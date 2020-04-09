Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The REFUND CREDIT NOTES 6things you must do to comply with ABTA’s guidelines
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause unprecedented challenges for the travel sector.
The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all non-essential global travel, giving customers the right t...
Under the Package Travel Regulations, package organisers are legally obliged to offer a suitable alternative, or give a ca...
The scale of refund requests means package organisers do not have the cash resources to pay refunds in such large amounts.
In many cases, customer cash is trapped further up the supply chain with airlines and ground suppliers. Agent Tour Operator
Many suppliers, particularly airlines, are issuing credit notes rather than cash refunds.
ABTA are leading lobbying efforts requesting the UK Government change the Package Travel Regulations, to temporarily relax...
Meanwhile, ABTA has also issued guidance on a Refund Credit Note scheme to help operators retain cash, while treating cust...
For now, package organisers remain legally obliged to refund within 14 days. However, complying with ABTA guidelines shoul...
1. The document must be called a “Refund Credit Note” and not a voucher to ensure it remains protected under the ATOL sche...
2. The Refund Credit Note must reference the original protected booking number. 123456
3. A copy of the cancelled booking confirmation invoice and, where appropriate, the original ATOL Certificate must also be...
4. The value of the Refund Credit Note must equal the cash paid by the customer. Any additional rebooking incentives shoul...
5. Your Refund Credit Notes must have expiry dates which fall within the expiry period of your financial protection arrang...
6. Your customer must retain the right to an eventual cash refund when the Refund Credit Note expires, if no alternative b...
THE TRAVEL TRADE CONSULTANCY www.thettc.co.uk info@thettc.co.uk Linkedin/company/travel-trade-consultancy Looking for more...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Refund credit notes

53 views

Published on

The 6 things you must do to comply with ABTA's guidelines

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Refund credit notes

  1. 1. The REFUND CREDIT NOTES 6things you must do to comply with ABTA’s guidelines
  2. 2. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause unprecedented challenges for the travel sector.
  3. 3. The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all non-essential global travel, giving customers the right to cancel forthcoming departures.
  4. 4. Under the Package Travel Regulations, package organisers are legally obliged to offer a suitable alternative, or give a cash refund within 14 days of cancellation. 14
  5. 5. The scale of refund requests means package organisers do not have the cash resources to pay refunds in such large amounts.
  6. 6. In many cases, customer cash is trapped further up the supply chain with airlines and ground suppliers. Agent Tour Operator
  7. 7. Many suppliers, particularly airlines, are issuing credit notes rather than cash refunds.
  8. 8. ABTA are leading lobbying efforts requesting the UK Government change the Package Travel Regulations, to temporarily relax the 14 day refund obligation.
  9. 9. Meanwhile, ABTA has also issued guidance on a Refund Credit Note scheme to help operators retain cash, while treating customers as fairly as possible.
  10. 10. For now, package organisers remain legally obliged to refund within 14 days. However, complying with ABTA guidelines should satisfy the regulators, reducing the risk of enforcement action.
  11. 11. 1. The document must be called a “Refund Credit Note” and not a voucher to ensure it remains protected under the ATOL scheme. Vouchers are specifically excluded from ATOL protection.
  12. 12. 2. The Refund Credit Note must reference the original protected booking number. 123456
  13. 13. 3. A copy of the cancelled booking confirmation invoice and, where appropriate, the original ATOL Certificate must also be attached to the Refund Credit Note.
  14. 14. 4. The value of the Refund Credit Note must equal the cash paid by the customer. Any additional rebooking incentives should be documented separately and would not be protected.
  15. 15. 5. Your Refund Credit Notes must have expiry dates which fall within the expiry period of your financial protection arrangements. They should not go beyond 31 March 2021. 31 Mar 21
  16. 16. 6. Your customer must retain the right to an eventual cash refund when the Refund Credit Note expires, if no alternative booking is agreed.
  17. 17. THE TRAVEL TRADE CONSULTANCY www.thettc.co.uk info@thettc.co.uk Linkedin/company/travel-trade-consultancy Looking for more guidance on Covid-19? See our website or follow us on LinkedIn for up to date information

×