-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Feminism for the 99% by Nancy Fraser, Tithi Bhattacharya, Cinzia Arruzza
Book details
Title: Feminism for the 99%
Author: Nancy Fraser, Tithi Bhattacharya, Cinzia Arruzza
Pages: 192
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781788734424
Publisher: Verso Books
Description
Named one of Vogue's "Most Anticipated Books of 2019"
From three of the organisers of the International Women’s Strike US: a manifesto for when “leaning in” is not enough. Unaffordable housing, poverty wages, healthcare, climate change, border policing; not the issues you ordinarily hear feminists talking about. But don’t these issues impact the vast majority of women globally? Taking as its inspiration the new wave of feminist militancy that has erupted globally, this Manifesto makes a simple but powerful case: Feminism shouldn’t start—or stop—with seeing women represented at the top of society. It must start with those at the bottom, and fight for the world they deserve. And that means targeting capitalism. Feminism must be anti-capitalist, eco-socialist and anti-racist. This is a manifesto for the 99%.
Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Named one of Vogue's "Most Anticipated Books of 2019"
From three of the organisers of the International Women’s Strike US: a manifesto for when “leaning in” is not enough. Unaffordable housing, poverty wages, healthcare, climate change, border policing; not the issues you ordinarily hear feminists talking about. But don’t these issues impact the vast majority of women globally? Taking as its inspiration the new wave of feminist militancy that has erupted globally, this Manifesto makes a simple but powerful case: Feminism shouldn’t start—or stop—with seeing women represented at the top of society. It must start with those at the bottom, and fight for the world they deserve. And that means targeting capitalism. Feminism must be anti-capitalist, eco-socialist and anti-racist. This is a manifesto for the 99%.
A Feminism of the 99 Percent | The New Republic
All women are united by the fact that our labor is undervalued. A feminism of the 99 percent, and the strike which celebrates it, brings together women workers in solidarity with one another. The idea of a strike is to make that labor visible by forc
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment