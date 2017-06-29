Q U E E R T H O L O G Y
Q U E E R T H O L O G Y A teoria queer, o cialmente queer theory (em inglês), é uma teoria sobre o gênero que a rma que a ...
Q U E E R T H O L O G Y TEOLOGIA QUEER Ÿ Entender como os diferentes grupos lidam com o sagrado e qual sua concepção de De...
The Queer God e Teologia Indecente Marcella Althaus-Reid, teóloga argentina. Foi a primeira teólogadauniversidadedeEdinbur...
Revista Época, 2004. Q U E E R T H O L O G Y
Teologia Queer é própria da pós-modernidade. A renovação pós-estruturalista da busca da transcendentalidade, incluindo as ...
A Teologia Queer, nomeada por Althaus Teologia Indecente, ou Teologia Torcida, rompe com a ideologia heterossexual, que se...
Na propósta da teóloga, a encarnação que essencialmente passa pelo corpo, não cabe nas abordagens metafísicas sobre o lho ...
O que se sabe da sexualidade de Cristo? Os evangelhos não fazem referência a sexualidade de Jesus. Althaus elabora um Bi -...
Acredito que a teologia precisa andar por lugares mais “frescos”. E com isso me re ro justamente ao sentido que a palavra ...
Eufrequentavaogrupodejovens.Fizcomunhãoecrisma.Até coroinhaeufui.Eunãodeixeideirnaigrejaporpreconceitode ninguém.Masquando...
Amados, amemo-nos uns aos outros; porque o amor é de Deus; e qualquer que ama é nascido de Deus e conhece a Deus. Aquele q...
