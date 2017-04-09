Lipidos extracción -crédito tics 2017

1 JOSE LUIS MORALES CODIGO:2111401304
En este trabajo se podrá encontrar la definición de los lípidos, su composición, tipos y estructuras, además de algunos de...
Las grasas y aceites [ácidos carboxílicos con cadenas hidrocarbonadas de 4-36 carbonos (en algunos completamente saturada ...
La cadena hidrocarbonada apolar explica la poca solubilidad de ácidos grasos en agua. Cuanto más larga sea la cadena acícl...
Los lípidos más sencillos obtenidos a partir de los ácidos grasos son los triacilgliceroles (triglicéridos, grasas o grasa...
 Triacilgliceroles mixtos: 2 o más ácidos grasos diferentes. Se especifica el nombre y posición de cada ácido graso.  La...
Los lípidos de las membranas son antipáticos; la orientación de sus regiones hidrofóbicas e hidrofílicas dirige su empaque...
 Esteroles: Sistema rígido de 4 anillos hidrocarbonados fusionados. Los glicerofosfolípidos, esfingolípidos y esteroles s...
Según sean las condiciones precisas y la naturaleza de los lípidos utilizados, se pueden formar 3 tipos de agregados cuand...
ESTEROIDES compuestos que comparten el núcleo esteroide de 4 anillos pero son más polares que el colesterol, y gran número...
11 ICOSANOIDES son derivados de ácidos grasos con una diversidad de acciones del tipo hormonal extremadamente potentes sob...
 Originalmente se definieron 2 grupos: PGE, soluble en éter y PGF soluble en tampón fosfato.  Actúan en muchos tejidos r...
encontrados por primera vez en los leucocitos, contienen 3 dobles enlaces conjugados. Son señales biológicas poderosas ej....
Vitamina A (retinol):Pigmento esencial para la visión. No se presenta en los vegetales, pero muchas plantas contienen caro...
Vitamina E (tocoferoles):Contienen un anillo aromático sustituido y una cadena lateral hidrocarbonada larga.  Presente en...
Vitamina K:Cofactor lipídico necesario para la coagulación normal de la sangre.  La vitamina K1 (filoquinona) se encuentr...
UBOQUINONA Y PLASTOQUINONA  Derivados isoprenoides.  funcionan como transportadores de electrones en la producción de AT...
 En general las mezclas complejas de lípidos se separan por diferencia en su polaridad o solubilidad en disolventes apola...
 La mezcla compleja de lípidos tisulares aún se puede fraccionar más mediante procedimientos cromatográficos basados en l...
 La combinación de hidrólisis específica por caracterización de los productos por cromatografía en capa fina o cromatogra...
TERPENOS Hidrocarburos saturados o insaturados que se consideran constituidos formalmente por unidades sucesivas de isopre...
25 CAROTENOS • Responsables de la gran mayoría de los colores amarillos, anaranjados o rojos presentes en los alimentos ve...
26 De los carotenoides conocidos, solamente alrededor del 10% tienen valor como vitamina A. Además del β caroteno, los más...
27 • Oxidación: especialmente en reacciones de fotooxidación con el oxígeno singlete. También se oxidan en presencia de li...
28 El β-caroteno Fuè el primer carotenoide purificado. En 1831, Wackenroder lo aisló en forma cristalina a partir de la za...
29 El α-caroteno • 38% más potente como antioxidante que el beta caroteno. • Es potenciado cuando se consume combinado jun...
30 El licopeno es el carotenoide más abundante en el tomate. Aunque el contenido depende mucho del grado de maduración (au...
31 Cantaxantina Se encuentra en la seta Cantharellus cinnabarinus , de donde se extrajo por primera vez, y de cuyo nombre ...
32 Astaxantina Es el carotenoide más común en los animales. Es el principal pigmento responsable del color rosa de la carn...
33 Beta-criptoxantina Es el carotenoide predominante en las naranjas. También se encuentra presente en otras frutas de col...
34 Capsantina La capsantina es el principal carotenoide del pimiento común (Capsicum annuum), en el que representa hasta e...
35 Zeaxantina Se encuentra bastante distribuida entre los vegetales, acompañando a otros carotenoides. Es el carotenoide t...
36 • Extraer por medio de disolventes orgánicos los pigmentos naturales de la zanahoria. • Separar los carotenos de las xa...
