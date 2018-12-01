Funciones reales mlm-oct12-2018-0610

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Funciones reales López Mateos editores Manuel López Mateos
Manuel López Mateos Funciones reales López Mateos editores 2018
Ilustración de la tapa: Detalle de Dragón serpiente, acrílico sobre tela. Manuel S. López-Mateos, 2011. Segunda edición el...
Índice general Introducción iv 1 Algo sobre R 1 1.1. Desigualdades . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 1.2. Intervalos...
Introducción La primera edición de esta obra fue publicada en México, en el año de 1973, como parte de la serie Temas Bási...
1 Algo sobre R 1.1. Desigualdades En esta sección estudiaremos la relación de orden “<” deﬁ- nida entre números reales. Si...
1. Algo sobre R Recordemos que la relación de orden < se deﬁne cum- pliendo los siguientes axiomas: i) Si a y b son dos nú...
1.1. Desigualdades Propiedad 3 Si a < b y c < 0 entonces ac > bc. Demostración. Si c < 0 por la propiedad (2) −c > −0, es ...
1. Algo sobre R sin alterar su sentido, es decir aa−1 < ba−1, pero aa−1 = 1 por lo tanto 1 < ba−1 . (1.3) Como b es positi...
1.1. Desigualdades Es decir, los valores de x para los cuales se cumple que 2x + 1 > x − 2, son los elementos del conjunto...
1. Algo sobre R a) 1 > 0 b) 2 > 0. Ejercicio 1.3. Demostrar las propiedades 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 y 12. 1.2. Interva...
1.2. Intervalos Demostración. Como M < b entonces por el axioma (iii) de orden M + M < b + M, por lo tanto 2M < M + b ya q...
1. Algo sobre R El intervalo cerrado a, b es el conjunto de números que son mayores o iguales que a y menores o iguales qu...
1.3. Distancias y vecindades Ejercicio 2.6. Si [a, b] es un intervalo cerrado, demuestra que sí hay un elemento de [a, b] ...
1. Algo sobre R )( 0 3 8−2 Figura 1.1 Los puntos que distan de 3 en menos de 5. Este concepto de distancia cumple las sigu...
1.3. Distancias y vecindades Propiedad 13 Si a ∈ R y r > 0 entonces Vr(a) = (a − r, a + r). Demostración. Para demostrar l...
1. Algo sobre R Ejemplos )( 0−2 −1−3 Figura 1.2 V1(−2) = (−3, −1). )( 0 −2 1 4 Figura 1.3 V3(1) = (−2, 4). Unos conjuntos ...
1.3. Distancias y vecindades a) |a| 0 y |a| = 0 si y sólo si a = 0, b) |ab| = |a| − |b|, c) |a + b| |a| + |b|. Ejercicio 3...
2 Funciones 2.1. El concepto de función Supongamos que tenemos dados dos conjuntos A y B y una manera o ley o lista que as...
2.1. El concepto de función f A B x f(x) Figura 2.1 f(x) es la imagen de x bajo f. A menudo, en un abuso de lenguaje, suel...
2. Funciones asociemos a cada elemento de A un elemento de B por medio de la siguiente lista A = { a, b, c, d } B = { 2, 3...
2.2. Gráﬁca de una función e) Dg = R, Cg = R y regla de correspondencia g tal que g(x) = √ x. Ejercicio 1.2. Si considero ...
2. Funciones −2 −1 1 2 1 2 3 4 Figura 2.2 La gráﬁca de f(x) = x2 es una parábola. En el caso de que el dominio y el contra...
2.3. Composición de funciones g) f: R → R tal que f(x) = cos x. Debemos aclarar que aquí sólo trabajaremos con funcio- nes...
2. Funciones Ejercicio 3.7. Sea f: R → R tal que f(x) = x − 2 y g: R − {0} → R tal que g(x) = 1 x a) Di cuál es el dominio...
2.5. Ejemplos de funciones Ejercicio 4.8. Di en cuáles de los siguientes casos existe la función inversa. 1. f: R → R tal ...
2. Funciones 2.6. Operaciones entre funciones con valores reales Es posible deﬁnir operaciones de suma, resta, multiplicac...
2.6. Operaciones entre funciones con valores reales elemento bajo la función f + (−g), es decir (f − g)(x) = f + (−g) (x) ...
2. Funciones es decir la imagen de cada elemento x de A bajo la función 1 g es el inverso multiplicativo del número real g...
2.6. Operaciones entre funciones con valores reales regla de correspondencia f g (x) = f(x) · 1 g(x) = (x + 2) 1 x2 + 1 = ...
Bibliografía López Mateos, Manuel. Conjuntos, lógica y funciones. México: mlm-editor, 2018. url: https://clf.mi-libro.club...
Índice alfabético axiomas, 2 de orden, 2 codominio, 14 composición de funciones, 19 contradominio, 14 correspondencia regl...
Índice alfabético inverso multiplicativo de una función, 23 ley de la tricotomía, 2 de los signos, 3 transitiva, 2 mínimo,...
Símbolos y notación < menor que, a < b, el número a es menor que el número b. 1 R el conjunto de los números reales. 1 > m...
Símbolos y notación d(a, 0) distancia de a a 0. 9 |a| valor absoluto de a. 9 d(a, b) distancia de a a b, d(a, b) = |a − b|...
López Mateos editores ISBN 978-607-95583-9-0 Manuel López Mateos inició su actividad docente en 1967 en la Facultad de Cie...
