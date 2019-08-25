Feminism for the 99% by Nancy Fraser, Tithi Bhattacharya, Cinzia Arruzza

















Book details







Title: Feminism for the 99%

Author: Nancy Fraser, Tithi Bhattacharya, Cinzia Arruzza

Pages: 192

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781788734424

Publisher: Verso Books









Description



Named one of Vogue's "Most Anticipated Books of 2019"



From three of the organisers of the International Women’s Strike US: a manifesto for when “leaning in” is not enough. Unaffordable housing, poverty wages, healthcare, climate change, border policing; not the issues you ordinarily hear feminists talking about. But don’t these issues impact the vast majority of women globally? Taking as its inspiration the new wave of feminist militancy that has erupted globally, this Manifesto makes a simple but powerful case: Feminism shouldn’t start—or stop—with seeing women represented at the top of society. It must start with those at the bottom, and fight for the world they deserve. And that means targeting capitalism. Feminism must be anti-capitalist, eco-socialist and anti-racist. This is a manifesto for the 99%.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK















Named one of Vogue's "Most Anticipated Books of 2019"



From three of the organisers of the International Women’s Strike US: a manifesto for when “leaning in” is not enough. Unaffordable housing, poverty wages, healthcare, climate change, border policing; not the issues you ordinarily hear feminists talking about. But don’t these issues impact the vast majority of women globally? Taking as its inspiration the new wave of feminist militancy that has erupted globally, this Manifesto makes a simple but powerful case: Feminism shouldn’t start—or stop—with seeing women represented at the top of society. It must start with those at the bottom, and fight for the world they deserve. And that means targeting capitalism. Feminism must be anti-capitalist, eco-socialist and anti-racist. This is a manifesto for the 99%.





A Feminism of the 99 Percent | The New Republic

All women are united by the fact that our labor is undervalued. A feminism of the 99 percent, and the strike which celebrates it, brings together women workers in solidarity with one another. The idea of a strike is to make that labor visible by forc