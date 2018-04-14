Medcel miniguiadeestudos 2017 REVALIDA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Miniguiade Estudos2017
INFECTOLOGIA.....................................................................3 CARDIOLOGIA...............................
INFECTOLOGIA 3 Hepatites Hepatites virais Hepatite A B C D E* Incubação 2 a 6 semanas 1 a 6 meses 2 semanas a 6 meses 3 se...
INFECTOLOGIA4 Assintomáticos CD4 >500 células/mm3 - Considerar terapia antirretroviral nas seguintes situações: • Neoplasi...
INFECTOLOGIA 5 Regimes Fármacos Faixas de peso Unidades/dose Meses 7RH, fases de manutenção RH, 300/200mg ou 150/100mg, cá...
CARDIOLOGIA6 Hipertensão Classificação da pressão arterial, de acordo com a medida casual em consultório a partir de 18 an...
CARDIOLOGIA 7 Tratamento farmacológico de HAS Bloqueadores dos Receptores AT1 da Angiotensina II (BRAs) (ex.: losartana/va...
ENDOCRINOLOGIA8 Diabetes Principais características das drogas antidiabéticas Antidia- béticos Efeitos clínicos Medicament...
ENDOCRINOLOGIA 9 Medicamentos Reduçãodagli- cemiadejejum (mg/dL) Reduçãoda A1c(%) Peso corpóreo Hipoglicemia Contraindica-...
ENDOCRINOLOGIA10 Classificações Tipos de ação Prepara- ções de insulina Início da ação (h) Picos de ação (h) Durações de a...
ENDOCRINOLOGIA 11 TSH sérico T4 sérico livre T3 livre Estado tireoidiano Presença de disfunção hipotalâmico-hipoﬁsária Nor...
PNEUMOLOGIA12 Doença pulmonar obstrutiva crônica Os pacientes devem ser submetidos a espirometria para determinar a gravi-...
PNEUMOLOGIA 13 Classificação da gravidade da crise aguda de asma Leve Moderada Grave Iminência de parada cardior- respirat...
PNEUMOLOGIA14 Etapas do tratamento de manutenção da asma Etapa 1 Etapa 2 Etapa 3 Etapa 4 Etapa 5 Outras opções -- Antileu-...
HEMATOLOGIA 15 Anemia ferropriva Principais causas - Diminuição da oferta: · Ingesta inadequada (rara); · Diminuição da ab...
HEMATOLOGIA16 Exames laboratoriais ADC Anemia ferro- priva Ambas as condições Receptor de transferrina solúvel Normal Aume...
HEMATOLOGIA 17 Anemia aplástica - Lesão da célula-tronco medular; - Podem ocorrer infecções e sangramentos (pele e mucosas...
NEUROLOGIA18 AVC Sinais de alerta - Perda súbita da força muscular; - Formigamento de um lado do corpo; - Perda visual súb...
NEFROLOGIA 19 Tratamento da hipercalemia Função Medida Estabilização da mem- brana miocárdica Gluconato de cálcio: 1.000mg...
NEFROLOGIA20 Água corpórea total por sexo e idade Variação esperada no sódio sérico com 1L de qualquer solução (apenas sód...
REUMATOLOGIA 21 Lúpus eritematoso sistêmico Associação e prevalência dos principais autoanticorpos no lúpus eritematoso si...
REUMATOLOGIA22 Anticorpos Preva- lências Padrões de FAN Associações Indicações Anti-histona 70% Homogê- neo - Não específi...
REUMATOLOGIA 23 Tratamento Profilaxia primária ou erradicação do foco Medicamentos/ opções Esquemas Duração Penicilina G b...
MEDICINA INTENSIVA24 Distúrbios do equilíbrio acidobásico Acidemia pH baixo no sangue Alcalemia pH alto no sangue Acidose ...
GASTROENTEROLOGIA 25 Doenças benignas do esôfago DRGE Fisiopato- logia Aumento da frequência dos relaxamentos transitórios...
GASTROENTEROLOGIA26 Indicações de cirurgia bariátrica - IMC >40; - IMC >35 com comorbidades associadas (HAS, DM, artropati...
GASTROENTEROLOGIA 27 Pâncreas e vias biliares Colelitíase - Normalmente, achado de exame; - Tratamento: ponderação entre c...
GASTROENTEROLOGIA28 Coloproctologia Regra de Goodsall-Salmon Orifícios externos na região posterior terminam na cripta med...
GASTROENTEROLOGIA 29 Tumores do aparelho digestivo Câncer de esôfago CEC Adenocarcinoma Casos novos por ano ~7.000 ~10.000...
GASTROENTEROLOGIA30 Classificações Borrmann Borrmann I Lesão polipoide ou vegetante, bem delimitada Borrmann II Lesão ulce...
GASTROENTEROLOGIA 31 Tumores pancreáticos Adenocarcinoma de pâncreas - Mais comum em homens, a partir da 6ª década, e na c...
CIRURGIA GERAL32 Pré-operatório Manejo de medicações no pré-operatório Medicações Orientações Betabloqueadores, anti-hiper...
CIRURGIA GERAL 33 Pós-operatório Causas mais comuns de febre no pós-operatório 24 horas Atelectasia pulmonar 48 horas Fleb...
CIRURGIA GERAL34 Hérnias da parede abdominal Hérnia umbilical - Congênita ou adquirida; - Na criança, pode se fechar espon...
CIRURGIA GERAL 35 Hérnias da região inguinocrural – Classificação de Nyhus IV Hérnia recidivada (A: indireta, B: direta, C...
36 CIRURGIA GERAL Abdome agudo Abdome agudo Quadro clínico Exames auxiliares Tratamento Inflamatório Dor migratória, de pi...
37CIRURGIA GERAL Colecistite aguda - Há dor no hipocôndrio direito e febre. Sinal de Murphy (inspiração incompleta pela do...
CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA38 Atendimento inicial ao politraumatizado Avaliação inicial do paciente politraumatizado – ATLS® A (Air...
CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA 39 Exames no trauma abdominal fechado LPD Ultrassonografia de abdome (FAST) Tomografia de abdome Desvan...
CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA40 Hematomas retroperitoneais Zona Limites anatômicos Conduta I Central: pâncreas, aorta e cava abdomina...
CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA 41 Hematoma subdural - TC de crânio com lesão de forma côncava, revestindo e comprimindo os giros e sul...
GINECOLOGIA42 Transtornos menstruais Conceitos de normalidade da menstruação Duração do ciclo Média de 28 dias (de 21 a 35...
GINECOLOGIA 43 Causas de amenorreia primária - Níveis baixos de FSH sem o desenvolvimento das mamas: ∙ Atraso constitucion...
GINECOLOGIA44 Anamnese + exame físico Gestação Doença sistêmica Normal Alterações em útero ou anexos Alterações em vulva, ...
GINECOLOGIA 45 Estadiamento Conduta 0 Carcinoma in situ - Conização; - Estudo de margens; - Linfonodos. 1 Restrito ao colo...
GINECOLOGIA46 Fatores de risco - Dieta rica em gordura; - Etilismo. BI-RADS Descrição dos achados Chance de malignidade Co...
OBSTETRÍCIA 47 HIV e gestação Prognóstico da gestação - Comprometido, principalmente, nos estágios avançados da doença; - ...
OBSTETRÍCIA48 Síndromes hipertensivas da gestação Formas clínicas - Hipertensão arterial crônica (PA ≥140x90mmHg até a 20ª...
OBSTETRÍCIA 49 Terapêutica farmacológica Doses de ataque Doses de manutenção Esquema de Pri- tchard - Sulfato de magnésio ...
OBSTETRÍCIA50 Exames – 1ª consulta - Urina I e urocultura; - Sorologias: · MS: HIV*, sífilis*; · Outras: rubéola, toxopl...
PEDIATRIA 51 Neonatologia Aleitamento materno Composição Proteína Alfalactoalbumina humana (fácil digestão) Lipídios 50% d...
PEDIATRIA52 Composição Cálcio Concentração menor do que a do leite de vaca (porém a relação cálcio: fósforo 2:1 garante ma...
PEDIATRIA 53 Valores médios de ganho de peso por dia, por trimestre, referencial NCHS 77/78 - 1º trimestre: 700g/mês – 25 ...
PEDIATRIA54 Calendários básicos de vacinação (Ministério da Saúde) Vacinas de acordo com calendário proposto pelo Ministér...
PEDIATRIA 55 Vacinas de acordo com calendário proposto pelo Ministério da Saúde, 2016 Vacinas Tipos Viasde administração D...
PEDIATRIA56 Vacinas de acordo com calendário proposto pelo Ministério da Saúde, 2016 Vacinas Tipos Viasde administração Do...
PEDIATRIA 57 Quadro clínico, diagnóstico diferencial e classificação de gravidade da in- suficiência respiratória de acord...
PEDIATRIA58 Idade Patógenos Antibióticos Todas as idades Vírus Sem indicação 1 a 3 meses - S. pneumoniae; - Haemophilus in...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA 59 Principais indicadores de saúde Taxas de morbidade Prevalência Casos existentes/população exposta à doenç...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA60 Índices de mortalidade proporcional e curvas de mortalidade proporcional (Nelson-Moraes) Faixas etárias In...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA 61 Indicadores demográficos Taxa bruta de natalidade Nascidos vivos/1.000 habitantes no ano considerado Taxa...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA62 Ecológico Desvantagens Baixo poder analítico; vulnerabilidade a falácia ecológica; impossibi- lidade de de...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA 63 Revisão sistemática com meta-análise Vantagens Rapidez; baixo custo; fácil execução; capacidade de síntes...
  4. 4. INFECTOLOGIA4 Assintomáticos CD4 >500 células/mm3 - Considerar terapia antirretroviral nas seguintes situações: • Neoplasias não definidoras de AIDS com indicação de quimiote- rapia ou radioterapia; • Doença cardiovascular estabelecida ou risco cardiovascular elevado (acima de 20%, segundo o escore de Framingham); • Coinfecção HIV–HCV; • Iniciar a terapia antirretroviral na coinfecção HIV–HBV com indicação de tratamento para hepatite B; • Carga viral do HIV acima de 100.000 cópias/mL. Sem conta- gem de linfó- citos T CD4+ disponível Na impossibilidade de obter contagem de CD4, não se deve adiar o início do tratamento. Gestantes Iniciar a terapia antirretroviral. Tuberculose A tuberculose é uma doença crônica infecciosa causada por Mycobacterium tuberculosis. O período de incubação é de 6 a 14 semanas. Nesse momento, é possível observar positividade nas provas de hipersensibilidade tardia, como a reação intradérmica à tuberculina (PPD), que testa a imunidade celular. Tratamento da tuberculose Tratamento básico Regimes Fármacos Faixas de peso Unidades/dose Meses 2RHZE, fase intensiva RHZE, 150/75/400/ 275mg, comprimido em dose fixa combinada 20 a 35kg 2 comprimidos 236 a 50kg 3 comprimidos >50kg 4 comprimidos 4RH, fases de manutenção RH, 300/200mg ou 150/100mg, cápsula 20 a 35kg 1 cápsula 300/200mg 4 36 a 50kg 1 cápsula 300/200mg + 1 cápsula 150/100mg >50kg 2 cápsulas 300/200mg Fonte: Ministério da Saúde, 2010 – Manual de Recomendações para Controle de Tuberculose no Brasil. Tratamento para adultos e adolescentes com meningoencefalite Regimes Fármacos Faixas de peso Unidades/dose Meses 2RHZE, fase intensiva RHZE, 150/75/400/ 275mg, comprimidos em dose fixa com- binada 20 a 35kg 2 comprimidos 236 a 50kg 3 comprimidos >50kg 4 comprimidos
  5. 5. INFECTOLOGIA 5 Regimes Fármacos Faixas de peso Unidades/dose Meses 7RH, fases de manutenção RH, 300/200mg ou 150/100mg, cápsula ou comprimido 20 a 35kg 1 cápsula 300/200mg 736 a 50kg 1 cápsula 300/200mg + 1 cápsula 150/100mg >50kg 2 cápsulas 300/200mg Fonte: Ministério da Saúde, 2010 – Manual de Recomendações para Controle de Tuberculose no Brasil. Esquema para multirresistência (resistência a RH, falência ao esquema básico, intolerância a pelo menos 2 fármacos do esquema básico) Multi-R: estreptomicina/etambutol/levoﬂoxacino/pirazinamida/terizidona Observação: R – rifampicina/H – isoniazida/Z – pirazinamida/E – etambutol. Endocardite – diagnóstico Principais características - O tamanho varia de 1 a 10cm; - Artérias mesentéricas, aorta supravalvar, vasos intracranianos, coronárias, artéria pulmonar; - Não são fúngicos, e sim bacterianos; - Podem ser causados por fenômenos imunológicos; - Podem ocorrer sangramentos com ruptura do vaso; - Abscessos e necrose local são complicações comuns. Padrão do liquor nas meningites Meningite Liquor Células Tipo de células Proteína Glicose Viral 5 a 500 Linfócitos Normal ou ↑ Normal Bacteriana Milhares Neutróﬁlos ↑ ↓ Tuberculose Centenas Linfócitos ↑ Muito ↓ Fungos 1 a 100 Linfócitos ↑ Normal/↓ Cisticercose 1 a 100 Linfócitos/ eosinóﬁlos ↑ Normal Meningoencefalite herpética 5 a 500 Linfócitos Normal ou ↑ Normal Meningoencefalite por toxoplasmose Normal ou discretamente alterado Linfócitos Normal Normal Valores normais Até 4 -- <40 2/3 da glicemia
  6. 6. CARDIOLOGIA6 Hipertensão Classificação da pressão arterial, de acordo com a medida casual em consultório a partir de 18 anos de idade Classificação PAS (mmHg) PAD (mmHg) Normal ≤120 ≤80 Pré-hipertensão 121 a 139 81 a 89 Hipertensão estágio 1 140 a 159 90 a 99 Hipertensão estágio 2 160 a 179 100 a 106 Hipertensão estágio 3 ≥180 ≥110 Quando a PAS e a PAD situam-se em categorias diferentes, a maior deve ser utilizada para classificação da PA. Considera-se hipertensão sistólica isolada se PAS ≥140mmHg e PAD <90mmHg, devendo a mesma ser classificada em estágios 1, 2 e 3. Componentes da síndrome metabólica, segundo o NCEP-ATP III Componentes Níveis Homens Mulheres Circunferência abdominal >102cm >88cm HDL colesterol <40mg/dL <50mg/dL Triglicérides ≥150mg/dL Pressão arterial ≥130mmHg ou ≥85mmHg Glicemia de jejum ≥110mg/dL Tratamento farmacológico de HAS HAS estágio 1 → monoterapia Tratamento não medicamentoso + diuréticos/ IECA/BRA/betabloqueador/bloqueador de canal de Ca+2 HAS estágios 2 e 3 → associação de drogas de classes distintas Tratamento não medicamentoso + combinações de 2 fármacos - classes diferentes em doses baixas Diuréticos tiazídicos (ex.: hidroclorotiazida/clortalidona) ↓morbimortalidade cardiovascular; efeitos colaterais: hipocalemia/hipomagnesemia/ hiperuricemia/hiperglicemia Diuréticos poupadores de K+ (ex.: amilorida/espironolactona) Fraca ação anti-hipertensiva; efeito colateral: hipercalemia em paciente com déﬁcit da função renal Diuréticos de alça (ex.: furose- mida) Indicação: paciente com IC; HAS e insuﬁciência renal; edema agudo de pulmão Bloqueadores dos canais de Ca+ (ex.: anlodipino/nifedipino) Efeitos colaterais: edema de MMII, cefaleia, rubor facial, taquicardia Inibidores da Enzima Conversora de Angiotensina (IECAs) (ex.: captopril/enalapril) ↓morbimortalidade cardiovascular; retardo do declínio da função renal em DM2 nefropatas; efeito colateral: tosse seca CARDIOLOGIA
  7. 7. CARDIOLOGIA 7 Tratamento farmacológico de HAS Bloqueadores dos Receptores AT1 da Angiotensina II (BRAs) (ex.: losartana/valsartana) Nefro e cardioprotetores no DM2 com nefropa- tia; efeitos colaterais: raros Inibidores adrenérgicos de ação central (ex.: alfametildopa/clonidina) Utilizados como 3º ou 4º fármaco em HAS resistente, exceto gestantes Betabloqueadores (ex.: propranolol/atenolol) Efeitos colaterais: intolerância a glicose; ↑ TG; ↓ HDL; broncoespasmo; contraindicados: DPOC; ASMA; BAV de 2º e 3º grau Vasodilatadores diretos (ex.: hidralazina) 4ª droga em HAS resistente; não utilizar como monoterapia → retenção hídrica e taquicardia reﬂexa Estratificação de risco individual no paciente hipertenso de acordo com fatores de risco adicionais, presença de lesão em órgão-alvo e de doença cardiovascular ou renal PAS = 130 a 139 ou PAD = 85 a 89 HAS estágio 1 PAS = 140 a 159 ou PAD = 90 a 99 HAS estágio 2 PAS = 160 a 179 ou PAD = 100 a 109 HAS está- gio 3 PAS ≥180 ou PAD ≥110 Sem fator de risco Sem risco adicional Risco baixo Risco moderado Risco alto 1 a 2 fatores de risco Risco baixo Risco moderado Risco alto Risco alto ≥3 fatores de risco Risco moderado Risco alto Risco alto Risco alto Presença de LOA, DCV, DRC ou DM Risco alto Risco alto Risco alto Risco alto PAS: Pressão Arterial Sistólica; PAD: Pressão Arterial Diastólica; DRC: Doença Renal Crônica; DM: Diabetes Mellitus; LOA: Lesões em Órgãos-Alvo; DCV: doença cardiovascular.
