02 Mepuagiua 0822-03 PROVÍNCI...
Chihulo Mutivasse Namapa Mazua ZAMBÉZIA Moma Moma Larde Larde Angoche Angoche Liúpo Liúpo Chalaua Nametil Iulúti Mogovolas...
Chihulo Mutivasse Namapa ZAMBÉZIA LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administra...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Moma Chalaua 0901-01 Moma (Sede) 0901-02 Larde Larde (Sede) 0902-01 Mucuali 0902-02 Angoche Angoch...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Nampula Muatala 0909-03 Namicopo 0909-04 Napipine 0909-05 Natikire 0909-06 Rapale Mutivasse 0910-0...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mecubúri Mecubúri (Sede) 0917-01 Milhana Muíte 0917-02 0917-03 Namina 0917-04 Lalaua Lalaua (Sede)...
Papai Chiúre Velho Chiúre- Mezeze Mecúﬁ Pemba Cidadede Metuge Mieze Ancuabe Metoro Mesa Pemba Katapua Mecúﬁ Namogelia Melo...
Chiúre Chiúre Chiúre- Mezeze Velho Mecúﬁ Pemba Cidadede Pemba Ancuabe Ancuabe Metuge Metuge Mieze Murrèbué Mecúﬁ Metoro Me...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mecuﬁ Mecuﬁ (Sede) 1001-01 Murrébué 1001-02 Chiúre Chiúre (Sede) 1002-01 Chiúre-Velho 1002-02 Kata...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Pemba Natite 1005-09 Paquitequete 1005-10 Metuge Metuge (Sede) 1006-01 Mieze 1006-02 Ancuabe Ancua...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mocímboa da Praia Diaca 1014-01 Mbau 1014-02 Mocímboa da Praia (Sede) 1014-03 Mueda Chapa 1015-01 ...
Chiúta Mitande Itepela Massangulo Mandimba Mandimba Ngaúma Mecanhelas Etarara Insaca Lurio Metarica Metarica Nipepe Nipepe...
Insaca Chiúta Mitande Mandimba Mandimba Mecanhelas Etarara Lurio Metarica Metarica Nipepe Nipepe Maúa Maúa MalangaChimbuni...
69 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Cuamba Cuamba (Sede) 1101-01 Etatara 1101-02 Lúrio 1101-03 Mecanhelas Chiúta 1102-01 Insaca (Se...
DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mecula Mecula (Sede) 1112-02 Mavago Mavago (Sede) 1113-01 M’Sawise 1113-02 Muembe Chiconono 1114-0...
  1. 1. Código de Endereçamento Postal C E P M Z REPÚBLICA DE MOÇAMBIQUE MAEFP E MTC
  2. 2. Título: Autores: Capa e ilustrações: Fonte da Base Cartográﬁca: Edição: Tiragem: Impressão: Data de impressão: Número de Registo: Responsáveis pela edição: REPÚBLICA DE MOÇAMBIQUE MINISTÉRIO DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO ESTATAL E FUNÇÃO PÚBLICA (MAEFP) Direcção Nacional de Organização Territorial (DNOT) MINISTÉRIO DOS TRANSPORTES E COMUNICAÇÕES (MTC) Instituto Nacional das Comunicações de Moçambique (INCM) FICHA TÉCNICA Código de Endereçamento Postal (CEP), Índice Geral Teodoro Cândido VALES (PhD) e Daiane BERTOLI (PhD) Teodoro Cândido VALES (PhD) e Daiane BERTOLI (PhD) DNOT, 2018. Escala 1:1.600.000. MAEFP e MTC 1.000 exemplares Minerva Print Dezembro de 2019 10149/RLINICC/19 Direcção Nacional de Organização Territorial (MAEFP) Instituto Nacional das Comunicações de Moçambique (INCM/MTC) Reservados os Direitos de Autor © Teodoro Cândido Vales
  3. 3. AGRADECIMENTOS Conselho Consultivo, Conselho Técnico Nélcia Tembe, Rosa Costa Alexandre Uisse, José Zibia, Sérgio Cuambe, Aida Samo Jaqueline Pateguana, Verlopes Nhampossa Conselho de Administração, Ema M. S. Chicoco, Américo Muchanga, Massingue Apala, AdrianaMiranda MAEFP: MAEFP/GM: MAEFP/DNOT: MTC/GM: MTC/INCM:
  4. 4. SUMÁRIO Apresentação do MAEFP 06 02 Província de Maputo 23 Apresentação do MTC 08 03 Província de Gaza 27 CEP - Código de Endereçamento 04 Província de Inhambane 31 Postal 10 05 Província de Sofala 37 Adopção do CEP: uma estratégia 06 Província de Manica 41 coerente 10 07 Província de Tete 45 O que é o CEP? 12 08 Província de Zambézia 49 Para que serve o CEP 13 09 Província de Nampula 55 CEP - Índice Geral 15 10 Província de Cabo Delgado 61 01 Cidade de Maputo 17 11 Província de Niassa 67
  5. 5. 6 evolução social, demográﬁca, econó- Amica e política do país nos últimos decénios ele- vou Moçambique a novos pata- mares de crescimento, que con- vidam ao aprimoramento cons- tante dos instrumentos de ges- tão territorial com vista a fortale- cer a competitividade do merca- doe o desenvolvimentosocial. O crescimento rápido dos centros urbanos e a criação de novos bairros, agregados às vastas extensões de áreas rura- is com ocupações dispersas, conformaram a necessidadede um sistema codiﬁcado de locali- zação e identiﬁcação dos sítios, para fazer face às exigências locais e mundiais de eﬁciência e agilidade da logística e de ampliação do acesso aos servi- çosbásicos. Por conseguinte, o actual estágio de desenvolvimento empresarial e comercial do país exigiu o suporte de criação de novos instrumentos de Siste- mas de Endereçamento, para o qual a criação e adopção do Código de Endereçamento Pos- tal (CEP) é o elemento cataliza- dor que permite às unidades territoriais e zonas urbanas atin- gir índices cada vez mais eleva- dos de crescimento económico e desenvolvimentosocial. OGovernotemempreendido esforços a todos níveis no senti- do de assegurar o funciona- mento dos serviços inerentes aos diversos domíniossectoria- is, porém a montante destes S. Excia. Carmelita R. Namashulua Ministra da Administração Estatal e Função Pública
  6. 6. 7 Maputo, 19 de Setembro de 2019. Em nome do MAEFP e em meu nome pessoal, agradeço imensamente aos autores desta obra pela originalidade deste Índice Geral e pelo esforço abne- gado que conduziu a concepção e produçãodestetrabalho. É neste contexto que Moçam- bique decide desenhar e imple- mentar, através do MAEFP (Mi- nistério da Administração Estatal e Função Pública) e do MTC (Mi- nistério dos Transportes e Comu- nicações) o Código de Endereça- mento Postal (CEP) que é a chave susceptível de organizar e pôr em funcionamento integrado, o Sistema de Endereçamento (SE) e o Sistema de Endereça- mento Postal(SEP). É neste âmbito que se apre- senta este Índice Geral do Códi- go de Endereçamento Postal de Moçambique para ser utilizado como um Guia e um elemento para a disseminação da utiliza- ção dos recém aprovados Códi- gos de Endereçamento Postal dasunidadesterritoriaisdo País. Carmelita R. Namashulua encontra-se o desenvolvimento de uma organização territorial assente num sistema operacio- nal de localização e de codiﬁca- ção de Endereçamento Postal que dá aso, entre outros, à servi- ços eﬁcientes de entrega de encomendas e correspondênci- as. Com efeito, denota-se um crescente reconhecimento de que o uso efectivo do Código de Endereçamento Postal irá res- ponder a muitos desaﬁos de desenvolvimento que o país enfrenta, dentre os quais o de desenvolvimento urbano como o rural, inclusão social,prestação de serviços básicos, preparação para fazer face à desastres natu- rais, pandemias bem como o deslocamento depopulações. A Ministra daAdminstração Estatal e Função Pública
  7. 7. 8 S. Excia. Carlos A. F. Mesquita Ministro dos Transportes e Comunicações oçambique está a conhecer um assi- Mnalável desenvolvi- mento económico e social que se traduz na expansão e surgi- mento de novas cidades, vilas, povoações e outros aglomera- dos populacionais que deman- dam, cada vez mais, os serviços postais (envio e recepção de encomendas), impondo-se por isso uma acção de ordenamen- to do sistema de endereçamen- topostal. Para responder a esta necessidade, o Governo apro- vou, através do Decreto nº 28/2019, de 12 de Abril o pre- sente Código de Endereçamen- toPostal(CEP),uminstrumento que vai revolucionar o funciona- mento da actividade de correio, na medida em que as cidades, vilas, aldeias e povoações, bem como os próprios cidadãos pas- sarão a ter um moderno e ﬁável endereço postal, facilitando a respectiva localização quer para entrega de encomendas postais, quer para a recolha de mercadorias a serem enviadas através docorreio. Este instrumento deve ser encarado como a resposta do Governo para a dinamização do serviço de Correio no País, acti- vidade bastante desaﬁada pelo desenvolvimento das Tecnolo- gias de Informação e Comuni- cação (TIC) que tomaram parte do negócio do correio. As cartas e outros documentos que eram um dos seguimentos de negó- cio dos correios, são actual-
