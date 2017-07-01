REPÙBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO PO...
ETAPAS Y PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO La gestión del Mantenimiento. Los equipos e instalaciones const...
ETAPAS Y PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programa de mantenimiento Condiciones actuales de la planta. Co...
ETAPAS Y PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programa de mantenimiento Tamaño de la planta (según el área). ...
ETAPAS Y PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programa de mantenimiento Ubicación geográfica. La ubicación de...
VENTAJAS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO • Se reducen las fallas de la maquinaria y por consiguiente los tiempos de...
VENTAJAS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO • Llevar el historial de los repuestos utilizados en la maquinaria, lo cua...
POLITICA DE CALIDAD La política de la calidad (apartado 5.3 de norma ISO 9001:2008) es el documento donde la alta direcció...
El Manual de Calidad de una organización, es un documento donde se especifican la misión y visión de una empresa con respe...
El mapa de procesos es una visión general del sistema de gestión. Representa los procesos que componen el sistema así como...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE GESTION Procedimientos obligatorios por la Norma ISO 9001: tienen que estar definidos en todos los Siste...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE GESTION Registros generales y Registros específicos 1. Revisión por la dirección 5.6 2. Competencia, tom...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE GESTION Registros generales y Registros específicos 12. Identificación y trazabilidad 7.5.3 13. Determin...
Administración del mantenimiento

  REPÙBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" EXTENSIÓN COL - SEDE CIUDAD OJEDA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO INDUSTRIAL Realizado por: Luis, Alvarez C.I.20.454.307 Ciudad Ojeda, Julio 2017
  2. 2. ETAPAS Y PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO La gestión del Mantenimiento. Los equipos e instalaciones constituyen los bienes propios de la empresa, el símbolo concreto de su progreso y generalmente la principal inversión de su capital. Cada sistema, cada máquina, debido a su propia naturaleza presenta distintos problemas. La solución de los mismos depende de un adecuado conocimiento y de una amplia capacitación del personal así como de una notable “habilidad” para diagnosticar fallas.
  3. 3. ETAPAS Y PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programa de mantenimiento Condiciones actuales de la planta. Comprendiendo que la elaboración de un programa de mantenimiento debe estar acorde a las necesidades de la empresa, es necesario realizar una revisión completa del estado de los equipos, sistemas y edificios para poder establecer un verdadero marco de referencia con respecto a las condiciones en que se encuentra cada una de sus partes, secciones o departamentos. Tipo de producción (según el producto). Del tipo de producción que tenga la empresa depende la mayor o menor complejidad de sus equipos y sistemas, tendientes a la obtención de un producto o de una serie de productos determinados. Continuidad del proceso (según la jornada). La jornada de trabajo es otro factor muy importante a considerar.
  4. 4. ETAPAS Y PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programa de mantenimiento Tamaño de la planta (según el área). Con esto se hace referencia especialmente al área donde se realiza el proceso, de tal manera que se puede subdividir por zonas y programar el Mantenimiento independientemente para cada una de ellas. Calidad del personal (conocimiento, experiencia). El personal de Mantenimiento debe tener suficiente preparación y experiencia para ejecutar su labor. Cantidad de personal (número por especialidad). Se refiere al número de personas capacitadas con que se cuenta en cada especialidad: electricistas, mecánicos, fontaneros, supervisores, entre otros.
