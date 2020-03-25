Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO SEBRE QUE HACER CON LA BASURA ELECTRONICA. LUISA FERNANDA CASTRILLON GARCIA 9-7 GUILLERMO MONDRAGON IN...
TESIS Existen muchos tipos de desechos y para sacar ventaja de ellos, debemos saber cómo reciclarlos o reutilizarlos corre...
ser cancerígenos. Al ser químicos, representan además un alto riesgo para el medio ambiente. A este potencial peligro de l...
el teléfono de último modelo, así que no lo compres. Aprovecha el que tienes hasta que realmente deje de funcionar. Haz lo...
A FAVOR:  Esta basura debe de ser tratada de esta manera por lo que los componentes que tiene son muy perjudiciales para ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tecnologia

29 views

Published on

BASURA ELECTRONICA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnologia

  1. 1. TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO SEBRE QUE HACER CON LA BASURA ELECTRONICA. LUISA FERNANDA CASTRILLON GARCIA 9-7 GUILLERMO MONDRAGON INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL VALLE DEL CAUCA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. TESIS Existen muchos tipos de desechos y para sacar ventaja de ellos, debemos saber cómo reciclarlos o reutilizarlos correctamente. En el caso de los aparatos electrónicos es fundamental reciclarlos y separar sus componentes, pues algunos electrodomésticos contienen piezas con sustancias tóxicas que son perjudiciales para la salud y el medio ambiente. En Argentina se generan toneladas de basura electrónica cada año. 120 mil toneladas anuales para ser específicos. Se calcula que alrededor del 50% de estos residuos están abandonados en oficinas, hogares, entes públicos o depósitos, más del 40% se entierra o se descarta en basurales y rellenos y cerca del 10% ingresa en esquemas informales o formales de gestión de residuos. El incremento en el volumen de basura electrónica es también provocado por el aumento en el nivel de reposición y/o recambio de teléfonos móviles. Dicho aumento en la tasa de recambio es producto de la constante innovación tanto de los materiales como de las funciones de los teléfonos celulares, que acotan cada año la vida útil de los aparatos. Es importante destacar que, en el año 2008, se presentó en el Congreso de la Nación un proyecto de ley para la gestión de la Basura Electrónica que proponía la recuperación, reciclado y reutilización de los residuos electrónicos que hoy se descartan en nuestro país sin ningún tratamiento. El mismo establecía la creación de una infraestructura de gestión bajo el concepto de Responsabilidad Extendida del Productor (REP), según el cual las empresas que ponen en el mercado los productos eléctricos y electrónicos debían ser responsables financiera y legalmente de la gestión de sus propios residuos En mayo de 2011 el proyecto fue aprobado por la Cámara de Senadores y quedó descartado de la agenda parlamentaria de la Cámara Baja. Cinco meses después, al no ser tratado durante el año legislativo 2012, el proyecto de Ley perdió estado Parlamentario y volvió a "foja cero". Esto implicaba que las propuestas debían ser analizadas nuevamente en sus respectivas comisiones y luego ser aprobadas por ambas cámaras del Congreso para que el Proyecto pudiera transformarse en ley. ¿QUE PELIGRO CONLLEVA? La basura electrónica supone un verdadero peligro para el medio ambiente y la salud humana. Los componentes y las baterías de un teléfono celular, por ejemplo, contienen arsénico y cadmio, elementos que producen enfermedades respiratorias y cutáneas o pueden
  3. 3. ser cancerígenos. Al ser químicos, representan además un alto riesgo para el medio ambiente. A este potencial peligro de los residuos electrónicos se suman las neveras fabricadas antes de 1997, electrodomésticos que usan CFC, un químico considerado como la sustancia agotadora de la capa de ozono. El gran problema que se deriva de la basura tecnología surge a partir de los metales pesados que contiene. Se trata de equipos que incluyen mercurio, plomo, cromo y cadmio en la mayoría de los casos, además de muchos otros metales en diferentes proporciones. Estos metales son especialmente tóxicos, y una intoxicación causada por los mismos, por pequeña que sea, puede conllevar enfermedades del sistema nervioso, respiratorio, cardiovascular, así como enfermedades asociadas a los riñones y a al sistema reproductivo que afectarán al paciente durante toda su vida. Así mismo, cuando estos metales se liberan en el medio ambiente, el efecto de su contaminación afecta tanto al aire (cuando la basura tecnológica se quema y produce humo tóxico) como a la tierra y al agua, llegando a convertirse en un problema realmente acuciante en los lugares donde se almacena este tipo de basura electrónica en forma de vertederos tecnológicos. Además, otro de los