  8. 8. nossa expectativa ver o mesmo proﬁssionalismo na implementa- ção e ﬁscalização do cumprimen- to dos comandos estatuídos pelo presenteinstrumento. Governo continuará a assegurar o acesso universal do serviço de correio, isto é, independentemen- te do local onde o cidadão moçambicano estiver deverá ter acesso ao serviço de correio, exortando à Autoridade Regula- dora das Comunicações para a implementação integral do ende- reçamento postal quer nas gran- des cidades, onde o serviço de correio é mais rentável, quer nas povoações, no quadro da inclu- são e realização do acesso uni- versal. Terminamos felicitando às equipas que se empenharam na preparação do presente Código de Endereçamento Postal lidera- das pela Autoridade Reguladora das Comunicações, operadores e outros intervenientes, sendo Carlos A. F.Mesquita Maputo, 19 de Setembro de 2019. mente enviados através de vários dispositivos tecnológicos mais eﬁcientes eeﬁcazes. É visão do Governo que os correios devem se reposicionar, ocupando o seu espaço, nonovo contexto do desenvolvimento tecnológico. As TIC nãodevem ser encaradas como um proble- ma. Os operadores de correio devem se apropriar do desenvol- vimento tecnológico para se conectarem facilmente com os seus clientes, bem como na cria- ção de um sistema moderno de monitoria das encomendas, cri- andoa necessáriaconﬁançapara que os cidadãos se sintam enco- rajados a usar os serviços presta- dos peloscorreios. Através da empresa pública Correios de Moçambique, o O Ministro dos Transportes e Comunicações 9
  9. 9. No decurso das últimasqua- tro décadas a evolução social, demográﬁca, económica e política de Moçambique dotou o país de novos níveis de cresci- mento, que, por conseguinte, impõem desaﬁos constantes para o aprimoramento dos seus instrumentos de gestão territo- rial com vista a fortalecera com- petitividade do mercado desenvolvimentosocial. O crescimento rápido dos centros urbanos e a criação de novos bairros, agregados às vastas extensões de áreas ru- rais com ocupações dispersas, conformaram um cenário caren- te de um sistema codiﬁcado de localização e de identiﬁcação dos sítios, o que contrasta com as exigências locais e mundiais de eﬁciência e agilidade da logística para o incremento das trocas comerciais actuais e futu- ras - em particular das corres- e o pondências - e do acesso aos serviçosbásicos. Diversos esforços entretanto efectuados foram para assegurar o funcionamentodos serviços inerentes aos diversos domínios sectoriais, porém à montante destes encontram-se os serviços postais e de correio cuja eﬁciência é dependente de um sistema de localização e da existência de um Código de Endereçamento Postal. Com efeito, Moçambique apresenta uma distribuição de correio em fase de evolução, e que neces- sita aprimorar as suas formas de rastreio e distribuição. Entre- tanto, esta situação é concomi- tante com um contexto nacional de aumento demográﬁco, de um considerável crescimento CEP 10 CÓDI GO DE ENDEREÇAMENTO POSTAL Adopção do CEP: Uma estratégia coerente
  10. 10. 11 dades dos correios, serviços, órgãos públicos, empresas e edifícios, entreoutros. O CEP é, antes de mais, um instrumento de apoio primordial à organizaçãoterritorial. Considerando-se também que o CEP inscreve-se numa pers- pectiva de continuidadetemporal de longo prazo aﬁgurou-se necessário efectuar a sua adop- ção, assegurar a coerência, dinâ- mica e ﬂexibilidade deste novo dispositivo. É neste contexto que se apre- senta o novo CEP, aprovado pelo Conselho de Ministros, através do Decreto nº 28/2019, de 12 de Abril. O Código de Endereçamento empresarial e de expansão comercial, entre outras mudan- ças e hábitos nas comunidades, em que é igualmente notável o incremento da pressão para a distribuição de correspondência e de outros objectos. Assim, o Código de Endereçamento Pos- tal, representa uma infra- estrutura nacional importante para apoiar o desenvolvimento social e económico. Com efeito, denota-se um crescente reco- nhecimento de que o uso efectivo de informações do Código de Endereçamento Postal poderão aliviar muitos dos desa-ﬁos de desenvolvimento que o país enfrenta, dentre os quais o de desenvolvimento urbano como o rural, inclusão social, prestação de serviços básicos, preparação para fazer face à desastres natu- rais, pandemias bem como o des- locamento depopulações. É neste contexto que o gover- no moçambicano decide dese- nhar e implementar um sistema susceptível de estruturar, organi- zar e pôr em funcionamento um Sistema operacional de Endere- çamento Postal, através da intro- dução de um Código de Endere- çamento Postal (designado abre- viadamente por CEP), que visa principalmente orientar e acele- rar o encaminhamento, o trata- mento e a distribuição de objetos postados por correio, por meio da sua atribuição à localidades, uni-
  11. 11. CÓDI GO DE ENDEREÇAMENTO POSTAL 12 Código da Província Código do Distrito Código do Posto Administrativo ESTRUTURA NUMÉRICA DO CEP O que é o CEP? de codiﬁcação numérico esta- belecido para as unidades terri- toriaisMoçambicanas. Este CEP é composto por seis algarismos,que correspon- Postal (ou CEP) é um sistema dem a justaposição,respectiva- mente, do código da Província, com dois algarismos, do código do Distrito, com dois algarismos e, do código do Posto Adminis- trativo também com dois alga- rismos. O código da Província e do Distrito são separados do código do Posto Administrativo por um ifen, como ilustra a ﬁgura a seguir. Com a adopção desta nova CEP
  12. 12. 13 Para que serve o CEP codiﬁcação CEP constante da tabela a seguir, as diﬁculdades, com que se deparam os serviços de correio, serão por conseguinte ultrapassadas. Com efeito, den- tre os vários benefícios que este novo CEP trará para o país desta- cam-sea viabilidade para:  Establecer zonas inteligentes dotadas de informação econó- mica esocial;  Adequar os instrumentos de gestão territorial, de infra- estruturas de serviços postais à sua evolução presente e futura;  Desenvolver estratégias que permitam ampliar a cobertura de serviços por parte das como o sector de saúde, uma vez que a atribuição do CEP bem como do Endereço permi- tirá as ambulâncias chegarem maisrápidoaospacientes.  Aumentar a inclusão social, pois as zonas rurais serão loca- lizadas através de um identiﬁ- cador de localização georrefe- renciada. diversas instituições do Esta- do,e não só;  Melhorar o acesso aos servi- çospúblicose equipamentos;  Melhorar a prestação deservi- ços básicos como o forneci- mento de água, electricidade bem como o sistema de factu- raçãoe recolhade impostos;  Desenvolver o mercado dos serviços postais em Moçambi- que, através de processos adequados de controlo sob critériosde qualidade e melho- riacontínua;  Facilitar o desenvolvimento do comércioelectrónico;  Optimizar o tempo de resposta em situação de emergência, Nas páginas que seguem, este guia apresenta a lista- gem completa dos respecti- vos Códigos de Endereça- mentoPostalparatodoo país.