  5. 5. ETAPAS Y PRINCIPIOS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programa de mantenimiento Ubicación geográfica. La ubicación de la empresa en una región o área determinada afecta en cierto grado la gestión de Mantenimiento debido a aspectos como: acceso rápido a distribuidores de materia prima, repuestos y accesorios; el número de personas capacitadas de la zona; la condiciones atmosféricas (temperatura, presión, entre otros…) Otras funciones asignadas. También deben ser consideradas todas las otras funciones que pueden ser asignadas al DM para su control y ejecución como son: limpieza, jardines, sistemas de incendio, programas de seguridad, vigilancia, entre otros…
  6. 6. VENTAJAS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO • Se reducen las fallas de la maquinaria y por consiguiente los tiempos de inactividad, lo cual redunda en costos de operación menores y en mayor productividad. • Sirve de guía para que los servicios de Mantenimiento para cada período de tiempo, según el programa, sean ejecutados con puntualidad y no se olvide ninguno. • Calcular con bastante exactitud, los costos por concepto de Mantenimiento para cada una de las máquinas
  7. 7. VENTAJAS DE LA ADMINISTRACION DEL MANTENIMIENTO • Llevar el historial de los repuestos utilizados en la maquinaria, lo cual provee una guía para establecer máximos y mínimos de los inventarios de existencia de repuestos. • Mantener bajo control el consumo de combustibles y lubricantes para detectar posibles hurtos o derrames por descuido. • Para establecer los controles de un sistema de mantenimiento es necesario elaborar una serie de boletas (formatos) para la recolección y clasificación de la información requerida. La bitácora es un historial de mantenimiento de cada máquina de modo que debe haber una para cada máquina.
  8. 8. POLITICA DE CALIDAD La política de la calidad (apartado 5.3 de norma ISO 9001:2008) es el documento donde la alta dirección expresa formalmente las intenciones globales de una organización respecto a la calidad y, por tanto, se marcan las directrices generales para la planificación del sistema y se orienta a toda la organización hacia la satisfacción del cliente.
  9. 9. El Manual de Calidad de una organización, es un documento donde se especifican la misión y visión de una empresa con respecto a la calidad así como la política de la calidad y los objetivos que apuntan al cumplimiento de dicha política. MANUAL DE CALIDAD
  10. 10. El mapa de procesos es una visión general del sistema de gestión. Representa los procesos que componen el sistema así como sus relaciones principales. Su elaboración obligatoria para todas las Unidades Funcionales se establece en el CPMCS, punto 1.1: elaborar el mapa de procesos de la unidad. MAPA DE PROCESOS
  11. 11. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE GESTION Procedimientos obligatorios por la Norma ISO 9001: tienen que estar definidos en todos los Sistemas de Gestión de la Calidad. Aunque en la práctica pueden tener diferente nombre en cada unidad, describen el mismo proceso (ejemplo: Procedimiento de control de la documentación). Procedimientos aprobados por la Gerencia: procedimientos cuyo alcance excede a una Unidad concreta y que la Gerencia entiende que deben ser unificados para todas las unidades. Procedimientos Operativos de cada Unidad: documento que describe con detalles las tareas realizadas en el ejercicio de las responsabilidades asignadas a la Unidad. Existen dos situaciones: Procedimientos de carácter transversal que pueden ser unificados y convertirse en Procedimientos Generales aprobados por la Gerencia (para algunos casos ya se están dando pasos en este sentido) Procedimientos exclusivos de una unidad, que deben ser aprobados por los responsables de cada unidad.
  12. 12. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE GESTION Registros generales y Registros específicos 1. Revisión por la dirección 5.6 2. Competencia, toma de conciencia y formación 6.2.2 3. Planificaciones de la realización del producto 7.1 4. Revisión de los requisitos relacionados con el producto 7.2.2 5. Elementos de entrada para el diseño y desarrollo 7.3.2 6. Resultados de las revisiones de diseño 7.3.4 7. Verificación de diseño y desarrollo 7.3.5 8. Validación de diseño y desarrollo 7.3.6 9. Control de cambios de diseño y desarrollo 7.3.7 10. Proceso de compra 7.4.1 11. Validación de los procesos de producción y prestación de servicios 7.5.2
  13. 13. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE GESTION Registros generales y Registros específicos 12. Identificación y trazabilidad 7.5.3 13. Determinación de la propiedad del cliente 7.5.4 14. Control de dispositivos de seguimiento y medición 7.6a 15. Registrar validez de resultados 7.6 16. Resultados de calibración y verificación 7.6 17. Auditoria interna 8.2.2 18. Seguimiento y medición del producto 8.2.4 9 19. Control del producto no conforme 8.3 20. Acciones correctivas 8.5.2 21. Acciones preventivas 8.5.3

