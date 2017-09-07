1 Investigación documental y de campo Informe final Capacitación en línea de personal Luis Gerardo Carrillo Rodríguez Sept...
2 Contenido Introducción.....................................................................................................
3 Introducción La capacitación del personal juega un papel importante en las empresas, puesto que de ello depende el mante...
4 Metodología La metodología utilizada para la presente investigación consistió en una primera instancia de investigación ...
5 Investigación documental. Definición de capacitación. La capacitación es una de las funciones clave de la administración...
6 Ya hacia 1800, existían artesanos jornalistas que tenían la capacidad de emplear a otros artesanos, quienes a su vez ten...
7 Chamilo, Moodle, Teeach, entre otros, los cuales pueden ser una opción muy buena para las empresas. Beneficios del E-lea...
8 Investigación de campo. Con el fin de conocer la necesidad real de la problemática planteada, se realizó investigación d...
9 puntos de vista desde colaborador a jefe inmediato, teniendo para ello una serie de preguntas con relación a las capacit...
10 El 80% de la muestra encuestada menciona que la empresa donde labora si ofrece capacitación a su personal, y dentro de ...
11 En la tabla anterior podemos observar las ventajas y desventajas que observaron las diferentes personas encuestadas sob...
12 Bibliografía Hidalgo Jara , Luisa;. (1998). GESTIÓN DE LA CAPACITACIÓN EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES. Lima, Perú: Ministerio de...
13 Anexos Anexo 1 Tema: Fecha de visita: Lugar elegido: Motivo de elección: Bitácora de Visita investigación de campo. Cap...
14 Anexo 2 Anexo 3 Guion de entrevista utilizado. Cuestionario para entrevista. Tema: Capacitación en línea de personal. B...
15 1 ¿Sabes que es una capacitación? 2 ¿Consideras importante que las empresas ofrezcan capacitación a su personal? 3 ¿En ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Luis carrillo informe

25 views

Published on

Informe final UnADM investigación documental y de campo.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Luis carrillo informe

  1. 1. 1 Investigación documental y de campo Informe final Capacitación en línea de personal Luis Gerardo Carrillo Rodríguez Septiembre de 2017
  2. 2. 2 Contenido Introducción.......................................................................................................................................................... 3 Metodología.......................................................................................................................................................... 4 Investigación documental. .................................................................................................................................... 5 Definición de capacitación. ............................................................................................................................... 5 Antecedentes de la capacitación en México..................................................................................................... 5 E-Learning.......................................................................................................................................................... 6 Beneficios del E-learning................................................................................................................................... 7 Comparación capacitación en línea vs capacitación presencial........................................................................ 7 Investigación de campo......................................................................................................................................... 8 Bitácoras de investigación de campo................................................................................................................ 8 Entrevista. ......................................................................................................................................................... 8 Encuestas........................................................................................................................................................... 9 Conclusiones. ...................................................................................................................................................... 11 Bibliografía .......................................................................................................................................................... 12 Anexos................................................................................................................................................................. 13 Anexo 1............................................................................................................................................................ 13 Anexo 2............................................................................................................................................................ 14 Anexo 3............................................................................................................................................................ 14 Anexo 4............................................................................................................................................................ 15
  3. 3. 3 Introducción La capacitación del personal juega un papel importante en las empresas, puesto que de ello depende el mantener a los clientes externos e internos satisfechos, una mala capacitación o un colaborador mal capacitado conlleva un mal servicio al cliente, sin embargo, mantener al personal capacitado constantemente implica invertir en grandes cantidades de dinero por cada colaborador. Por lo anterior el presente tema surge de la necesidad de innovación en los métodos de capacitación en las empresas, que ayuden a minimizar la inversión que se realiza por cada colaborador, conocer los puntos de vista de los colaboradores sobre los métodos de capacitación y el impacto que estas tienen para las empresas. Es importante que en estos días donde el auge tecnológico ha llegado a cada rincón de nuestras vidas, que las empresas se sumen a la era de la digitalización evitando rezagos con relación a la competencia con la que se cuenta en el mercado. Objetivo general Implementar un software de capacitación en línea innovador y efectivo, el cual ayude a disminuir los costos en la capacitación del personal, además de mantener al personal capacitado y mejorar los estándares de calidad en el servicio en las empresas. Objetivos específicos • Analizar los beneficios de la capacitación en líea mediante un software innovador y completo. • comparar los beneficios de la capacitación presencial vs capacitación en línea. • Conocer el punto de vista del personal de una empresa sobre las capacitaciones presenciales y capacitaciones en línea.
