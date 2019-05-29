Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUTORES EXTERNOS Traumatología y Ortopedia Luisa De la peña Residente
Objetivos: • Entender la definición de la fijación externa • Conocer las indicaciones de la F.E. • Características de la F...
TUTORES EXTERNOS Sociedad Española de Ortopedia y Traumatología: Manual del Residente de CTO Son un dispositivo situado fu...
Fijadores externos Dr. F. Navarro CID Hospital Fremap. Sevilla 1997 Bravo A. T. Diagnostico y rehabilitación en enfermedad...
Contraindicaciones: • Osteoporosis grave • Diabetes no controlable • Alteraciones psíquicas • Lesiones neurológicas previa...
Bravo A. T. Diagnostico y rehabilitación en enfermedades ortopédicas. Ciencias Medicas. 2006; 115-134 APLICACIONES CLÍNICA...
DESVENTAJAS La penetración de las agujas o tornillos se hace a través de los tejidos blandos. Restricción en la movilidad ...
El uso del fijador puede ser: • Provisional: Politraumatizados con lesión de partes blandas, FX abiertas, reducciones indi...
ACCIONES DE LOS FIJADORES EXTERNOS Compresión Distracción o Tracción Neutralización Flexión y Rotación Bucholz RW, Heckman...
COMPONENTES DE LOS FIJADORES EXTERNOS ESTÁNDAR • Tornillos de Schanz o clavos de Steinmann. • Tubos de acero inoxidable o ...
INSTRUMENTACIÓN DEL FIJADOR EXTERNO Trócar triple Broca de 3.5 mm Broca de 4.5 mm Llave de tubo hexagonal Llave fija Mandr...
CONFIGURACIONES DE LOS FIJADORES EXTERNOS Existen 4 tipos principales de montajes: LADOS PLANOS MONTAJE CONFIGURACION UNIL...
CONFIGURACIONES DE LOS FIJADORES EXTERNOS Unilateral Monoplanar Unilateral Biplanar Bilateral Monoplanar Bilateral Biplanar
TIPOS DE FIJADORES EXTERNOS: Miscione HF, Ghiragosian D. Tipos y formas de los fijadores externos. Argentina • Fijadores c...
TIPOS DE FIJADORES EXTERNOS: Fijador de Ilizarov: Miscione HF, Ghiragosian D. Tipos y formas de los fijadores externos. Ar...
Fijador tubular de la AO Miscione HF, Ghiragosian D. Tipos y formas de los fijadores externos. Argentina TIPOS DE FIJADORE...
Sistema de fijación Orthofix Miscione HF, Ghiragosian D. Tipos y formas de los fijadores externos. Argentina TIPOS DE FIJA...
Proporcionar suficiente estabilidad para mantener reducción 2 pines tienen que ser insertados en cada fragmento principal ...
Bucholz RW, Heckman JD. Fracturas en el adulto. Estados Unidos. 231-244 BIOMECÁNICA DE LOS FIJADORES EXTERNOS RIGIDEZ DEL ...
ESTABILIDAD RELATIVA Requerimientos • Preservación de la vascularización • Reducción estable • Suficiente movimiento Indic...
CUIDADOS CLÍNICOS Y SEGUIMIENTO Duración de la fijación Conversión precoz de la FE al clavo Cuidados del clavo Seguimiento...
Tutores externos
Tutores externos