  13. 13. Limite de Bairro Limite de Distrito LEGENDA Katembe Kamavota Kamaxakeni Nhlamankulu Kamubukwana Kanyaka CFM Kampfumu CIDADE DE MAPUTO MUNICÍPIO DA MATOLA BOANE MARRACUENE BELA VISTA BELAVISTA OCEANO ÍNDICO CIDADE DE MAPUTO 01
  14. 14. Guachene Chali KaTembe Incassane Chamissava Inguide Kamaxakeni Nhlamankulu Nhaquene Inguane Ridzene KaNyaka Ridzene BELAVISTA OCEANO ÍNDICO OCEANO ÍNDICO KaMpfumu BELAVISTA BOANE CFM C B MUNICÍPIO DA MATOLA Laulane 3 de Fevereiro Mahotas Xeﬁna Costa Do Sol Polana CaniçoB Mavala- ne A Alto Alto Maé B culoC culoD Malanga culo B Sommers- Chaman- Mafa- Malan- Coop culo A lala galene B neC Chaman- porto A ne A Maxaque- F.P.L.M. Ferroviário Hulene A Mavalane B Luis Cabral Jardim Aeropor- Unidade to B 7 Inhagoia B 25 de 25 de JunhoAJunho B Inhagoia Bagamoyo A Salene Aeroporto Hulene B Magoanine A Jorge Malhazine Dimitrov MagoanineC Zimpeto Albazine Maé A Malangalene A chield Central A B Polana Cimento B PolanaCentral C Cimento A KaMavota KaMaxakeni Polana Caniço A Nhlamankulu Magoanine B KaMubukwana Central KaMpfumu CFM Chaman- Minkad- juine Chaman- Xipama-Munhu-Urbani- ne B nhine ana zação Maxaque- Maxaque- Aero- Maxaque- ne D MUNICÍPIO DA MATOLA MARRACUENE OCEANO ÍNDICO KaTembe 8 Km MUNICÍPIO DA MATOLA BOANE MARRACUENE BELA VISTA BELAVISTA OCEANO ÍNDICO LEGENDA Limite da Cidade Limite de Distrito Limite deBairro N CIDADE DE MAPUTO A B C A
  15. 15. Polana CaniçoB Inhagoia A Salene Mavalane A Alto MaéA Alto Maé B CoopChaman- culo A Chaman- culo B Chaman- culo C Malanga Sommers- chield Malan- galeneB Mafa- lala Aero- portoA Aeropor- to B Urbani- zação Maxa- quene A Maxa- quene B Maxaque- ne C Polana CaniçoA F.P.L.M. Mavalane B Hulene A Ferroviário Jardim Unidade 7 Inhagoia B Aeroporto Polana Cimento A Malanga- lene A Central A Central B Polana Cimento B Central C KaMaxakeni Chaman- culo D Nhlamankulu KaMpfumu CFM Minkad- juine Munhu- anaXipama- nhine Maxaque- ne D KaTembe 0 LEGENDA Limite da Cidade Limite de Distrito Limite de Bairro 2Km A1 Costa Do Sol KaMavota KaMubukwana Luis Cabral OCEANO ÍNDICO MUNICÍPIO DAMATOLA
  16. 16. DISTRITO BAIRRO CEP KaMpfumo Alto Maé "A" 0101-01 Alto Maé "B" 0101-02 Central "A" 0101-03 Central "B" 0101-04 Central "C" 0101-05 Coop 0101-06 Malhangalene "A" 0101-07 Malhangalene "B" 0101-08 Polana Cimento "A" 0101-09 Polana Cimento "B" 0101-10 Sommerschied 0101-11 Nhlamankulu Aeroporto "A" 0102-01 Aeroporto "B" 0102-02 CIDADE DE MAPUTO DISTRITO BAIRRO CEP Nhlamankulu Chamanculo "A" 0102-03 Chamanculo "B" 0102-04 Chamanculo "C" 0102-05 Chamanculo "D" 0102-06 Malanga 0102-07 Minkadjuine 0102-08 Munhuana 0102-09 Unidade 7 0102-10 Xipamanine 0102-11 KaMaxakeni Mafalala 0103-01 Maxaquene "A" 0103-02 Maxaquene "B" 0103-03 Maxaquene "C" 0103-04 20
  17. 17. DISTRITO BAIRRO CEP KaMaxakeni Maxaquene "D" 0103-05 Polana Caniço "A" 0103-06 Polana Caniço "B" 0103-07 Urbanização 0103-08 KaMavota 3 De Fevereiro 0104-01 Albazine 0104-02 Costa do Sol F.P.L.M. Ferroviário Hulene"A" Hulene "B" Laulane Mahotas 0104-03 0104-04 0104-05 0104-06 0104-07 0104-08 0104-09 DISTRITO BAIRRO CEP KaMavota Mavalane "A" 0104-10 Mavalane "B" 0104-11 KaMubukwana 25 De Junho "A" 0105-01 25 De Junho "B" 0105-02 Bagamoyo 0105-03 Inhagoia "A" 0105-04 Inhagoia "B" 0105-05 Jardim 0105-06 Jorge Dimitrov 0105-07 Luis Cabral 0105-08 Magoanine "A" 0105-09 Magoanine "B" 0105-10 Magoanine "C" 0105-11 CIDADE DE MAPUTO 21
  18. 18. DISTRITO BAIRRO CEP KaMubukwana Mahlazine 0105-12 Salene 0105-13 Zimpeto 0105-14 KaTembe Chali 0106-01 Chamissava 0106-02 Guachene 0106-03 Incassane 0106-04 Inguide 0106-05 KaNyaka Inguane 0107-01 Nhaquene 0107-02 Ridzene 0107-03 CIDADE DE MAPUTO 22
  19. 19. Marracuene Machubo Maluana Calanga Xinavane Magude Panjane Motaze Mapulanguene Mahele 3 deFevereiro Pessene Boane Rio Namaacha Matola- Matola Moamba Sabié MAPUTO Ressano Garcia Moamba ÁFRICA DO SUL OCEANO ÍNDICO GAZA Boane Marracuene Manhiça Manhiça Magude IlhaJosina Machel Namaacha Cidade daMatola BelaVista Machangulo Catembe N’Sime Catuane Zitundo Changalane Matutuíne ESWATINI PROVÍNCIA DE MAPUTO 02
  20. 20. Machubo Maluana Calanga Xinavane Magude Panjane Motaze Mapulanguene 3 deFevereiro Pessene Boane Matola- Rio Namaacha Moamba Sabié MAPUTO Ressano Garcia Moamba ÁFRICA DO SUL OCEANO ÍNDICO GAZA Boane Marracuene Marracuene Manhiça Manhiça Mahele Magude IlhaJosina Machel Matola Namaacha Cidade daMatola N Zitundo BelaVista Machangulo Catembe N’Sime Catuane Changalane Matutuíne LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 50 Km ESWATINI
  21. 21. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Matutuíne Bela-Vista (Sede) 0201-01 Catembe Nsime 0201-02 Catuane 0201-03 Machangulo 0201-04 Zitundo 0201-05 Namaacha Changalane 0202-01 Namaacha (Sede) 0202-02 Boane Boane (Sede) 0203-01 Matola-Rio 0203-02 Matola Infulene 0204-01 Machava 0204-02 Matola (Sede) 0204-03 Marracuene Machubo 0205-01 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Marracuene Marracuene (Sede) 0205-02 Moamba Moamba (Sede) 0206-01 Pessene Ressano Garcia 0206-02 0206-03 Sábiè 0206-04 Manhiça 3 de Fevereiro 0207-01 Calanga 0207-02 Ilha Josina Machel 0207-03 Maluana 0207-04 Manhiça (Sede) 0207-05 Xinavane 0207-06 Magude Magude (Sede) 0208-01 Mahele 0208-02 25 PROVÍNCIA DE MAPUTO