  4. 4. 4 Metodología La metodología utilizada para la presente investigación consistió en una primera instancia de investigación documental, donde se llevaron a cabo diferentes actividades. 1. Se utilizaron diferentes buscadores académicos como: Scielo, Google académico, Redalyc, SienceResearch, además de buscadores universitarios como UNAM, Colegio de México, UAM, se eligió para esta investigación Google Académico. 2. Una vez elegido el buscador se realizaron búsqueda relacionadas la tema, utilizando palabras claves y operadores lógicos, para contar con resultados específicos. 3. Se llevo a cabo una fase de selección de fuentes primarias y secundarias para elegir las fuentes que nos ayuden a obtener la mejor información para la presente investigación. 4. Al finalizar las actividades anteriores y contar con nuestras fuentes seleccionadas, se realizó un sistema de información “SI”, el cual tiene como finalidad organizar la información extraída mediante fichas bibliográficas, citas textuales, glosarios, etc, para realizar consulta de la información de manera rápida. La segunda fase de la investigación consistió en una investigación de campo, la cual nos ayudó a profundizar en el tema seleccionado, realizándose las siguientes actividades. 1. Se realizó una primera visita en la empresa seleccionada, en el cual se plasmaron las impresiones en las bitácoras de campo. 2. Se realizo una segunda visita en la empresa seleccionada, en el cual se plasmaron las impresiones en las bitácoras de campo y se cerró la visita con la entrevista al personal seleccionado. 3. Por último en esta etapa de investigación de campo se realizó una encuesta a una muestra de 10 personas en edad laboral, con el fin de conocer su punto de vista sobre la capacitación en línea y presencial, al finalizar la encuesta se realizó graficas de las respuestas.
  5. 5. 5 Investigación documental. Definición de capacitación. La capacitación es una de las funciones clave de la administración y desarrollo del personal en las organizaciones y, por consiguiente, debe operar de manera integrada con el resto de las funciones de este sistema. Lo anterior significa que la administración y el desarrollo del personal debe entenderse como un todo, en que las distintas funciones -incluida la capacitación- interactúan para mejorar el desempeño de las personas y la eficiencia de la organización (Hidalgo Jara , Luisa;, 1998, pág. 9) Las acciones del proceso de capacitación están dirigidas al mejoramiento de la calidad de los recursos humanos, y buscan mejorar habilidades, incrementar conocimientos, cambiar actitudes y desarrollar al individuo. El objetivo central es generar procesos de cambio para cumplir las metas de la organización (Reynoso Castillo , 2007, pág. 166). En resumen, la capacitación se define como la actividad de adiestrar, enseñar, mostrar un proceso al personal de una empresa con el fin de que desempeñe sus funciones de una manera efectiva evitando retrocesos en las operaciones y dando con ello un servicio de calidad al cliente. Antecedentes de la capacitación en México. En el contexto de la organización social, económica y religiosa de los aztecas encontramos que ya existía una educación para el trabajo en el tepochcalli y el calmecac, comúnmente conocidos como centros de entrenamiento de los jóvenes de la ciudad en las artes militares, la religión y la disciplina, y que también desempeñaron el papel de capacitar o adiestrar a los jóvenes en el trabajo. (Reynoso Castillo , 2007, pág. 168). Durante la época colonial, las Cartas de Indias establecen diversas ordenanzas que tendían a apoyar actividades laborales, como favorecer la libertad de los jóvenes para trabajar voluntariamente en obrajes, dejándoles a su libre arbitrio aprender el oficio. También se impedía a los maestros despedir a los aprendices antes de haber cumplido cuatro años de aprendizaje. (Reynoso Castillo , 2007, pág. 168)
  6. 6. 6 Ya hacia 1800, existían artesanos jornalistas que tenían la capacidad de emplear a otros artesanos, quienes a su vez tenían bajo sus órdenes a aprendices; luego de cumplir con un cierto periodo de aprendizaje se convertían en maestros artesanos. (Reynoso Castillo , 2007, pág. 168). En 1915, durante el mandato de Venustiano Carranza, el Departamento del Trabajo se incorporó a la Secretaría de Gobernación, y al mismo tiempo se elaboró un proyecto de ley sobre el contrato de trabajo. Dos años después fue promulgada la Constitución Política de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos, que en su artículo 123 decretó los derechos de los trabajadores (Reynoso Castillo , 2007, pág. 169) Durante las diferentes épocas de la historia de México se ha tenido diferentes tipos de capacitación el cual en tiempos antiguos