problemas que presenta la basura tecnológica es la rapidez con la que aumenta en los últimos años ¿QUE SE PUEDE HACER CON ESTA BASURA? Existen una serie de soluciones para contrarrestar el efecto de la basura tecnológica y, a pesar de que se trata de un tipo de residuo que requiere un tratamiento muy concreto, la buena noticia es que la principal capacidad de acción para contrarrestar su efecto la tiene el propio usuario, lo que, a diferencia de lo que ocurre otras ocasiones con la contaminación, le da un poder excepcional a la hora de revertir el efecto de la basura tecnológica. Para ello, lo más importante es evitar que la basura tecnológica se acumule, es decir, reducir su cantidad. Y, cuando finalmente se produzca, gestionarla de forma correcta. Reduce tu consumo de tecnología Es muy sencillo, pero la mayoría de la gente no lo hace. Los productos electrónicos son indispensables en nuestro día a día. Sin embargo, esto no implica que necesitemos comprar uno nuevo solo por el hecho de que, precisamente, sea nuevo. Si pensamos en las compras que se hacen de teléfonos móviles u ordenadores, en el 90% de las veces, se trata de compras motivadas por moda y vanidad, no por necesidad. La lección es clara, no necesitas
  4. 4. el teléfono de último modelo, así que no lo compres. Aprovecha el que tienes hasta que realmente deje de funcionar. Haz lo mismo con todos los aparatos eléctricos que tengas. Además de reducir la contaminación que generas, ahorrarás bastante dinero. Arreglar antes que comprar Por otro lado, una forma de reducir la basura tecnológica pasa por arreglar los equipos cuando se estropean en lugar de adquirir otros nuevos. Actualmente, suele decirse que es que “sale más rentable comprar uno nuevo que arreglar el viejo”. Esto no siempre es así, de hecho, se trata de una frase repetida especialmente por los fabricantes, que son a quienes más les interesa que compres su nuevo producto. Además, aunque en algunos casos puede salir “rentable” desde una perspectiva meramente monetaria, al planeta no le renta en absoluto que no lo arregles. Así que, sé responsable, y arregla antes de comprar. Compra de segunda mano Puede que a muchos ni se les haya pasado por la cabeza, pero existe un mercado de segunda mano que funciona perfectamente en lo que a equipos electrónicos y tecnología se refiere. Puedes hacerlo a través de plataformas de economía colaborativa dedicadas al mercado de segunda mano, o en tiendas especializadas en ello. En el caso de las tiendas, además, tienes la certeza de que tienes una garantía de compra. De hecho, los productos tecnológicos que venden suelen ser los que se denominan como “reacondicionados”. Un producto tecnológico reacondicionado es un equipo que se ha puesto a punto y se ha preparado para la venta al público. Se trata de un producto de segunda mano, pero al que se le ha hecho un lavado exterior e interior (se formatea el software y se instala uno nuevo) para que el usuario disfrute de un producto de segunda mano que, en realidad, es tan bueno como si fuera de primera. Llevarlo a un punto limpio Finalmente, cuando el producto tecnológico sea realmente basura tecnológica de verdad porque haya terminado su vida útil, lo correcto será deshacerse de él llevándolo a un punto limpio, que es el lugar donde los ciudadanos de a pie deben llevar este tipo de productos para asegurarse de que son tratados de la forma correcta y segura que necesitan. Desde el punto limpio, la basura tecnológica será transportada a una planta de tratamiento adecuada a este tipo de residuo. Esto significa que será procesado en condiciones de seguridad que permitan separar cada uno de los materiales para reciclarlos, dándoles una nueva vida y evitando que contaminen el medio ambiente o que intoxiquen a las personas que los manipulen. ARGUMENTOS
  5. 5. A FAVOR:  Esta basura debe de ser tratada de esta manera por lo que los componentes que tiene son muy perjudiciales para el medio ambiente y para las personas que se encuentren cerca de esta. Estos son daños que podemos evitar tratando correctamente la basura ya que nuestro medio ambiente se deteriora cada vez más.  La moda de que es algo casi que exigido por la sociedad, no es lo más importante del mundo esto no nos da oxígeno, ni alimentos, ni salud cosa que si nos dará hacer un buen uso de esta basura. EN CONTRA:  La desinformación es lo que ha ocasionado que esta basura sea tan agresiva para nosotros y para nuestro medio ambiente.  El proceso de deshacernos de esta basura es muy difícil y no hay mucho conocimiento de los lugares donde se puede depositar este tipo de basura. CONCLUSION Con todo lo anterior podemos concluir que las basuras electrónicas son muy peligrosas si no se tratan da la manera adecuada ya que son perjudiciales para el medio ambiente y para nuestra salud, por lo que es más necesario educarnos acerca de la manera de tratar esta basura para disminuir sus efectos.

×