  3. 3. Ilustración de la tapa: Detalle de Dragón serpiente, acrílico sobre tela. Manuel S. López-Mateos, 2011. Segunda edición electrónica, 2018, en López Mateos Editores c 2018 López Mateos Editores, s.a. de c.v. Matamoros s/n Primera Sección Sta. Ma. Xadani, Oax. C.P. 70125 México ISBN 978-607-95583-9-0 Información para catalogación bibliográﬁca: López Mateos, Manuel. Funciones reales / Manuel López Mateos — 2a ed. iv–30 p. cm. ISBN 978-607-95583-9-0 1. Matemáticas 2. Cálculo diferencial e integral 3. Números reales 4. Fun- ciones reales—Deﬁniciones y propiedades básicas I. López Mateos, Ma- nuel, 1945- II. Título. Todos los derechos reservados. Queda prohibido reproducir o transmi- tir todo o parte de este libro, en cualquier forma o por cualquier medio, electrónico o mecánico, incluyendo fotocopia, grabado o cualquier siste- ma de almacenamiento y recuperación de información, sin permiso de López Mateos Editores, s.a. de c.v. Producido en México López Mateos editores lopez-mateos.com
  4. 4. Índice general Introducción iv 1 Algo sobre R 1 1.1. Desigualdades . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 1.2. Intervalos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 1.3. Distancias y vecindades . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 2 Funciones 14 2.1. El concepto de función . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 2.2. Gráﬁca de una función . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 2.3. Composición de funciones . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 2.4. Función inversa . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 2.5. Ejemplos de funciones . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 2.6. Operaciones entre funciones con valores reales 22 Bibliografía 26 Índice alfabético 27 Símbolos y notación 29 iii
  5. 5. Introducción La primera edición de esta obra fue publicada en México, en el año de 1973, como parte de la serie Temas Básicos prepara- da por la Asociación Nacional de Universidades e Institutos de Enseñanza Superior (anuies) en el Programa Nacional de Formación de Profesores. Presentamos una introducción elemental a las funciones reales. Suponemos al lector familiarizado con la parte de con- juntos, de mi obra Conjuntos, lógica y funciones y con las pro- piedades básicas de los números reales. Buena parte del material está enunciado en forma de ejer- cicios mismos que conviene resolver en grupos de trabajo. Insistimos en este método, pues la discusión es un ambiente favorable para aclarar los conceptos. Agradezco a Román Alberto Velasquillo García su colaboración para esta edición. Manuel López Mateos manuel@cedmat.net http://cedmat.net 12 de octubre de 2018 iv
  6. 6. 1 Algo sobre R 1.1. Desigualdades En esta sección estudiaremos la relación de orden “<” deﬁ- nida entre números reales. Si a y b son dos elementos de R, a < b quiere decir que el número a es menor que el número b. Es equivalente a decir que el número b es mayor que el número a, lo expresamos con el símbolo “>” y lo escribimos b > a. a < b, a es menor que b b > a, b es mayor que a. Estas dos aﬁrmaciones son equivalentes. También se usan las relaciones menor o igual que, que se denota con “ ” y mayor o igual que, que se denota con “ ”. a b, a es menor o igual que b b a, b es mayor o igual que a. 1
  7. 7. 1. Algo sobre R Recordemos que la relación de orden < se deﬁne cum- pliendo los siguientes axiomas: i) Si a y b son dos números reales cualesquiera se tiene que a < b ó a = b ó b < a. (Ley de la tricotomía). ii) Si a, b y c son tres números reales tales que a < b y b < c entonces a < c. (Ley transitiva). iii) Si a y b son números reales tales que a < b y c es un número real arbitrario, entonces a + c < b + c. iv) Si a y b son números reales tales que a < b y c es un número real tal que 0 < c, entonces ac < bc. Diremos que un número real a es positivo si a > 0 y ne- gativo si a < 0. Diremos que dos números tienen el mismo signo si ambos son positivos o ambos son negativos. Dos nú- meros tendrán distinto signo si uno es positivo y el otro es negativo. Hay varias propiedades de los números reales con ésta relación de orden < que serán utilizadas en este folleto. La mayoría las enunciaremos, el lector debería intentar demos- trarlas. Propiedad 1 Si a < b y c < d entonces a + c < b + d. Demostración. a < b y el axioma (iii) implican que a + c < b + c, (1.1) c < d y el axioma (iii) implican que b + c < b + d. (1.2) Las aﬁrmaciones 1.1, 1.2 y la ley transitiva (axioma ii) im- plican que a + c < b + d. Propiedad 2 Si a < b entonces −a > −b. 2