se realizaba mediante las enseñanzas de las diferentes artes, todo esto con el fin de trasmitir los conocimientos a los jóvenes y estos pudieran heredar estos conocimientos y así perdurar en el tiempo. E-Learning. Se entiende por e-learning (capacitación en línea), como un método totalmente en línea el cual busca hacer eficientes los recursos de la empresa y mantener en constante capacitación al personal. Es un método efectivo utilizado en las empresas en los últimos años puesto que es mucho más económico a la hora de capacitar al personal, como menciona la autora Tejada de León Somohano (2012) “Así son cada vez más las empresas que considerán el aprendizaje y la formación como una potente arma competitiva. En los ultimos años la tecnologia de la información y comunicación han tenido un profundo impacto impacto en la manera de hacer negocios”.(pág. 28). El e-learning debe contar con varios componentes los cuales son esenciales para su funcionamiento y mejor aprovechamiento, teniendo como el principal la Web, un tutor o coach en línea, además de una plataforma del estudio denominada aula virtual LMS (Learning Managemaent Systems). Podemos encontrar diferentes plataformas de aprendizaje en el mercado, algunas con propietario como los son: SuccesFactors LMS, Aulapp, Blackboard, Catedr@, por nombrar algunos, de igual manera podemos encontrar algunos más con software libre como lo son: Atutor,
  7. 7. 7 Chamilo, Moodle, Teeach, entre otros, los cuales pueden ser una opción muy buena para las empresas. Beneficios del E-learning. Dentro de los beneficios de contar con un sistema de capacitación en línea, los cuales podemos detallar a continuación. ✓ Libertad en los tiempos de capacitación: el colaborador elige cuanto estudiar y donde estudiar, al no estar atado a un programa de capacitación presencial, pudiendo inclusive tomar el curso en su domicilio solo con contar con acceso a la red. ✓ Bajar los costos promedios de capacitación: Si bien se menciona que los costó de crear un contenido en línea, se tiene en cuenta que este mismo contenido será de utilidad para varios colaboradores, por lo que se evitará tener un mayor monto en gastos al no tener que trasladar al personal a un sitio de capacitación. ✓ Mejora en los tiempos de capacitación: Al contar con un aula virtual y contenido en línea la capacitación puede ser mucho más rápida que la tradicional, ya que mucha de las veces se tenía que contar con un cierto número de colaboradores para poder iniciar con una capacitación presencial. ✓ Mejora en la calidad en el servicio: Al no tener que ausentarse el personal de su centro de trabajo, se tendría mejor calidad de servicio al cliente. Comparación capacitación en línea vs capacitación presencial. Dentro de las comparaciones de las diferentes propiedades de una capacitación en línea y una capacitación presencial podemos destacar las siguientes: Comparación capacitación en línea vs capacitación presencial. Capacitación en línea. Capacitación presencial Costos bajos. Elevados costos de capacitación. El colaborador puede organizar sus tiempos de capacitación. Programa fijo de capacitación sin probabilidad de cambios.
  8. 8. 8 Investigación de campo. Con el fin de conocer la necesidad real de la problemática planteada, se realizó investigación de campo, a fin de observar cada detalle de las capacitaciones en las empresas, para ello se eligió una empresa dedicada al sector financiero la cual busca mantener a su personal capacitado en los diferentes procesos que se llevan a cabo dentro de ella. Se visitó la empresa en dos ocasiones. Bitácoras de investigación de campo. Para llevar un registro adecuado de la investigación de campo, se realizó una bitácora de investigación en el cual se plasmó las impresiones de la visita. La primera visita se llevó a cabo el día 16/08/2017, dentro de una de la sucursal de la empresa seleccionada, siendo esta la más grande la ciudad. (Anexo 1) La segunda visita se llevó a cabo el día 17/08/2017, dentro de la sucursal de la empresa seleccionada realizando con ello la segunda bitácora de investigación de campo. (Anexo 2) Entrevista. Con el fin de conocer el punto de vista del personal de la empresa sobre las capacitaciones y la importancia que las empresas llevan a cabo las mismas, se entrevistó a un colaborador de la sucursal de la empresa seleccionada, así como al Gerente de Sucursal, para conocer los dos Evita ausentismos en la oficina del colaborador. Ausentismos en la oficina derivado de las capacitaciones. No se cuenta con una persona para resolver dudas. Se cuenta con una persona frente al grupo para la resolución de dudas. Actualización de la información de manera inmediata. Puede tardar en actualizar la información y material de capacitación.