  8. 8. ENDOCRINOLOGIA8 Diabetes Principais características das drogas antidiabéticas Antidia- béticos Efeitos clínicos Medicamentos Reduçãodagli- cemiadejejum (mg/dL) Reduçãoda A1c(%) Peso corpóreo Hipoglicemia Contraindica- ções Mecanismode ação Sulfonilu- reias 60 a 70 1,5 a 2 Au- mento Sim DM1, gestação, insuficiência renal (TFG <30) ou hepática Aumento da secreção de insulina Repagli- nida 20 a 30* 0,8 a 1,5 Au- mento Sim DM1, gestação, insuficiência renal (TFG <30) ou hepática Aumento da secreção de insulina Nategli- nida 20 a 30* 0,5 a 1 Au- mento Sim DM1, gestação, insuficiência renal (TFG <30) ou hepática Aumento da secreção de insulina Metfor- mina 60 a 70 1,5 a 2 Redu- ção Não Insuficiência renal (Taxa de Filtração Glo- merular – TFG <30), doença pulmonar obstrutiva crônica grave, insuficiência cardíaca des- compensada, sepse, cirrose, alcoolismo, uso de contraste intravenoso Diminuição da re- sistência hepática a insulina Pioglita- zona 35 a 40 0,5 a 1,4 Au- mento Não ICC classes III e IV, DM1, hepatite, gesta- ção, alto risco de fraturas, hematúria Diminuição da resistência perifé- rica  a insulina ENDOCRINOLOGIA
  9. 9. ENDOCRINOLOGIA 9 Medicamentos Reduçãodagli- cemiadejejum (mg/dL) Reduçãoda A1c(%) Peso corpóreo Hipoglicemia Contraindica- ções Mecanismode ação Acarbose 20 a 30* 0,5 a 0,8 Sem efeito Não Doenças intestinais, in- suficiência renal ou hepática Diminuição da absorção de carboidratos e da glicemia pós-prandial Inibidores de DPP-IV 20 a 30* 0,6 a 0,8 Sem efeito Não Hepatite, DM1, gestação Estimulam a ação de hormônios intestinais conhecidos como “incretinas” Agonistas de GLP-1** 10 a 25* 0,8 a 1,2 Redu- ção Não DM1, gastro- paresia, insu- ficiência renal (exenatida) Ligam-se a receptores endó- genos para GLP1 e potencializam o efeito de hormô- nios incretínicos Inibidores de SGLT2 20 a 30* 0,5 a 1 Redu- ção Não Insuficiência renal (TFG <30 a 45) Bloqueadores seletivos do cotransportador de sódio-glicose tipo 2 (SGLT2) Insulina (adicio- nal)** 60 a 150 1,5 a 3,5 Au- mento Sim Sem contraindi- cações Efeito estimulador do anabolismo e inibidor do catabolismo * Atuam predominantemente na redução da glicemia pós-prandial, mas podem reduzir discretamente a glicemia de jejum em médio e longo prazos. ** Injetáveis. Comparação entre o perfil de ação das diferentes preparações de insulina Classificações Tipos de ação Prepara- ções de insulina Início da ação (h) Picos de ação (h) Durações de ação (h) Rápidas ou prandiais Ultrarrápida Inalável* <0,25 0,5 a 1 2 a 3 Ultrarrápida Asparte, lispro e glulisina <0,25 0,5 a 1,5 3 a 5 Rápida Regular 0,5 a 1 2 a 3 5 a 8
  10. 10. ENDOCRINOLOGIA10 Classificações Tipos de ação Prepara- ções de insulina Início da ação (h) Picos de ação (h) Durações de ação (h) Basais Intermediária NPH 2 a 4 4 a 10 10 a 18 Prolongada Detemir 2 a 4 6 a 8 18 a 22 Glargina 2 a 4 Sem pico 20 a 24 Degludeca 1 a 3 Sem pico 40 a 42 * Ainda não disponível no mercado brasileiro. Cetoacidose diabética x estado hiperosmolar hiperglicêmico CAD EHH Leve Moderada Intensa Glicemia >250 >250 >250 >600 pH arterial 7,25 a 7,3 7 a 7,25 <7 >7,3 Bicarbonato 15 a 18 10 a 15 <10 >15 Cetonemia + + + Pequena Cetonúria + + + Pequena Osmolaridade* Variável Variável Variável >320 Ânion-gap >10 >12 >12 Variável Sensório Alerta Alerta/sono- lento Estupor/ coma Estupor * Osmolaridade = 2x Na+ + glicemia/18. Tireoide Avaliação da função tireoidiana TSH sérico T4 sérico livre T3 livre Estado tireoidiano Normal Normal Normal Eutireoidiano Normal ↑ Normal ou ↑ Hipertireoxinemia eutireoi- diana Normal ↓ Normal ou ↓ Hipotireoxinemia eutireoidiana Normal ↓ Normal ou ↑ Eutireoidiano:tratamento com T3 Normal Limite inferior da normalidade Normal ou ↑ Eutireoidiano: tratamento com extrato de tireoide ↑ ↓ Normal ou ↓ Hipotireoidismo primário ↑ Normal Normal Hipotireoidismo subclínico ↓ ↑ ou normal ↑ Hipertireoidismo ↓ Normal Normal Hipertireoidismo subclínico
  11. 11. ENDOCRINOLOGIA 11 TSH sérico T4 sérico livre T3 livre Estado tireoidiano Presença de disfunção hipotalâmico-hipoﬁsária Normal ou ↑ ↑ ↑ Hipertireoidismo mediado pelo TSH Normal ou ↓ ↓ ou limite inferior da normalidade ↓ ou normal Hipotireoidismo central Condições em que a dosagem isolada de TSH pode ser insuﬁciente Condição clínica TSH T4 livre T3 livre Disfunção hipotalâmico-hipoﬁsária Doença hipotalâmico-hipoﬁsária Normal/↓ ↓ ↓ Prematuros Normal/↓ ↓ ↓ TumorprodutordeTSH ↑ ↑ ↑
  12. 12. PNEUMOLOGIA12 Doença pulmonar obstrutiva crônica Os pacientes devem ser submetidos a espirometria para determinar a gravi- dade da limitação do fluxo aéreo (grau espirométrico) e submetidos à avaliação da dispneia, usando a classificação MRC (Medical Research Council). A partir dos resultados, daremos a classificação. Exemplo: GOLD grau 4, grupo D.  Classiﬁcação da gravidade - GOLD 2017 Estadio Denominação Característica I Leve VEF1* ≥80% II Moderada VEF1* 50% - 79% III Grave VEF1* 30% - 49% IV Muito grave VEF1* <30% Observação: DPOC = VEF1/CVF <70%. * VEF1 pós-broncodilatador. Asma Níveis de controle de asma Parâmetros Asma controlada Asma parcialmente controlada Asma não controlada Todos os parâme- tros a seguir 1 ou 2 dos parâmetros a seguir 3 ou mais dos parâmetros a seguir Sintomas diurnos Nenhum ou ≤2 por semana 3 ou mais por semana Limitação de ativi- dades Nenhuma Qualquer Sintomas/desperta- res noturnos Nenhum Qualquer Necessidade de medi- cação de alívio Nenhuma ou ≤2 por semana 3 ou mais por semana Observação: a espirometria ainda é uma variável importante no controle da asma, por 2 razões. Existem indivíduos que percebem pouco os sintomas – referem estabilidade, mas há anormalidade frequente ao exame clínico, além de idas a pronto atendimento; nesses casos, a espirometria é uma boa ferramenta para análise. Em outros, a despeito da melhora clínica, a espirometria mantém distúrbio obstrutivo grave ou, o que pode ser pior, mantém grande variação com uso de broncodilatador. Esses padrões devem ser considerados como indicativos de asma não controlada. PNEUMOLOGIA
  13. 13. PNEUMOLOGIA 13 Classificação da gravidade da crise aguda de asma Leve Moderada Grave Iminência de parada cardior- respiratória Dispneia Com atividade física Ao falar Ao repouso Ao repouso Capacidade de falar Sentenças Frases Palavras Incapaz de falar Posição cor- pórea Capaz de deitar Preferência por ficar sentado Incapaz de deitar Incapaz de deitar Frequência res­ piratória (irpm) Aumentada Aumentada >30 >30 Musculatura acessória Uso incomum Uso comum Uso da mus- culatura acessória Respiração paradoxal Ausculta Sibilos expira- tórios moderados Sibilos expiratórios difusos Sibilos difusos inspiratórios e expiratórios Tórax silente Frequência cardíaca (bpm) <100 100 a 120 >120 Bradicardia relativa Pulso paradoxal (mmHg) <10 10 a 25 >25 Ausente Estado mental Agitado ou normal Agitado Agitado Confuso ou sonolento VEF1 (predito para idade, sexo e altura) >80% 50 a 80% <50% ou resposta à terapia menor que 2 horas <50% SatO2 (%) >95 91 a 95 <91 <91 paO2 (mmHg) Normal >60 <60 <60 paCO2 (mmHg) <42 <42 ≥42 ≥42 Etapas do tratamento de manutenção da asma Etapa 1 Etapa 2 Etapa 3 Etapa 4 Etapa 5 Propostas Alívio do sintoma Trata- mento de manuten- ção Dose de Corticoide Inalatório (CI) ou fármaco Dose de CI ou fármaco Adição de fármaco Manuten- ção Sem tratamen- to de manu- tenção; apenas broncodilatador (BD) de alívio CI dose baixa CI dose baixa + broncodila- tador de lon- ga duração (LABA) CI dose moderada ou alta + LABA Adição de mais fármacos à etapa 4
  14. 14. PNEUMOLOGIA14 Etapas do tratamento de manutenção da asma Etapa 1 Etapa 2 Etapa 3 Etapa 4 Etapa 5 Outras opções -- Antileu- cotrieno CI dose mo- derada ou CI dose baixa + antileucotrie- no ou xantina Associa- ção de tiotrópio, antileuco- trieno ou xantina Corticoide oral na menor dose possível; anti-IgE Observação: todos os pacientes devem utilizar broncodilatadores de curta duração para o alívio dos sintomas. Fonte: adaptado de GINA, 2016. Causas de derrame pleural Classificação das principais causas de derrame pleural Transudatos - Insuficiência cardíaca; - Cirrose hepática; - Síndrome nefrótica; - Síndrome da veia cava superior; - Mixedema; - Diálise peritoneal; - Embolia pulmonar; - Urinotórax; - Hipoalbuminemia grave. Exsudatos - Pneumonia; - Tuberculose; - Neoplasia (primária ou metastática); - Embolia pulmonar; - Colagenoses; - Pancreatite; - Hemotórax; - Quilotórax; - Síndrome de Meigs (fibroma ovariano); - Ruptura esofágica; - Uremia; - Pós-cirurgia; - Asbestose; - Sarcoidose; - Síndrome de Dressler; - Síndrome das unhas amarelas.