37 MATERIAL • Bisturí • Probeta 10, 50ml • 3 matraces erlenmeyer 250ml • 1 agitador de vidrio • 1 espátula • Pinzas de 3 d...
39 EXTRACCIÓN Y SEPARACIÓN DE CAROTENOS Picar 10 gramos de zanahoria • Calentar con 25 ml de alcohol al 95%. Filtrar • Hac...
40 SEPARACIÓN DE CAROTENOS Disolver 20g de alúmina en metanol hasta cubrirla Introducirla en la columna para cromatografía...
45 Conclusiones • La extracción con solventes constituye una herramienta útil para obtener los productos naturales de inte...
46 [1] Lehninger, A. L. Lípidos En Principios de bioquímica. Barcelona: Ed. Omega, 2ª ed., 1993. 240-264. [2] Ascon-Bieto....
Lipidos extracción -crédito tics 2017

  1. 1. 1 JOSE LUIS MORALES CODIGO:2111401304
  2. 2. En este trabajo se podrá encontrar la definición de los lípidos, su composición, tipos y estructuras, además de algunos de los métodos más utilizados para analizar y separarlos. También se podrá encontrar la definición y tipos de terpenos que se encuentran en la naturaleza y que en esta práctica son objeto de estudio así mismo de los carotenos que son un tipo de tetra terpenos que constituyen tanto la coloración de las zanahorias (que son los vegetales utilizados para esta práctica) como su fuente nutrimental de aporte en vitaminas. Igualmente ,cabe aclarar que este trabajo se realizo con un compendio de información encontrada en diferentes sitios referenciados al final.Esto con el fin de optimizar y tener claridad en los puntos explicados. 2
  3. 3. Las grasas y aceites [ácidos carboxílicos con cadenas hidrocarbonadas de 4-36 carbonos (en algunos completamente saturada sin dobles enlaces y sin ramificar y otros con uno o varios dobles enlaces); unos cuantos contienen anillos de 3 carbonos o grupos hidroxilo] son derivados de los ácidos grasos y sirven de almacenamiento de energía. 3
  4. 4. La cadena hidrocarbonada apolar explica la poca solubilidad de ácidos grasos en agua. Cuanto más larga sea la cadena acíclica grasa y el menor número de dobles enlaces, menor es la solubilidad del agua. El grupo ácido carboxílico es polar (y ioniza a pH neutro) y justifica la ligera solubilidad en agua de los ácidos grasos de cadena corta. 4
  5. 5. Los lípidos más sencillos obtenidos a partir de los ácidos grasos son los triacilgliceroles (triglicéridos, grasas o grasas neutras) compuestos de 3 ácidos grasos en enlace éster con un solo glicerol.  Triacilgliceroles simples: Mismo tipo de ácido graso en las 3 posiciones y se denominan según el ácido graso que contienen. Ej. Triestearina 16:0 y trioleína 18:1. 5
  6. 6.  Triacilgliceroles mixtos: 2 o más ácidos grasos diferentes. Se especifica el nombre y posición de cada ácido graso.  Las ceras biológicas son ésteres de ácidos grasos e insaturados (14-36 átomos de carbono) con alcoholes de cadena larga (16-30 átomos de carbono). Sus puntos de fusión (60-100ºC) son generalmente más elevados que los de los triacilgliceroles. Las ceras también realizan diversas funciones en la naturaleza que están relacionadas con sus propiedades repelentes del agua y con su consistencia firme. 6
  7. 7. Los lípidos de las membranas son antipáticos; la orientación de sus regiones hidrofóbicas e hidrofílicas dirige su empaquetamiento hacia la formación de bicapas membranosas. Tipos generales de lípidos de las membranas:  Glicerofosfolípidos: Regiones hidrofóbicas compuestas por 2 ácidos grasos unidos al glicerol.  Esfingolípidos: Se une un solo ácido graso a una amina grasa, la esfingosina. 7
  8. 8.  Esteroles: Sistema rígido de 4 anillos hidrocarbonados fusionados. Los glicerofosfolípidos, esfingolípidos y esteroles son virtualmente insolubles en agua ya que cuando se mezclan con ella, estos compuestos antipáticos forman agregados lipídicos microscópicos en una fase separada de su entorno acuoso. Las moléculas lipídicas se agrupan con sus porciones hidrofóbicas en contacto entre sí y sus grupos hidrofílicos interaccionando con el agua circundante. 8