  9. 9. 9 puntos de vista desde colaborador a jefe inmediato, teniendo para ello una serie de preguntas con relación a las capacitaciones en las empresas. (Anexo 3) De las encuestas se pudo obtener información importante para esta investigación, del personal entrevistado si conocen que es una capacitación, conocen de que se trata una capacitación en línea, además de que la empresa si les ofrece capacitación en línea, observan como ventaja de la capacitación en línea el aprovechamiento de los tiempos en su oficina, menores costos en las capacitaciones, y mejoras en la calidad en el servicio de la sucursal, sin embargo ven como desventajas el no contar con una persona quien resuelva sus dudas al momento, no interactuar personalmente con sus compañeros, al final de la entrevista ambos coincidieron que prefieren una capacitación presencial antes que una capacitación en línea. (Anexo 4) Encuestas. Para ampliar el panorama sobre las capacitaciones, se realizó una encuesta a una muestra de 10 personas en edad laboral con el fin de conocer el punto de vista de cada uno sobre las capacitaciones, obteniendo los siguientes resultados. El 100% de la muestra encuestada menciona el conocer que es una capacitación, el 70% de los mismos encuestados se encuentran trabajando actualmente.
  10. 10. 10 El 80% de la muestra encuestada menciona que la empresa donde labora si ofrece capacitación a su personal, y dentro de este mismo aspecto el 60% menciono que su última capacitación fue dentro del último mes. El 70% de la muestra encuestada menciona el conocer que es una capacitación en línea mientras que el 90% de la misma muestra si ha tomado algún curso en línea.
  11. 11. 11 En la tabla anterior podemos observar las ventajas y desventajas que observaron las diferentes personas encuestadas sobre la capacitación en línea y capacitación presencial. Como última pregunta de la encuesta aplicada a la muestra seleccionada, se realizó la pregunta de que tipo de capacitación prefieren, en el cual se pudo observar que el 50% prefiere una capacitación mixta, la cual incluya capacitación en línea y presencial, el 40% prefiere una capacitación en línea y solo el 10% capacitación presencial. Conclusiones. Una vez finalizadas las etapas de investigación y de campo se concluye que en el auge tecnológico las empresas deberán mantenerse actualizadas con un sistema de capacitación en línea que ayude a mejorar la manera que se capacita al personal en la actualidad, para minimizar los costos de capacitación por colaborador y mejorar los estándares de atención al cliente. Se propone para las empresas mantener un método de capacitación mixta realizando la capacitación en línea de la capacitación teórica toda vez que está parte es la que conlleva un mayor tiempo de compresión por el personal, y al finalizar realizar una capacitación presencial para reforzar los aprendido en la capacitación en línea y llevar a cabo la capacitación práctica, sé considera que con este modelo se minimizan los costos en la capacitación y se maximiza el aprendizaje del colaborador. Se concluye que el personal prefiere aún el método de capacitación presencial debido a la interacción que se tiene con el capacitador y compañeros de capacitación, por lo que se tendrá que trabajar con el personal a fin de cambiar su respectiva sobre las capacitaciones en línea y aprovechar al máximo este método.
  12. 12. 12 Bibliografía Hidalgo Jara , Luisa;. (1998). GESTIÓN DE LA CAPACITACIÓN EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES. Lima, Perú: Ministerio de Salud. Reynoso Castillo , C. (2007). NOTAS SOBRE LA CAPACITACIÓN EN MÉXICO. Revista Latinoamericana de Derecho Social, 26. Tejada de León Somohano, G. (2012). Estudio Comparativo entre una capacitación presencial y en línea. UNAM. Ciudad de Mexico.: UNAM-Dirección General de Blibliotecas Tesis Digitales. Sistema de gestión de aprendizaje. (2017, 23 de mayo). Wikipedia, La enciclopedia libre. Fecha de consulta:02:37, septiembre 6, 2017 desde https://es.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Sistema_de_gesti%C3%B3n_de_aprendizaje&oldid=9 9344842.
  13. 13. 13 Anexos Anexo 1 Tema: Fecha de visita: Lugar elegido: Motivo de elección: Bitácora de Visita investigación de campo. Capacitación en línea de personal. Institución financiera de ahorro y préstamo Para la actividad elegí la empresa donde actualmente laboró, ya que por ser una institución con el giro financiero, busca mantener a su personal siempre capacitado, razón por la cual me surgen las interrogantes de que opina el personal de las capacitación en línea y la capacitación presencial. Al dar un recorrido por la sucursal elegida la cual es la más grande en la ciudad, lo primero que identifico al entrar a ella es que hay bastantes clientes por ser atendidos, además observo la ausencia de 2 colaboradores debido a que se encontraban en un curso de capacitación presencial. por lo que aquí inicia la problemática, al enviar al personal a capacitación presencial se descuida la atención al cliente. Observo que todos los colaboradores cuentan con un equipo de cómputo al cual tienen acceso y podrían utilizar para realizar una capacitación en línea sin tener la necesidad de ausentarse de la oficina y descuidar el servicio al cliente. Por lo que al surgir varias interrogantes como ¿el personal conoce la capacitación en línea?, ¿Que implica el que se ausente el personal de la oficina para realizar una capacitación presencial?, decido concertar cita para la entrevista con el Gerente de la Sucursal y con alguno de sus colaboradores a cargo para conocer los 2 puntos diferentes entre colaborador y jefe. Impresiones de la visita 16/08/2017
  14. 14. 14 Anexo 2 Anexo 3 Guion de entrevista utilizado. Cuestionario para entrevista. Tema: Capacitación en línea de personal. Buenas tardes mi nombre es Luis Gerardo Carrillo Rodríguez. La presente entrevista tiene como objetivo conocer tu opinión sobre la capacitación en las empresas. ¿Cuál es tu nombre? Muchas gracias, primeramente, te doy las gracias por darme la entrevista, la primera pregunta: Tema: Fecha de visita: Lugar elegido: Motivo de elección: Impresiones de la visita Regreso a la empresa seleccionada y al entrar a la sucursal, de nueva cuenta observa la falta de personal debido a una capacitación que se está llevando a cabo, observo varios clientes a la espera de que sean atendidos, lo que refuerza la problemática observada donde la ausencia del personal por capacitación, si bien la capacitación es para mantener actualizado el personal, al ausentarse por periodos prolongados de tiempo deteriora el servicio al cliente. Una vez observado esto acudo con las personas seleccionadas para la entrevista los cuales me comparten sus opiniones sobre las capacitaciones presenciales y en línea. Ambos coinciden que prefieren una capacitación presencial aún y viendo la problemática de no contar con el personal suficiente para la atención al cliente, de la misma manera ambos me comparten sobre su visión de las capacitaciones en línea, donde mencionan que una de las desventajas de esta modalidad es la falta de algún asesor o tutor para resolución de dudas, por lo que conociendo esto se observa la necesidad de la implementación de una plataforma adecuada para este tipo de capacitaciones la cual deberá contener una sesión de dudas y respuestas. Bitácora de Visita investigación de campo. Capacitación en línea de personal. 17/08/2017 Institución financiera de ahorro y préstamo Para la actividad elegí la empresa donde actualmente laboró, ya que por ser una institución con el giro financiero, busca mantener a su personal siempre capacitado, razón por la cual me surgen las interrogantes de que opina el personal de las capacitación en línea y la capacitación presencial.
  15. 15. 15 1 ¿Sabes que es una capacitación? 2 ¿Consideras importante que las empresas ofrezcan capacitación a su personal? 3 ¿En la empresa que laboras actualmente ofrecen capacitación al personal? 4 ¿Sabes que es E-learning (capacitación en línea)? 5 ¿Que tipo de capacitación ofrece la empresa donde laboras, Presencial o en línea? 6 ¿Qué ventajas y desventajas observas en una capacitación presencial? 7 ¿Qué ventajas y desventajas observas en una capacitación en línea? 8 ¿Qué implica que como colaborador tengas que ausentarte de la oficina para tomar una capacitación presencial? 9 por último a consideración personal ¿Prefieres una capacitación en línea o presencial? Muchas gracias por haber tomado la entrevista. Anexo 4 Entrevistas realizadas

×