  8. 8. 1.1. Desigualdades Propiedad 3 Si a < b y c < 0 entonces ac > bc. Demostración. Si c < 0 por la propiedad (2) −c > −0, es fácil demostrar que −0 = 0, tenemos por lo tanto que −c > 0. Entonces, a < b, −c > 0 y el axioma (iv) implican que a(−c) < b(−c) o lo que es lo mismo −(ac) < −(bc). Esta desigualdad y la propiedad (2) implican que ac > bc. Propiedad 4 Si a es distinto de 0 entonces a2 > 0. Propiedad 5 Si 0 a < b y 0 c < d, entonces ac < bd. Propiedad 6 (Ley de los signos) Si a y b tienen el mismo signo, entonces ab > 0. Si a y b tienen signos distintos, entonces ab < 0. Demostración. La demostraremos sólo el caso en que a y b son negativos. Es decir a < 0 y b < 0. Consideremos la desigualdad a < 0, al multiplicar ambos lados de ésta por b que es negativo, por la propiedad (3) la desigualdad cambia de sentido, es decir ab > 0b No es muy difícil demostrar, utilizando los axiomas de los números reales, que 0b = 0 por lo tanto ab > 0. Propiedad 7 Si a es un número distinto de 0 entonces a−1 tiene el mismo signo que a. Propiedad 8 Si a y b tienen el mismo signo y a < b, entonces a−1 > b−1. Demostración. Demostraremos sólo el caso en que a y b son positivos. Consideremos la desigualdad a < b; a > 0 y la propiedad (7) implica que a−1 > 0. Ahora bien, por la pro- piedad (3) podemos multiplicar la desigualdad a < b por a−1 3
  9. 9. 1. Algo sobre R sin alterar su sentido, es decir aa−1 < ba−1, pero aa−1 = 1 por lo tanto 1 < ba−1 . (1.3) Como b es positivo, por la propiedad (7) tenemos que b−1 > 0. La propiedad (3) me permite multiplicar ambos lados de la desigualdad 1.3 por b−1 sin alterar su sentido así b−1 < (ba−1)b−1 de ahí b−1 < a−1(bb−1), como bb−1 = 1 tenemos que b−1 < a−1. Propiedad 9 Si a 0 y b 0 y a2 > b2 entonces a > b. Propiedad 10 Si a 0, b 0 y a > b entonces a2 > b2. Propiedad 11 Si b 0, entonces a2 > b2 si y sólo si a > √ b o a < − √ b. Propiedad 12 Si b > 0 entonces a2 < b si y sólo si − √ b < a <√ b. Lo importante de estas propiedades es saber utilizarlas para resolver desigualdades. 1.1. Ejemplo. Encontrar los valores de x para los cuales 2x + 1 > x − 2. Solución. 2x + 1 > x − 2 2x + 1 − 1 > x − 2 − 1 2x > x − 3 2x − x > x − 3 − x x > −3. 4
  10. 10. 1.1. Desigualdades Es decir, los valores de x para los cuales se cumple que 2x + 1 > x − 2, son los elementos del conjunto de los números reales tales que son mayores que −3. 1.2. Ejemplo. Encontrar los valores para los cuales x satisface x2 + x − 2 > 0. Solución. Completando cuadrados tenemos que x2 + x + 1 4 − 9 4 > 0 por el axioma (iii) x2 + x + 1 4 > 9 4 por lo tanto x + 1 2 2 > 9 4 Por la propiedad (11) x + 1 2 > 3 2 o x + 1 2 < − 3 2 esto es, x > 1 o x < −2. Es decir, los valores x que satisfacen x2 + x − 2 > 0 son el conjunto de números reales mayores que 1 o menores que −2. Ejercicio 1.1. Demostrar, utilizando los axiomas de los nú- meros reales, que: a) −0 = 0 b) a0 = 0 para cualquier a ∈ R c) a(−c) = (−a)c = −(ac). Ejercicio 1.2. Demostrar, utilizando los axiomas de orden y la propiedad 4, que 5
  11. 11. 1. Algo sobre R a) 1 > 0 b) 2 > 0. Ejercicio 1.3. Demostrar las propiedades 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 y 12. 1.2. Intervalos Con frecuencia interesa el estudio de funciones deﬁnidas en intervalos, que son ciertos subconjuntos de los números reales, los deﬁnimos aquí. Consideremos dos números reales a y b, supongamos que a < b. Llamaremos intervalo abierto a, b al conjunto de números reales que sean mayores que a y menores que b, denotaremos este conjunto con (a, b), así (a, b) = {x ∈ R | a < x < b}. Debemos notar que tanto el número a como el número b no son elementos del conjunto (a, b), pues si bien es cierto que a < b no lo es que a < a. Análogamente, a < b pero no es cierto que b < b. También podemos decir que no hay algún número que sea el máximo de (a, b) es decir el mayor número del conjunto (a, b). Para demostrar esto haremos ver que dado cualquier elemento M de (a, b) siempre es posible encontrar algún ele- mento de (a, b) que esté a la derecha de M, es decir que siempre podemos encontrar algún elemento de (a, b) que sea mayor que M. Sea M ∈ (a, b). Esto implica que a < M < b, demos- traremos que el número M+b 2 es mayor que M y menor que b. 6
  12. 12. 1.2. Intervalos Demostración. Como M < b entonces por el axioma (iii) de orden M + M < b + M, por lo tanto 2M < M + b ya que 1 + 1 = 2 y b + M = M + b, entonces por la propiedad (7) y el axioma (iv), M < M + b 2 . (1.4) Nuevamente, como M < b entonces por el axioma (iii) M + b < b + b; tenemos que M + b < 2b y M + b 2 < b (1.5) (1.4) y (1.5) implican que M < M + b 2 < b. Como a < M, por la transitividad del orden tenemos que a < M + b 2 < b, por lo tanto M+b 2 ∈ (a, b) y es mayor que M. De manera análoga, se puede demostrar que no hay al- gún número, elemento de (a, b) que sea menor que todos los demás elementos de (a, b). Entre los intervalos abiertos, hay dos tipos que nos inte- resarán particularmente, los semiejes abiertos. Si a es un número real, denotaremos con (−∞, a) el con- junto de todos los números menores que a, es decir (−∞, b) = {x ∈ R | x < a}. Si a es un número real denotaremos con (a, ∞) el conjun- to de todos los números mayores que a, es decir (a, ∞) = {x ∈ R | a < x}. 7
