Grupo #5 Rubí Mateo Romero Técnica de la carrera de atletismo
Técnica de la carrera de atletismo La técnica de carrera es la forma que tenemos de ejecutar los movimientos que intervien...
Los mejores corredores no son aquellos que corren bien por naturaleza o que están mejor dotados físicamente. No hace falta...
¿Por qué es Tan Importante la Técnica de Carrera?
Una buena técnica de carrera no solo puede marcar la diferencia entre correr con o sin dolor, sino que también te ayuda a ...
Beneficios de Mejorar la Técnica de Carrera  Reducir el riesgo de sufrir cualquier tipo de lesión.  Conseguir mayor velo...
¿Qué Elementos Forman Parte de la Técnica de Carrera? Los tres principios que debes tener en mente son: correr relajado/a,...
Gracias
