1 MODELOS ATOMICOS, ENLACES QUIMICOS EJERCICIOS Y TIPOS DE FORMULAS LUHER JEHINS OLAYA MORENO Francisco Góngora Universida...
2 CONTENIDO INTRODUCCION.....................................................................................................
3 INTRODUCCION El siguiente trabajo tiene como objetivo describir los tipos de fórmulas (formula empírica, formula molecul...
4 FORMULA EMPIRICA La fórmula empírica nos muestra la proporción entre los átomos de un compuesto químico. A veces puede c...
5 O→ 0,595 moles de O/0,17 moles de k= 3.5 mol de O/mol de k Concluciones; 1k:1Cr:3.5O (Se necesita números enteros, cada ...
6 N= 0,079 g / 14 g/m= 5.65 X 10-3 Moles O= 0,181g/ 16g/m= 0,0113 moles El menor es N= 5.65 X 10-3 Moles 5.65 X 10-3 Moles...
7 La menor es O= 1.031 4.1215 mol de C/1.031 mol de O= 3.99 mol de C/mol de O 5.15 mol de H/1.031 mol de O= 4.99 mol de H/...
8 FORMULA MOLECULAR La fórmula molecular es la fórmula química que indica los números de átomos distintos presentes en la ...
9 Ejercicios resueltos formulamolecular 1) La Vitamina C (ácido ascórbico) posee un 40.92% de Carbono(C), 4.58 % de Hidrog...
10 Datos: Hg= 200.59 Cl=35,45 Hg= 85 g / 200.59g/m= 0.42 Cl= 15 g/35,45g/m= 0.42 El menor es Cl= 0.42 0.42 moles de Hg / 0...
11 6.7 moles de H / 3.33 moles de C= 2.0 mol de H / Mol de C 3.33 moles de O / 3.33 moles de C= 1 mol de O / mol de C FORM...
12 92.3 g C/ 12g/m = 7.7 moles 7.7 g H/ 1g/m= 7.7 moles La menor es C= 7.7 Moles 7.7 moles de H / 7.7 MOLES DE C= 1 MOL 7....
13 ×× ×× Cl ×× Na+1 Cl-1 ×× 2) ¿Cómo se representa el Al-Cl utilizando la estructura de Lewis? R/= × ×× × Al × × Cl ×× (As...
14 × ×× × Al × ×× O ×× (dona dos electrones el Al) ×× ×× ×× O ×× (dos electrones donados uno por el primer Al y otro por e...
15 ×× ×× Be ×× Se ×× (Así están los electrones en su estado natural) ×× ×× Be ×× Se ×× (El berilio le dona 2 electrones a ...
16 Los elementos metálicos tienen un electrón en su última orbita, que es con el que se acoplan a otros átomos. Este elect...
17 ×× ×× I ×× (El Mg dono un electrón y completo el octeto este I ) ×× ×× ×× I ×× (Aparecio un nuevo I y el Mg Dono el ele...
18 Ejemplo enlace covalente O + O ×× ×× O ×× ×× O ( Dos no metales, Ahora se compartirán dos electron) ×× ×× ×× ×× O ××---...
19 TEORIAATOMICADE DALTON En 1808, Dalton publicó sus ideas sobre el modelo atómico de la materia las cuales han servido d...
20 pudin y le dió la corriente.1 En 1897, mucho antes del descubrimiento del protón y del neutrón. En el modelo, el átomo ...
21 del núcleo, igual que los planetas alrededor del Sol. Los electrones están ligados al núcleo por la atracción eléctrica...
22 ferromagnetismo o ferrimagnetismo. Cuando no existe ningún campo magnético externo, estos momentos magnéticos están ori...
23 RESUMEN Este trabajo está centrado en dar la explicación correcta de los modelos atómicos sus características, así como...
24 BIBLIOGRAFIAS http://concurso.cnice.mec.es/cnice2005/93_iniciacion_interactiva_materia/cu rso/materiales/atomo/modelos....