  13. 13. 1. Algo sobre R El intervalo cerrado a, b es el conjunto de números que son mayores o iguales que a y menores o iguales que b. Este conjunto lo denotaremos con [a, b], así [a, b] = {x ∈ R | a x b}. En este caso los números a y b sí pertenecen al conjunto [a, b]. En el caso de a, a b porque a < b y a a pues a = a. Por lo tanto a a b y en consecuencia a ∈ [a, b]. De manera análoga se demuestra que b ∈ [a, b]. Aquí podemos aﬁrmar que hay un elemento de [a, b], a saber b, que es mayor o igual que todos los elementos de [a, b]. ¿Ustedes creen que haya un elemento mínimo en [a, b]? Deﬁnimos los intervalos semiabiertos (o semicerrados), que denotamos con (a, b] y [a, b), respectivamente (a, b] = {x ∈ R | a < x b} [a, b) = {x ∈ R | a x < b}. En particular nos interesan los semiejes cerrados (−∞, a] y [a, ∞): (−∞, a] = {x ∈ R | x a} y [a, ∞) = {x ∈ R | a x}. Podemos expresar el conjunto de los números reales como R = (−∞, ∞). Ejercicio 2.4. Sea (a, b) un intervalo abierto, demuestra que a /∈ (a, b). Ejercicio 2.5. Sea (a, b) un intervalo abierto, demuestra que no hay algún elemento de (a, b) que sea menor que todos los demás elementos de (a, b). 8
  14. 14. 1.3. Distancias y vecindades Ejercicio 2.6. Si [a, b] es un intervalo cerrado, demuestra que sí hay un elemento de [a, b] que es menor o igual que todos los elementos de [a, b]. Di cuál es ese elemento. 1.3. Distancias y vecindades Si a es un número real, deﬁniremos el valor absoluto de a, como la distancia del número a al número cero, d(a, 0). Denotaremos esto con |a|, es decir |a| = d(a, 0). Por ejem- plo, |3| = d(3, 0) = 3 y |− 1524| = d(−1524, 0) = 1524. Deﬁnimos |a| formalmente como |a| = a si 0 a, −a si a < 0. Así, |4| = 4 ya que 0 4| y | − 13| = −(−13) = 13 ya que −13 < 0. Este valor absoluto cumple las siguientes propiedades: i) 0 |a| y |a| = 0 si y sólo si a = 0, ii) |ab| = |a| |b|, iii) |a + b| |a| + |b| (desigualdad del triángulo). Es fácil comprobar que éstas propiedades se cumplen, y el lector debería hacerlo. Si a y b son dos números reales, la distancia de a a b, de- notada con d(a, b), la deﬁnimos como |a − b|; así, la distancia de −3 a 5 es d(−3, 5) = | − 3 − 5| = | − 8| = d(−8, 0) = 8. To- mando esto en cuenta, tenemos que |a − b| < c querrá decir que la distancia del número a al número b es menor que el número c. Si decimos que queremos encontrar los valores pa- ra los cuales |x − 3| < 5, planteamos encontrar el conjunto de números que disten del número 3 en menos de 5. 9
  15. 15. 1. Algo sobre R )( 0 3 8−2 Figura 1.1 Los puntos que distan de 3 en menos de 5. Este concepto de distancia cumple las siguientes propiedades i) d(a, b) 0 y d(a, b) = 0 si y sólo si a = b, ii) d(a, b) = d(b, a), iii) d(a, b) + d(b, c) d(a, c) Traduciendo en términos de la deﬁnición de distancia en los números reales: i) |a − b| y |a − b| = 0 si y sólo si a = b, ii) |a − b| = |b − a|, iii) |a − b| + |b − c| |a − c|. Echaremos mano de todo esto para deﬁnir el concepto de vecindad. Si a es un número real, la vecindad (abierta) de a de radio r (r > 0) es el conjunto de puntos x en la recta real cuya distancia al número a es menor que r, se denota con Vr(a), así Vr(a) = {x ∈ R | d(x, a) < r}. Usando la deﬁnición de distancia entre dos puntos en los números reales Vr(a) = {x ∈ R | |x − a| < r}. Dado a ∈ R y r > 0 podemos construir el intervalo abier- to (a − r, a + r). Demostraremos que este conjunto y Vr(a) son iguales. 10
  16. 16. 1.3. Distancias y vecindades Propiedad 13 Si a ∈ R y r > 0 entonces Vr(a) = (a − r, a + r). Demostración. Para demostrar la igualdad de dos conjun- tos, debemos veriﬁcar que el primero es un subconjunto del segundo, y que el segundo es un subconjunto del primero. En este caso hay que veriﬁcar que: (a) Vr(a) ⊆ (a − r, a + r) y que (b) (a − r, a + r) ⊆ Vr(a). (a) Si x es un elemento arbitrario de Vr(a), entonces d(x, a) < r es decir |x − a| < r, esto quiere decir (ver ejercicio 9) que −r < x − a < r. Consideremos la desigualdad de la izquierda −r < x − a; por el axioma (iii) de orden a − r < x. Considere- mos ahora la desigualdad de la derecha x−a < r; por el axio- ma (iii) de orden x < a + r. Es decir que a − r < x < a + r en- tonces por la deﬁnición de intervalo abierto x ∈ (a − r, a + r) demostrando que Vr(a) ⊆ (a − r, a + r). (b) Si x es un elemento arbitrario de (a − r, a + r) cumple con a − r < x < a + r. La desigualdad del lado izquierdo implica que −r < x − a. La del lado derecho que x − a < r, es decir −r < x − a < r. Por el ejercicio 9, |x − a| < r, es decir d(x, a) < r y por lo tanto x ∈ Vr(a). Hemos mostrado que (a − r, a + r) ⊆ Vr(a). (a) y (b) implican que Vr(a) = (a − r, a + r) Lo importante del resultado es que cualquier vecindad de un punto puede expresarse como un intervalo abierto en la recta real y cada intervalo abierto (a, b) no es más que una vecindad de su centro de radio la mitad de la longitud del intervalo, es decir (a, b) = Vb−a 2 a+b 2 . 11
