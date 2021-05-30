E-book Download Gifted and Talented NNAT Test Prep: NNAT2 / NNAT3 Level A and Level B - For Kindergarten and First Grade Full description

Help maximize your child's chances of acing the NNAT2(R) / NNAT3(R)! When it comes to gifted test prep, don't risk your son or daughter being unprepared and underperforming on test day.Help ensure your child's success with test Level A or test Level B with these 3 Full-Length Practice Tests.Your child must be familiar with test material AND be able to focus on test material for longer than the typical 4-5 minute attention span of most young kids. This book offers a chance to do both.- Ensure your child has sufficient experience in answering the NNAT2(R)/NNAT3(R) question types (Reasoning by Analogy, Pattern Completion, Serial Reasoning), thanks to the book's 3 Full-Length Practice Tests.- Make sure (s)he has acquired the mental stamina to focus on test questions with the book's 150 questions.- Pinpoint your child's areas of strength/weakness with the practice tests' answer key.- Capture your child's attention with bright, colorful illustrations and fun characters: 100 full-color pages.- Exercises focus on cognitive skill-building, reasoning skills, and problem solving abilities and thoroughly cover the two test sections of the NNAT2(R)/NNAT3(R) Level A and three test sections of the NNAT2(R)/NNAT3(R) Level B.What are your kid's dreams to be a doctor, astronaut, or perhaps...president? Gaining acceptance to a coveted gifted and talented program or earning a spot in a sought-after, selective school could determine your child's educational path or even his or her future career. Help your child dream big and take the first steps on this exciting educational journey and achieve their dreams. YOU are your child's best teacher, and this book is here to help!(NNAT2(R) and NNAT3(R) are registered trademarks of Pearson Education. Pearson Education is not affiliated with Gateway Gifted Resources and does not endorse this product.)



#books #bookstagram #book #booklover #reading #bookworm #bookstagrammer #bookish #read #booknerd #bookaddict #bibliophile #booksofinstagram #instabook #love #bookaholic #bookshelf #booksbooksbooks #libros #readersofinstagram #bookphotography #reader #b #booklove #instabooks #art #libri #literature #author #bhfyp



