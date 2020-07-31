Propuesta de diseño de un Instituto clinico veterinario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DISE�O DE INSTITUTO CLINICO VETERINARIO Presentado por Chiquinquira marin
Concepto Generador Propiamente dicho Eventual Prestatario//z. medica Prestatario//z. mant Circulacion P.B Estacionamiento
Concepto Generador Consultorio Peluqueria Entrenamiento Recepcion int Recepcion Ext Emergencia Areas verdes Area medica Ma...
Prestatario//z. Adm Concepto Generador Circilacion int. P.A
Prestatario//z. Adm Concepto Generador Circilacion int. P.A
Principio de dise�o Para relizar este dise�o se utilizo una maya de circulos y de acuerdo a la intercepcion se optubo esta...
�Gracias por su atencion!
