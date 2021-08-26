Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proyecto integrador. Las TIC en la sociedad. González Romero María Luisa. Grupo: M1C2G33-064 Asesora: Yazmin Miranda Rojas.
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
Proyecto integrador.

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
12 views

Las TIC en la sociedad

Proyecto integrador.

  1. 1. Proyecto integrador. Las TIC en la sociedad. González Romero María Luisa. Grupo: M1C2G33-064 Asesora: Yazmin Miranda Rojas.
  2. 2. Introducción. Las TIC impactan en todos los ámbitos de la vida humana por las características que aportan a la sociedad del conocimiento, además al no poder salir de casa por la cuarentena, las videoconferencias, los mensajes, las llamadas, la radio, la televisión fueron la forma de informarnos y comunicarnos Así mismo las TIC facilitan el acceso a la información de una manera eficaz e inmediata.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo se usan las TIC en mi comunidad? Las TIC en mi comunidad se han vuelto indispensables ya que son utilizadas en diversos ámbitos como es la escuela, el trabajo y el hogar. Las viviendas hoy en día disponen de un gran número de equipos y sistemas ya que permiten comunicarnos y acceder a la información, así mismo pueden utilizarse de diversos modos en la enseñanza de una amplia gama de posibilidades se implementan modalidades educativas que van desde el uso de TIC dentro del aula a la educación a distancia y en el ámbito laboral facilitan mucho ciertos aspectos de nuestro trabajo, pero también cambian la forma como las compañías llevan a cabo su labor.
  4. 4. ¿Cómo usa mi compañero las TIC en su comunidad? Mi compañera emplea las TIC para tomar clases, en la casa emplean las redes sociales para comunicarse con familiares y amigos, también para mantenerse informados, pues la tecnología es indispensable en nuestras vidas ya que a logrado cambiar y facilitar la vida de muchas personas.
  5. 5. Conclusión. El empleo de las TIC no varea mucho, ya que se utilizan para facilitar el trabajo, llevar el control de una empresa o negocio; las escuelas las utilizan para apoyarse en el aprendizaje de los alumnos y ahora en tiempo de pandemia dando clases virtuales, y en casa cada día son mas empleadas como medios de comunicación e información sin olvidarnos que la tecnología avanza cada día más y nosotros con ella tenemos que irnos actualizando.

Las TIC en la sociedad