  17. 17. 1. Algo sobre R Ejemplos )( 0−2 −1−3 Figura 1.2 V1(−2) = (−3, −1). )( 0 −2 1 4 Figura 1.3 V3(1) = (−2, 4). Unos conjuntos que nos serán útiles son las vecindades sin su centro que llamaremos vecindades agujereadas o vecindades reducidas. Si a ∈ R y r > 0, la vecindad agujereada de a de radio r se denota con Vr(a) y es el conjunto de puntos que distan de a en menos que r y en más que 0, es decir Vr(a) = {x ∈ R | 0 < d(x, a) < r} o Vr(a) = {x ∈ R | 0 < |x − a| < r}. Vemos que a /∈ Vr(a), ya que d(a, a) = 0 (ver propiedad (i) de la distancia). Para que un número real x pertenezca a Vr(a) debe cumplir, además de d(x, a) < r, con d(x, a) > 0 condición que no cumple a. Vemos también que Vr(a) = (a − r, a + r) − {a} , por ejem- plo V2(−1) = (−3, 1) − {−1} = (−3, −1) ∪ (−1, 1) Ejercicio 3.7. Demuestra que si |a| = a si 0 a, −a si a < 0. se cumplen las siguientes propiedades 12
  18. 18. 1.3. Distancias y vecindades a) |a| 0 y |a| = 0 si y sólo si a = 0, b) |ab| = |a| − |b|, c) |a + b| |a| + |b|. Ejercicio 3.8. Sea f: R → R tal que f(x) = |x|, ¿es f una fun- ción? Dibuja la gráﬁca. Ejercicio 3.9. Demuestra que |a| < b si y sólo si −b < a < b. Ejercicio 3.10. Sean a y m ∈ R. Encuentra r > 0 tal que m ∈ Vr(a). ¿Es único? Ejercicio 3.11. Expresa como intervalo V5(l), V1 3 (4), V5 1 5 , V8(0), Vπ(−2) y V2(π) . Haz una ﬁgura en cada caso. Ejercicio 3.12. Expresa como vecindades (1, 2), (−3, 5), (−1, 1 2), (0.08, 36), (2, 3) ∪ (3, 4) y (−8, −5) ∪ (−5, −2). Haz una ﬁgura en cada caso. 13
  19. 19. 2 Funciones 2.1. El concepto de función Supongamos que tenemos dados dos conjuntos A y B y una manera o ley o lista que asocia a cada elemento del conjunto A uno y sólo un elemento del conjunto B. Decimos entonces que tenemos dada una función f deﬁnida en A y con valo- res en B. Es decir, una función consta de tres cosas, a saber: Un conjunto A llamado dominio de la función; otro conjunto B llamado el contradominio o codominio de la función, y una regla qe correspondencia f que asocia a cada elemento del conjunto A, uno y sólo un elemento del conjunto B. Denota- mos esto con f: A → B que se lee f va de A a B. Si x es un elemento de A entonces el elemento de B asociado a x por medio de la función se le denota con f(x), que se lee f de x y se llama la imagen de x bajo f, como se ve en la ﬁgura. 14
  20. 20. 2.1. El concepto de función f A B x f(x) Figura 2.1 f(x) es la imagen de x bajo f. A menudo, en un abuso de lenguaje, suele confundirse la función (dominio, contradominio y regla de corresponden- cia) con la regla de correspondencia y decir la función f que va de A a B. Debe tenerse claro que para tener deﬁnida una función no basta dar su regla de correspondencia, hay que aclarar cuál es el dominio y el contradominio de la función y corroborar que la regla de correspondencia asocie a cada ele- mento del dominio, uno y sólo un elemento del contradominio. 1.1. Ejemplo. Supongamos que A es el conjunto de personas vivas y B el conjunto de los números naturales {1, 2, 3, . . .}. Consideremos ahora la siguiente regla de correspondencia: A cada elemento de A es decir a cada persona viva, asociémosle su edad en años, es decir, un elemento del conjunto B. Tenemos deﬁnida una función. El dominio de la función es A, el contradominio de la función es B y la regla de co- rrespondencia a cada persona viva le corresponde el número que representa su edad en años. Esta manera de asociar a cada per- sona viva un número natural cumple con asociar a cada ele- mento del dominio de la función uno y sólo un elemento del contradominio, ya que a cada persona viva le corresponde al menos una edad, es decir no hay personas sin edad, y a lo más una edad, es decir nadie tiene dos edades (o tres, o más). 1.2. Ejemplo. Supongamos que A = {a, b, c, d} y B = {2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13}, 15
  21. 21. 2. Funciones asociemos a cada elemento de A un elemento de B por medio de la siguiente lista A = { a, b, c, d } B = { 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13 } h En este caso, la regla de correspondencia (llamémosle h) asocia a cada elemento de A uno y sólo un elemento de B. Por lo tanto tenemos dada una función h: A → B deﬁnida en A con valores en B y podemos decir que 2 es la imagen de a bajo h o brevemente h(a) = 2. De la misma manera h(b) = 5, h(c) = 3 y h(d) = 11. Si X ⊆ Df deﬁniremos el conjunto f(X) = {y ∈ Cf | y = f(x) con x ∈ X}. Si f: A → B el conjunto f(A) se llama la imagen de la función. Ejercicio 1.1. Di si lo siguiente es o no es función a) Df = dominio de la función = {a, b, c, d}, Cf = contradominio de la función = {1, 5, 9, 11, 12} y regla de correspondencia f tal que f(a) = 1, f(b) = 5, f(a) = 11, f(c) = 12 y f(d) = 9. b) Dg = {b, c, d, e, f}, Cg = {a, b, c, d, e, f} y regla de corres- pondencia g tal que g(b) = a, g(c) = b, g(d) = a, g(e) = e y g(f) = d. c) f: A → B, A = {2, 4, 6, 8}, B = {1, 5, 7, 9} f(2) = 1, f(4) = 7 y f(8) = 9. d) Dh = R (R denota al conjunto de los números reales) Ch = R y h(x) = x2, es decir h: R → R tal que h(x) = x2. 16