  9. 9. Según sean las condiciones precisas y la naturaleza de los lípidos utilizados, se pueden formar 3 tipos de agregados cuando se mezclan lípidos alifáticos con el agua. MICELAS  son estructuras esféricas relativamente pequeñas.  Se ordenan de modo que sus regiones hidrofóbicas se agregan en el interior excluyendo al agua, y los grupos de cabeza hidrofílicos están en la superficie en contacto con el agua. BICAPA en la que se combinan 2 monocapas lipídicas formando una hoja bidimensional. Las porciones hidrofóbicas de cada monocapa interaccionan excluyendo el agua. Los grupos de cabeza hidrofílicos interaccionan con las 2 superficies de la bicapa. LIPOSOMA El tercer tipo de agregado lipídico se forma cuando una bicapa lipídica se dobla sobre sí misma formando una esfera hueca denominada liposoma o vesícula. 9
  10. 10. ESTEROIDES compuestos que comparten el núcleo esteroide de 4 anillos pero son más polares que el colesterol, y gran número de isoprenoides que se sintetizan a partir de precursores de 5 carbonos relacionados con el isopreno.  Dentro de los isoprenoides se encuentran las vitaminas A, D, E y K.  Los principales grupos de hormonas esteroides son las hormonas sexuales masculinas y femeninas y las hormonas de la corteza suprarrenal, el cortisol y la aldosterona.  El fosfatidilinositol y sus derivados fosforilados son componentes de las membranas plasmáticas de todas las células eucarióticas. 10
  11. 11. 11 ICOSANOIDES son derivados de ácidos grasos con una diversidad de acciones del tipo hormonal extremadamente potentes sobre varios tejidos de vertebrados.  intervienen en la función reproductiva, inflamación,fiebre y dolor asociados a lesiones o enfermedades, etc.  Todos los icosanoides provienen del ácido araquidónico [ácido graso poliinsaturado de 20carbonos]. Hay 3 clases de icosanoides: prostaglandinas , tromboxanos y leucotrienos. Prostaglandinas (PG) contienen un anillo de 5 átomos de carbono que originalmente formaba parte de la cadena de ácido araquidónico.
  12. 12.  Originalmente se definieron 2 grupos: PGE, soluble en éter y PGF soluble en tampón fosfato.  Actúan en muchos tejidos regulando la síntesis de la molécula mensajera intracelular AMP 3´,5´-cíclico (cAMP).  Algunas prostaglandinas estimulan la contracción del músculo liso del útero durante el parto o la menstruación.  Algunas prostaglandinas elevan la temperatura corporal (dando lugar a fiebre) y produciendo inflamación con el dolor consiguiente. Tromboxanos se aislaron por primera vez de las plaquetas sanguíneas (trombocitos) y tienen un anillo de 6 átomos que contienen una función éter.  Producidos por las plaquetas  actúan en la formación de coágulos sanguíneos. 12
  13. 13. encontrados por primera vez en los leucocitos, contienen 3 dobles enlaces conjugados. Son señales biológicas poderosas ej. Inducen la contracción del músculo que recubre las vías aéreas del pulmón. VITAMINAS compuestos esenciales para la salud del hombre y otros vertebrados que no pueden ser sintetizados por estos animales por lo que deben ser obtenidos en la dieta. Tipos:  Liposolubles: Solubles en disolventes orgánicos apolares (Ej. Vitaminas A, D, E y K son isoprenoides y se sintetizan por condensación de unidades de isopreno).  Hidrosolubles: Solubles en disolventes acuosos 13 Leucotrienos
  14. 14. Vitamina A (retinol):Pigmento esencial para la visión. No se presenta en los vegetales, pero muchas plantas contienen carotenoides, pigmentos que absorben la luz y se pueden convertir enzimáticamente en vitamina A (por rotura del β- caroteno). La deficiencia de vitamina A  produce piel reseca, xeroftalmia, membranas mucosas secas, desarrollo y crecimiento retardados, esterilidad en animales machos y ceguera nocturna. Vitamina D: Derivado del colesterol y precursor de una hormona esencial en el metabolismo de calcio y fosfato en vertebrados.  La vitamina D3 (colecalciferol), se forma en piel mediante una reacción fotoquímica.  Abunda en aceites de hígado de pescado  Su deficiencia produce formación defectuosa de huesos 14
  15. 15. Vitamina E (tocoferoles):Contienen un anillo aromático sustituido y una cadena lateral hidrocarbonada larga.  Presente en huevos de gallina, aceites vegetales y germen de trigo.  Su deficiencia produce piel escamosa, debilidad muscular y esterilidad.  Previenen la destrucción oxidativa de lípidos de las membranas celulares al reaccionar con las formas más reactivas del oxígeno destruyéndolas y protegiendo a los ácidos grasos insaturados de la oxidación. 15
