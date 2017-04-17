Razonamiento Matemático Prof. Luis Cañedo Cortez http://luiscanedocortez.blogspot.pe/ CUATRO OPERACIONES Método del cangre...
Razonamiento Matemático Prof. Luis Cañedo Cortez http://luiscanedocortez.blogspot.pe/ Ejemplo: Debo pagar S/.490 con 31 bi...
Razonamiento Matemático Prof. Luis Cañedo Cortez http://luiscanedocortez.blogspot.pe/ Ejercicios: 1. Para ganar S/.30 en l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuatro operaciones

32 views

Published on

Razonamiento Matemático. Cuatro operaciones. Ejemplo y ejercicios.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cuatro operaciones

  1. 1. Razonamiento Matemático Prof. Luis Cañedo Cortez http://luiscanedocortez.blogspot.pe/ CUATRO OPERACIONES Método del cangrejo En este tipo de problemas se comienza a resolver desde el final, es decir, a partir del último resultado regresando hasta el inicio del problema, haciendo en cada caso la operación inversa a las operaciones indicadas. Ejemplo: Si a la edad que tiene tu padre lo multiplicas por 6; luego lo divides entre 10 y el cociente lo multiplicas por 4, añadiendo enseguida 42, obtendrías 162. ¿Cuál es la edad de tu padre? Resolución: Rpta: La edad de tu padre es 50 años Nota: Este procedimiento también se puede realizar en forma horizontal, colocando arriba las operaciones directas y abajo las inversas. Ejercicios: 1. Si al doble de un número entero positivo, lo disminuimos en 3, lo elevamos al cuadrado, para luego multiplicarlo por 4; y a este resultado le quitamos 3; elevando lo que resulta al cuadrado, obtenemos como respuesta 1. Halla el número. Rpta.: El número es 2. 2. Un número se multiplica por 3, luego al producto se le resta 6 y al resultado se le divide entre 2, para luego sacarle raíz cuadrada. Finalmente el último resultado es elevado al cubo, y se obtiene 27. ¿Cuál es el número original? A) 8 B) 6 C) 10 D) 9 E) 4 3. Un estudiante gastó todas las hojas de su cuaderno en 2 días y lo hizo de la siguiente manera: cada día gastó la mitad de hojas en blanco que le quedaban, más 6 hojas. ¿Cuántas hojas tenía el cuaderno? Rpta. 36 hojas 4. A un cierto número lo dividimos entre 4, al resultado hallado le sumamos 8, a este resultado los multiplicamos por 3, a este nuevo resultado le restamos 8, a este resultado le extraemos la raíz cuadrada, obteniendo como resultado final 5. Halla dicho número. a) 12 b) 10 c) 14 d) 9 5. En un lejano pueblo todos veneran a un santo milagroso, pues triplica el dinero de los fieles con la sola condición de entregarle S/.40 de limosna por cada milagro. Si después de acudir a él por tres veces consecutivas, Henry termina con S/.560. ¿Cuánto tenía al principio? a) S/. 40 b) S/. 42 c) S/. 45 d) S/. 47 6. Mi propina la multiplico por 3, a este producto le aumento S/.28, a la suma la dividimos por 2, al cociente obtenido le agrego 5 y al resultado le extraigo la raíz cuadrada, obteniendo finalmente 5 como resultado. ¿Cuánto dinero tenía de propina al inicio? A) S/.4 B) S/.6 C ) S/.8 D) S/.10 E ) S/.12 7. Si al número total de patas de conejo que hay en un corral se le multiplica por 3, al producto se le extrae la raíz cúbica y luego al resultado se le resta 3, a la diferencia se la eleva al cubo, obteniendo un número al cual luego de sumarle 3 y dividirlo entre 3, se obtiene 10 como resultado final. ¿Cuántos conejos hay? A) 13 B) 16 C ) 18 D ) 15 E ) 20 Método del rombo En este método los datos se ubican en los vértices de un rombo, en donde se indican mediante flechas la forma cómo operar.
  2. 2. Razonamiento Matemático Prof. Luis Cañedo Cortez http://luiscanedocortez.blogspot.pe/ Ejemplo: Debo pagar S/.490 con 31 billetes de S/.10 y S/.20. ¿Cuántos billetes de S/.10 debo emplear? Resolución: Ejercicios: 1. A una función de cine asistieron un total de 350 personas entre niños y niñas. Recaudaron S/.1550 debido a que cada niño pagó S/.5 y cada niña S/.4. Calcula la diferencia entre el número de niñas y niños. Rpta. 50 2. En la factoría “Yayito” hay entre bicicletas y autos 300 vehículos, y el número de llantas es 800. ¿Cuántos autos hay? Rpta. 100 3. Un entomólogo tiene una colección de 27 insectos, entre moscas y arañas. En total se cuentan 186 “patitas”. ¿Cuántas moscas hay en la colección? A) 12 B) 18 C) 15 D) 9 E) 16 4. En una prueba de ingreso un alumno gana 2 puntos por respuesta correcta pero pierde un punto por cada equivocación. Si después de haber contestado 50 preguntas obtiene 76 puntos, ¿cuántas contestó equivocada? A) 6 B) 7 C) 8 D) 9 E) 10 5. Para recaudar fondos para la promoción de quinto se llevó a cabo una función de teatro en el colegio “SLG”. Cada estudiante pagó S/. 