  22. 22. 2.2. Gráﬁca de una función e) Dg = R, Cg = R y regla de correspondencia g tal que g(x) = √ x. Ejercicio 1.2. Si considero f: R → R tal que f(x) = 1 x di: ¿es esto una función? ¿Por qué? ¿Cuál es el dominio? Ejercicio 1.3. Da tres ejemplos de funciones que tengan a los números reales como dominio y contradominio. Ejercicio 1.4. Considera R el conjunto de los números reales y da tres ejemplos de regla de correspondencia de elementos de R con elementos de R tal que el resultado no sea una función. 2.2. Gráﬁca de una función Si f: A → B es una función deﬁnida en A con valores en B y regla de correspondencia f(x) construiremos un conjunto asociado a esta función. Llamaremos a ese conjunto la gráﬁca de la función y lo denotaremos con Gf. Este conjunto será el conjunto de parejas ordenadas tales que el primer elemento de cada pareja sea un elemento de A (el dominio de la fun- ción) y el segundo elemento de cada pareja sea la imagen del primer elemento bajo la función, así Gf = {(x, y) | x ∈ A y y = f(x)}, es decir la gráﬁca de la función es un subconjunto determi- nado del producto cartesiano A × B. Si por ejemplo A = {a, b, c, d, e}, B = {1, 2, 3, 4} y la regla h es h(a) = 1, h(b) = 3, h(c) = 4, h(d) = 2 y h(e) = 1, tendremos que Gh = {(a, 1), (b, 3), (c, 4), (d, 2), (e, 1)} . 17
  23. 23. 2. Funciones −2 −1 1 2 1 2 3 4 Figura 2.2 La gráﬁca de f(x) = x2 es una parábola. En el caso de que el dominio y el contradominio de la función sean ambos R, la gráﬁca la podemos expresar como un subconjunto del plano. Por ejemplo si tenemos f: R → R tal que f(x) = x2, la gráﬁca estará dada por los elementos de R × R que sean de la forma (x, x2). Así, vemos en la ﬁgura 2.2 que la gráﬁca de esta función está dada por la parábola y = x2. Ejercicio 2.5. Di cuál es la gráﬁca de las funciones en la tanda anterior de ejercicios. Ejercicio 2.6. Di cuál es la gráﬁca de las siguientes funciones (ilustra con una ﬁgura, si es posible): a) f: R → R tal que f(x) = x, b) g: R → R tal que g(x) = 3, c) h: R → R tal que h(x) = x + 2, d) f: R → R tal que f(x) = 0, e) g: R → R tal que g(x) = (x + 1)2, f) h: R → R tal que h(x) = sen x, 18
  24. 24. 2.3. Composición de funciones g) f: R → R tal que f(x) = cos x. Debemos aclarar que aquí sólo trabajaremos con funcio- nes con valores reales cuyo dominio sea un subconjunto de R. 2.3. Composición de funciones Si f: A → R y g: B → R son dos funciones tales que el dominio de g está contenido en la imagen de f, deﬁnimos la función g ◦ f g ◦ f: Dg◦f → R que llamamos g compuesta con f ó f seguida de g, con regla de correspondencia g ◦ f (x) = g f(x) . El dominio Dg◦f es el conjunto de puntos Df cuya imagen está en Dg es decir, Dg◦f = {x ∈ Df | f(x) ∈ Dg}. x ∈ Df ⊆ R f(x) ∈ Dg ⊆ R g f(x) ∈ R f g ◦ f g 3.3. Ejemplo. Si f: R → R es tal que f(x) = x + 2 y g: R → R es tal que g(x) = x3 entonces g ◦ f: R → R tiene regla de correspondencia (g ◦ f)(x) = g f(x) = g(x + 2) = (x + 2)3 . El lector debe notar que no es lo mismo g ◦ f que f ◦ g. En muchos casos sólo una de las composiciones está deﬁnida. 19
  25. 25. 2. Funciones Ejercicio 3.7. Sea f: R → R tal que f(x) = x − 2 y g: R − {0} → R tal que g(x) = 1 x a) Di cuál es el dominio de g ◦ f y cuál el de f ◦ g. b) Di cuál es la regla de correspondencia de g ◦ f y cuál la de f ◦ g. ¿Son iguales? 2.4. Función inversa Sea f: A → B una función. Asociaremos a cada elemento y ∈ B un conjunto que llamaremos la imagen inversa de y y lo denotaremos con f−1(y). Los elementos de este conjunto son los puntos de A cuya imagen sea y. f−1 (y) = {x ∈ A | f(x) = y}. En el caso de que para todo y ∈ B tengamos que f−1(y) consta de un solo elemento, podremos deﬁnir una función que asocie a cada y ∈ B el único elemento en f−1(y). La fun- ción así deﬁnida es la función inversa de f que denotaremos con f−1. Entonces, f−1 : B → A y f−1 (y) = x donde f(x) = y. f A B f-1 (y)=x f(x)=y f−1 Figura 2.3 La imagen inversa de y es f(x) donde f(x) = y. 4.4. Ejemplo. Sea f: R → R tal que f(x) = x + 3. Dado cual- quier y ∈ R sólo existe un número x tal que f(x) = y a saber x = y − 3. Entonces f−1(y) = y − 3. 20
