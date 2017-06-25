Cepilladoras y perfiladoras

República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico Sant...
Identificación de partes y componentes de la maquina: Cepilladoras: La cepilladora, llamada también con frecuencia labrant...
Descripción del mecanismo de retorno rápido: Los mecanismos de retorno rápido son aquellos en los que el tiempo invertido ...
Cepilladora de fosa: Es el tipo de cepillo más grande que se fabrica, la dimensión dela mesa puede ser 4 metros de ancho y...
Perfiladora: La perfiladora se utiliza para obtener superficies lisas. El útil se desliza sobre una pieza fija y efectúa u...
Operacionesde perfiladorasy cepilladoras: Las operaciones de perfiladoras son: Curvado en frio Estampación en frio Punzona...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Maracaibo Edo Zulia Perfiladora y cepilladora Alumno: Luis Atencio C.I: 24922455
  2. 2. Identificación de partes y componentes de la maquina: Cepilladoras: La cepilladora, llamada también con frecuencia labrante, se utiliza fundamentalmente para "planear" o "aplanar" una superficie de madera. Si la superficie cepillada es la cara de la pieza a la operación se la define como "planeado", mientras que si la superficie cepillada es el canto de la pieza a la operación se la denomina como "canteado". La cepilladora está formada de un bastidor que soporta el plano de trabajo rectangular, compuesto de dos mesas horizontales entre las cuales está situado el árbol portacuchillas. La cepilladora está compuesta de los siguientes componentes:  Mesa de colocación o entrada  Mesa de salida  Árbol portacuchillas  Labios de la mesa  Ajustes de la mesa de longitud y altura  Regla de tope o guía  Bastidor en forma de cajón Perfiladora: Esta maquinaria formadora de perfiles se compone de desbobinador, dispositivo alimentador y nivelador, unidad de rodillos formadores, y dispositivo de corte trasero. La perfiladora está compuesta de los siguientes componentes:  Devanadora  Aplanador  Prensa de prepunzonado  Guía de entrada  Enderezador  Dispositivo de corte  Dispositivo de recogida
  3. 3. Descripción del mecanismo de retorno rápido: Los mecanismos de retorno rápido son aquellos en los que el tiempo invertido en la carrera de ida es diferente al invertido en la carrera de vuelta. La diferencia de tiempos entre la carrera de ida y la de retorno es debido a que, suponiendo la velocidad angular del eslabón de entrada constante, el eslabón de entrada debe recorrer un ángulo mayor durante la carrera de ida que durante la del retorno. Tipos de perfiladoras y cepilladoras: Cepilladoras: Esta es la mayor de las máquinas herramientas de vaivén. Al contrario que en las perfiladoras, donde el útil se mueve sobre una pieza fija, la cepilladora mueve la pieza sobre un útil fijo. Después de cada vaivén, la pieza se mueve lateralmente para utilizar otra parte de la herramienta. Al igual que la perfiladora, la cepilladora permite hacer cortes verticales, horizontales o diagonales. También puede utilizar varios útiles a la vez para hacer varios cortes simultáneos. Los tipos de cepilladoras son: Cepilladora de codo: Conocido también como limadora, es el cepillo más utilizado por ser el tipo más pequeño ya que la máxima carrera de este tipo es de 1.5m de carrera aproximadamente. En este tipo de maquina la herramienta se desplaza longitudinalmente en un movimiento de vaivén y la pieza permanece fija en la mesa. La subclasificación: brazo oscilante, e hidráulico (se refiere al mecanismo principal de transmisión. Cepilladora de mesa: Es de mayor tamaño, la capacidad de esta máquina se mide en función de la longitud de la mesa que fluctúa entre 1 y 3.5 m aproximadamente. La mesa, que porta la pieza, se desplaza a lo largo de la base sogre unas guías en V. Las herramientas que son 3 o 4 van colocadas en la parte superior y a los lados de la mesa y si se requiere pueden trabajar todas simultáneamente. El mecanismo de transmisión de la mesa puede ser engranaje-cremallera o hidráulico y también se construyen de doble marco, o sea que el travesaño que soporta las herramientas de la parte superior, esta sostenida por dos marcos, uno cada lado. El cepillo de mesa acostado abierto se refiere a que el travesaño, en este caso el brazo esta sostenido a un solo lado.
