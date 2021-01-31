Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dieting with slim fast

  1. 1. Dieting With Slim Fast Slim Fast is another great diet aid that has been around for quite a while. From it’s origins as a thick and gritty powder designed to help you stave off hunger to it’s current incarnation as a line of weight loss products and meal bar supplements we have seen some amazing transitions and longevity in this particular product. Slim Fast is becoming famous for the new flavors they have introduced and their steady stream of testimonials from those who have met or exceeded their goals by using the Slim Fast system. Using Slim Fast when dieting can assist those with little will power when it comes to chocolate and sweets achieve their weight loss goals by having the higher calorie shakes and snacks throughout the day followed by a sensible meal in the evening and indulging in their craving for sweets throughout the day. It’s a good plan as long as those using it can manage to stick with the plan. In the past Slim Fast would not have been a product I would have recommended for those needing to lose a large amount of weight. That has changed however in the last year or so as they have introduced a much more aggressive health and wellness plan that is appropriate to those who have more pounds to take off than the simple 20 or so vanity pounds that was typical of the Slim Fast user of the past. When it comes to dieting, not all plans are one size fits all, nor should they be. It’s good to see that Slim Fast is also adapting to meet the various needs of consumers. Not only does Slim Fast offer consumers shakes and meal replacement or snack bars that are convenient to use even when on the go but they also offer meals that you can prepare as
  2. 2. well as healthy convenience meals to replace those evening meals when you are on the run. For those who like options, Slim Fast seems to have more options than ever before. More than options however, it is good to see that Slim Fast, even after all these years, is still getting results by those who stick with the program. The truth is that the product wouldn’t have been around this long if it wasn’t working for someone along the way. Like many other weight loss plans, Slim Fast has taken to pushing the benefits of an active lifestyle in addition to the need for a healthy diet. There are some that will argue that you are not getting all the nutrients you need from drinking shakes but it could be reasonably argued from reading the label that the average shake contains more vitamins and nutrients than a sad margin of people consume on a daily basis. Whether your dieting goals are very short term and specific or long term and lifestyle altering, Slim Fast can assist you in reaching those goals. This is a lifestyle adjustment in itself though and you must be prepared for a new way of eating in order for this plan to work for your specific dieting needs. If you haven’t checked out Slim Fast lately and you have made the decision to lose weigh but are uncertain how to go about it, perhaps it’s time you take a second look at the Slim Fast line.
  3. 3. The same one that always works, but nobody wants to do- eat real food, keep the calorie count around 1500 per day, get some decent exercise every day and don't eat foods with a lot of sugar. My wife and I dropped about 30lbs of fat each in roughly three months. We drink water almost exclusively. We don't eat cookies, candy, cake, ice cream, etc., except on rare occasions. Most of the food we eat doesn't come in cellophane wrappers. We eat a lot more fruits and vegetables and most of our meat is of the yard bird and swimming variety. We eat red meat and pork about once a week respectively. We do rice more than potatoes, bread or pasta. We rarely get up over 1500 calories a day (my wife tracks it) but we eat quite a bit of food. And we make exercise a priority. Mostly it revolves around walking. We walk two miles or so per day. I throw in a handful of simple exercises that involves 50lbs of weight and some basic calisthenics. It gets the heart rate up for about 10 or 15 minutes. I also play golf at least once a week. I don't use a golf cart. But I think I could get away with just the walking. Nothing we do is revolutionary or particularly life altering. It's mostly about moderation. if you want to look younger, to boost your immunity, reclaim your health, and achieve your ideal bod you might want to look : Click here start journey Anyone thinking of trying, here my recommendation: do it -My regards Anna. Click here start journey