  15. 15. HEMATOLOGIA 15 Anemia ferropriva Principais causas - Diminuição da oferta: · Ingesta inadequada (rara); · Diminuição da absorção (acloridria, gastrectomia, doença celíaca, gastrite por Helicobacter pylori, gastroplastia redutora). - Aumento do consumo – necessidade: · Infância (principalmente dos 6 meses aos 2 anos); · Adolescência; · Gravidez e lactação; · Parasitose intestinal (os vermes causadores de anemia fer- ropriva mais importantes no Brasil são Necator americanus e Ancylostoma duodenale. Esses helmintos habitam o duo- deno, aderidos por meio de ventosas à mucosa duodenal, alimentando-se de sangue). - Aumento das perdas – sangramento no trato gastrintestinal e fluxo menstrual aumentado: · Pós-operatório; · Doação de sangue frequente; · Hemoglobinúria; · Hemossiderose pulmonar idiopática; síndrome de Goodpas- ture e atletas. - Alterações no transporte e no metabolismo: · Ausência congênita de transferrina; · Perda na síndrome nefrótica (perda de transferrina). Tratamento - Sulfato ferroso oral: 300mg (60mg de ferro elementar), 3 a 4 vezes ao dia, e deve ser ingerido longe das refeições, para ga- rantir o máximo de aproveitamento. Em crianças, preconiza- -se o uso de 2mg/Kg/dia, procurando não ultrapassar 15 mg/d, para não aumentar a toxicidade. - Parenteral (reservada a casos restritos): · Intolerância ao ferro oral; · Falta de absorção do ferro oral; · Doença gastrintestinal;  · Perda intensa; · Hemodiálise. Diferenciação entre anemia ferropriva e anemia de doença crônica Exames laboratoriais ADC Anemia ferropriva Ambas as condições Ferro sérico Reduzido Reduzido Reduzido Transferrina Reduzida a normal Aumentada Reduzida Saturação de transferrina Reduzida Reduzida Reduzida Ferritina Normal a aumentada Reduzida Reduzida a normal HEMATOLOGIA
  16. 16. HEMATOLOGIA16 Exames laboratoriais ADC Anemia ferro- priva Ambas as condições Receptor de transferrina solúvel Normal Aumentado Normal a aumentado Nível de citocinas Aumentado Normal Aumentado Ferro medular Aumentado Baixo Normal ou baixo Anemia megaloblástica - Distúrbios na síntese de DNA: deﬁciência de folato ou de vitamina B12; - Alterações na língua (glossite atróﬁca); - Deﬁciência de vitamina B12 → sintomas neurológicos; - VCM ↑ precocemente, entre 100 e 140fL; - Esfregaço com macro-ovalócitos e neutróﬁlos hipersegmentados; - Falsa anemia hemolítica: ↑ BI e LDH, reticulócitos normais. Principais causas de deﬁciência de vitamina B12 - ↓ fator intrínseco: anemia perniciosa, gastrite atróﬁca, gastrectomia total; - Infestação por Diphyllobothrium latum; - Ressecção ileal ou sua lesão na doença de Crohn. Principais causas de deﬁciência de folato - ↓ ingestão: etilistas, anoréticos, não ingestão de frutas ou vegetais frescos; - ↓ absorção: fenitoína, sulfassalazina e sulfametoxazol-trimetoprima; - ↑ demanda: gravidez, anemias hemolíticas, doenças cutâneas esfoliativas; - Diálise: eliminação de folato. Tratamento Deficiência de B12: - Vitamina B12, 1.000µg IM: · 1x/d, por 1 semana: · 1x/sem, durante 1 mês; · 1x/mês, por toda a vida. Deficiência de folato: - Ácido fólico, 1 a 5 mg/d VO, até a completa recuperação hematológica ou durante todo o período de demanda, quando for o caso.  Anemia sideroblástica - Incapacidade de maturação das hemácias, ↑ precursores na medula; - Hb ↓ acúmulo de ferro; - Dismorﬁsmo de hemácias (normais e hipocrômicas); - Diagnóstico: medula óssea com hiperplasia eritroide, ↑ferro medular e sideroblastos; - ↑Ferritina, ferro sérico, saturação da transferrina; - Alguns pacientes respondem a altas doses (400 a 600mg/d) de piridoxina.
  17. 17. HEMATOLOGIA 17 Anemia aplástica - Lesão da célula-tronco medular; - Podem ocorrer infecções e sangramentos (pele e mucosas); - Laboratório: pancitopenia, VCM normal. Biópsia medular: hipocelularidade, poucos focos de hematopoese. Critériosdiagnósticos AA severa: - Celularidade de medula óssea <25 a 30% ou até 50% com menos de 30% de células-tronco hematopoéticas; - Ao menos 2 dos 3 critérios a seguir: · Neutrófilos <500/mm3 ; · Plaquetas <20.000/mm3 ; · Reticulócitos <20.000 (ou <1% na contagem corrigida). AA muito severa: - Idêntica à AA severa, porém com neutrófilos <200/mm3 . AA não severa: - Pacientes que não preenchem nenhum dos critérios anteriores. Anemia falciforme = HbSS = Troca do aminoácido glutamina por valina na cadeia hemoglobina-beta Falcização: - Hipóxia; - Desidratação. Até 2 anos: - Anemia hemolítica crônica; - Esplenomegalia. Consequência da falcização: - Hemólise crônica. Diagnóstico: - Eletroforese de hemoglobina.
  18. 18. NEUROLOGIA18 AVC Sinais de alerta - Perda súbita da força muscular; - Formigamento de um lado do corpo; - Perda visual súbita (particularmente, de 1 olho só); - Tontura súbita + diﬁculdade de equilíbrio; - Dor de cabeça súbita sem causa aparente. Etiologia 87% isquêmico 13% hemorrágico Fatores de risco não modiﬁcáveis Fatores de risco modiﬁcáveis Sexo HAS, DM, dislipidemias Idade Tabagismo, etilismo, sedentarismo Raça Fibrilação atrial Genética Doenças carotídeas assintomáticas AVC–Tratamento clínico - Monitorização cardíaca e oximetria, controle da PA; - Manutenção com AAS®, 300mg/d ou clopidogrel, 75mg/d; - Protetor gástrico (omeprazol); - Evitação de punção venosa no lado parético; - Prevenção de TVP (HBPM, 40mg SC, 1x/d); - Avaliação neurológica de 6/6 horas nas primeiras 24 horas, 1x/d nos dias seguintes; - Avaliação de deglutição com fonoaudiologia (disfagia); - Investigação etiológica: perﬁl lipídico, marcadores cardíacos, coagulograma, raio x de tórax, ECG, ecocardiograma, USG Doppler ou angiorressonância de artérias cervicais etc. Administração do rt-PA IV (até 4 horas da ocorrência do evento isquêmico) Dose 0,9mg/kg (máx.: 90mg) Ataque 10% em 1 minuto Restante Em bomba de infusão em 1 hora NEUROLOGIA
  19. 19. NEFROLOGIA 19 Tratamento da hipercalemia Função Medida Estabilização da mem- brana miocárdica Gluconato de cálcio: 1.000mg (10mL da solução a 10%) in- travenosos em 2 a 5 minutos, com monitorização cardíaca contínua. No caso da utilização de cloreto de cálcio, a dose inicial é de 500 a 1.000mg (5 a 10mL da solução de cloreto de cálcio a 10%) infundidos por via intravenosa em 2 a 3 minutos, também com monitorização cardíaca contínua. Shift do extra para o intracelular (efeito temporário) Solução polarizante: 10 unidades de insulina R + 50g de gli- cose (G 50%: 100mL ou SG a 10%: 500mL) IV de 4/4 horas Beta-2-agonista inalatório: fenoterol ou salbutamol – 10 gotas, de 4/4 horas Bicarbonato de sódio: 1mEq/kg de peso IV, de 1 a 2 horas, até 4/4 horas Diminuição da absor- ção no TGI Sorcal: 30 a 60g diluídos em 100mL de manitol a 10 ou 20% de 8/8 horas, de 4/4 horas Aumento da excreção renal Diurético de alça: furosemida, 40 a 80mg IV, de 4/4 horas Remoção do potássio corpóreo Diálise peritoneal ou hemodiálise. A hemodiálise é a moda- lidade dialítica preferida para a correção da hipercalemia. Pode remover de 25 a 50mEq/ de potássio.  Tratamento da hipocalemia ReposiçãoVO - KCl xarope 6%: 15 mL contêm 20mEq de potássio. Dose usual: de 10 a 20 mL após as refeições, 2 a 4x/d; - KCl comprimido: 1 comprimido contém 8mEq de potássio. Dose usual: 1 a 2 comprimidos após as refeições, 3 a 4x/d. Reposição IV - KCl 19,1% – IV: cada 1mL contém 2,5mEq de potássio (diluir em solução ﬁsiológica); - Concentração máxima em veia periférica: 40mEq/L; - Concentração máxima em veia central: 60mEq/L; - Velocidade ideal para reposição: 5 a 10mEq/h; - Velocidade máxima para reposição: 20 a 30mEq/h. Preparação Quantidade de sódio Soro glicosado Soro a 0,9% (ﬁsiológico) Soro a 0,45% (soro ao meio) Soro a 3% (soro hipertônico) Zero 154mEq/L 77mEq/L 513mEq/L Água corpórea total por sexo e idade Homem jovem Homem idoso Mulher jovem Mulher idosa Peso (kg) x 0,6 Peso (kg) x 0,5 Peso (kg) x 0,5 Peso (kg) x 0,45 NEFROLOGIA
  20. 20. NEFROLOGIA20 Água corpórea total por sexo e idade Variação esperada no sódio sérico com 1L de qualquer solução (apenas sódio) ∆Na+ estimada Na+ infusão - Na+ doente (1L da solução) Água corpórea total + 1 Variação esperada no sódio sérico com 1L de qualquer solução (contendo sódio e potássio) ∆Na+ estimada (Na+ + K+) infusão - Na+ doente (1L da solução) = Água corpórea total + 1 Diferenças entre a IRA pré-renal e a IRA renal Exames Pré-renal Renal Fração de excreção de sódio (FENa ) <1% >1% Sódio urinário (mEq/L) <20 >40 Osmolalidade urina (mOsm/kg) >500 <250 Relação sérica ureia/creatinina >40 <20 Relação creatinina urinária/plasmática >40 <20 Relação ureia urinária/plasmática >8 <3 Densidade urinária >1.020 <1.015 Fração de excreção de ureia (FEUreia ) <35% >50% Cilindros Hialinos Granulosos pigmentares Índice de insuﬁciência renal <1% >1%
  21. 21. REUMATOLOGIA 21 Lúpus eritematoso sistêmico Associação e prevalência dos principais autoanticorpos no lúpus eritematoso sistêmico Anticorpos Preva- lências Padrões de FAN Associações Indicações Anti-DNA de cadeia dupla (dsDNA) 70% Homogê- neo - Específico de LES; - Seus títulos se asso- ciam a glomerulo- nefrite proliferativa: a elevação dos seus títulos se associa e pode até preceder atividade renal – é útil no seguimento. - Por ser específico: pedir no diagnóstico; - Pela associação a nefrite proliferativa: solicitar periodica- mente em pacientes com glomerulone- frite proliferativa e anti-dsDNA positivo. Anti-Sm (Smith) 25% Ponti- lhado grosso Específico para LES - Por ser específico: pedir no diagnóstico; - Sem indicação roti- neira no seguimento. Anti-P ribos- somal 20% Pontilha- do fino, citoplas- mático - Específico para LES; - Associa-se a depressão, psicose e nefrite mem- branosa, podendo seus títulos estar associados e ante- ceder atividade de psicose e de nefrite membranosa. - Por ser específico: pedir no diagnóstico; - Pela associação a psicose e nefrite membranosa: solici- tar periodicamente em pacientes com psicose lúpica e/ ou glomerulonefrite membranosa anti-P positivo. Anti-Ro (SS-A) 30% Pontilha- do fino - Não específico; - Associa-se a lúpus neonatal + bloqueio atrioventricular e síndrome de Sjögren. - Não ajuda no diagnóstico de LES; - Sem indicação rotineira no seguimento; - Indicado a lúpicas grávidas pelo risco de lúpus neonatal e bloqueio atrioven- tricular. Anti-La (SS-B) 10% Pontilha- do fino - Não específico; - Geralmente conco- mitante à presença de anti-Ro; - Associa-se a síndro- me de Sjögren. Sem indicação rotinei- ra no diagnóstico ou no seguimento REUMATOLOGIA
  22. 22. REUMATOLOGIA22 Anticorpos Preva- lências Padrões de FAN Associações Indicações Anti-histona 70% Homogê- neo - Não específico; - Mais frequente no LES induzido por drogas. Sem indicação rotinei- ra no diagnóstico ou no seguimento, mas podendo ajudar no diagnóstico diferencial com lúpus induzido por drogas Antifosfolí- pides: anticoagulan- te lúpico, anti- cardiolipina e antibeta-2- -glicoproteína 50% -- - Não específicos; - Predisposição a trombose, abortos e plaquetopenia (SAF). Indicação no diagnóstico para ava- liar risco de SAF, em caso de manifestações de SAF para fechar diagnóstico e em lúpicas que desejam engravidar Anti-RNP 40% Ponti- lhado grosso - Não específico; - Títulos elevados na doença mista do tecido conjuntivo. Sem indicação rotinei- ra no diagnóstico ou no seguimento Febre reumática Quadro clínico e diagnóstico Evidência de infecção estreptocócica anterior + 2 sinais > ou 1 sinal > e 2 < Evidência de infecção estreptocócica anterior - Cultura de orofaringe + para EBH; - ↑ de ASLO ou outro ácido antiestreptococo. Critérios de Jones Sinais maiores Sinais menores Cardite Febre Artrite Artralgia Coreia Alteração no ECG Nódulos subcutâneos Alteração de provas inﬂamatórias Eritema marginado --
  23. 23. REUMATOLOGIA 23 Tratamento Profilaxia primária ou erradicação do foco Medicamentos/ opções Esquemas Duração Penicilina G benzatina - Peso <20kg: 600.000UI IM; Dose única - Peso ≥20kg: 1.200.000UI IM. Penicilina V - 25 a 50.000UI/kg/d VO, de 8/8h ou 12/12h; 10 dias - Adulto: 500.000UI de 8/8h. Amoxicilina - 30 a 50mg/kg/d VO, de 8/8h ou 12/12h; 10 dias - Adulto: 500mg de 8/8h. Ampicilina 100mg/kg/d VO, de 8/8h 10 dias Em caso de alergia a penicilina Estearato de eritro- micina - 40mg/kg/d VO, de 8/8h ou 12/12h; 10 dias - Dose máxima: 1g/d. Clindamicina - 15 a 25mg/kg/d de 8/8h; 10 dias - Dose máxima: 1.800mg/d. Azitromicina - 20mg/kg/d VO, 1x/d (80); 3 dias - Dose máxima: 500mg/d. Tratamento sintomático - AINH, corticosteroides; - Haloperidol para o controle da coreia. Profilaxia secundária ou das recorrências Medicamentos/ opções Doses/vias de administração Intervalos Penicilina G benzatina - Peso <20kg: 600.000UI IM; 21/21 dias - Peso ≥20kg: 1.200.000UI IM. Penicilina V 250mg VO 12/12h Em caso de alergia a penicilina Sulfadiazina - Peso <30kg: 500mg VO; 1x/d - Peso ≥30kg: 1g VO. Em caso de alergia a penicilina e sulfa Eritromicina 250mg VO 12/12h Profilaxia da endocardite bacteriana Amoxicilina 1 hora antes e 6 horas depois de procedimentos cirúrgicos ou dentários. Fonte: Diretrizes Brasileiras para o Diagnóstico, Tratamento e Prevenção da Febre Reumática, 2009 e 2011.