  22. 22. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Magude Mapulanguene 0208-03 Motaze 0208-04 Panjane 0208-05 PROVÍNCIA DE MAPUTO 26
  23. 23. 03 Mabalane Ntlavene Chibuto Caniçado GAZA ÁFRICA DO SUL INHAMBANE ZIMBABWE MANICA Chicualalacuala Massingir Chigubo Cidade deXai-Xai Macia bane Chissano Mazivila Macarretane Lionde Xilembene Malehice Mazucane Chaimite Godide Xhalala Macuácua Changanine Massingir Nalazi Zulu Mavodze Mabalane Combomune Dindiza Mapai Machaíla Chigubo Massangena Massagena Mavué Pafúri Eduardo Mondlane Guijá Praia do Bilene OCEANO ÍNDICO Mapai Chivongoene Chókwè Chókwè Chibuto Mubangoene Alto Changane Mandlakazi Chongoene Nguzene Chidenguele MAPUTO Messano Chicum- Chongoene Macuane Limpopo Xai-Xai Bilene Zongoene Chibonzane Mandlakazi PROVÍNCIA DE GAZA
  24. 24. Massingir Mabalane Ntlavene GAZA ÁFRICA DO SUL INHAMBANE ZIMBABWE MANICA Chicualalacuala Chigubo Cidade deXai-Xai Chicum- Chongoene Macia bane Chissano Mazivila Macarretane Caniçado Mubangoene Lionde Xilembene Chibuto Malehice Mazucane Chaimite Godide Xhalala Macuácua Changanine Nalazi Zulu Massingir Mavodze Mabalane Combomune Dindiza Mapai Machaíla Chigubo Massangena Massagena Mavué Pafúri Eduardo Mondlane LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 75 Km Guijá Praia do Bilene OCEANO ÍNDICO Mapai ChivongoeneChókwè Chókwè Chibuto Alto Changane Mandlakazi Chongoene Nguzene Chidenguele MAPUTO Messano Macuane Limpopo Xai-Xai Bilene Zongoene Chibonzane Mandlakazi
  25. 25. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Chongoene Chongoene (Sede) 0301-01 Mazucane 0301-02 Nguzene 0301-03 Xai-Xai Inhamissa 0302-01 Patrice Lumumba Praia de Xai-Xai 0302-02 0302-03 Xai-Xai (Sede) 0302-04 Limpopo Chicumbane (Sede) 0303-01 Chissano 0303-02 Zongoene 0303-03 Bilene Incaia 0304-01 Macia (Sede) 0304-02 Macuane 0304-03 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Bilene Mazivila 0304-04 Messano 0304-05 Praia do Bilene 0304-06 Mandlakazi Chibonzane 0305-01 Chidenguele 0305-02 Macuácua 0305-03 Mandlakazi (Sede) 0305-04 Xhalala 0305-05 Chibuto Alto Changane 0306-01 Chaimite 0306-02 Changanine Chibuto (Sede) Godide 0306-03 0306-04 0306-05 PROVÍNCIA DE GAZA 29
  26. 26. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Chibuto Malehice 0306-06 Chókwè Chókwè (Sede) 0307-01 Lionde Macarretane 0307-02 0307-03 Xilembene 0307-04 Guijá Caniçado (Sede) 0308-01 Chivongoene Mubangoene 0308-02 0308-03 Nalazi 0308-04 Chigubo Chibugo 0309-01 Dindiza (Sede) 0309-02 Mabalane Combomune 0310-01 Mabalane (Sede) 0310-02 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mabalane Ntlavene 0310-03 Massingir Massingir (Sede) 0311-01 Mavodze 0311-02 Zulo 0311-03 Mapai Machaíla 0312-01 Mapai (Sede) 0312-02 Chicualacuala Eduardo Mondlane (Sede) 0313-01 Pafuri 0313-02 Massangena Massangena (Sede) 0314-01 Mavúe 0314-02 PROVÍNCIA DE GAZA 30
  27. 27. Mawayela Zimane Mam- bone Save Govuro Zinave Zandamela Zavala Quissico Inharrime Inharrime Mocumbi Cumbana Pembe Mapinhane Urrene Cidadede Jangamo Jangamo Inhambane Maxixe Homoíne HomoíneMaxixe Mocodoene Morrumbene Morrumbene Massinga Massinga Vilankulo Inhassoro Inhassoro Mabote Mabote Funhalouro Funhalouro Panda Panda Cidade deInhambane GAZA OCEANO ÍNDICO SOFALA MANICA Tome INHAMBANE Chicomo PROVÍNCIA DE INHAMBANE Vilankulo 04
  28. 28. Mawayela Zimane Mam- bone Save Govuro Zinave Zavala Quissico Zandamela InharrimeInharrime Mocumbi Cumbana Urrene Jangamo Jangamo Inhambane Homoíne Maxixe Morrumbene Mocodoene Morrumbene Pembe Cidade de HomoíneMaxixe Massinga Massinga Vilankulo Vilankulo Mapinhane Inhassoro Bazaruto Inhassoro Mabote Mabote Funhalouro Funhalouro Panda Panda Cidade deInhambane GAZA OCEANO ÍNDICO SOFALA MANICA Tome INHAMBANE Chicomo LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 75 Km
  29. 29. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Zavala Quissico (Sede) 0401-01 Zandamela 0401-02 Inharrime Inharrime (Sede) 0402-01 Mocumbi 0402-02 Jangamo Cumbana 0403-01 Jangamo (Sede) 0403-02 Balane 1 0404-01 Balane 2 0404-02 Balane 3 0404-03 Inhambane Chamane 0404-04 Chambale 1 0404-05 Chambale 2 0404-06 Conguiana 0404-07 PROVÍNCIA DE INHAMBANE 33 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Inhambane 0404-08 0404-09 0404-10 0404-11 0404-12 Guitamatuno Ilha Inhambane Josina Machel Liberdade 1 Liberdade2 Liberdade3 0404-13 0404-14 0404-15 0404-16 0404-17 0404-18 0404-19 Machavenga Malembuane Marrambone Mucucune Muelé 1 Muelé 2 Muelé 3 0404-20