  16. 16. Vitamina K:Cofactor lipídico necesario para la coagulación normal de la sangre.  La vitamina K1 (filoquinona) se encuentra en las hojas de las plantas verdes mientras que la K2 (menaquinona) es sintetizada por las bacterias que residen en el intestino de los animales.  actúa en la formación de protombina.  La deficiencia en vitamina K da lugar a una coagulación de la sangre más lenta. 16
  17. 17. UBOQUINONA Y PLASTOQUINONA  Derivados isoprenoides.  funcionan como transportadores de electrones en la producción de ATP en la mitocondria y en los cloroplastos.  la uboquinona (coenzima Q) tiene 10 unidades de isopreno.  Su papel como transportadores de electrones pueden aceptar bien uno o 2 electrones así como 1 o 2 protones reduciéndose a la forma hidroquinona. 17
  18. 18.  En general las mezclas complejas de lípidos se separan por diferencia en su polaridad o solubilidad en disolventes apolares.  Los lípidos que contienen ácidos grasos en enlace éster o amida se pueden hidrolizar (saponificar).  Los lípidos neutros (triacilgliceroles, ceras, pigmentos, etc.) se extraen fácilmente de los tejidos con éter etílico, cloroformo, benceno.  Los lípidos de membrana se extraen mejor con disolventes orgánicos más polares como etanol o metanol.  Una solución extractiva muy utilizada es una mezcla de cloroformo, metanol y agua, inicialmente en proporciones inmiscibles produciendo una sola fase (1:2:0,8, v/v/v). 18
  19. 19.  La mezcla compleja de lípidos tisulares aún se puede fraccionar más mediante procedimientos cromatográficos basados en la diferente polaridad de cada clase de lípido. En la cromatografía de adsorción se empaqueta un material polar insoluble, como el gel de sílice, se aplica la mezcla de lípidos (en solución clorofórmica) en la parte superior de la columna. Los lípidos polares se fijan fuertemente al ácido silícico polar mientras que los neutros pasan directamente a través de la columna y emergen en el primer lavado con cloroformo. También se pueden analizar por cromatografía de capa fina y cromatografía gas-liquido ya que Algunos lípidos son de naturaleza volátil pero la mayoría han de modificarse previamente para aumentar su volatilidad.  Ciertas clases de lípidos son susceptibles de degradación en condiciones específicas. Por ejemplo, todos los ácidos grasos unidos por enlace éster en triacilgliceroles, fosfolípidos y ésteres esteriolo se liberan mediante tratamiento ácido o alcalino suave mientras que un tratamiento algo más fuerte libera los ácidos grasos unidos por un enlace amida de los esfingolípidos. 19
  20. 20.  La combinación de hidrólisis específica por caracterización de los productos por cromatografía en capa fina o cromatografía gas-líquido permite a menudo la determinación de estructura de un lípido.  Para establecer sin ambigüedades la longitud de la cadena hidrocarbonada, o la posición de los dobles, enlaces, es de gran valor el análisis por espectrometría de masas de los lípidos o sus derivados volátiles. 20
  21. 21. TERPENOS Hidrocarburos saturados o insaturados que se consideran constituidos formalmente por unidades sucesivas de isopreno (C5H8), y que se hayan muy difundidos en los reinos animal y vegetal, sobre todo en forma de derivados oxigenados (alcoholes, aldehídos, cetonas, ácidos carboxílicos y ésteres). Los terpenos de bajo peso molecular se encuentran sobre todo como componentes de los aceites esenciales, los que se obtienen de las flores, hojas o frutos, mediante destilación con vapor de agua; mientras que los de peso molecular medio o alto, constituyen el esqueleto de los esteroides, los carotenoides y el caucho.
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25 CAROTENOS • Responsables de la gran mayoría de los colores amarillos, anaranjados o rojos presentes en los alimentos vegetales, y también de los colores anaranjados de varios alimentos animales. • Poseen ocho unidades de isopreno, es decir, cuarenta átomos de carbono. • Biosíntesis se produce a partir de isopentenil pirofosfato. • Se conocen alrededor de 600 compuestos de esta familia, que se dividen en dos tipos básicos: los carotenos ( hidrocarburos) y las xantofilas, (derivados oxigenados). También existen los apocarotenoides, de tamaño menor,formados por ruptura de los carotenoides típicos.
