Jeffries diarrhea malabsorption_2017

A) Diarrhea B) Disorders of Digestion and Absorption.(Malabsorption) 2nd Year Class lecture, 2017 Graham H. Jeffries, M.B,...
LEARNING OBJECTIVES 1) To understand the pathophysiology of Diarrhea 2) To know how food is processed and absorbed in the ...
A) DIARRHEA DEFINITION (IN ADULTS) Frequent (> 3/day), loose or liquid stools (>200 grams/day)
Normal Water and Electrolyte movement in the Gut. Fluid intake + salivary, gastric, pancreatic and biliary secretion 9 to ...
• Intestinal fluid is ISOSMOTIC with Plasma. When hyper-osmolar fluid enters the duodenum the secretion of water rapidly e...
THERE IS A BIDIRECTIONAL MOVEMENT OF WATER AND ELECTROLYTES IN THE SMALL BOWEL. VILLOUS CELLS ARE ABSORPTIVE CRYPT CELLS A...
MECHANISMS FOR DIARRHEA • A OSMOTIC DIARRHEA • B SECRETORY DIARRHEA • C OSMOTIC + SECRETORY (IN SOME MALABSORPTIVE STATES)...
Osmotic vs. Secretory Diarrhea
OSMOTIC DIARRHEA • INGESTION OF POORLY ABSORBED CARBOHYDRATE AND SUGAR ALCOHOLS. (lactose, fructose, mannitol, sorbitol, l...
SECRETORY DIARRHEA • ENTERIC INFECTION • DRUGS and LAXATIVES • REDUCED ABSORPTIVE SURFACE • CONGENITAL ION TRANSPORT DEFEC...
Osmotic + secretory diarrhea • MALABSORPTION COUPLED WITH HYPERSECRETION (CELIAC SPRUE).
INFLAMMATORY DIARRHEA HYPERSECRETION WITH INFLAMMATORY EXUDATE • INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE • ENTERIC INFECTIONS CAUSING E...
DIARRHEA CAUSED BY ENTERIC PATHOGENS • Diarrhea is usually acute and of short duration with clearance of the pathogen. • I...
Enteric viral pathogens Norovirus/Calicivirus Secretory diarrhea due to jejunal inflammation
Bacterial Pathogens causing secretory diarrhea Enterotoxigenic E. coli Vibrio cholerae Toxins binding jejunal mucosa and s...
Bacterial pathogens causing inflammatory diarrhea Shiga-toxin producing E. coli Campylobacter jejuni Salmonella Shigella Y...
Intestinal parasites causing diarhea Giardia Lamblia Cryptosporidia Secretory Diarrhea ------------- Entamoeba histolytica...
DIARRHEA: Evaluation. Some Historical Clues: Organic vs Functional: relation to food, stress, time of day, associated symp...
DIARRHEA: Evaluation • STOOL ANALYSIS. Volume, Electrolytes, WBC, RBC, Pathogens, Fat, laxatives. • Radiographic and/or En...
DIARRHEA; TREATMENT • Correct and maintain fluid and electrolyte balance (orally or parenterally) • Treat the cause (unles...
Cellular mechanism for electrolyte absorption • Sodium Glucose Transporter SGLT-1 couples the entry of glucose (and galact...
Oral Rehydration Formula Sodium Chloride 3.5 grams, Sodium Bicarbonate 2.5 grams, Potassium Chloride 1.5 grams, Glucose (o...
I • 1) NORMAL NUTRIENT DIGESTION AND ABSORPTION. • 2) ABNORMALITIES OF NUTRIENT DIGESTION AND ABSORPTION. B) MALABSORPTION
NORMAL NUTRIENT DIGESTION AND ABSORPTION A) INTRALUMINAL EVENTS: -- DISPERSION OF SOLID PARTICLES -- INTRALUMINAL DIGESTIO...
Requirements for normal absorption 1) Dispersion of solid food and mixing with digestive secretions. 2) An adequate concen...
INTESTINAL MALABSORPTION IMPAIRED ABSORPTION OF ONE OR MORE NUTRIENTS FROM THE SMALL INTESTINE
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF MALABSORPTION • 1) IMPAIRED INTRALUMINAL MIXING, DIGESTION, OR MICELLE FORMATION. • 2) IMPAIRED MUCOSAL...
MALABSORPTION DUE TO INTRALUMINAL ABNORMALITIES • IMPAIRED MIXING OF FOOD WITH DIGESTIVE SECRETIONS. • DEFICIENT PANCREATI...