  30. 30. PROVÍNCIA DE INHAMBANE 34 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Inhambane Nhamua 0404-21 Salele 0404-22 Siquiriva 0404-23 Maxixe Bembe 0405-01 Chambone A (Sede) 0405-02 Chambone B 0405-03 Dambo 0405-04 Eduardo Mondlane 0405-05 Mabil 0405-06 Macuamene 0405-07 Macupula 0405-08 Malalane 0405-09 Manhala 0405-10 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Maxixe Mawewe 0405-11 Nhabanda 0405-12 Nhaguiviga 0405-13 Nhambiu 0405-14 Nhanguila 0405-15 Rumbana 0405-16 Tinga-Tinga 0405-17 Homoíne Homoíne (Sede) 0406-01 Pembe 0406-02 Panda Mawayela 0407-01 Panda (Sede) 0407-02 Urrene 0407-03 Morrumbene Mocodoene 0408-01
  31. 31. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Govuro Save 0414-02 PROVÍNCIA DE INHAMBANE 35 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Morrumbene Morrumbene (Sede) 0408-02 Massinga Chicomo 0409-01 Massinga (Sede) 0409-02 Funhalouro Funhalouro (Sede) 0410-01 Tome 0410-02 Vilankulo Mapinhane 0411-01 Vilankulo (Sede) 0411-02 Mabote Mabote (Sede) 0412-01 Zimane 0412-02 Zinave 0412-03 Inhassoro Bazaruto 0413-01 Inhassoro (Sede) 0413-02 Govuro Mambone (Sede) 0414-01
  32. 32. Muxúnguè Galinha Chupanga Goonda Cidade da Beira Sofala Chibabava Estaquinha Chibabava Búzi Beira Búzi Dondo Dondo Nhamatanda Mafambisse Nhamadze Gorongosa Gorongosa Marínguè Marínguè Caia Caia Vunduzi Súbwè Murraça Sena Chiramba Chemba Chemba Mulima Canxixe Muanza Marromeu Marromeu Inhaminga Cheringoma Inhamitanga Divinhe Machanga Machanga OCEANO ÍNDICO ZAMBÉZIA TETE MANICA INHAMBANE Muanza NhamatandaSOFALA Tica PROVÍNCIA DE SOFALA 05
  33. 33. Muxúnguè Galinha Chupanga Goonda Cidade da Beira Sofala Chibabava Estaquinha Chibabava BúziBúzi Dondo Nhamadze Gorongosa Gorongosa Marínguè Marínguè Caia Caia Vunduzi Súbwè Murraça Sena Chiramba Chemba Chemba Mulima Canxixe Muanza Marromeu Marromeu Inhaminga Cheringoma Inhamitanga Divinhe Machanga Machanga OCEANO ÍNDICO ZAMBÉZIA TETE MANICA INHAMBANE Muanza NhamatandaSOFALA Tica Nhamatanda Mafambisse Dondo BeiraLEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 75 Km
  34. 34. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Machanga Divinhe 0501-01 Machanga (Sede) 0501-02 Búzi Búzi (Sede) 0502-01 Estaquinha 0502-02 Sofala 0502-03 Chibabava Chibabava (Sede) 0503-01 Goonda 0503-02 Muxúnguè 0503-03 Beira Chiveve (Sede) 0504-01 Manga Loforte 0504-02 Munhava 0504-03 Nhamízua 0504-04 Nhangau 0504-05 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Dondo Dondo (Sede) 0505-01 Mafambisse 0505-02 Nhamatanda Nhamatanda (Sede) 0506-01 Tica 0506-02 Muanza Galinha 0507-01 Muanza (Sede) 0507-02 Gorongosa Gorongosa (Sede) 0508-01 Nhamadze 0508-02 Vunduzi 0508-03 Marromeu Chupanga 0509-01 Marromeu (Sede) 0509-02 Cheringoma Inhaminga (Sede) 0510-01 Inhamitanga 0510-02 PROVÍNCIA DE SOFALA 39
  35. 35. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Caia Caia (Sede) 0511-01 Murraça 0511-02 Sena 0511-03 Marínguè Canxixe 0512-01 Marínguè (Sede) 0512-02 Súbwè 0512-03 Chemba Chemba (Sede) 0513-01 Chiramba 0513-02 Mulima 0513-03 PROVÍNCIA DE SOFALA 40
  36. 36. Guro Mungari Guro Nhamassonge Mandie Buzua Nhacolo Nhacafula Tambara Sussundenga Vanduzi Nhampassa Macossa Nhamagua Choa Macossa Catandica Macate Save Machaze ChitobeChiurairue Mussurize Espangabera Dacata Dombe Muoha Rotanda Zembe Sussundenga MacateGondola Cafumpe Chimoio Amatongas Cidade de Chimoio Machipanda Báruè Nguawala Mavonde Manica Vanduzi Inchope ZIMBABWE TETE SOFALA INHAMBANEGAZA ManicaMANICA Messica Matsinho Gondola PROVÍNCIA DE MANICA 06
  37. 37. Guro Mungari Guro Nhamassonge Mandie Buzua Nhacolo Nhacafula Tambara Vanduzi Nhampassa Macossa Nhamagua Choa Macossa Catandica Macate Save Machaze ChitobeChiurairue Dacata Mussurize Espangabera Sussundenga Dombe Muoha Rotanda Zembe Chimoio Amatongas Sussundenga Macate Gondola Cafumpe Cidade deChimoio Machipanda Báruè Nguawala Mavonde Manica Vanduzi Inchope ZIMBABWE TETE SOFALA INHAMBANEGAZA ManicaMANICA LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 75 Km Messica Matsinho Gondola
  38. 38. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Machaze Chitobe (Sede) 0601-01 Save 0601-02 Mossurize Chiurairue 0602-01 Dacata 0602-02 Espungabera (Sede) 0602-03 Sussundenga Dombe 0603-01 Muoha Rotanda 0603-02 0603-03 Sussundenga (Sede) 0603-04 Macate Macate (Sede) 0604-01 Zembe 0604-02 Gondola Amatongas 0605-01 Cafumpe 0605-02 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Gondola Gondola (Sede) 0605-03 Inchope 0605-04 Chimoio Posto Adm. Nº1 (Sede) 0606-01 Posto Adm. Nº 2 0606-02 Posto Adm. Nº 3 0606-03 Vanduzi Matsinho 0607-01 Vanduzi (Sede) 0607-02 Manica Manica (Sede) 0608-01 Machipanda Mavonde 0608-02 0608-03 Messica 0608-04 Macossa Macossa (Sede) 0609-01 PROVÍNCIA DE MANICA 43
  39. 39. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Macossa Nguawala 0609-02 Nhamagua 0609-03 Báruè Catandica (Sede) 0610-01 Choa 0610-02 Nhampassa 0610-03 Tambara Buzua 0611-01 Nhacafula 0611-02 Nhacolo (Sede) 0611-03 Guro Guro (Sede) 0612-01 Mandie Mungari 0612-02 0612-03 Nhamassonge 0612-04 PROVÍNCIA DE MANICA 44