  26. 26. 26 De los carotenoides conocidos, solamente alrededor del 10% tienen valor como vitamina A. Además del β caroteno, los más importantes entre ellos son el a caroteno y la b criptoxantina. La condición fundamental para que tengan actividad vitamínica es que tengan cerrado y sin oxidar al menos uno de los anillos de los extremos de la estructura. Consecuentemente, varios de los carotenoides más comunes, como el licopeno, zeaxantina y luteína no tienen valor como vitamina A, aunque son muy importantes como pigmentos, y pueden tener también actividad como antioxidantes. En general, las xantofilas producen color amarillo, mientras que los carotenoides son anaranjados o rojizos.
  27. 27. 27 • Oxidación: especialmente en reacciones de fotooxidación con el oxígeno singlete. También se oxidan en presencia de lipoxigenasas, pero no de forma directa, sino por reacción con los hidroperóxidos. • Isomerización • Superficies activas. • Alimentos y no en extractos.
  28. 28. 28 El β-caroteno Fuè el primer carotenoide purificado. En 1831, Wackenroder lo aisló en forma cristalina a partir de la zanahoria, dándole el nombre que lleva, derivado de la denominación latina de este vegetal (Daucus carota). El β-caroteno se emplea mucho como colorante alimentario. Se utiliza en forma de polvo extremadamente fino, en partículas de alrededor de 0.4 micras de diámetro, que se puede dispersar en el agua, con la ayuda de un polisacárido como la goma arábiga. Se obtiene actualmente por síntesis química, o bien por cultivo de Dunaliella salina, un alga microscópica que prolifera en aguas con concentraciones muy elevadas de sal.
  29. 29. 29 El α-caroteno • 38% más potente como antioxidante que el beta caroteno. • Es potenciado cuando se consume combinado junto con vitamina E y selenio). • Presenta menos actividad pro vitamínica a su vez. • Lo encontramos en la zanahoria y la calabaza.
  30. 30. 30 El licopeno es el carotenoide más abundante en el tomate. Aunque el contenido depende mucho del grado de maduración (aumenta con ella), exposición a la luz (también aumenta), tipo de suelo, y de la variedad, puede considerarse representativa la cifra de 40 mg de licopeno por cada 100 gramos. El precursor biosintético del β-caroteno en el tomate. El licopeno no tiene actividad como vitamina A, pero es un antioxidante muy eficiente frente al oxigeno singlete, el que más de todos los carotenoides comunes.
  31. 31. 31 Cantaxantina Se encuentra en la seta Cantharellus cinnabarinus , de donde se extrajo por primera vez, y de cuyo nombre latino procede el del carotenoide. También aparece la cantaxantina, generalmente asociada a otros carotenoides, como pigmento en los crustáceos y en la carne de salmón. La cantaxantina se utiliza extensamente como aditivo en los piensos destinados a los salmónidos, para dar color a su carne, y en el destinado a las gallinas y pollos, para dar color a la yema del huevo, a la piel y carne. El color se obtiene por depósito directo o por transformación de la cantaxantina en otros carotenoides.
  32. 32. 32 Astaxantina Es el carotenoide más común en los animales. Es el principal pigmento responsable del color rosa de la carne del salmón o de la trucha, y también de las huevas de algunos peces. El músculo del salmón del Atlántico contiene entre 4 y 10 mg de astaxantina por kilogramo, mientras que el salmón del pacífico, más intensamente coloreado, contienen entre 14 y 40 mg/ kg. Junto con la astaxantina se encuentran cantidades menores de cantaxantina y de astaceno.
  33. 33. 33 Beta-criptoxantina Es el carotenoide predominante en las naranjas. También se encuentra presente en otras frutas de color amarillo o anaranjado, como la papaya o el melocotón, en el boniato y, acompañando a la zeaxantina, en algunas variedades de maíz.
  34. 34. 34 Capsantina La capsantina es el principal carotenoide del pimiento común (Capsicum annuum), en el que representa hasta el 60% del total de los carotenoides presentes. La capsantina es un carotenoide bastante raro, entendiendo como tal en primer lugar que prácticamente no se encuentra en otros vegetales. Además su estructura tiene la particularidad de que el anillo de uno de sus extremos es solamente de cinco eslabones Su biosíntesis se produce a partir de la zeaxantina, que se transforma en anteraxantina (un epóxido), y después en capsantina.
