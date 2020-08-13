Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Autor:ChiquinquiráMarín Avance de la tecnología en la arquitectura e ingeniería en la actualidad.
  2. 2. Una obra puede ser innovadora en muchos aspectos de manera aislada, o puede innovar en todos ellos, y transformarse en paradigmática. Puede aportar algo nuevo por losmaterialesque utiliza,oporla forma en que utiliza materiales ya conocidos. Puede deslumbrarporsuaudacia formal o estructural. O dar un giroal programa funcional, dejándose habitar, recorrer o utilizar de una manera diferente a la habitual. También puede sorprendernos por la relación que establece con el entorno en que se arraiga. Últimamente esde vital importanciaque los proyectos estén pensados para hoy pero también para mañana, y que consigan adaptarse a un mediocambiante respetandolosrecursosnaturales y generando soluciones sostenibles, dentro de un mundo que impone nuevos retos: enfrentar las crisis económicas, energéticas, alimentarias, políticas y sociales. Ordenadores y software Anteriormente para presentar una edificación arquitectónica se hacía de manera manual,se tardaba semanasenrepresentarunproyecto,para podermedirlaresistenciade un edificio o una estructura, conocer si podría soportar las grandes cargas, así como su propio peso, había que realizar muchos cálculos físicos y matemáticos, mediante la utilización de fórmulas. ahora existen diferentes tipos de software muy útiles para los arquitectos e ingenieros civiles tales como autocad, lumion, sketchup, etc. en ingeniera tenemos el etabs o el sap2000, los cuales permiten diseñar edificios desde la nada, estructuras que nos salgan de la imaginación y al mismo tiempo mediante el ingreso de valores, tipos de materiales, grosores de columnas, de losas, vigas, número de varillas, además de otros tipos de datos calcular resistencias, deformaciones, y mediante animaciones conocer si el edificio resistirá o no a nuestros valores para la utilización de nanotecnología. otro avance tecnológico en la ingeniería civil está en la investigación de una pintura que protejalaestructuray puedaencontrarfallasenla misma.esunapinturaecológicaque está siendo desarrollada en la universidad de strathclyde en glasgow, escocia. la pintura ecológicautilizananotecnología,lacual se obtiene de productos reciclados como lo son las cenizasvolantesy nanotubos de carbón alineados que poseen propiedades semejantes al cemento pero de más fácil colocación.
  3. 3. Otro descubrimiento tecnológico innovador para la ingeniería civil y arquitectura es la del material conocido como hormigón translúcido que se consigue ya sea por la utilización de fibraópticao tambiénde unpolímero.lafibraóptica esuna hebramuyfina ya sea de silicio o tambiénde vidrioque esconductorade la luz.el grosorde esta fibra no es mayor al de un cabello humano y tiene como sus componentes al láser, a la fibra óptica y un fotodiodo (detector de luz). Islas artificiales Una isla artificial es la que ha sido formada por el ser humano en vez de procesos naturales. Generalmente son construidas sobre algúnpequeñofilón,usandoarena o rocas o como una expansión de una o varias isletas. Las islas artificiales tradicionales son creadas mediante tierras ganadasal mar, aunque algunasestructurasmásrecientes sonconstruidasde forma similar a las plataformas petroleras. Otro tipo de isla artificial es la formada por el aislamiento de una zona mediante la construcción de canales. Crecimiento vertical de ciudades La mayoría de las ciudades han sido desarrolladas por casas pequeñas y muchas veces alejadas unas de otras; las ciudades dispersas consumen mayores recursos por el requerimiento de servicios, más energía, más suelo, más agua; sinembargola “verticalidad”de lasedificacioneslogra hacer de las ciudades densas más compactas con menos invasiónde sunaturalezahaciendomásfácil laconstrucciónde redesde abastecimiento de agua potable y la reducción de la red del transporte público. La verticalidadcontroladaesel modelomáseficiente de vivirypermanecerenel planetasin afectarlo. La vida en altura es más humana, la ciudad densa facilita el contacto entre la gente y resuelve problemas de explotación de la naturaleza.