  24. 24. MEDICINA INTENSIVA24 Distúrbios do equilíbrio acidobásico Acidemia pH baixo no sangue Alcalemia pH alto no sangue Acidose Excesso de ácidos ou falta de base no organismo; em geral, decor- rente de algum processo patológico Alcalose Excesso de álcalis ou falta de ácidos no organismo; em geral, decor- rente de algum processo patológico Resposta compensatória nos distúrbios acidobásicos simples Distúrbios metabólicos Acidose metabólica pCO2 (esperado) = [(1,5 x BIC) + 8] ± 2 Alcalose metabólica ΔpCO2 = 0,6 x ΔBIC Distúrbios respiratórios agudos Acidose respiratória ΔBIC = 0,1 x ΔpCO2 Alcalose respiratória ΔBIC = 0,2 x ΔpCO2 Distúrbios respiratórios crônicos Acidose respiratória ΔBIC = 0,4 x ΔpCO Alcalose respiratória ΔBIC = 0,4 a 0,5 x ΔpCO Interpretação acidobásica MEDICINA INTENSIVA
  25. 25. GASTROENTEROLOGIA 25 Doenças benignas do esôfago DRGE Fisiopato- logia Aumento da frequência dos relaxamentos transitórios do EIE, diminui- ção do tônus do EIE e do clareamento do esôfago QC Sintomas típicos (pirose e disfagia), atípicos (dor torácica) e extraesofá- gicos (rouquidão, halitose) Diagnós- tico pHmetria (padrão-ouro), EDA com biópsia. A manometria, apesar de não confirmar o diagnóstico, deve ser solicitada a todo doente com queixa de disfagia, para excluir alterações motoras Tratamen- tos - Grau I: Dilatação endoscópica; - Grau II: Dilatação ou cirurgia (cardiomiotomia); - Grau III: Cardiomiotomia; - Grau IV: Cardiomiotomia ou esofagectomia. Barrett Metaplasia colunar do tipo intestinal (presença de células caliciformes). Não regride e é fator de risco para adenocarcinoma de esôfago Megaesôfago - Fisiopatologia: acalásia + aperistalse + atonia; - QC: disfagia progressiva, regurgitação e emagrecimento; - Diagnóstico: EED (classificação radiológica), manometria, EDA; - Fator de risco para CEC de esôfago (3%); - Tratamento: dilatação nos casos incipientes (I e II), cardiomiectomia + fundoplica- tura (III), esofagectomia (IV); - Megaesôfago + megacólon = a prioridade é o tratamento do megaesôfago; Doenças benignas do estômago Doença ulcerosa péptica - Úlcera gástrica: 95% associada ao consumo de AINEs; - Úlcera duodenal: 90% associado ao H. pylori*. * Erradicação do H. pylori: omeprazol + claritromicina + amoxicilina. Localização (Johnson) I Antro proximal na pequena curvatura, associada a gastrite antral difusa ou atrofia multifocal II Associada a úlcera duodenal e hipersecreção ácida III Úlcera pré-pilórica, também associada a hipersecreção ácida IV Estômago proximal e cárdia, com fisiopatologia semelhante à do tipo I Cirurgia bariátrica BI (gastroduodenoanastomose) BII (gastrojejunoanastomose) Fobi-Capella (predomínio restritivo) Gastroplastia vertical com bandagem e derivação gástrica em Y de Roux Scopinaro (predomínio disabsortivo) Derivação biliopancreática com gastrecto- mia horizontal GASTROENTEROLOGIA
  26. 26. GASTROENTEROLOGIA26 Indicações de cirurgia bariátrica - IMC >40; - IMC >35 com comorbidades associadas (HAS, DM, artropatia, apneia do sono). Síndromes pós-gastrectomias - Pós-vagotomia: atonia, diarreia e colelitíase; - Alça aferente: vômito bilioso que alivia a dor; - Gastrite alcalina: vômito bilioso, não alivia a dor; - Dumping: náuseas, síncope, sudorese, palpitação, diarreia; - Precoce (30 a 60min após alimentação) x tardio (1 a 3h após alimentação). Hepatologia Classificação de Child-Pugh 1 2 3 Encefalopatia Ausente I e II III e IV Ascite Ausente Pequena Volumosa INR <1,7 1,7 a 2,3 >2,3 Bilirrubina <2 2 a 3 >3 Albumina >3,5 2,8 a 3,5 <2,8 Observações: - Até 6: Child A; 7 a 9: Child B; 10 a 15: Child C; - A escala MELD é um sistema de pontuação para avaliar a gravidade da doença hepática crônica, utilizando-se, para o cálculo, os valores séricos de bilirrubina, creatinina e INR. Para conceituação de hepatopatia grave, aceita-se atualmente o valor de MELD ≥15. Fisiopatologia das ascites
  27. 27. GASTROENTEROLOGIA 27 Pâncreas e vias biliares Colelitíase - Normalmente, achado de exame; - Tratamento: ponderação entre colecistectomia videolaparoscópica e observa- ção clínica, dependendo do tamanho do(s) cálculo(s) e da condição clínica do paciente; - Cólica biliar: indicação de tratamento cirúrgico. Colecistite aguda - Dor no HCD, vômitos, febre; sinal de Murphy +; - USG: espessamento das paredes da vesícula, líquido perivesicular, delaminação da parede; - Tratamento: colecistectomia videolaparoscópica; - Colecistite aguda alitiásica: pesquisa nos casos de abdome agudo em pacientes imunossuprimidos, em uso de NPT, grande queimado ou em ventilação mecâ- nica. O tratamento consiste em cirurgia + ATB. Colangite aguda - Tríade de Charcot: icterícia, febre e dor no HCD; - O tratamento consiste na colecistectomia e na exploração das vias biliares (cirúrgica ou endoscópica); - Pêntade de Reynolds: além da tríade, hipotensão e alteração do nível de consciência. Significa colangite grave; - O tratamento envolve descompressão das vias biliares, antibióticos e suporte clínico. Pancreatite aguda - Etiologia: litíase biliar, etilismo e dislipidemia; - Dor no abdome superior e vômitos. Amilase não tem valor prognóstico; - Tratamento inicial: jejum, analgesia (evitar opiáceos) e hidratação vigorosa. Nos casos de etiologia biliar, deve-se realizar a colecistectomia após melhora clínica, na mesma internação; - Tratamento cirúrgico nos casos de necrose infectada (diagnóstico tomo- gráfico). Íleo biliar - Obstrução intestinal por cálculo biliar, mais comum no íleo terminal; - Tríade de Rigler: ao raio x, observam-se sinais de obstrução, calcificação no quadrante inferior direito (correspondente ao cálculo no intestino) e aerobilia; - Tratamento: enterotomia e retirada do cálculo. Não se realiza a colecistectomia no mesmo ato.
  28. 28. GASTROENTEROLOGIA28 Coloproctologia Regra de Goodsall-Salmon Orifícios externos na região posterior terminam na cripta mediana posterior, obedecendo a um trajeto curvo, enquanto os orifícios externos localizados na região anterior à linha terminarão na cripta correspondente, através de um trajeto retilíneo. Classificação de Parks Compõe-se de fístula simples, interesfincteriana (mais comum), transesfincteriana, supraelevadora e extraesfincteriana. Doenças inflamatórias intestinais Doença de Crohn Retocolite ulcerativa 75% delgado, 20% cólon, acometimento descontínuo Principalmente o reto, de forma contínua Úlceras aftoides e fístulas, acometimento transmural Pseudopólipos e abscessos de criptas, doença da mucosa Tratamento clínico, cirurgias econômicas Cirurgias ampliadas (procto/colectomia total) Classificação de Hinchey na diverticulite aguda Hinchey Descrição Conduta I Abscesso pericólico Antibiótico + tratamento eletivo após 4 a 6 semanas II Abscesso pélvico Punção guiada por imagem III Peritonite generalizada Ressecção com ou sem anastomose primária IV Peritonite fecal Cirurgia de Hartmann (contraindicada videolapa- roscopia)
  29. 29. GASTROENTEROLOGIA 29 Tumores do aparelho digestivo Câncer de esôfago CEC Adenocarcinoma Casos novos por ano ~7.000 ~10.000 Relação homem: mulher 3:1 7:1 Relação negros: brancos 6:1 1:4 Localização mais comum Esôfago médio Esôfago distal Fatores de risco maiores Álcool, tabagismo Esôfago de Barrett Fonte: UpToDate. Diagnóstico - O quadro clínico é de disfagia progressiva, emagrecimento e dor torácica ou abdominal; - EED, EDA (padrão-ouro) confirmam o diagnóstico; - TC de tórax, abdome e pelve; broncoscopia; ecoendoscopia e PET-CT são utilizados para completar o estadiamento. Tratamento - A cirurgia é a principal modalidade com intuito curativo (esofagectomia trans-hiatal ou em 3 vias, com cervicotomia, toracotomia e laparotomia); - Alguns casos beneficiam-se de quimioterapia e radioterapia neoadjuvantes; - Casos avançados podem ser submetidos a cirurgias paliativas e quimioterapia (com ou sem radioterapia) exclusiva. Câncer de estômago Diagnóstico A maioria é assintomática ou com sintomas inespecíficos. Sinais propedêuticos - Nódulo de Virchow – supraclavicular esquerdo; - Gânglio de Irish – axilar esquerdo; - Prateleira de Blummer – fundo de saco posterior fixo; - Nódulo de Irmã Maria José – metástases palpáveis na cicatriz umbilical; - EDA com biópsia confirma o diagnóstico; - Raio x de tórax, TC de abdome e pelve e videolaparoscopia completam o estadia- mento. Tratamento - O tratamento-padrão com intuito curativo consiste na gastrectomia com margens adequadas e linfadenectomia D2; - Os casos de câncer gástrico precoce podem ser tratados com técnicas minima- mente invasivas (ressecção endoscópica ou videolaparoscopia); - Tumores localmente avançados (T3,4 ou com linfonodos visíveis na TC) benefi- ciam-se de quimioterapia neoadjuvante; - Casos avançados devem ser tratados com quimioterapia exclusiva e cirurgias paliativas, principalmente vias alimentares.