  35. 35. 35 Zeaxantina Se encuentra bastante distribuida entre los vegetales, acompañando a otros carotenoides. Es el carotenoide típico del maíz, y de ahí procede su nombre. También se encuentra en muchas bacterias Luteína Se encuentra en muchos vegetales, como las judías verdes, las espinacas o el brocoli, aunque su color está enmascarado por el de la clorofila. Junto con la zeaxantina, es el carotenoide responsable del color de la yema de huevo. Se utiliza precisamente para añadirla al pienso de pollos y gallinas, para colorear la piel, carne y huevos.
  36. 36. 36 • Extraer por medio de disolventes orgánicos los pigmentos naturales de la zanahoria. • Separar los carotenos de las xantofilas que se encuentran en las zanahorias. • Por medio de la técnica de cromatografía en columna separar los carotenos que existen en la zanahoria e identificarlos. Si a una zanahoria se le extraen sus pigmentos naturales que le dan coloración por medio de disolventes orgánicos y después al obtener estos se realiza una separación de los pigmentos constituyentes
  37. 37. 37 MATERIAL • Bisturí • Probeta 10, 50ml • 3 matraces erlenmeyer 250ml • 1 agitador de vidrio • 1 espátula • Pinzas de 3 dedos • Soporte universal • Columna para cromatografía • Vidrio de reloj • Pipeta volumétrica 10ml • 3 vasos de precipitados de 150ml • Embudo de separación • Pipeta pasteur • Vial ámbar REACTIVOS • Etanol • Agua destilada • Éter de petróleo • Alúmina • Acetona MATERIAL BIOLÓGICO • 10g de zanahoria. EQUIPO • Parrilla de calentamiento • Rotavapor
  38. 38. 38
  39. 39. 39 EXTRACCIÓN Y SEPARACIÓN DE CAROTENOS Picar 10 gramos de zanahoria • Calentar con 25 ml de alcohol al 95%. Filtrar • Hacer lavados con alcohol en porciones de 5 mL al residuo. Calentar la solución amarilla (5 minutos) • enfriar a T ambiente un embudo de separación con 25 ml de éter de petróleo. (Arriba carotenos y abajo xantofilas) Lavados con alcohol para eliminar xantofilas y concentrar el extracto
  40. 40. 40 SEPARACIÓN DE CAROTENOS Disolver 20g de alúmina en metanol hasta cubrirla Introducirla en la columna para cromatografía . -Introducir la muestra por medio de una pipeta. -Utilizar como eluyente éter de petróleo – acetona (95:5) Recoger las porciones de diferentes colores obtenidas
  41. 41. 41
  42. 42. 42
  43. 43. 43
  44. 44. 44
  45. 45. 45 Conclusiones • La extracción con solventes constituye una herramienta útil para obtener los productos naturales de interés. • La cromatografía en columna ayuda a una mejor separación de los compuestos de interés comparado con la extracción por solventes ya que en una familia de compuestos pueden existir diferencias que permitan la separación y en este caso se aprovecha la polaridad. • La zanahoria es un alimento con gran contenido de carotenoides que pueden ser aislados y separados de una manera practica en laboratorio. • Para confirmar la separación de los carotenos nombrados debió haberse realizado la cromatografía en capa fina para confirmar si en realidad solo había un componente o existían otros compuestos de polaridad muy semejante a los carotenos obtenidos.
  46. 46. 46 [1] Lehninger, A. L. Lípidos En Principios de bioquímica. Barcelona: Ed. Omega, 2ª ed., 1993. 240-264. [2] Ascon-Bieto. Y Talon. “Fisiología y Bioquímica vegetal”. Interamericana de MacGraw Hill. 1996. [3] Bilbao. M. Del R. “Análisis Fitoquímico preliminar” Universidad del Quindio. Armenia. 1997. [4] Lambert. J.B.; H.F. Shurvert.; D.A. Lightner, R. Graham. “Organic Structural Spectroscopy”. Prentice Hall. 1998. [5] Silverstein R.M. y F.X Webster. “Spectrometric Identification of Organic Compounds”. Six Edition.Ed. John Wiley and Sons, N.Y. 1998. [6] Acherson.R.M. “An Introduction to the Chemistry of heterocyclic compounds. 3ª Edi. J. Wiley and Sons.N. Y. 1985.

