Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERROS Lucia Pedregal Facic
¿QUÉ ES UN PERRO? • Mamífero carnívoro doméstico de la familia de los cánidos que se caracteriza por tener los sentidos de...
AMO A LOS PERROS, Y MAS A LOS GORDOSSSS
Perros
Perros
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Perros

14 views

Published on

Para todos los que aman a los perros

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Perros

  1. 1. PERROS Lucia Pedregal Facic
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UN PERRO? • Mamífero carnívoro doméstico de la familia de los cánidos que se caracteriza por tener los sentidos del olfato y el oído muy finos, por su inteligencia y por su fidelidad al ser humano, que lo ha domesticado desde tiempos prehistóricos; hay muchísimas razas, de características muy diversas.
  3. 3. AMO A LOS PERROS, Y MAS A LOS GORDOSSSS

×