  30. 30. GASTROENTEROLOGIA30 Classificações Borrmann Borrmann I Lesão polipoide ou vegetante, bem delimitada Borrmann II Lesão ulcerada, bem delimitada, de bordas elevadas Borrmann III Lesão ulcerada, infiltrativa em parte ou em todas as suas bordas Borrmann IV Lesão difusamente infiltrativa, não se notando limite entre o tumor e a mucosa normal Lauren - Intestinal: bem diferenciado, mais comum em idosos, associado a gastrite atrófica; - Difuso: indiferenciado, mais comum em jovens, com predisposição familiar. Tumores hepáticos Hemangioma - Atinge 8% da população e é mais comum em mulheres; - O padrão-ouro para o diagnóstico é a RNM (hipersinal em T2). Adenoma hepático Principalmente, em mulheres usuárias de anticoncepcional oral. O tratamento é cirúrgico. Hiperplasia nodular focal Na RNM, observa-se lesão com estrias radiadas, de enchimento precoce. O trata- mento é, inicialmente, conservador. Hepatocarcinoma - Principalmente, em fígados cirróticos (seguimento com USG + alfa-fetoproteína). O tratamento curativo pode ser realizado com ressecção ou transplante hepático; - Metástases hepáticas: principalmente de origem colorretal e neuroendócrina. Critérios para transplante hepático no hepatocarcinoma (critérios de Milão ou de Mazzaferro) - Tumor único de até 5cm de diâmetro; - Até 3 lesões, nenhuma maior que 3cm de diâmetro; - Ausência de invasão vascular. Opções terapêuticas não cirúrgicas no hepatocarcinoma - Radiofrequência; - Quimioembolização arterial; - Quimioterapia sistêmica.
  31. 31. GASTROENTEROLOGIA 31 Tumores pancreáticos Adenocarcinoma de pâncreas - Mais comum em homens, a partir da 6ª década, e na cabeça do pâncreas; - A maioria é assintomática. Sintomas (dor, emagrecimento e icterícia obstrutiva) costumam surgir em fases avançadas; - TC permite diagnóstico, avaliação de ressecabilidade e estadiamento. Tratamento - O tratamento com intuito curativo, quando possível, é cirúrgico, com a duodeno- pancreatectomia; - Esquemas de neoadjuvância podem ser utilizados em alguns casos; - Quimioterapia e cirurgias paliativas podem ser utilizadas em formas avançadas; - A sobrevida geral, em 5 anos, é de 5%. Câncer colorretal Sequência adenoma–adenocarcinoma em câncer colorretal - Genes: APS, K-ras, p53 e DCC; - Evolução mucosa normal → adenoma → adenocarcinoma 10 anos; - Adenoma viloso tem maior chance de malignização. Acima de 5cm, é considerado maligno e deve ser operado com princípios oncológicos. Doença polipoide - Polipose Adenomatosa Familiar (PAF): incontáveis pólipos adenomatosos; 100% dos pacientes evoluirão com câncer de cólon. O tratamento padrão-ouro é a proctocolectomia total com ileorretoanastomose com bolsa ileal; - Síndromes polipoides adenomas: PAF, Gardner (osteomas de mandíbula e cistos desmoides), Turcot (tumores de SNC); - Síndromes polipoides hamartomas: Peutz-Jeghers (pólipos no delgado, manchas “café com leite”), Cronkhite-Canada. Riscos Características Rastreamento Baixo ou normal Indivíduos com idade ≥50 anos sem outros fatores de riscos Pesquisa de sangue oculto nas fezes e exame proctológico anuais, encaminhando para colonoscopia os casos positivos ou colonoscopia a cada 5 ou 10 anos Médio História pessoal ou em parente de 1º grau de CCR ou história pessoal de adenoma Exame colonoscópico a cada 3 anos Alto Síndromes genéticas rela- cionadas ao CCR, doença inflamatória intestinal na forma de colite e enterite actínica colorretal Colonoscopia anual
  32. 32. CIRURGIA GERAL32 Pré-operatório Manejo de medicações no pré-operatório Medicações Orientações Betabloqueadores, anti-hipertensi- vos, cardiotônicos, broncodilatado- res, anticonvulsivantes, corticoides, inibidores da bomba de prótons, antialérgicos, potássio e medica- ções psiquiátricas Devem ser mantidas, quando em uso, até o dia da cirurgia. Anticoagulantes orais No caso dos cumarínicos, recomenda-se a suspensão prévia por 5 dias, a fim de que o INR caia 1,5 ou menos. A troca por heparina deve ser individualizada para o perfil de risco caso a caso. Heparina Deve ser suspensa, no mínimo, 6 horas antes da cirurgia e reiniciada de 12 a 24 horas após o procedimento. Ácido acetilsalicílico Deve ser suspenso de 7 a 10 dias antes da cirurgia. Ticlopidina Deve ser descontinuada 2 semanas antes. AINEs Devem ser suspensos 24 a 48 horas antes da intervenção. Hipoglicemiantes orais Devem ser substituídos por insulina regular ou NPH na véspera do ato cirúrgico. No dia da cirurgia, o paciente deve receber SG a 5% e controle com glicemia capilar. O esquema é retomado no 1º dia pós-operatório. Risco anestésico pela American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) ASA Definição Mortalidade pela anestesia I Paciente com saúde normal 0,08% II Paciente com doença sistêmica branda, controlada 0,27% III Paciente com doença sistêmica limitante, mas não incapacitante 1,8% IV Paciente com doença sistêmica incapacitante que lhe constitui ameaça à vida 7,8% V Paciente moribundo, com sobrevida estimada menor que 24 horas, com ou sem cirurgia 9,4% VI Doador de órgãos e tecidos -- CIRURGIA GERAL
  33. 33. CIRURGIA GERAL 33 Pós-operatório Causas mais comuns de febre no pós-operatório 24 horas Atelectasia pulmonar 48 horas Flebite 72 horas Infecção urinária Até o 5º dia Infecção de ferida operatória Após 7 dias Coleção intracavitária, fístula Uso de antibióticos - Cirurgia limpa: profilaxia quando se utilizam próteses ou em neurocirurgias; - Cirurgia potencialmente contaminada: antibioticoprofilaxia dependendo do sítio operado; - Cirurgia contaminada/infectada: antibioticoterapia. Resposta metabólica ao trauma Cicatrização de feridas
  34. 34. CIRURGIA GERAL34 Hérnias da parede abdominal Hérnia umbilical - Congênita ou adquirida; - Na criança, pode se fechar espontaneamente até os 6 anos. No adulto, deve ser operada sempre. Hérnia epigástrica - Ocorre na linha Alba; - Tratamento é sempre cirúrgico, algumas vezes, com colocação de telas. Hérnia de Spiegel Pela herniação através da linha arqueada de Douglas (linha semilunar ou pararretal externa) Hérnias lombares Petit: inferior/Grynfelt: superior Hérnia obturatória Sinal de Howship-Romberg: dor no trajeto do nervo obturatório Hérnia incisional - Associada a fatores que interferem na cicatrização; - Tratamento cirúrgico e precoce; - O tratamento de hérnias que perdem a razão de domicílio deve ser cuidado- samente planejado (fisioterapia respiratória pré-operatória, pneumoperitônio progressivo, reoperações programadas). Hérnia de Richter Pinçamento da parede lateral antimesentérica da alça Hérnia de Littré Presença de divertículo de Meckel no conteúdo herniado Hérnia de Amyand Presença de apêndice cecal, em apendicite aguda, em hérnia inguinal Hérnia de Garengeot Semelhante a hérnia de Amyand, mas na hérnia femoral Hérnias inguinofemorais Hérnias da região inguinocrural – Classificação de Nyhus I Hérnia indireta, anel interno normal (hérnia das crianças) II Hérnia indireta, anel interno dilatado IIIA Hérnia direta IIIB Hérnia mista IIIC Hérnia femoral
  35. 35. CIRURGIA GERAL 35 Hérnias da região inguinocrural – Classificação de Nyhus IV Hérnia recidivada (A: indireta, B: direta, C: femoral, D: mistas) Importante: - As hérnias inguinais são mais comuns em homens do que em mulheres (75%), mas as hérnias femorais são mais comuns em mulheres (4:1); - As hérnias mais comuns são as indiretas. O local mais comum é à direita; - A técnica de Lichtenstein é considerada padrão-ouro no tratamento das hérnias da região inguinal. Técnicas de correção de hérnias inguinais Bassini O tendão conjunto é suturado ao ligamento inguinal. McVay O tendão conjunto é suturado ao ligamento de Cooper após a aber- tura da fascia transversalis, para a correção de hérnias femorais. Shouldice Imbricamento por camadas, das mais profundas até as mais superfi- ciais, utilizando 4 linhas de sutura contínua. Lichtenstein Uma tela de polipropileno é aplicada à parede posterior do canal inguinal e rafiada ao ligamento inguinal com sutura contínua.
  36. 36. 36 CIRURGIA GERAL Abdome agudo Abdome agudo Quadro clínico Exames auxiliares Tratamento Inflamatório Dor migratória, de pio- ra progressiva, febre, inapetência; sinais de peritonite Raio x, USG, TC; depen- dendo da etiologia Cirúrgico ou inicialmenteclínico; dependendo da etiologia Perfurativo Dor súbita, fatores predisponentes; Joubert positivo Raio x com pneumo- peritônio Cirúrgico Obstrutivo Parada de eliminação de flatos e fezes, distensão abdominal e vômitos Raio x com níveis hidroaéreos e distensão à custa de delgado com sinal de «empilhamento de moedas” e distensão do cólon com ausência de ar na ampola retal Inicialmenteclínico; cirúrgico se não houver melhora após 24 a 72 horas Vascular Claudicação abdomi- nal, fezes “em fram- boesa”; dissociação QC/EF Inespecíficos Clínico, endovas- cular ou cirúrgico; dependendo da etiologia Abdome agudo inflamatório Apendicite aguda - A causa mais comum de abdome agudo em crianças, adolescentes, adultos jovens e gestantes; - O diagnóstico é eminentemente clínico; - Sinais propedêuticos: Blumberg (descompressão brusca dolorosa na fossa ilíaca direita), Rovsing (dor na fossa ilíaca direita à compressão da fossa ilíaca esquerda), Summer (hiperestesia à palpação superficial da fossa ilíaca direita), Lennander (dissociação entre a temperatura retal e axilar >1°C); - O tratamento consiste em cirurgia. Pancreatite aguda - O quadro clássico de dor em faixa no abdome superior e vômitos está presente em 50% dos casos; - As principais etiologias são litíase biliar, etilismo e hipertrigliceridemia; - A dosagem da amilase serve como diagnóstico, mas o valor não se relaciona com prognóstico ou gravidade; - O tratamento inicialmente é clínico, com jejum, hidratação e analgesia sem opioides; - A cirurgia fica reservada para os casos de necrose infectada ou complicações tardias (ex.: pseudocisto); - A mortalidade nos primeiros 10 dias está associada ao quadro de síndrome da resposta inflamatória sistêmica, que pode ocorrer em alguns casos de pancreatite, e após esse período, liga-se com a infecção da necrose.
  37. 37. 37CIRURGIA GERAL Colecistite aguda - Há dor no hipocôndrio direito e febre. Sinal de Murphy (inspiração incompleta pela dor à palpação profunda no hipocôndrio direito); - USG é padrão-ouro para diagnóstico de colelitíase e colecistite aguda; - Deve-se pensar em colecistite aguda alitiásica nos quadros de abdome agudo de doentes graves, imunossuprimidos e em nutrição parenteral; - O tratamento-padrão é a colecistectomia videolaparoscópica. Diverticulite aguda - Dor na fossa ilíaca esquerda e sinais de toxemia. A TC é o exame padrão-ouro para o diagnóstico. Não se deve realizar colonoscopia na suspeita diagnóstica; - A classificação de Hinchey avalia extensão da doença e orienta tratamento na fase aguda: · I - Abscesso pericólico: antibioticoterapia; · II - Abscesso pélvico: punção guiada por imagem; · III - Peritonite: ressecção primária; · IV - Peritonite fecal: cirurgia de Hartmann. Hemorragia digestiva alta Não varicosa (úlcera péptica) - A causa mais comum é a lesão pelo uso de anti-inflamatórios não esteroides; - A endoscopia é diagnóstica e terapêutica, mas só deve ser realizada em doentes estáveis hemodinamicamente; - A principal causa de HDA com endoscopia normal é a lesão de Dieulafoy (ectasia vascular submucosa). Varicosa - As varizes de esôfago são consequentes à hipertensão portal, normalmente causadas pela cirrose hepática e pela esquistossomose no Brasil; - A endoscopia não deve ser realizada em doentes instáveis hemodinamicamente. Em sangramentos ativos, o balão de Sengstaken-Blakemore pode ser utilizado no atendimento inicial; - O tratamento também envolve correção dos distúrbios da hepatopatia, antibiótico e drogas que agem na circulação esplâncnica, como terlipressina e octreotida; - O sangramento por varizes constitui indicação de transplante hepático. Hemorragia digestiva baixa - As causas mais comuns são doença diverticular dos cólons, neoplasia e angiodis- plasia; - Em crianças e adolescentes, deve-se pensar em divertículo de Meckel; - Imunossuprimidos podem ter sangramento por CMV ou linfomas, e doenças orificiais devem ser excluídas na avaliação inicial; - De 70 a 80% dos sangramentos cessam espontaneamente.