  4. 4. Cepilladora de fosa: Es el tipo de cepillo más grande que se fabrica, la dimensión dela mesa puede ser 4 metros de ancho y hasta 10 metros de longitud, es estacionaria, se encuentra a nivel del piso o ligeramente arriba. Las herramientas que son del tipo universal van montadas en el travesaño que se desplaza a lo largo de la mesa sobre dos guías situadas a los costados, el mecanismo de transmisión de movimiento principal es proporcionado por medio de un sin fin que está colocado en el extremo de la mesa, tanto los cepillo de fosa como los de mesa por sus grandes dimensiones tiene todos sus movimientos proporcionados por motores eléctricos. Cepilladora universal: No es un tipo determinado de máquina, sino que a una cepilladora se le llama universal cuando sus herramientas pueden cortar material en las dos carreras, avance y retroceso, mediante un mecanismo de doble herramienta por cada portaherramientas, o bien que la herramienta gire 180º cada vez que se cambia el sentido del movimiento, este tipo de herramientas lo tienen todos los cepillos de fosa y los cepillos grandes del tipo de mesa. Este tipo de portaherramientas se adapta a maquinas grandes debido a que el tiempo en cada carrera es muy grande y de esta manera el tiempo de fabricación se reduce casi hasta la mitad. Cepilladora vertical: Conocido también con el nombre de arboladura, o perfiladora vertical, como sui nombre lo indica, el movimiento principal del carro se desplaza recíprocamente en posición vertical. Su mesa está colocada debajo del carro y perpendicularmente, además de tener un giro de 360º, es circular y esta graduada en grados o decimas de grados por medio de una escala vernier. Es una maquina muy útil para hacer ranuras interiores, cuñeros o cortes verticales por la naturaleza de la pieza.
  5. 5. Perfiladora: La perfiladora se utiliza para obtener superficies lisas. El útil se desliza sobre una pieza fija y efectúa un primer recorrido para cortar salientes, volviendo a la posición original para realizar el mismo recorrido tras un breve desplazamiento lateral. Esta máquina utiliza un útil de una sola punta y es lenta, porque depende de los recorridos que se efectúen hacia adelante y hacia atrás. Por esta razón no se suele utilizar en las líneas de producción, pero sí en fábricas de herramientas y troqueles o en talleres que fabrican series pequeñas y que requieren mayor flexibilidad. Los tipos de perfiladoras son: Máquina Perfiladora de Doble Capa: La máquina perfiladora de doble capa se caracteriza por su rendimiento estable, alta velocidad de perfilado, y estructura compacta. Nuestro equipo de perfilado de doble capa está diseñado con dos diferentes tipos de rollos dispuestos en diferentes niveles. Máquina Perfiladora Tipo Cinta: La máquina de perfilado tipo Cinta tiene una cama de fresado en el que se encuentra la unidad y las placas intercambiables son colocadas. Empujadores hidráulicos y abrazaderas son equipados para reducir el tiempo de cambio de herramienta. Cuatro argollas de elevación se adjuntan a las placas que resultan en un buen equilibrio. Máquina perfiladora de barandillas: Nuestra máquina perfiladora de barandillas incorpora tecnologías de curvado en frío, estampación en frío, auto apilamiento y el control automático. La tira de acero laminador en caliente es nivelada y golpeada por la máquina, entonces enrolla y corta las barandillas. La eficiencia de producción, alto nivel de automatización y la baja intensidad de mano de obra son las principales características de esta máquina. Maquina perfiladora de Quilla: La Máquina perfiladora de quilla de acero ligero puede producir complicadas secciones circulares en el acero y unidades de máquinas de pintura con diferentes características a través de un continuo perfilado en frío con acero y sus materias primas. Sus productos principales son la quilla de acero ligera, la quilla pintada, los casetes de quilla, una variedad de perfiles de construcciones, acero, perfiles de puertas de acero y barreras de velocidad. Adopta un sistema de control PLC
  6. 6. Operacionesde perfiladorasy cepilladoras: Las operaciones de perfiladoras son: Curvado en frio Estampación en frio Punzonado Conformado en frio Corte doblado Las operaciones de cepilladoras: Escalones Chaflanes Ranuras Formas