  40. 40. ZIMBABWE MANICA SOFALA ZAMBÉ- ZIA MALAWI ZÂMBIA Luenha Changara Chiôco Chintholo Chinthopo Zumbu Zumbu Zâmbuè Muze Mphende Mukumbura Songo TETE Chipera Fíngoè Chiputu Malowera Charre Inhagoma Nhamayabuè Mutarara Dôa Chueza Dôa Moatize Moatize Chiúta Chitima Cahora-Bassa Maravia Mágoè Tete Tsangano Angónia Tsangano Ntengo-Wa- Mbalame Marara Marara Kambulatsisi Zóbuè Kazula Dómuè Ulónguè Macanga Furancungo Mualadzi Nsadzu Chidzolomondo Chifunde Chifunde Manje Mufa- Cidade deTete Boroma 07 PROVÍNCIA DE TETE
  41. 41. ZIMBABWE MANICA SOFALA ZAMBÉ- ZIA MALAWI ZÂMBIA Luenha Changara Chiôco Chintholo Chinthopo Zumbu Zumbu Zâmbuè Muze Mphende Mukumbura Songo TETE Chipera Fíngoè Chiputu Malowera Charre Inhagoma Nhamayabuè Mutarara Dôa Chueza Dôa Moatize Moatize Chiúta Chitima Cahora-Bassa Maravia Mágoè Tete Tsangano Tsangano Ntengo-Wa- Mbalame Marara Marara Kambulatsisi Zóbuè Kazula Dómuè Ulónguè AngóniaMacanga Furancungo Mualadzi Nsadzu Chidzolomondo Chifunde Chifunde Manje LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 75 Km Mufa- Cidade deTete Boroma
  42. 42. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mutarara Charre 0701-01 Inhangoma 0701-02 Nhamayabuѐ (Sede) 0701-03 Dôa Chueza 0702-01 Dôa (Sede) 0702-02 Changara Chiôco 0703-01 Luenha (Sede) 0703-02 Moatize Kambulatsitsi 0704-01 Moatize (Sede) 0704-02 Zóbuè 0704-03 Tete Chingodzi 0705-01 Dégue 0705-02 Filipe Samuel Magaia 0705-03 PROVÍNCIA DE TETE 47 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Tete Franscisco Manyanga 0705-04 Josina Machel 0705-05 Mateus Sansão 0705-06 Muthemba Matundo 0705-07 Mpádué 0705-08 Samora Machel 0705-09 Marara Marara (Sede) 0706-01 Mufa-Boroma 0706-02 Cahora- Bassa Chintholo 0707-01 Chitima (Sede) 0707-02 Songo 0707-03 Mágoè Chinthopo 0708-01
  43. 43. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Angónia Dómuè 0713-01 Ulónguè (Sede) 0713-02 Macanga Chidzolomondo 0714-01 Furancungo (Sede) 0714-02 Chifunde Chifunde (Sede) 0715-01 Mualadzi 0715-02 N'Sadzu 0715-03 PROVÍNCIA DE TETE 48 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mágoè Mphende (Sede) 0708-02 Mukumbura 0708-03 Tsangano Ntengo-Wa-Mbalame 0709-01 Tsangano (Sede) 0709-02 Chiúta Kazula 0710-01 Manje (Sede) 0710-02 Marávia Chipera 0711-01 Chiputu Fíngoè (Sede) 0711-02 0711-03 Malowera 0711-04 Zumbu Muze 0712-01 Zâmbuè 0712-02 Zumbu (Sede) 0712-03
  44. 44. Megaza Chire Chinde LuaboChinde Mopeia Namacurra Macuse Mocuba Mugeba Mocuba Derre Guerissa Derre Morrumbala Morrumbala Nicoadala Micaúne Gonhane Campo Maquival Quelimane Maganja Maganja da Costa Bajone Pebane Pebane Mocubela Mocubela Tucuane Lugela Munhamade Muabanama Lugela Milange Milange Majaua Mongue Nabúri Gilé Gilé Namarrói Namarrói Molumbo Molumbo Coromana Regone Lioma Alto-Ligonha Nauela Guruè Guruè Mepuagiua Molócue Socone Alto Molócue Ile Ile Mulela Mulevala Chiraco Mulevala Baixo Nicoadala NamacurraLicungo Cidade deQuelimane Mopeia Inhassunge Inhassunge MALAWI TETE SOFALA NIASSA ZAMBÉZIA Namanjavira PROVÍNCIA DA ZAMBÉZIA 08
  45. 45. Megaza Chire Chinde LuaboChinde Chimbazo Luabo Mopeia Mopeia Namacurra Macuse Mugeba Mocuba Guerissa Derre Derre Morrumbala Morrumbala Nicoadala Micaúne Gonhane Campo Maganja Maganja da Costa Bajone Pebane Pebane Mocubela Mocubela Muabanama Lugela Milange Milange Majaua Mongue Nabúri Gilé Gilé Namarrói Namarrói Molumbo Molumbo Coromana Regone Lioma Alto-Ligonha Nauela Guruè Guruè Mepuagiua Mulela Molócue Socone Alto Molócue Ile Ile Namigonha Mulevala Chiraco Mulevala Baixo Nicoadala NamacurraLicungo Maquival Quelimane Cidade deQuelimane Inhassunge Inhassunge OCEANO ÍNDICO MALAWI TETE SOFALA SOFALA NIASSA Tucuane Lugela Munhamade ZAMBÉZIA Namanjavira Mocuba N LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 75 Km
  46. 46. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Chinde Chinde (Sede) 0801-01 Micaúne 0801-02 Luabo Chimbazo 0802-01 Luabo (Sede) 0802-02 Inhassunge Gonhane 0803-01 Inhassunge (Sede) 0803-02 Quelimane Posto Adm. Nº1 (Sede) 0804-01 Posto Adm. Nº 2 0804-02 Posto Adm. Nº 3 0804-03 Posto Adm. Nº 4 0804-04 Posto Adm. Nº 5 0804-05 Maquival 0804-06 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mopeia Campo 0805-01 Mopeia (Sede) 0805-02 Namacurra Macuse 0806-01 Namacurra (Sede) 0806-02 Nicoadala Nicoadala (Sede) 0807-01 Maganjada Costa Baixo Licungo 0801-02 Maganja (Sede) 0808-02 Mocubela Bajone 0809-01 Mocubela (Sede) 0809-02 Mocuba Mocuba (Sede) 0810-01 Mugeba 0810-02 Namanjavira 0810-03 Derre Derre (Sede) 0811-01 51 PROVÍNCIA DA ZAMBÉZIA