  38. 38. CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA38 Atendimento inicial ao politraumatizado Avaliação inicial do paciente politraumatizado – ATLS® A (Airway) Vias aéreas e controle da coluna cervical B (Breathing) Respiração C (Circulation) Circulação e controle da hemorragia D (Disability) Estado neurológico E (Exposure) Exposição e prevenção da hipotermia Aforismos importantes do ATLS® - Todo doente politraumatizado é portador de lesão da coluna cervical, até que se prove o contrário; - Todo doente com confusão ou alteração do nível de consciência está hipóxico, até que se prove o contrário; - Todo doente frio e taquicárdico está em choque, até que se prove o contrário. E todo choque em paciente politraumatizado é hipovolêmico, até que se prove o contrário; - Nenhum doente pode ser considerado morto até que esteja quente; - Gestantes, idosos e crianças: particularidades no atendimento, mas não são prioridades; - A hipotermia também causa parada cardiorrespiratória, portanto se deve aquecer o paciente; - A constatação do óbito é feita com a ausência de sinais de resposta depois de manobras de ressuscitação adequadas. Exames auxiliares no diagnóstico Avaliação inicial Estes exames podem ser realizados na avaliação inicial: - Raio x de coluna cervical; - Raio x de tórax; - Raio x de bacia. Observação: devem ser realizados, preferencialmente, na própria sala de emergência. Exames no trauma abdominal fechado LPD Ultrassonografia de abdome (FAST) Tomografia de abdome Indica- ções - Paciente instável; - Documentação de sangra- mento. - Paciente instável; - Documentação de líquido livre. - Paciente estável; - Documentação de lesão visceral. Vanta- gens Diagnóstico pre- coce e sensível - Não invasibilidade; - Possível repetição; - Diagnóstico precoce; - Acurácia de 86 a 97%. - Especificidade para definir a lesão; - Acurácia de 98%. CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA
  39. 39. CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA 39 Exames no trauma abdominal fechado LPD Ultrassonografia de abdome (FAST) Tomografia de abdome Desvan- tagens - Invasividade; - Sem diagnósti- co de lesões do diafragma e do retroperitônio. - Operador-dependente; - Sem diagnóstico de lesões do diafragma, delgado e pâncreas; - Distorção por meteo- rismo e enfisema de subcutâneo. - Alto custo; - Sem diagnóstico de lesões de diafragma e algumas lesões de delgado. Outros exames importantes Suspeita de rotura de aorta torácica Angio-TC (padrão-ouro) ou arteriografia; Trauma cervical penetrante Endoscopia digestiva alta, broncoscopia e arteriografia; Trauma pélvico complexo Arteriografia diagnóstica e terapêutica; Lesão diafragmática Videotoracoscopia ou laparoscopia. Observação: nenhum exame diagnóstico complementar deve ser realizado no doente instável hemodinamicamente. Traumas específicos Trauma torácico - Situações com risco imediato de vida = obstrução de vias aéreas, pneumotórax hipertensivo, hemotórax maciço, tamponamento cardíaco, pneumotórax aberto e tórax instável → o diagnóstico é clínico, e o tratamento deve ser imediato; - 85% dos traumas torácicos são tratados com a drenagem simples de tórax; - Indica-se toracotomia na drenagem imediata de 1.500mL de hemotórax ou de 200mL/h nas primeiras 4 horas após drenagem. A via de acesso no trauma é a toracotomia anterolateral; - O local mais comum de rotura da aorta torácica é a altura do ligamento arterial (ligamento de Botallo); - Lesão brônquica: paciente intubado, com drenagem torácica apresentando escape persistente em grande quantidade. Indicações de toracotomia de reanimação na sala de emergência Trauma torácico penetrante (principalmente, FAB), em parada cardiorrespiratória presenciada pelo emergencista, em paciente agônico pela classificação de Ivatury. O acesso, nesse caso, é a toracotomia lateral esquerda. Zona de Ziedler - Limites anatômicos: · 2º espaço intercostal; · Linha paraesternal direita; · Processo xifoide; · Linha axilar anterior esquerda. - 30% dos ferimentos na zona de Ziedler comprometem o coração; - 70% dos ferimentos cardíacos são originados na zona de Ziedler.
  40. 40. CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA40 Hematomas retroperitoneais Zona Limites anatômicos Conduta I Central: pâncreas, aorta e cava abdominal Sempre devem ser explorados cirurgica- mente (manobra de Kocher e acesso pela abertura do ligamento gastroepiploico). II Laterais direita e esquerda; rins, ureteres e porções retroperito- neais do cólon Devem ser explorados os hematomas expansivos ou pulsáteis (manobra de Catel e Mattox). III Pelve Não devem ser abordados cirurgica- mente. Lesões dessa região devem ser conduzidas com arteriografias diagnóstica e terapêutica. Trauma cranioencefálico Hematoma extradural - Também conhecido como epidural ou, menos comumente, peridural; - Localizado fora da dura-máter, dentro do crânio; - Mais frequente por ruptura da artéria meníngea média por fratura craniana; - A maioria tem origem arterial; - 1/3 possivelmente de origem venosa, por ruptura do seio parieto-occipital ou da fossa posterior; - Presente em 0,5% dos TCEs e em 9% dos pacientes comatosos; - Frequente intervalo lúcido entre o trauma e a piora neurológica, o que obriga a observação neurológica; - TC de crânio com lesão com forma de lente biconvexa, de localização principal- mente temporal e temporoparietal (Figura 7 - A e B); - Drenagem do hematoma, que deve ser precoce, para evitar lesão cerebral. Hematoma subdural - Mais comum, presente em 30% dos TCEs; - Pela ruptura do plexo venoso meníngeo, entre o córtex cerebral e o seio venoso; - Comum em pacientes com quedas repetidas, principalmente etilistas e idosos (subdural crônico);
  41. 41. CIRURGIA DO TRAUMA 41 Hematoma subdural - TC de crânio com lesão de forma côncava, revestindo e comprimindo os giros e sulcos e causando desvio ventricular e da linha média; - Prognóstico pior do que o do hematoma extradural, pela presença de lesão paren- quimatosa grave mais comumente associada; - Tratamento cirúrgico, quando indicado, feito rapidamente. Contusões e hematomas intracerebrais - Lesões focais mais comuns e frequentemente associadas ao hematoma subdural; - Localizados, preferencialmente, nos lados frontal e temporal; - Contusões com possível expansão e coalescência, formando hematoma intrace- rebral. Queimados - O atendimento respeita a mesma sequência do politraumatizado; - História de explosão ou confinamento, alteração da voz, escarro carbonáceo e queimadura de vibrissas são sugestivos de lesão de via aérea; - Não se deve utilizar succinilcolina como relaxante muscular, pela liberação de potássio no extracelular; - O cálculo de superfície corpórea queimada pode ser determinado pela regra dos 9: cabeça 9%, membro superior 9% cada, tórax 18%, dorso 18%, membro inferior 18% cada e períneo 1% (valores em adultos); - A reposição volêmica deve ser agressiva. Utiliza-se a fórmula de Parkland: · 2 a 4mL (cristaloide) x peso corpóreo (kg) x superfície corpórea queimada. - O principal parâmetro para avaliar a hidratação é a diurese; - Nas lesões torácicas circunferenciais restritivas, devem-se realizar escarotomias longitudinais.
  42. 42. GINECOLOGIA42 Transtornos menstruais Conceitos de normalidade da menstruação Duração do ciclo Média de 28 dias (de 21 a 35 dias); para algumas literatu- ras, de 24 a 38 dias Duração do fluxo 4 a 8 dias; >8 dias, considerado prolongado; <4 dias, reduzido Volume de sangramen- to a cada menstruação 5 a 80mL Nomenclatura dos distúrbios menstruais Hipomenorreia Diminuição da duração (<2 dias) Hipermenorreia Aumento da duração (>8 dias) ou perda sanguínea >80mL Polimenorreia Ciclos muito curtos (<21 dias); na literatura, <24 dias Oligomenorreia Ciclos muito longos (>35 dias) Menorragia Aumento da quantidade (volume) menstrual ou aumento da du- ração (>8 dias) (observar que o conceito de menorragia engloba o conceito de hipermenorreia. A distinção entre menorragia e hipermenorreia é controversa na literatura; alguns autores colo- cam o conceito de menorragia como mais amplo – aumento do volume menstrual ou do tempo de duração –, enquanto outros consideram que menorragia e hipermenorreia são sinônimos) Metrorragia Sangramento fora do período habitual da menstruação Menostase Suspensão brusca do ciclo (condição rara) Amenorreia primária Menarca CSS* Idade - - Até 14 anos - + Até 16 anos * CSS: Caracteres Sexuais Secundários. Amenorreia secundária Ausência de menstruação por 90 dias ou 3 ciclos consecutivos Causas de amenorreia primária - Hipogonadismo hipergonadotrófico: ∙ 45 X e variantes; ∙ 46, XX; ∙ 46, XY; - Eugonadismo: ∙ Agenesia mülleriana; ∙ Septo vaginal; ∙ Hímen imperfurado; ∙ Síndrome da insensibilidade androgênica; ∙ Síndrome dos ovários policísticos (SOP); ∙ Hiperplasia de suprarrenal congênita; ∙ Doença de Cushing; ∙ Doença tireoidiana. GINECOLOGIA
  43. 43. GINECOLOGIA 43 Causas de amenorreia primária - Níveis baixos de FSH sem o desenvolvimento das mamas: ∙ Atraso constitucional; ∙ Deficiência de GnRH; ∙ Outras doenças do SNC; ∙ Doença hipofisária; ∙ Transtornos alimentares, estresse, excesso de exercícios. Causas de amenorreia secundária Todas as causas de amenorreia primária, exceto as malformações que causam criptomenorreia Gestação A mais frequente Imaturidade do eixo HHO 2 anos após a menarca Hipotalâmicas - Alterações ponderais súbitas; - Estresse excessivo; - Exercícios físicos intensos; - Amenorreia pós-pílula; - Tumores do SNC; - Infecções; - Trauma ou irradiação do SNC; - Doenças crônicas terminais. Hipofisárias - Hiperprolactinemia; - Tumores de hipófise; - Pan-hipopituitarismo; - Doenças inflamatórias. Ovarianas - Falência ovariana precoce; - Doenças autoimunes; - Radiação pélvica; - SOP. Uterinas - Sinéquias; - Estenose cervical. Outras - Hiperplasia adrenal congênita; - Hipo/hipertireoidismo. Sangramento uterino disfuncional Principais causas por faixa etária Adolescência Ciclos anovulatórios por imaturidade no eixo HHO Menacme Anovulatórias - SOP; - Hiperprolactinemia; - Insuficiência ovariana; - Estresse. Ovulatórias - Insuficiência lútea; - Hipermenorragia essencial. Climatério - Inicialmente: insuficiência lútea (ovulatória); - Posteriormente: insuficiência ovariana (anovulatória).