25 por el ingreso y cada adulto S/. 40. Determina la cantidad de estudiantes asistentes a la función si la recaudación total asciende a S/. 12 300 y el total de asistentes es de 420 personas. A) 300 B) 250 C) 320 D) 280 E) 310 6. Un microbusero recaudó S/. 820, en uno de sus recorridos; habiéndose gastado 320 boletos entre pasajes entero y medio pasaje; los primeros cuestan S/. 3 y los últimos S/. 1,60. Además el número de universitarios supera al número de niños en 20 y tanto los niños como los universitarios son los únicos que pagan medio pasaje. Son ciertas: I. Suponiendo que los niños no pagan; el microbusero estaría perdiendo S/. 56 II. Hay 60 universitarios. III. Se gastó 240 boletos en pasaje entero. A) I y II B) II y III C) Todas D) Solo I E) Solo II Método del rectángulo En este tipo de problemas participan dos cantidades excluyentes, que se comparan en 2 oportunidades originándose en un caso ganancia y en otro pérdida. Para poder aplicar este método, el problema debe presentar las siguientes características: Deben participar dos cantidades excluyentes, una mayor que la otra, y deben compararse entre sí las dos cantidades, originándose en un caso, un sobrante (o ganancia) y en otro, un faltante (o pérdida). Ejemplo: Para ganar S/. 200 en la rifa de una grabadora se imprimieron 640 boletos, sin embargo solo se vendieron 210, y se originó una pérdida de S/. 15. Determina el valor de la grabadora. Resolución: Usamos el método del rectángulo: boletos pérdida 640 +200 (–) (–) 210 –15 Precio de cada boleto  200 15 215 0,5 640 210 430       Precio de la grabadora = 640 x 0,5 – 200 = S/. 120
  3. 3. Razonamiento Matemático Prof. Luis Cañedo Cortez http://luiscanedocortez.blogspot.pe/ Ejercicios: 1. Para ganar S/.30 en la rifa de una pelota se hicieron 80 boletos, pero no se vendieron más que 70, originándose una pérdida de S/.20. ¿Cuánto valía la pelota? Rpta. S/.370 2. Los alumnos del profesor “Lucho” deciden obsequiarle una Laptop. Si cada uno diera S/.100, faltarían S/.320; pero si cada uno da S/.120, sobrarían S/.120. ¿Cuánto cuesta la Laptop? Rpta. La Laptop cuesta S/.2 520 3. Un campesino pensaba así: “Si vendo todos los sacos de arroz a S/.35 cada uno, perdería S/.120, pero si los vendo a S/.42 cada uno, ganaría S/.90. ¿Cuál es el costo de todos los sacos de arroz? A) S/.1 800 B) S/.1 400 C) S/.1 200 D) S/.1 170 E) S/.1 320 4. Pepe tiene tanto dinero como para comprar 24 chocolates y aún le sobra S/.15, pero si quisiera comprar 36 chocolates, le faltaría S/.9. ¿Cuánto dinero tiene Pepe? A) S/.56 B) S/.52 C) S/.48 D) S/.72 E) S/.63 5. Si una señora compra 3 macetas con el dinero que tiene, le sobraría S/.12. Entonces, decide comprar una maceta más y le sobra solo S/.4. ¿Cuánto tenía la señora? A) S/.32 B) S/.30 C) S/.28 D) S/.36 E) S/.42 6. Un grupo de amigos va al estadio y sucede lo siguiente: para entrar todos a oriente (40 soles la entrada) faltaría dinero para 3 de ellos, pero para entrar todos a popular (30 soles la entrada) tendrían para una entrada más. ¿Cuántos amigos son? A) 14 B) 15 C) 16 D) 17 E) 18 Regla de la con junta Esta regla consiste en formar con los datos una serie de equivalencias con la salvedad de que en una misma columna no deben existir dos datos de la misma especie. Luego se multiplican ordenadamente estas equivalencias y se halla el valor de la incógnita. Ejemplo: Por una sandía me dan 4 manzanas, por 2 manzanas recibo 3 mangos. ¿Cuántas sandías me darán por 24 mangos? Resolución: Rpta.: Me darán 4 sandías. Ejercicios. 1. Sabiendo que 6 kilogramos de sandía cuesta lo mismo que 4 kilogramos de papaya, 3 kilogramos de papaya valen lo mismo que 2 kilogramos de plátanos; 5 kilogramos de plátanos cuestan 18 soles. ¿Cuánto costarán 10 kilogramos de sandía? A) 24 soles B) 20 soles C) 18 soles D) 22 soles E) 16 soles 2. En una feria, por 8 melocotones dan 5 peras, por cada 10 peras dan 3 piñas; por cada 4 piñas dan 1 docena de naranjas; si 5 naranjas cuestan S/.16. ¿Cuánto pagará por 12 melocotones? Rpta. S/.21,60 3. En la librería “Joselito” 14 lapiceros cuestan lo mismo que 6 plumones, 8 plumones lo mismo que 5 motas, 3 motas cuestan S/.35. ¿Cuánto tengo que gastar para adquirir 16 lapiceros? Rpta. S/.50 4. Un carpintero cobra lo mismo por confeccionar 4 sillas o 3 sillones, también cobra lo mismo por confeccionar 9 sillones o 2 mesas. Si 3 mesas cuestan S/.450, ¿cuánto cuestan 6 sillas? A) S/.100 B) S/.120 C) S/.220 D) S/.150 E) S/.180

×