  47. 47. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Milange Majaua 0816-01 Milange (Sede) 0816-02 Mongue 0816-03 Gilé Alto Ligonha 0817-01 Gilé (Sede) 0817-02 Alto Molócuè Molócuè (Sede) 0818-01 Nauela 0818-02 Ile Ile (Sede) 0819-01 Namigonha 0819-02 Socone 0819-03 Namarrói Namarroi (Sede) 0820-01 Regone 0820-02 Molumbo Corromana 0821-01 PROVÍNCIA DA ZAMBÉZIA DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Derre Guerissa 0811-02 Morrumbala Chire 0812-01 Megaza 0812-02 Morrumbala (Sede) 0812-03 Pebane Mulela 0813-01 Nabúri 0813-02 Pebane (Sede) 0813-03 Mulevala Chiraco 0814-01 Mulevala (Sede) 0814-02 Lugela Lugela (Sede) 0815-01 Muabanama Munhamade 0815-02 0815-03 Tacuane 0815-04 52
  48. 48. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Molumbo Molumbo (Sede) 0821-02 Guruè Guruè (Sede) 0822-01 Lioma 0822-02 Mepuagiua 0822-03 PROVÍNCIA DA ZAMBÉZIA 53
  49. 49. Chihulo Mutivasse Namapa Mazua ZAMBÉZIA Moma Moma Larde Larde Angoche Angoche Liúpo Liúpo Chalaua Nametil Iulúti MogovolasMuatua Calipo Nihessiue Murrupula Murrupula Chinga Cunle Iapala Ribáuè Ribáuè Mutuáli Namina Méti C. de Nampula Anchilo Rapale Rapale Mucuali Boila NamapondaNanhupo-Rio Quinga Namige Quixaxe Corrane 7 deAbril Namialo Itoculo Netia Imala Muíte Milhana Muecate Muculuone Muecate Lalaua Lalaua Monapo Monapo Mossuril Lumbo Lunga Mossuril Ilha de Moçambique Ilha de Moçambique Meconta Meconta Mongicual Namaita Nampula Matibane Nacala- Cidade deNacala a-Velha Nacala-a-Velha Covó Nacarôa Memba Memba Eráti Saua-Saua Nacarôa Chipene Alua Namirôa Lúrio Aúbe NIASSA CABO DELGADO Mecubúri Mecuburi NAMPULA Nacala Malema Canhunha Malema 09atetnI PROVÍNCIA DE NAMPULA
  50. 50. Chihulo Mutivasse Namapa ZAMBÉZIA LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de PostoAdministrativo 0 25 75 Km Moma Moma Larde Larde Angoche Liúpo Liúpo Chalaua Calipo Nihessiue Murrupula Murrupula Chinga Cunle Iapala Ribáuè Ribáuè Mutuáli Namina Méti C. de Nampula Anchilo Rapale Rapale Mucuali Angoche Boila Namaponda Nametil Iulúti MogovolasMuatua Nanhupo-Rio Quinga Namige Quixaxe Corrane 7 deAbril Namialo Itoculo Netia Imala Muíte Milhana Muecate Muculuone Muecate Lalaua Lalaua Monapo Monapo Mossuril Lumbo Lunga Mossuril Ilha de Moçambique Ilha de Moçambique Meconta Meconta Mongicual Namaita Nampula Matibane Nacala- Cidade deNacala a-Velha Nacala-a-Velha Covó Memba Eráti Saua-Saua Nacarôa Inteta Nacarôa Chipene Memba Mazua Alua Namirôa Lúrio Aúbe NIASSA CABO DELGADO OCEANO ÍNDICO Mecubúri Mecuburi NAMPULA Nacala Malema Canhunha Malema
  51. 51. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Moma Chalaua 0901-01 Moma (Sede) 0901-02 Larde Larde (Sede) 0902-01 Mucuali 0902-02 Angoche Angoche (Sede) 0903-01 Aúbe Boila 0903-02 0903-03 Namaponda 0903-04 Mogovolas Calipo 0904-01 Iulúti 0904-02 Muatua 0904-03 Nametil (Sede) 0904-04 Nanhupo-Rio 0904-05 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Murrupula Chinga 0905-01 Murrupula (Sede) 0905-02 Nihessiue 0905-03 Liúpo Liúpo (Sede) 0906-01 Quinga 0906-02 Mongicual Namige (Sede) 0907-01 Quixaxe 0907-02 Meconta 7 de Abril 0908-01 Corrane Meconta (Sede) 0908-02 0908-03 Namialo 0908-04 Nampula Anchilo 0909-01 Central (Sede) 0909-02 57 PROVÍNCIA DA NAMPULA
  52. 52. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Nampula Muatala 0909-03 Namicopo 0909-04 Napipine 0909-05 Natikire 0909-06 Rapale Mutivasse 0910-01 Namaita 0910-02 Rapale (Sede) 0910-03 Ribáuè Cunle 0911-01 Iapala 0911-02 Ribáuè (Sede) 0911-03 Malema Canhunha 0912-01 Chihulo 0912-02 Malema (Sede) 0912-03 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Malema Mutuáli 0912-04 Ilha de Moçambique Ilha de Moçambique (Sede) 0913-01 Lumbo 0913-02 Mossuril Lunga 0914-01 Matibane 0914-02 Mossuril (Sede) 0914-03 Monapo Itoculo 0915-01 Monapo (Sede) 0915-02 Netia 0915-03 Muecate Imala 0916-01 Muculuone 0916-02 Muecate (Sede) 0916-03 PROVÍNCIA DA NAMPULA 58
  53. 53. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mecubúri Mecubúri (Sede) 0917-01 Milhana Muíte 0917-02 0917-03 Namina 0917-04 Lalaua Lalaua (Sede) 0918-01 Méti 0918-02 Nacala Muanona 0919-01 Mutiva (Sede) 0919-02 Nacala-a- Velha Covó 0920-01 Nacala-a-Velha (Sede) 0920-02 Nacarôa Inteta 0921-01 Nacarôa (Sede) 0921-02 Saua-Saua 0921-03 59 PROVÍNCIA DA NAMPULA DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Memba Chipene 0922-01 Lúrio Mazua 0922-02 0922-03 Memba (Sede) 0922-04 Eráti Alaua 0922-01 Namapa (Sede) 0922-02 Namirôa 0922-03
  54. 54. Papai Chiúre Velho Chiúre- Mezeze Mecúﬁ Pemba Cidadede Metuge Mieze Ancuabe Metoro Mesa Pemba Katapua Mecúﬁ Namogelia Meloco Mirate Ancuabe Metuge Nairoto Meluco Chai Quiterajo M’tamba Nangade Olumbi Palma Palma Quionga Pundanhar Mbau Mocímboa daPraia Mocímboa da Praia Chapa Mueda Mueda N’gapa Negomano Imbuo Diaca Chitunda Muidumbe MitedaMuidumbe Mucojo Macomia Macomia Quissanga Muaguide Bilibiza Mahate Quissanga Ibo Ibo Quirimba Montepuez Murrèbué Montepuez Namanhumbir Namuno Balama Mapupulo Chiúre Balama N’cumpe Impiri Mavala Kuekwe Ocua Machoca Namuno Hucula OCEANO ÍNDICO TANZANIA ZAMBÉZIA NIASSA CABO DELGADO Meluco Nangade 10 PROVÍNCIA DE CABO DELGADO