  44. 44. GINECOLOGIA44 Anamnese + exame físico Gestação Doença sistêmica Normal Alterações em útero ou anexos Alterações em vulva, vagina ou colo Beta-HCG + USG TV Conduta obstétrica Exames de sangue Tratamento da doença de base + tratamento de SUA <40 anos >40 anos Tratamento SUD (3 meses) USG TV Colpocitologia oncótica, vulvoscopia, biópsia, perfil de secreção vaginal Tratamento específico Normal Alteração anexial Alteração uterina Alteração endometrial Propedêutica e tratamento específico Câncer de colo Fatores de risco Início precoce de atividade sexual Maior risco de exposição aos diversos subtipos do HPV, principalmente os mais oncogênicos Multiparidade Múltiplos mecanismos de lesão e reparação/ cicatrização do colo uterino, assim como maior exposição ao HPV Número elevado de parceiros sexuais Chance aumentada de contrair doenças sexual- mente transmissíveis, que são portas de entrada para o HPV Tabagismo Alteração de resposta imune genital, levando à diminuição das capacidades de combate ao HPV e dos mecanismos de reparação celular Imunossupressão Transplantadas, doenças do colágeno e autoimunes Infecção pelo vírus HIV Imunodeficiência Infecção pelo vírus HPV (principalmente, subtipos 16 e 18) Considerada o principal fator etiológico da doença Deficiência de alfa-1-anti- tripsina Única alteração genética relacionada ao câncer de colo uterino
  45. 45. GINECOLOGIA 45 Estadiamento Conduta 0 Carcinoma in situ - Conização; - Estudo de margens; - Linfonodos. 1 Restrito ao colo A Micro 1 <3mm de profundidade 2 3 a 5mm de profundidade Wertheim-Meigs B Macro 1 <4cm de extensão 2 >4cm de extensão Wertheim-Meigs + radioterapia2 Invasão parcial A Vagina 2 terços superiores B Paramétrio Parcial - Tratamento paliativo; - Quimioterapia; - Radioterapia; - Cirurgia. 3 Invasão total A Vagina Terço inferior B Paramétrio Total ou hidronefrose 4 Extrage- nital A Invasão reto/bexiga B Metástase a distância Observação: - Micro: <7mm extensão; - Wertheim-Meigs: · Histerectomia total abdominal + parametrectomia + retirada do terço superior da vagina + linfadenectomia pélvica sistemática. Câncer de mama Fatores de risco - Sexo feminino; - Idade >45 anos; - Menarca precoce; - Menopausa tardia; - Nuligesta; - Terapia de reposição hormonal; - ACO de alta dosagem; - Radiação ionizante; - Câncer de mama prévio; - Lesões mamárias com atipia; - Familiar de 1º grau com história de câncer de mama; - História de câncer de mama; - BRCA-1 e 2 mutados; - Obesidade;
  46. 46. GINECOLOGIA46 Fatores de risco - Dieta rica em gordura; - Etilismo. BI-RADS Descrição dos achados Chance de malignidade Conduta 0 Inconclusivo -- Exame adicional 1 Mamografia normal 0% Rotina anual 2 Achados benignos 0% Rotina anual 3 Provavelmente benignos <2% Novo exame em 6 meses 4 Suspeitos 2 a 90% Biópsia 5 Altamente suspeitos ≥90% Biópsia 6 Confirmado com biópsia 100% -- Incontinência urinária - Incontinência urinária de esforço: · Hipermobilidade do colo; · Defeito esfincteriano intrínseco. - Instabilidade do detrusor; - Incontinência urinária por transbordamento; - Extrauretrais: · Fístulas; · Divertículos; · Malformações. Hipermobilidade - VLPP >90cmH2 O; - PMFU >20cmH2 O; - Tratamento: sling/TVT ou Burch (exceto obesas). Defeito esfincteriano (IUE tipo III) - VLPP <60; - PMFU <20; - Tratamento: sling/TVT (Burch contraindicado). VLPP Valsalva Leak-Point Pressure (manobra de Valsalva quando o volume vesical atingir 250mL) PMFU Pressão Máxima de Fechamento Uretral
  47. 47. OBSTETRÍCIA 47 HIV e gestação Prognóstico da gestação - Comprometido, principalmente, nos estágios avançados da doença; - Possibilidade de hipóxia intraútero → Apgar baixo/óbito fetal; - Maior incidência de prematuridade. Assistência pré-natal - Gestação de alto risco; - Contraindicados procedimentos invasivos (cordocentese e amniocentese); - Carga viral e CD4+ /CD8+ ; - Pesquisa de gonococo, clamídia, micoplasma, CMV, hepatite B e toxoplasmose; - Se linfócitos <1.000, especialmente se Hb <13, introduzir profilaxia para Pneumo- cystis jirovecii com sulfametoxazol + trimetoprima; - Profilaxia com antirretrovirais deve ser iniciada a partir de 14 semanas (Ministério da Saúde) em qualquer idade gestacional, inclusive no momento do parto caso o momento do início da profilaxia seja perdido; - Efavirenz e hidroxiureia estão proscritos na gestação (potencial teratogênico); - A terapia inicial deve sempre incluir combinações de 3 antirretrovirais, sendo 2 inibidores da transcriptase reversa análogos de nucleosídeos e nucleotídeos (ITRNs/ITRNts) associados a 1 inibidor de transcriptase reversa não análogos de nucleosídeos (ITRNN). Assistência obstétrica - AZT, 2mg/kg IV, por 1 hora + AZT, 1mg/kg/hora IV, até o clampeamento do cordão umbilical; - Contraindicados: condutas invasivas para avaliação do bem-estar fetal, fórceps e vacuoextrator; - No momento do parto, precauções universais, luvas, aventais plásticos com mangas e óculos de proteção; - Episiotomia deve ser evitada sempre que possível; - Rotura tardia das membranas ovulares; - Clampeamento rápido do cordão umbilical após o nascimento, sem realizar orde- nha. Via de parto para IG ≥34 semanas (Ministério da Saúde) Carga viral Recomendação >1.000 ou desconhecida* Cesárea eletiva** <1.000 ou indetectável Indicação obstétrica Observação: a cesariana é considerada eletiva quando é realizada antes do início do trabalho de parto. * Considera-se desconhecida carga viral aferida antes de 34 semanas. ** Desde que com membrana amniótica íntegra e dilatação cervical até 3 a 4cm. OBSTETRÍCIA
  48. 48. OBSTETRÍCIA48 Síndromes hipertensivas da gestação Formas clínicas - Hipertensão arterial crônica (PA ≥140x90mmHg até a 20ª semana); - Hipertensão induzida pela gestação = DHEG – após 20 semanas de gestação; - Pré-eclâmpsia (DHEG + edema + proteinúria); - Pré-eclâmpsia superposta: pré-eclâmpsia em paciente com hipertensão crônica. Hipertensão arterial crônica complicada - Perda da função renal; - Perda da função cardíaca; - Pré-eclâmpsia superposta. Pré-eclâmpsia - Hipertensão; - Edema de mãos ou face; - Proteinúria: ≥300mg (urina de 24 horas); - Após a 20ª semana (exceto em caso de doença trofoblástica gestacional ou gemelar). Pré-eclâmpsia grave (1 ou +) - PAS ≥160 ou PAD ≥110mmHg; - Proteinúria >5g (24 horas); - Oligúria (<400mL/24 horas); - Creatinina >1,2mg/dL e aumentando; - Cianose ou edema pulmonar; - Sinais e sintomas de iminência de eclâmpsia (cefaleia, dor epigástrica, transtornos visuais). Síndrome HELLP - Anemia hemolítica microangiopática (DHL >600); - Icterícia ou aumento de bilirrubinas (>1,2mg/dL); - Elevação das enzimas hepáticas (AST ou ALT >70U); - Plaquetas <100.000. Terapêutica farmacológica Doses de ataque Doses de manutenção Esquema de Sibai Sulfato de magné- sio 6g (20%) IV, em 20 minutos - Sulfato de magnésio 2 a 3g/h (bomba de infusão); - A cada hora, verificar diurese, reflexos profun- dos e FR; - Antídoto contra os efeitos tóxicos do magnésio; gluconato de cálcio a 10% – 10mL IV, lentamen- te (3 minutos).
  49. 49. OBSTETRÍCIA 49 Terapêutica farmacológica Doses de ataque Doses de manutenção Esquema de Pri- tchard - Sulfato de magnésio 20mL (20%) IV, em 15 a 20 minutos; - Sulfato de magnésio (50%) 10mL IM profundo, a cada 4 horas, alternando as nádegas; - Sulfato de magné- sio 20mL (50%) IM profundo (10mL em cada nádega). - Só deve ser aplicada nova dose se diurese ≥25mL/h, reflexos profundos preservados e FR >14irpm. Esquema de Zuspan Sulfato de magné- sio de 4 a 6g (20%) IV, em 20 minutos - Sulfato de magnésio de 1 a 2g IV, a cada 1 hora (bomba de infusão); - A cada hora, verificar diurese, reflexos profun- dos e FR. Emergência hipertensiva Hidralazina, 5mg IV, a cada 15 minutos, até reduzir a PAM em 20 a 30% e eliminar os sintomas Síndromes hemorrágicas da 1ª metade Abortamento Evitável Inevitável Completo Incompleto Afebril Febril Sangramento genital Pequeno Moderado/ intenso Moderado/ intenso Moderado/ intenso Dor Pouca Cólicas intensas Cólicas intensas Cólicas intensas Colo uterino Impérvio Impérvio Pérvio Pérvio BCF + - - - Saco gestacio- nal (USG) Normal Ausente Ausente Ausente Beta-HCG Ascendente Descendente Descendente Descendente Eliminação do concepto Ausente Total Parcial Parcial Pré-natal Exames – 1ª consulta - Hemograma; - Tipagem sanguínea ABO e Rh; - Glicemia de jejum;
  50. 50. OBSTETRÍCIA50 Exames – 1ª consulta - Urina I e urocultura; - Sorologias: · MS: HIV*, sífilis*; · Outras: rubéola, toxoplasmose, hepatites B e C, CMV. - Colpocitologia oncológica; - USG morfológico 1º trimestre (11 a 14 semanas). * Se negativas, repetir no 3º trimestre. Dieta e suplementação - Ácido fólico: 3 meses antes da concepção – inibe defeitos de fechamento de tubo neural; - FeSO4 *: 200 a 300mg/d (a partir do 2º trimestre). * Triplicar a dose se houver diagnóstico de anemia ferropriva. Síndromes hemorrágicas da 2ª metade Placenta prévia Descolamento prematuro de placenta Definição Na 2ª metade da gestação, a placenta está inserida, total ou parcialmente, no segmento inferior Separação intempestiva e pre- matura da placenta normalmente inserida após 20 semanas de gestação Fatores de risco Multiparidade, idade avançada, cicatriz uterina prévia (cesárea, cureta- gem), tabagismo Síndrome hipertensiva e traumas Quadro clínico Sangramento imotivado, indolor, reincidente e progressivo, início e cessar súbito - Dor localizada, repentina e intensa (60%); - Sangramento vaginal (80%). Exame físico - Sinais de choque hipovo- lêmico; - Evitar toque vaginal. Hipertonia uterina, sinais de choque hipovolêmico Conduta obstétrica Resolução da gestação com 37 semanas - Feto vivo: resolução imediata do parto (normalmente cesárea); - Feto morto: romper a bolsa e aguardar até 6 horas para evolução do trabalho de parto.
  51. 51. PEDIATRIA 51 Neonatologia Aleitamento materno Composição Proteína Alfalactoalbumina humana (fácil digestão) Lipídios 50% das calorias Carboidrato 6,8g lactose/100mL de leite Ferro Quantidade semelhante à do leite de vaca, porém com absorção 5 vezes maior (maior biodisponibilidade: pH menor, ligação à lactoferrina, presença de substâncias que facilitam a absorção: vitaminas C, Zn e Cu) PEDIATRIA
  52. 52. PEDIATRIA52 Composição Cálcio Concentração menor do que a do leite de vaca (porém a relação cálcio: fósforo 2:1 garante maior absorção) Contraindicações Da criança - Galactosemia; - Doença do xarope de bordo; - Fenilcetonúria (caso não seja possível monitorar o nível sérico de fenilalanina). Da mãe - HIV (no Brasil, o MS garante o uso de fórmulas infantis); - Psicose puerperal. Drogas Efeitos Amiodarona Risco de hipotireoidismo Antineoplásicos e imunossupres- sores (bussulfano, ciclofosfamida, citarabina, clorambucila, dactino- micina, doxorrubicina, fluoruracila, mercaptopurina, metotrexato, mito- xantrona, paclitaxel, tamoxifeno) Supressão da medula óssea (anemia, leuco- penia e plaquetopenia) Brometos Rash, fraqueza e sonolência Bromocriptina Supressão da lactação Dissulfiram Risco de efeito antabuse se houver uso conco- mitante de formas farmacêuticas com álcool Doxepina Distúrbio de sucção, hipotonia muscular, vômitos, icterícia e sonolência Drogas de abuso (anfetaminas, cocaína, fenciclidina, heroína, LSD, maconha) Possível dependência na mãe e na criança e efeitos como irritabilidade, letargia e outros Etretinato Risco de anorexia, náuseas e vômitos, altera- ções da função hepática, fadiga, cefaleia Hormônios (danazol, dietilestilbes- trol, leuprolida) Supressão da lactação Sais de ouro Risco de rash e reações de idiossincrasia Estrôncio-89 Exposição a radiação Zonisamida Risco de sonolência, cefaleia, náuseas, ano- rexia, irritabilidade, perda de peso, leucopenia Crescimento e desenvolvimento Fase do lactente - A velocidade de crescimento continua elevada, mas é menor do que na fase intrauterina; - O 1º ano de vida caracteriza-se por maior VC (cerca de 25cm/ano), sobretudo nos primeiros 6 meses, a qual se reduz a partir do 2º ano (15cm/ano).
  53. 53. PEDIATRIA 53 Valores médios de ganho de peso por dia, por trimestre, referencial NCHS 77/78 - 1º trimestre: 700g/mês – 25 a 30g/dia; - 2º trimestre: 600g/mês – 20g/dia; - 3º trimestre: 500g/mês – 15g/dia; - 4º trimestre: 300g/mês – 10g/dia. Fase escolar e pré-escolar Trata-se do período entre o 3º ano de vida e o início da puberdade. Caracteriza-se por crescimento mais estável, de aproximadamente 5 a 7cm/ano. Fase puberal O crescimento puberal ocorre mais cedo nas meninas do que nos meninos, entre- tanto nestes o estirão puberal é maior. Avaliação do estado nutricional de crianças e adolescentes Critério de Gomez (modificado por Bengoa) Utilizado em crianças de até 2 anos. P/I = peso encontrado X 100 / peso ideal (p50*) * p50 – percentil 50 do referencial (OMS). - Eutrófico: P/I superior a 90% do p50; - Desnutrido de 1º grau: P/I entre 76 e 90% do p50; - Desnutrido de 2º grau: P/I entre 60 e 75% do p50; - Desnutrido de 3º grau: inferior a 60% do p50. Classificação de Waterlow (modificado por Batista) - Para crianças entre 2 e 10 anos; - Baseia-se nos índices Peso/Estatura (P/E) e Estatura/Idade (E/I). - Eutrófico: E/I superior a 95% e P/E superior a 90% do p50 do padrão de referência: · Desnutrido atual ou agudo: E/I superior a 95% e P/E inferior a 90% do p50 do padrão de referência; · Desnutrido crônico: E/I inferior a 95% e P/E inferior a 90% do p50 do padrão de referência; · Desnutrido pregresso: E/I inferior a 95% e P/E superior a 90% do p50 do referencial. Classificação antropométrica utilizada atualmente: critério da OMS Proposto pela OMS em 2006 (para crianças de 0 a 5 anos) e 2007 (para crianças de 5 anos ou mais e adolescentes), pode ser considerado o melhor re- ferencial atualmente disponível, baseando-se em índices antropométricos (P/I, E/I, P/E e IMC/I) e no escore z.
  54. 54. PEDIATRIA54 Calendários básicos de vacinação (Ministério da Saúde) Vacinas de acordo com calendário proposto pelo Ministério da Saúde, 2016 Vacinas Tipos Viasde administração Doses/ idades Contraindica- ções Reações adversas BCG Bactéria atenu- ada SC Preferen- cialmente ao nascimento; aplicação da 1ª dose até os 4 anos, 11 meses e 29 dias Imunodeficiên- cia congênita e adquirida - Locais; - Adenite axilar (10%). He- patite B* Antí- geno HBsAg IM 4 doses: zero, 2, 4, 6 meses; 2, 4, 6 feitas na pentavalente Sem contraindi- cações formais à vacina - Reações locais; - Febre. VOP Vírus atenu- ado VO 2 doses: 15 meses e 4 anos e campanhas Imunodeficiên- cia congênita e adquirida Pólio: 1:5 – 11 mi- lhões 1ª dose e 1:10 – 67 milhões para o total de doses VIP Vírus inativa- do IM ou SC 3 doses: 2, 4 e 6 meses Sem contraindi- cações formais à vacina -- RV Vírus atenu- ado VO - 2 doses: 2 e 4 meses: · 1ª: de 1 mês e 15 dias a 3 meses e 15 dias; · 2ª: de 3 me- ses e 15 dias a 7 meses e 29 dias. - Imunodeficiên- cia congênita ou adquirida; corticosteroide em doses elevadas ou crianças submetidas a outras terapêuticas imunossupres- soras; - História de doença gastrin- testinal crônica; malformação congênita do trato digestivo; história prévia de invaginação intestinal. - Reação alérgica sistêmica grave em até 2 horas; - Presença de sangue em fezes; invaginação intestinal; - Abdome agudo obstrutivo até 42 dias após vacina.