  4. 4. Edificaciones sustentables Estas edificaciones se refieren a la utilización de métodos constructivos y el uso de materiales respetando el medio donde se desarrolladesde suplanificación,diseño, ubicación, construcción,usandoenergíarenovable (fuente solar,eólica), conservandoel agua,aprovechandolosrecursos naturales de luz y ventilación, minimizando los residuos y creando ambientes productivos. Utilización de materiales optimizados Como producto de la investigación vienen apareciendo diversosmaterialesparaserutilizados en obras civiles que permiten optimizar sus propiedades de resistencia mecánica,durabilidad,factoreseconómicos,disponibilidad y el respeto por el medio ambiente; y surgen materiales como el concreto translúcido, el permeable, el flexible, fibra de carbono, composites o resinas compuestas, nanotubos, nanocerámica, nanopinturas, y quizás por qué no, el uso industrializado en la construcción del aerogel y otros materiales innovadores. Edificios inteligentes Son aquellas edificaciones equipadas con cableado estructurado que permite asus ocupantescontrolar,remotamente,unaserie de dispositivos automatizados por medio de un solo comando, es decir que un solo botón puedarealizarvariastareasa la vez.Este conceptode edificios inteligentes permite sistematizar automáticamente el control de la luz, temperatura y cambiosde humedadyque sus ocupantespuedanpersonalizarlosservicios del edificio. Vías
  5. 5. Una de las ramas que estudia la ingeniería civil es la vía para la realización de carreteras y otras formas de desplazamiento para el transporte moderno y facilitar la velocidad en el tiempo de traslado de un lugar a otro con mucha más seguridad para los viajantes, y favorecerlamovilidadde losvehículosterrestres,el tiempoque consumen estos viajes y el cansancio que, en la mayoría de los casos, causan accidentes fatales. Es el área de la ingenieríacivil encargadadel mantenimientode lasvíasysus estructuras.Un ingenieroespecializadoeninfraestructura vial y pavimentos debe tener conocimientos en las siguientes áreas: diseño geométrico de vías; diseño de pavimentos tanto rígidos como flexibles; ingeniería de materiales. Estructuras arquitectónicas Una de las ramas importantes de la ingeniería civil es la parte arquitectónicaconla cual le damos una nueva forma de ver laconstrucción moderna, es la parte de diseño y va de la mano con la ingeniería civil. Con ésta se puede construir un futuro diferente ya que al modernizar el diseñode lasestructurastambiénse demuestrauncambio en la cultura; otra forma de ver cómo la arquitectura y la ingeniería civil se apoyan se da en los hermosos lugares creación del ser humano, como por ejemplo puentes transparentes (de vidrio) que conectan torres y vías, siendo ésta una demostración de las grandes obras hechas por ingenieros civiles. Nuevos procesosconstructivos Según el tipo de obra, los procesos constructivos se adecuan a una mejor producción, reducción de tiempos de construcción y eficiencia en la gestión de proyectos. Las aplicaciones de estos nuevos procesos como los prefabricados, la construcción industrializada, la construcción mecanizada, el lean construction (construcciónsinpérdidas),labiotecnología,y otros, siempre están
  6. 6. de la mano de las innovaciones tecnológicas y la aplicación y utilización de nuevos materiales. Aprovechamiento racional de agua El aprovechamientodel recursohídricoesunapreocupaciónmundial puestoque el agua es cada vez más escasa. Para minimizar el riesgo y optimizar su uso debemos evitar el despilfarrodel agua,suusoenmuchoscasos no esel racional; existe una serie de pérdidas como en el transporte para la irrigación, se debe maximizar el aprovechamiento del agua mediante el uso del riego gota a gota incorporando aspersores más eficientes, la identificación de las necesidades hídricas de las plantas cultivadas. En el sector industrial,mejorarlastécnicasindustrialesyevitarlacontaminacióndel agua. Para el caso del agua de uso doméstico se debe plantear el uso diferenciado de agua y no utilizar, necesariamente, agua potable para el funcionamiento de inodoros; así también, identificar fugas de agua. Dispositivos  Impresión3Den Arquitectura El potencial de laimpresióntridimensional noescosade cienciaficción,sinoque havenido para quedarse yrevolucionarel sectorde laArquitectura. Estatecnologíacreaobjetosy elementosparamaquetasde diferentessectores.Sinembargo,enel mundode la Construcciónyla Edificaciónyaformaparte de proyectosque nonecesitanmoldesyque combinandiferentesmaterialesparacompletarlasdistintaspartesde unaestructura.Así,a travésde una macro impresorayun modelointroducidoporordenador se puedeir colocandoel material resultanteencapashastaconseguirlo.  Dronesaplicadosa laedificación El uso profesional de drones también ha alcanzado a las tareas arquitectónicas. La recreación del terreno con infografia 3D, la toma imágenes aéreas para supervisar la evolución de las construcciones de forma precisa o la modificación de estructuras construidas con elementos arquitectónicos de última generación son solo algunas de sus aplicaciones dentro de este campo.  ArquitecturaRobótica
  7. 7. Por el momento ya se utilizan robots para mecanizar las tareas peligrosas (demolición, proyecciónde aislamientos, oaquellasque resultenmáspesadas (colocaciónde materiales, adaptación de espacios a distintos tamaños, labores de inspección, limpieza…) con el objetivode agilizarlasyoptimizarlostiempos. Noobstante,el desarrollo que está viviendo la robótica nos hace pensar que dentro de no tanto tiempo también le permitirá realizar otras tareas de mayor responsabilidad arquitectónica.  MetodologíaBIM No solo está suponiendo una revolución en sí misma para los ingenieros, sino que los arquitectostambiénexperimentansusventajasenlasfases del diseño y el mantenimiento de edificios.Tenencuentaque estametodologíapermite realizar proyectos inmersivos en los que se puede pasear por su interior antes incluso de que estos se lleven a cabo o detectar y combatir errores en su planificación.  RealidadVirtual aplicadaala Arquitectura Las múltiplesaplicacionesde laRealidadVirtual hanconvertidoestatecnologíaenunnuevo nichoarquitectónico.Yentre todasellas,cabe destacar que esta nueva forma de diseño 3D entiemporeal permite aarquitectos,clientes u otros agentes del proyecto interactuar con el entorno creado: desde modificar las texturas o el color de las paredes hasta cambiar un exterior, consultar las medidas o actualizar los gastos.  Arquitecturasostenible La necesidadde mejorarlasostenibilidad y lograr la eficiencia energética de los edificios y de otras infraestructuras es hoy una realidad europea. Y es que, la Estrategia Europa exige que todas las viviendas de nueva construcción en sus países miembro presenten un consumo energético “casi nulo” para el año 2020. Por ello, surgen distintas herramientas de simulación y diseño bioclimático (sensores y materialesinteligentes,domótica,RealidadVirtual) con el objetivo de perseguir el cuidado medioambiental.De estaformase consigue proporcionarel máximo confort con el mínimo gasto de energía.