Malabsorption due to impaired food dispersion and mixing. --Antral dispersion and mixing. --Duodenal control of gastric em...
Malabsorption due to lack of enzymes (Pancreatic insufficiency) Malabsorption results when >90% of pancreatic function is ...
Malabsorption due to low duodenal pH. A duodenal pH of 7.0 is achieved by a balanced secretion of HCl and HCO3 Malabsorpti...
Malabsorption due to lack of Bile salt micelles. • Seen inLiver disease and Bile duct obstruction. • Short bowel syndrome ...
Impaired bile salt secretion with malabsorption in liver disease. • A problem in patients with chronic intra- or extra- he...
Malabsorption in Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Autoimmune destruction of intrahepatic bile ducts. Itching, jaundice, hyperchol...
Malabsorption in Short Bowel Syndrome • Resection of proximal or mid jejunum---distal small bowel undergoes compensatory h...
Short Bowel with malabsorption After complete ileal resection which removes the site of active bile salt reabsorption, the...
Malabsorption due to intestinal bacterial overgrowth. • The normal jejunum is relatively sterile. • When motility is impai...
Stasis with Jejunal bacterial overgrowth Crohn’s disease with strictures Multiple jejunal diverticula with stasis. Bacteri...
Malnutrition with bacterial overgrowth. Malabsorption, bacterial utilization of nutrients (carbohydrate, aminoacids), and ...
MALABSORPTION DUE TO MUCOSAL DISEASE • INHERITED ENZYME DEFICIENCIES • DIFFUSE MUCOSAL DISEASE
Malabsorption due to loss of brush border enzyme. Lactase deficiency Primary: Genetically determined lack of enzyme follow...
Lactase deficiency Lactase sufficient Lactase deficient Blood glucose levels following an oral lactose load Management: Av...
Abetalipoproteinemia • A rare inherited metabolic disorder in which the synthesis of the apoprotein for beta-lipoporotein ...
Malabsorption due to Mucosal disease • Celiac Sprue (Gluten enteropathy) • Tropical Malabsorption Syndrome • Whipple’s dis...
Celiac sprue A chronic inflammatory disease of the proximal small intestinal mucosa resulting from exposure to dietary gli...
Celiac sprue—gluten enteropathy Normal jejunal mucosa Celiac mucosa--untreated Celiac surface epithelium Normal Celiac
Celiac sprue; pathogenesis Genetic predisposition Dietary Gliadin HLA DQ2/DQ8 Gene HLA DQ2/DQ8 Gliadin Mucosal T Cells Pla...
Clinical presentations of celiac sprue. • Childhood celiac sprue • Asymptomatic (latent celiac sprue) • Classical malabsor...
Dermatitis herpetiformis A pruritic, vesicular skin eruption that is very itchy. Patients have positive celiac serology an...
Celiac sprue: management Jejunal mucosa before and after 6 months of Gluten free diet. Gluten-free diet Nutritional supple...
Celiac sprue, unresponsive to a Gluten-free diet. • Dietary non-compliance or incomplete gluten withdrawal. • Intestinal l...
Tropical malabsorption syndrome (Tropical sprue) --A malabsorption syndrome of high prevalence in many tropical areas (Ind...
Whipple’s Disease Chronic infection with an Actinobacter:Tropheryma Whippelii Organisms and PAS positive Macrophages infil...
Whipple’s disease before and after therapy with tetracycline
Protein Malnutrition leading to malabsorption. The rapid turnover of the intestinal epithelium and the synthesis of pancre...
Kwashiorkor • Deficient protein intake after weaning • Enteric infection
Severe Protein Malnutrition Pancreatic atrophy Jejunal atrophy Malabsorption results from impaired digestion and intestina...
Malabsorption with lymphatic obstruction (Intestinal lymphangiectasia) Lymphatic obstruction may be Congenital (Milroy’s d...
Treatment of intestinal lymphangiectasia: low fat diet supplemented with medium chain triglycerides. I-131 albumin degrada...
Diagnosis of Malabsorption • Clinical features suggestive of malabsorption • Tests to document malabsorption • Tests to de...
Clinical features that may suggest malabsorption. • Unexplained weight loss. • Diarrhea with large offensive stools. • Def...
Tests to confirm a diagnosis of malabsorption. • Quantitative fecal fat measurement. (daily fecal fat excretion > 7 grams ...
Tests that define a specific cause • Radiographic studies to define anatomic lesions. • Small intestinal mucosal biopsy • ...
