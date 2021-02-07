Luci magnolia morcillo. 38

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Juego, lúdica y psicomotricidad Unidad : Paso 1- Fase 1 Álbum de memorias familiares Sobre juegos tradicionales. Estudiante: Lucí Magnolia Morcillo Tutora: Erika Viviana Dlaikan. Grupo: 514515_38 04/02/2021.
  2. 2. Yaz Este juego de puede jugar en grupo o solo. El juego consite en horganizarse todas las fichas dentro de la mano en donde se les lasnsara para la parted arirva y las que coja en el arie las guarda en al la otra mano la cual se llama la cueva seguidamente las que cayeron en el piso con la ayuda de uno de los pimpones las recogerá una por una dejando le dar al pimpón un pinponaso por que sino pierde el tuno o si esta jugando solo debe en pesar y se repite el juego hasta que las recoja todas las fichas.
  3. 3. La caretilla El juego consiste en organizarse en parejas de dos en donde el compañero que quiera competir de primero se debe de colocar boca abajo y el otro compañero debe de tomarle las dos piernas para luego salir corriendo hasta llegar a la meta en donde se deben de cambiar de posición y regresar lo mas rápido que se puedan para ser los felices ganadores .
  4. 4. Bola o Canicas este es un juego tradicional el cual consiste en que una hace una bola un hueco en una parte plena para luego de liniar en donde va aquedar la salida para seguidamente lanzaran las bola de cada participante hacia el hueco el jugador que quede mas cerca del hueco todos deben de tirar la bola cuando se termina de tirar las bolas el que quede mas cerca será quien intente llegar al la bola al hueco, el que primero la enoye será el que empieza aganar bolas puesto que al que tenga cerca si le pega y recoge la bola del compañero y se la gana.
  5. 5. La gallina ciega. Este juego tradicional se realiza escogiendo a un compañero al cual sele deben de vendar los ojos, se le dirá de tres vueltas y no me encontraras, los compañeros alrededor deben de cambia de puesto y realizarles deferentes sonidos si el que esta bendado coge algún compañero será el que debe de vendarse y el juego empezara de nuevo y asi se juega hasta que la mayoría de los participantes jueguen a vendarse.
  6. 6. La golosa: Este juego concite en dibujar la silueta de unos rectángulos los cuales deben de ir organizado asi tres en fila dos en la parte superior, luego uno, y para terminar otros dos en la parte sutorios, seles enumera del uno al siete, la parte superior se llamara cielo, para se El cuadro frente a la casilla nº 1 es la tierra y el semicírculo de la parte superior es el cielo, el primer jugador lanza un pedazo de piedra desde la tierra a la casilla nº 1 si se queda en ella deberá ir a recogerla. Para ir a recoger la piedra, primero pasará de casilla en casilla sin pisar la casilla ocupada por la piedra. Cuando el jugador llega al cielo, descansa antes de realizar el camino de regreso. Al llegar a la casilla previa a la ocupada por la piedra la recoge y vuelve a la tierra
  7. 7. El tropo. El trompo se constituye principalmente de madera y tiene la forma de una pera, junto a ella viene una cuerda que se enrolla desde la punta hasta la mitad del trompo. La misión de este juego de niños tradicionales es hacer que el juguete gire en el suelo por más tiempo. Para ello, debes utilizar la mejor técnica al lanzarla y pasar la prueba de hacerlo bailar en la mano sin que el trompo se detenga
  8. 8. El reloj de Jerusalén: se hace un circulo en donde se gira hacia la derechas contando la canción “el reloj de Jerusalén da las horas siempre bien, se cuenta del 1 hasta el 12” y en ese preciso momento todos deberán de quedar sentados en que no lo haga de be de pagar la penitencia s que los compañeros le coloque, asi se juega barias veces.
  9. 9. Carera De Encostalados: se hace un grupo en donde cada participante se introduce dentro de una lona o costal en un campo abierto se traza una salida y una meta y se compite para saber quien es mas rápido en saltar.
  10. 10. L a lleva: Consiste en que, de un grupo de niños (entre más numeroso mejor), se elige uno quien debe tocar a los demás compañeritos, que al ser tocados, deben permanecer como estatuas. La idea es que ninguno de los participantes se deje tocar. El juego termina cuando el que “la lleva” (el encargado de tocar a los compañeros) deje a todos como estatuas. En este caso particular, los compañeros que todavía no han sido tocados pueden ayudar a los compañeros que sí. Deben preguntarle sobre una multiplicación, si la respuesta es correcta, el que estaba como estatua, puede volver a moverse. Reglas del juego: 1. Designar quién “la lleva”, es decir quién (o en algunos casos si el grupo es muy numeroso, quiénes) va a tocar a los demás compañeros. 2. Contar hasta tres antes de que el designado salga a tocar a sus compañeros. 3. Para que los que han sido tocados y se encuentran como estatuas puedan volver a estar en movimiento uno de los compañeros que no esté como estatua debe preguntarles una multiplicación. Si la responde correctamente, deja de ser estatua. 4. El juego termina cuando el que “la lleva” haya tocado a todos sus compañeros y éstos estén como estatuas.
  Gracias Por Su Atención Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia Vicerrectoría Académica y de Investigación Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación (ECEDU)