  26. 26. 2.5. Ejemplos de funciones Ejercicio 4.8. Di en cuáles de los siguientes casos existe la función inversa. 1. f: R → R tal que f(x) = x3, 2. g: [0, 2] → R tal que g(x) = x2, 3. h: (0, 1) → R tal que h(x) = 1 x. Ejercicio 4.9. Sea f: A → B tal que es posible deﬁnir la fun- ción inversa f−1 : B → A. Investiga cómo se comporta f−1 ◦ f y f ◦ f−1. Di cuál es el dominio y contradominio de cada una de esas funciones. Sugerimos que este ejercicio se haga en grupos de trabajo. 2.5. Ejemplos de funciones En esta sección mencionaremos algunas funciones que se utilizarán en los temas de límite, continuidad y derivada. Su- gerimos al lector dibuje la gráﬁca de cada una. a) La función identidad en R que denotamos con 1: R → R cuya regla de correspondencia es 1(x) = x. b) Podemos expresar cualquier número real c como una fun- ción constante que asocie a cada número real x el número c. Así, c: R → R donde c(x) = c. c) Denotaremos con |x| a la regla de correspondencia de la función que asocia a cada número real su distancia al cero. | |: R → R donde | |(x) = |x| = d(x, 0). d) Son importantes las funciones trigonométricas sen x, cos x, tan x. Sugerimos al lector que con ayuda de su trigonome- tría estudie el comportamiento de estas funciones y averi- güe en qué subconjunto de R es posible deﬁnirlas. 21
  27. 27. 2. Funciones 2.6. Operaciones entre funciones con valores reales Es posible deﬁnir operaciones de suma, resta, multiplicación y división, entre funciones cuyo contradominio es un sub- conjunto de los números reales. Consideremos las funciones f: A → R con regla de correspondencia f(x) y g: A → R con regla de correspondencia g(x) donde A es un conjunto arbitrario distinto del vacío. La suma de estas funciones será una función cuyo dominio es A, su contradominio R y su regla de correspondencia asociará a cada elemento x de A, el elemento f(x) + g(x) de R. La suma de estas funciones la de- notaremos con f + g: A → R donde (f + g)(x) = f(x) + g(x). Por ejemplo, si tenemos que f: R → R es tal que f(x) = x + 1 y g: R → R tal que g(x) = x2, entonces f + g: R → R tiene regla de correspondencia (f + g)(x) = f(x) + g(x) = x2 + x + 1. Dada la función f: A → R deﬁniremos la función −f: A → R como la función que tiene el mismo dominio y contradomi- nio que f y cuya regla de correspondencia es (−f)(x) = −f(x) es decir la imagen del elemento x de A bajo −f es el inverso aditivo del número real f(x). Por ejemplo, si f: R → R es tal que f(x) = 3x − 1, entonces −f: R → R tendrá como regla de correspondencia (−f)(x) = − f(x) = −(3x − 1) = −3x + 1; ﬁnalmente, (−f)(x) = 1 − 3x. Echando mano de las dos deﬁniciones anteriores, deﬁ- nimos, dadas f: A → R y g: A → R con regla de corres- pondencia f(x) y g(x) respectivamente, la diferencia o resta de funciones. La función f − g: A → R va de A en R y la imagen de cada elemento x ∈ A bajo f − g es igual a la imagen de ese 22
  28. 28. 2.6. Operaciones entre funciones con valores reales elemento bajo la función f + (−g), es decir (f − g)(x) = f + (−g) (x) = f(x) + (−g)(x) = f(x) + − g(x) . Por ejemplo, si f: R → R es tal que f(x) = 2x + 3 y la función g: R → R es tal que g(x) = x − 1, tenemos que (f − g)(x) = f(x) + (−g(x)), pero − g(x) = −(x − 1) = −x + 1. Entonces (f − g)(x) = 2x + 3 − x + 1 = x + 4. La multiplicación de dos funciones se deﬁne de mane- ra análoga a la suma. Si f: A → R y g: A → R son dos funciones con regla de correspondencia f(x) y g(x) respecti- vamente, su producto será la función fg: A → R con regla de correspondencia (fg)(x) = f(x)g(x) para cualquier x ∈ A. Por ejemplo, si f: R → R es tal que f(x) = x2 + 1 y g: R → R es tal que g(x) = 4x + 2 entonces la regla de correspondencia de fg: R → R será (fg)(x) = f(x) · g(x) = (x2 + 1)(4x + 2) = 4x3 + 2x2 + 4x + 2. Consideremos la función g: A → R que cumple con g(x) = 0 para cualquier x ∈ A. Deﬁnimos la función 1 g : A → R con el mismo dominio y contradominio que g y regla de corres- pondencia 1 g (x) = 1 g(x) , 23
  29. 29. 2. Funciones es decir la imagen de cada elemento x de A bajo la función 1 g es el inverso multiplicativo del número real g(x) que es siem- pre, por hipótesis, distinto de cero. Por ejemplo, si g: R → R es tal que g(x) = x3 + 1, entonces 1 g : R → R tendrá regla de correspondencia 1 g (x) = 1 g(x) = x3 + 1 Estamos ahora en condiciones de deﬁnir la división entre dos funciones con valores reales. Si f: A → R y g: A → R son dos funciones con regla de correspondencia f(x) y g(x) respectivamente y además g(x) = 0 para cualquier x ∈ A, deﬁnimos la función f g : A → R como el producto de las funciones f y 1 g es decir, f g (x) = f · 1 g (x) = f(x) · 1 g (x) = f(x) · 1 g(x) = f(x) g(x) es decir, la imagen de cada elemento x de A bajo f g es la ima- gen de x bajo f· 1 g que es, usando las deﬁniciones de producto y de 1 g nada menos que f(x) g(x). Por ejemplo, si f: R → R es tal que f(x) = x + 2 y g: R → R es tal que g(x) = x2 + 1 entonces f g : R → R tendrá como 24
  30. 30. 2.6. Operaciones entre funciones con valores reales regla de correspondencia f g (x) = f(x) · 1 g(x) = (x + 2) 1 x2 + 1 = x + 2 x2 + 1 . Ejercicio 6.10. Encuentra en donde sea posible, f + g, −f, −g, f − g, g − f, 1 g, 1 f , f g, g f y sus gráﬁcas. Donde no sea posible explica por qué a) f: R → R tal que f(x) = x, g: R → R tal que g(x) = 1. b) f: R → R tal que f(x) = x + 8, g: R → R tal que g(x) = x2 + 2. c) f: R → R tal que f(x) = x2 − 1, g: R → R tal que g(x) = (x − 1)2. d) f: R → R tal que f(x) = x − √ 2, g: R → R tal que g(x) = x2 + 2. e) f: R − {1} → R tal que f(x) = 1 x+1, g: R → R tal que g(x) = x + 1. Ejercicio 6.11. ¿Cómo deﬁnirías operaciones entre funciones, en caso de que los dominios fueran conjuntos distintos? Es decir, si f: A → R tiene regla de correspondencia f(x) y g: B → R tiene regla de correspondencia g(x) y A = B. ¿Có- mo deﬁnirías f + g, f − g, −f, 1 g y f g? Se recomienda que los ejercicios se hagan en grupo. 25
  31. 31. Bibliografía López Mateos, Manuel. Conjuntos, lógica y funciones. México: mlm-editor, 2018. url: https://clf.mi-libro.club. 26
  32. 32. Índice alfabético axiomas, 2 de orden, 2 codominio, 14 composición de funciones, 19 contradominio, 14 correspondencia regla de, 14 cuadrados completando, 5 desigualdad, 3 del triángulo, 9 desigualdades, 1 resolver, 4 distancia, 9 propiedades, 10 división de funciones, 24 dominio, 14 función, 14 codominio, 14 concepto de, 14 constante, 21 contradominio, 14 dominio, 14 gráﬁca de una, 17 identidad, 21 inversa, 20 inverso aditivo de una, 22 regla de correspondencia, 14 valor absoluto, 21 funciones, 14 composición de, 19 diferencia de, 22 división de, 24 ejemplos de, 21 multiplicación de, 23 operaciones, 22 suma de, 22 trigonométricas, 21 gráﬁca, 17 intervalo abierto, 6 cerrado, 8 semiabierto, 8 semicerrado, 8 intervalos, 6 introducción, iv 27
  33. 33. Índice alfabético inverso multiplicativo de una función, 23 ley de la tricotomía, 2 de los signos, 3 transitiva, 2 mínimo, 8 máximo, 6 mayor, 1, 6 o igual, 1, 8 menor, 1, 7 o igual, 1, 8 multiplicación de funciones, 23 número real, 1 negativo, 2 positivo, 2 orden axiomas de, 2, 5 propiedades, 2 relación de, 1 regla de correspondencia, 14 relación de orden, 1 signo, 2 distinto, 2 mismo, 2 suma de funciones, 22 tricotomía ley de la, 2 valor absoluto, 9 propiedades, 9 vecindad, 9 abierta, 10 concepto de, 10 vecindades agujereadas, 12 reducidas, 12 28
  34. 34. Símbolos y notación < menor que, a < b, el número a es menor que el número b. 1 R el conjunto de los números reales. 1 > mayor que, b > a, el número b es mayor que el número a. 1 menor o igual, a b, el número a es menor o igual que el número b. 1 mayor o igual, b a, el número b es mayor o igual que el número a. 1 (a, b) intervalo abierto, {x ∈ R | a < x < b}. 6 (−∞, a) semieje izquierdo abierto, {x ∈ R | x < a}, los números menores que a. 7 (a, ∞) semieje derecho abierto, {x ∈ R | a < x}, los números mayores que a. 7 [a, b] intervalo cerrado, {x ∈ R | a x b}. 8 (a, b] intervalo semiabierto por la izquierda, {x ∈ R | a < x b}. 8 [a, b) intervalo semiabierto por la derecha, {x ∈ R | a x < b}. 8 (−∞, a] semieje izquierdo cerrado, {x ∈ R | x a}, los números menores o iguales que a. 8 [a, ∞) semieje derecho cerrado {x ∈ R | a x}, los números mayores o iguales que a. 8 29
  35. 35. Símbolos y notación d(a, 0) distancia de a a 0. 9 |a| valor absoluto de a. 9 d(a, b) distancia de a a b, d(a, b) = |a − b|. 9 Vr(a) vecindad abierta con centro en a y radio r, los puntos de R que distan de a en menos que r. 10 Vr(a) vecindad agujereada abierta con centro en a y radio r, los puntos que distan de a en me- nos que r y en más de 0. 12 f: A → B f de A en B, la función f con dominio A, con- tradominio B y regla de correspondencia f(x). 14 f(x) f de x, la imagen de x bajo f. 14 f(A) imagen de la función. 16 Gf gráﬁca de la función, Gf = {(x, y) | x ∈ A y y = f(x)}. 17 g ◦ f g compuesta con f ó f seguida de g 19 f−1(y) imagen inversa de y, f−1(y) = {x ∈ A | f(x) = y}. 20 f−1 función inversa de f. 20 30
  36. 36. López Mateos editores ISBN 978-607-95583-9-0 Manuel López Mateos inició su actividad docente en 1967 en la Facultad de Ciencias de la UNAM. Ha impartido cursos de Cálculo diferencial e integral, Análisis matemático, Algebra lineal y Topología diferencial, entre otros. En particular, en el año de 1972, impartió, en el entonces Centro de Didáctica de la UNAM, Cursos de capacitación para la primera generación de profesores de matemáticas del Colegio de Ciencias y Humanidades (CCH) de la UNAM. Ha traducido más de 15 importantes libros de texto de matemáticas. En el año de 2003, fue el director fundador de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Universidad Autónoma Benito Juárez de Oaxaca.