  55. 55. Chiúre Chiúre Chiúre- Mezeze Velho Mecúﬁ Pemba Cidadede Pemba Ancuabe Ancuabe Metuge Metuge Mieze Murrèbué Mecúﬁ Metoro Mesa Katapua Ocua Namogelia Meloco Mirate Nairoto Meluco Chai Quiterajo M’tamba Nangade Quionga Palma Palma Pundanhar Olumbi Mbau Mocímboa da Praia Mocímboa da Praia Chapa Mueda Mueda N’gapa Negomano Imbuo Diaca Chitunda Muidumbe MitedaMuidumbe Mucojo Macomia Macomia Quissanga Muaguide Bilibiza Mahate Quissanga Ibo Ibo Quirimba Montepuez Montepuez Namanhumbir Namuno Balama MapupuloImpiri Mavala Kuekwe Balama N’cumpe Namuno Hucula Machoca Papai OCEANO ÍNDICO TANZANIA ZAMBÉZIA NIASSA CABO DELGADO Meluco Nangade LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 75 Km
  56. 56. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mecuﬁ Mecuﬁ (Sede) 1001-01 Murrébué 1001-02 Chiúre Chiúre (Sede) 1002-01 Chiúre-Velho 1002-02 Katapua 1002-03 Mazeze 1002-04 Namogelia 1002-05 Ocua 1002-06 Namuno Hucula 1003-01 Machoca 1003-02 Meloco 1003-03 Namuno (Sede) 1003-04 N’Cumpe 1003-05 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Namuno Papai 1003-06 Balama Balama (Sede) 1004-01 Impiri Kuékué 1004-02 1004-03 Mavale 1004-04 Pemba Alto Gingone 1005-01 Cariacó 1005-02 Cimento (Sede) 1005-03 Chuiba 1005-04 Eduardo Mondlane 1005-05 Ingonane 1005-06 Marringanha 1005-07 Muxara 1005-08 PROVÍNCIA DE CABO DELGADO 63
  57. 57. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Pemba Natite 1005-09 Paquitequete 1005-10 Metuge Metuge (Sede) 1006-01 Mieze 1006-02 Ancuabe Ancuabe (Sede) 1007-01 Metoro 1007-02 Mesa 1007-03 Quissanga Bilibiza 1008-01 Mahate 1008-02 Quissanga (Sede) 1008-03 Ibo Ibo (Sede) 1009-01 Quirimba 1009-02 Meluco Meluco (Sede) 1010-01 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Meluco Muaguide 1010-02 Montepuez Mapupulo 1011-01 Mirate 1011-02 Montepuez (Sede) 1011-03 Nairoto 1011-04 Namanhumbir 1011-05 Macomia Chai 1012-01 Macomia (Sede) Mucojo 1012-02 1012-03 Quiterajo 1012-04 Muidumbe Chitunda 1013-01 Miteda 1013-02 Muidumbe (Sede) 1013-03 PROVÍNCIA DE CABO DELGADO 64
  58. 58. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mocímboa da Praia Diaca 1014-01 Mbau 1014-02 Mocímboa da Praia (Sede) 1014-03 Mueda Chapa 1015-01 Imbuo 1015-02 Mueda (Sede) 1015-03 Negomano 1015-04 N'gapa 1015-05 Palma Olumbi 1016-01 Palma (Sede) Pundanhar 1016-02 1016-03 Quionga 1016-04 PROVÍNCIA DE CABO DELGADO 65 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Nangade Nangade (Sede) 1017-01 N'tamba 1017-02
  59. 59. Chiúta Mitande Itepela Massangulo Mandimba Mandimba Ngaúma Mecanhelas Etarara Insaca Lurio Metarica Metarica Nipepe Nipepe Maúa Maúa MalangaChimbunilaLichinga Meponda Chimbunila Lione Muembe Muembe Sanga Lago Chiconono Macaloge Cóbuè Lunho Metangula Maniamba Matchedje Lussimbesse Unango M’sawise Cidade deLichinga Muaquia Nairubi Maiáca Muipite Nungo Marangira Matondovela Mavago Mavago Mecula Mecula Marrupa Marrupa Nacumua Cuamba Cuamba NAMPULA ZAMBÉZIA CABO DELGADO TANZANIA MALAWI NIASSA Majune PROVÍNCIA DE NIASSA 11
  60. 60. Insaca Chiúta Mitande Mandimba Mandimba Mecanhelas Etarara Lurio Metarica Metarica Nipepe Nipepe Maúa Maúa MalangaChimbunilaLichinga Meponda Chimbunila Lione Itepela Ngaúma Massangulo Muembe Muembe Sanga Lago Chiconono Macaloge Cóbuè Lunho Metangula Maniamba Matchedje Lussimbesse Unango M’sawise Cidade deLichinga Muaquia Nairubi Maiáca Muipite Nungo Marangira Matondovela Mavago Mavago Mecula Mecula Marrupa Marrupa Nacumua Cuamba Cuamba NAMPULA ZAMBÉZIA CABO DELGADO TANZANIA MALAWI NIASSA Majune N LEGENDA Limite do País Limite de Província Limite do Distrito Limite de Posto Administrativo Capital de Província Sede de Distrito Sede de Posto Administrativo 0 25 75 Km
  61. 61. 69 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Cuamba Cuamba (Sede) 1101-01 Etatara 1101-02 Lúrio 1101-03 Mecanhelas Chiúta 1102-01 Insaca (Sede) 1102-02 Metarica Metarica (Sede) 1103-01 Nacumua 1103-02 Mandimba Mandimba (Sede) 1104-01 Mitande 1104-02 Nipepe Muipite 1105-01 Nipepe (Sede) 1105-02 Maúa Maiaca 1106-01 Maúa (Sede) 1106-02 DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Marrupa Marangira 1107-01 Marrupa (Sede) 1107-02 Nungo 1107-03 Majune Malanga (Sede) 1108-01 Muaquia 1108-02 Nairubi 1108-03 Ngaúma Itepela 1109-01 Massangulo (Sede) 1109-02 Chimbunila Chimbunila (Sede) 1110-01 Lione 1110-02 Lichinga Lichinga (Sede) 1111-01 Meponda 1111-02 Mecula Matondovela 1112-01 PROVÍNCIA DE NIASSA
  62. 62. DISTRITO POSTO ADM. CEP Mecula Mecula (Sede) 1112-02 Mavago Mavago (Sede) 1113-01 M’Sawise 1113-02 Muembe Chiconono 1114-01 Muembe (Sede) 1114-02 Sanga Lussimbesse 1115-01 Macaloge Matchedje 1115-02 1115-03 Unango (Sede) 1115-04 Lago Cóbuè 1116-01 Lunho Maniamba 1116-02 1116-03 Metangula (Sede) 1116-04 PROVÍNCIA DE NIASSA 7070
  63. 63. Financiado por: Instituto Nacional das Comunicações de Moçambique Autoridade Reguladora dos Sectores Postal e de Telecomunicações

