UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE- RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA Funciones inyectivas y biyectivas Realizado por: ...
Función inyectiva En matemáticas, una función es inyectiva si a cada valor del conjunto (dominio) le corresponde un valor ...
Ejemplo de función inyectiva La función f(x) = 2x+1 es inyectiva. Veamos que se cumple la condición de inyectividad: En ef...
Función biyectiva En matemática, una función es biyectiva si es al mismo tiempo inyectiva y sobreyectiva. Formalmente, par...
Ejemplo de función biyectiva La función f(x) = 2x definida en los números reales es biyectiva Para comprobarlo, veamos que...
Función sobreyectiva En matemática, una función es sobreyectiva (epiyectiva, suprayectiva, suryectiva o exhaustiva), si es...
Ejemplo de función sobreyectiva La función en los números reales definida por f(x) = x+1 es sobreyectiva. Esta función si ...
Slideshare funciones inyectivas,biyectivas y sobreyectivas

Slideshare funciones inyectivas,biyectivas y sobreyectivas

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE- RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA Funciones inyectivas y biyectivas Realizado por: Luirisol Martínez C.I:19884218
  2. 2. Función inyectiva En matemáticas, una función es inyectiva si a cada valor del conjunto (dominio) le corresponde un valor distinto en el conjunto (imagen) de. Es decir, a cada elemento del conjunto A le corresponde un solo valor tal que, en el conjunto A no puede haber dos o más elementos que tengan la misma imagen. Así, por ejemplo, la función de números reales, dada por no es inyectiva, puesto que el valor 4 puede obtenerse como f(2) y f( − 2). Pero si el dominio se restringe a los números positivos, obteniendo así una nueva función entonces sí se obtiene una función inyectiva. En términos matemáticos, una función f es inyectiva si: La función f es inyectiva si cada elemento del conjunto final Y tiene como máximo un elemento del conjunto inicial X al que le corresponde. Es decir, no pueden haber más de un valor de X que tenga la misma imagen y.
  3. 3. Ejemplo de función inyectiva La función f(x) = 2x+1 es inyectiva. Veamos que se cumple la condición de inyectividad: En efecto, si x y y tienen la misma imagen, necesariamente deben ser el mismo elemento. Por lo tanto, f es inyectiva. Cardinalidad e inyectividad Dados dos conjuntos y, entre los cuales existe una función inyectiva tienen cardinales que cumplen: Si además existe otra aplicación inyectiva, entonces puede probarse que existe una aplicación biyectiva entre A y B
  4. 4. Función biyectiva En matemática, una función es biyectiva si es al mismo tiempo inyectiva y sobreyectiva. Formalmente, para ser más claro se dice que una función es biyectiva cuando todos los elementos del conjunto de partida en este caso (x) tienen una imagen distinta en el conjunto de llegada, que es la regla de la función inyectiva. Sumándole que cada elemento del conjunto de salida le corresponde un elemento del conjunto de llegada, en este caso (y) que es la norma que exige la función sobreyectiva Teorema Si es una función biyectiva, entonces su función inversa existe y también es biyectiva. Ejemplo La función es biyectiva. Luego, su inversa también lo es. Teóricamente, una función f es biyectiva si:
  5. 5. Ejemplo de función biyectiva La función f(x) = 2x definida en los números reales es biyectiva Para comprobarlo, veamos que f es inyectiva y sobreyectiva. Empezaremos por la condición de inyectividad: Se cumple la condición de inyectividad, por lo que ahora nos quedaría demostrar la sobreyectividad. Para ello, tenemos que demostrar que el recorrido de la función son todos los números reales. La función también es sobreyectiva, por lo que f es biyectiva
  6. 6. Función sobreyectiva En matemática, una función es sobreyectiva (epiyectiva, suprayectiva, suryectiva o exhaustiva), si está aplicada sobre todo el condominio, es decir, cuando la imagen, o en palabras más sencillas, cuando cada elemento de "Y" es la imagen de como mínimo un elemento de "X". Es decir, una función es sobreyectiva si el recorrido de la función es el conjunto final Y. En términos matemáticos, una función f es sobreyectiva si: Una función f es biyectiva si es al mismo tiempo inyectiva y sobreyectiva. Es decir, si todo elemento del conjunto final Y tiene un único elemento del conjunto inicial X al que le corresponde (condición de función sobreyectiva) y todos los elementos del conjunto inicial X tiene una única imagen en el conjunto final Y (condición de función inyectiva)
  7. 7. Ejemplo de función sobreyectiva La función en los números reales definida por f(x) = x+1 es sobreyectiva. Esta función si que es sobreyectiva. Vamos a verlo demostrando que el recorrido de la función son todos los números reales. El recorrido de la función es el mismo que el conjunto final Y, por lo que la f es sobreyectiva. La inyectividad, sobreyectividad y biyectividad dan información acerca de cómo se relacionan los elementos del conjunto inicial X con el conjunto final Y. Cabe recordar que una función f es una relación que asigna a los elementos de un primer conjunto (conjunto inicial X) un elemento de un segundo conjunto (conjunto final Y).

