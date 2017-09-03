As Manifestações do Espírito Santo

EBD Lição 10 Pra Luciana Evangelista
"Porque a promessa vos diz respeito a vós, a vossos filhos e a todos os que estão longe: a tantos quantos Deus, nosso Sen...
Cremos na atualidade do batismo no Espírito Santo e dos dons espirituais distribuídos pelo Espírito Santo à Igreja para s...
Atos 2.1-6 1. E, cumprindo-se o dia de Pentecostes, estavam todos concordemente no mesmo lugar; 2. E de repente veio do cé...
1Coríntios 12.1-7 1. Acerca dos dons espirituais, não quero, irmãos, que sejais ignorantes. 2. Vós bem sabeis que éreis ge...
As manifestações do Espírito de Deus, tais como veremos, dizem respeito, primeiramente ao batismo no Espírito Santo e aos...
1. A experiência do Pentecostes. 2. Batismo ”no”Espírito Santo ou ”com o” Espírito Santo? 3. Os sinais sobrenaturais.
João Batista disse: “E eu, em verdade, vos batizo com água, para o arrependimento; mas aquele que vem após mim é mais pod...
1. Fonte. 2. A glossolalia. 3. Sua continuação.
GLOSSOLALIA = é falar num idioma inexistente. GLOSSO = LÍNGUA / LALIA = ATO DE FALAR XENOLALIA = é a capacidade de falar...
1. O batismo no Espírito Santo não é sinônimo de salvação. 2. Definição e propósitos.
1. Os dons espirituais. 2. Os dons dados aos crentes individualmente.
Dons de Revelação Dons de Poder Dom de Operação de Milagres
A Palavra de Sabedoria (1 Co 12.8) – participação parcial da infinita sabedoria de Deus dada a conhecer ao crente através...
O dom da Fé (1 Co 12.9): fé natural – crê na existência das coisas/ fé comum – produz a salvação do homem ao ouvir a Pala...
O Dom da Profecia (1 Co 12.10) O Dom de Variedade de Línguas (1 Co 12.10) Interpretação das Línguas (1 Co 12.10)
 ”E ele mesmo deu uns para apóstolos, e outros para profetas, e outros para evangelistas, e outros para pastores e doutor...
Blasfemar é proferir palavras abusivas contra a divindade, de modo consciente e malicioso. Não dá direito a salvação, po...
A descida do Espírito Santo é acompanhada dos dons espirituais. Eles são atuais na vida da Igreja e são dados a cada um p...
As Manifestações do Espírito Santo

EBD - Revista da CPAD - Lição 10 - 3 Trimestre de 2017 - A Razão da Nossa Fé: Assim Cremos, Assim Vivemos. Comentarista: Esequias Soares.

Published in: Spiritual