  55. 55. PEDIATRIA 55 Vacinas de acordo com calendário proposto pelo Ministério da Saúde, 2016 Vacinas Tipos Viasde administração Doses/ idades Contraindica- ções Reações adversas DPT* Toxoi- des tetâ- nico e diftérico inativa- dos e bac- térias mortas IM - 3 doses: 2, 4, 6 meses na pentavalente; - Reforço aos 15 meses e entre os 4 e 6 anos. - Crianças maiores de 7 anos, crianças com quadro neurológico em atividade e aquelas que após a 1ª aplicação apresentam convulsão dentro de 72 horas; -Síndrome hipotônica hiporresponsiva até48horas apósaplicação davacina; - Encefalopatia nos primeiros 7 dias após vacinação. - Locais; - Sistêmicas: febre, mal-estar e irritabilidade podem ocorrer nas primeiras 24 a 48 horas. Hib* Polissa- carídeo conju- gado IM 3 doses: 2, 4, 6 meses na pentavalente Sem contraindi- cações formais à vacina Eritema local e/ou febre baixa nas 24 horas seguintes à administração Pneu- mo- cócica 10-va- lente Conju- gada IM 2 doses: 2 e 4 meses e reforço aos 12 meses Sem contraindi- cações formais à vacina - Local; - Sistêmicas: irritabilidade, sonolência, perda de apetite e febre. Me- ningo- cócica C Oligos- saca- rídeo conju- gado IM 2 doses: 3, 5 meses e reforço aos 12 meses Sem contraindi- cações formais à vacina - Local da injeção; - Cefaleia, choro e irritabilidade.
  56. 56. PEDIATRIA56 Vacinas de acordo com calendário proposto pelo Ministério da Saúde, 2016 Vacinas Tipos Viasde administração Doses/ idades Contraindica- ções Reações adversas Febre ama- rela** Vírus atenu- ado SC 2 doses: 9 me- ses e 10 anos, com reforço a cada 10 anos - Idade inferior a 6 meses; - História de reação anafilá- tica à proteína do ovo; - Imunossupres- são congênita ou adquirida. - Eritema e dor local; - Cefaleia intensa; - Mialgia e febre alta podem apa- recer nas primei- ras 24 horas. Trí- plice viral Vírus atenu- ado SC 2 doses: 12 meses e entre os 4 e 6 anos Sem contraindi- cações formais à vacina Febre, artralgia e/ ou artrite, exan- tema, parotidite até 21 dias após vacina, púrpura trombocitopênica até 2 meses após a vacina TETRA viral Vírus atenu- ado SC Dose única aos 15 meses Sem contraindi- cações formais à vacina Febre, artralgia e/ ou artrite, exan- tema, parotidite até 21 dias após vacina, púrpura trombocitopênica até 2 meses após a vacina Hepa- tite A Vírus inativa- do IM Dose única (pelo SUS), en- tre 1 e 2 anos Sem contraindi- cações formais à vacina Dor local, rubor, tumefação, cefaleia e febre HPV Recom- binante IM 2 doses Hipersensibilida- de a componen- tes da vacina e gestantes Reações locais, febre, cefaleia e síncope * Vacinas associadas na chamada pentavalente. ** Vacina indicada somente para crianças que residem ou que viajam para áreas endêmicas.
  57. 57. PEDIATRIA 57 Quadro clínico, diagnóstico diferencial e classificação de gravidade da in- suficiência respiratória de acordo com a faixa etária Tratamento ambulatorial Lactente com menos de 2 meses Procede-se a internação hospitalar. Crianças entre 2 meses e 5 anos As etiologias virais predominam na 1ª infância, com indicação de antivirais apenas no caso de pneumonia por influenza. Em caso de suspeita de etiologia bacte- riana (como consolidação lobar à radiografia, leucócitos >15.000/mmol, PCR >35 a 60mg/L), sem indicação de internação, o antibiótico de escolha é a amoxicilina. De acordo com a Diretriz Brasileira de Pneumonias Adquiridas na Comunidade em Pediatria de 2007, a dose recomendada é de 50mg/kg/d. Já a American Academy of Pediatrics recomenda dose alta (90mg/kg/d) pelo aumento de resistência a terapia (2015). Em caso de hipersensibilidade tipo 1 a penicilina, clindamicina ou um macrolídeo podem ser utilizados. Se paciente com falha de tratamento após 48 a 72 horas, sem compli- cações relacionadas à pneumonia, deve-se pensar na possibilidade de germes atípicos, como Mycoplasma pneumoniae e Chlamydophila pneumoniae, além de adicionar à terapia (ou substituí-la por) um macrolídeo. O antibiótico pode ser suspenso entre 3 e 5 dias após o desaparecimento dos sintomas. Crianças maiores de 5 anos Apesar de o Streptococcus pneumoniae ser o patógeno mais comum em todas as idades, nos pacientes acima de 5 anos sem indicação de internação hospitalar, M. pneumoniae e C. pneumoniae são as etiologias mais prováveis, de modo que, nesse caso, podemos utilizar um macrolídeo como 1ª opção terapêutica. Em caso de suspeita de pneumonia aspirativa, amoxicilina-clavula- nato é geralmente a escolha, sendo possível o uso de clindamicina no caso de alérgicos a penicilina. Pneumonia Idade Patógenos Antibióticos Todas as idades Vírus Sem indicação Recém-nascidos <3 dias - Streptococcus do grupo B; - Bactérias Gram negativas; - Listeria (raro). Penicilina cristalina ou ampicilina associada a amicacina ou gentamicina Recém-nascidos >3 dias - Staphylococcus aureus; - Staphylococcus epidermidis; - Bactérias Gram negativas. Penicilina cristalina ou ampicilina associada a amicacina ou gentamicina
  58. 58. PEDIATRIA58 Idade Patógenos Antibióticos Todas as idades Vírus Sem indicação 1 a 3 meses - S. pneumoniae; - Haemophilus influenzae; - S. aureus. Betalactâmicos (penicili- na cristalina, amoxicilina), cloranfenicol (suspeita de H. influenzae), oxacilina De 1 a 3 meses: pneumonia afebril - Chlamydia trachomatis; - Ureaplasma urealyticum. Macrolídeos De 3 meses a 5 anos - S. pneumoniae; - Haemophilus influenzae; - S. aureus. Betalactâmicos (penicili- na cristalina, amoxicilina), cloranfenicol (suspeita de H. influenzae), oxacilina (suspeita de S. aureus) De 6 a 18 anos Streptococcus pneumoniae + Mycoplasma pneumoniae/ Chlamydophila pneumoniae Betalactâmicos(penicilina cristalina, amoxicilina), macrolídeos Reposição de ferro Situações Recomendações Lactentes nascidos a termo, com peso adequado para a idade gestacional, em aleitamento materno exclusivo até os 6 meses Não indicada Lactentes nascidos a termo, com peso adequado para a idade gestacional, em uso de fórmulas infantis até os 6 meses, e, se a partir dos 6 meses, ingestão mínima de 500mL de fórmula por dia Não indicada Lactentes nascidos a termo, com peso adequado para a idade gestacional, a partir da introdução de alimentos complementares 1mg de ferro elementar/ kg de peso/d até os 2 anos Prematuros maiores do que 1.500g e RNs de baixo peso, a partir do 30º dia de vida 2mg de ferro elementar/ kg de peso/d até os 12 meses; após esse período, 1mg de ferro elementar/kg de peso/d até os 2 anos
  59. 59. EPIDEMIOLOGIA 59 Principais indicadores de saúde Taxas de morbidade Prevalência Casos existentes/população exposta à doença Incidência Casos novos/população em risco Taxas de mortalidade Geral Óbitos gerais/população total* Por sexo Óbitos de um dado sexo/população do mesmo sexo* Por idade Óbitos de uma faixa etária/população da mesma faixa etária* Por causa Óbitos por determinada causa/população total* Infantil Óbitos <1 ano/nascidos vivos: - Neonatal = <28 dias; - Neonatal precoce = <7 dias; - Neonatal tardia = 7 a 27 dias; - Pós-neonatal = 28 a 364 dias; - Perinatal = nascidos mortos** + óbitos 0 a 7 dias/nas- cidos vivos + nascidos mortos; - Fetal tardia (natimortalidade) = nascidos mortos/nas- cidos vivos + nascidos mortos. Materna Óbitos maternos***/nascidos vivos Taxa de letalidade Óbitos pela doença de interesse/casos da doença Índices de mortalidade proporcional e curvas de mortalidade proporcional (Nelson-Moraes) Índice de mortalidade infantil proporcional Óbitos <1 ano/total de óbitos Índice de Swaroop & Uemura Óbitos ≥50 anos/total de óbitos: - 1º nível: ≥75% (Suécia, Estados Unidos, Japão, Cuba); - 2º nível: 50 a 74% (Brasil); - 3º nível: 25 a 49%; - 4º nível: <25%. EPIDEMIOLOGIA
  60. 60. EPIDEMIOLOGIA60 Índices de mortalidade proporcional e curvas de mortalidade proporcional (Nelson-Moraes) Faixas etárias Infantil: <1 ano: - Pré-escolar: 1 a 4 anos; - Escolar e adolescentes: 5 a 19 anos; - Adultos jovens: 20 a 49 anos; - Idosos: ≥50 anos. Tipos de curva
  61. 61. EPIDEMIOLOGIA 61 Indicadores demográficos Taxa bruta de natalidade Nascidos vivos/1.000 habitantes no ano considerado Taxa de fecundidade total Filhos nascidos vivos ao final do período reprodutivo de uma mulher/população Índice de envelhecimento ≥65 anos/<15 anos Proporção de idosos ≥60 anos/população total Razão de dependência Economicamente dependentes/economicamente pro- dutivas (PEA) = (<15 anos + ≥65 anos)/15 a 64 anos * Na metade do período. ** A partir de 28 semanas de gestação. Após o CID-10, alguns passaram a considerar a partir de 22 semanas de gestação. *** Morte durante a gestação ou até 42 dias após o término dela, independente da duração ou da localização da gestação, por qualquer causa relacionada a ela ou agravada por ela, porém não decorrente de causas acidentais ou incidentais. Morte materna tardia (CID-10): após 42 dias e menos de 1 ano após o parto. Principais tipos de estudos epidemiológicos Estudo Unidade de análise Ref. temporal Investigador Ecológico Agregado Transversal ou série histórica Observacional Seccional Individual Transversal Observacional Caso-controle Individual Retrospectivo Observacional Coorte Individual Prospectivo ou retrospectivo Observacional Ensaio clínico Individual Prospectivo Experimental Comunitário Agregado Prospectivo Experimental Ecológico Vantagens Fácil execução; baixo custo; simplicidade analítica; capacidade de gerar hipóteses
  62. 62. EPIDEMIOLOGIA62 Ecológico Desvantagens Baixo poder analítico; vulnerabilidade a falácia ecológica; impossibi- lidade de determinar o que ocorre primeiramente (causa ou efeito); pouca praticidade no estudo de doenças raras; medição possível apenas da prevalência; falácia ecológica: resultante de inferências causais em relação a indivíduos, tendo como base a observação de grupos Seccional ou transversal Vantagens Baixo custo; alto potencial descritivo (subsídio ao planejamento de saúde); simplicidade analítica; rapidez; objetividade na coleta dos dados; facilidade de obter amostra representativa da população etc. Desvantagens Vulnerabilidade a vieses de seleção; relação cronológica; não de- terminação de risco absoluto (incidência) Coorte Vantagens Boa utilidade para estudar doenças potencialmente fatais; melhor método para estudar incidência e história natural das doenças Desvantagens Alto custo; difícil reprodução; composição variável dos grupos (perda etc.); difícil execução para doenças raras (nem todo estudo de coorte é prospectivo; existem as chamadas coortes históricas ou não concorrentes) Caso-controle Vantagens Fácil execução; baixo custo; curta duração; boa reprodutibilidade; boa utilidade para investigação de doenças raras Desvantagens Dificuldade para formar grupo-controle aceitável; sujeição a viés de seleção e esquecimento Ensaio clínico Vantagens Controle dos erros sistemáticos por meio da randomização; com- parabilidade quanto ao prognóstico Desvantagens Complexidade; alto custo; demora; problemas sociais, legais e éti- cos; sujeição aos efeitos placebo e de Hawthorne (alteração do comportamento dos participantes pelo simples fato de estarem sendo acompanhados por um médico; ensaio clínico randomizado duplo-cego é o método-padrão para a avaliação de intervenções terapêuticas)
  63. 63. EPIDEMIOLOGIA 63 Revisão sistemática com meta-análise Vantagens Rapidez; baixo custo; fácil execução; capacidade de síntese da in- formação; possibilidade de analisar diferenças metodológicas e resultados Desvantagens Viés de publicação Teste diagnóstico múltiplo Série Aumenta especificidade. Realização de triagem com testes muito sensíveis, resultando em muitos falsos positivos. Em seguida, testes mais específicos para confirmar a doença. Paralelo Aumenta a sensibilidade. Triagem com diversos testes simultâneos. Indicação: doenças graves ou letais. Conceitos Eficácia “Bom na teoria”: intervenção funciona em condições ideais. Efetividade “Bom na prática”: intervenção funciona em condições habituais. Eficiência “Bom, barato e seguro”: intervenção funciona em condições habitu- ais, levando em consideração custos e riscos.

