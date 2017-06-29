A relação da Propaganda com o Cristianismo

Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
PROPAGANDA Termo foi utilizado pela Igreja Católica quando da criação da Congregação da Propaganda (em italiano propaganda...
Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
Na pré-hisória os homens deixavam as peles sobre pedras ou na frente das cavernas, indicando que as tinham de sobra, com a...
A atividade publicitária teve início na Antiguidade Clássica, onde se encontram os primeiros vestígios, conforme demonstra...
leiteria A publicidade que se prolongou até à Idade Média, evidenciava sua atividade a serviço dos mercadores e comerciant...
GUT TEN BER G 1398 a 1468 R.I.P. evento + importante do período moderno revolução da imprensa foi fundamental para o desen...
A Bíblia de Gutenberg Foi a impressão inicial de livros, realizada pelo inventor. Início em e término em . É considerada a...
PROPAGANDA PUBLICIDADE Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing& "Propagare" (latim) - multiplicar, por produção ou geração, este...
Toda denominação ou instituição religiosa tem seus símbolos, suas marcas, para destacar e distinguir a instituição de outr...
O termo símbolo, com origem no grego symbolon (σύμβολον), designa um tipo de signo em que o signiﬁcante (realidade concret...
MARCA LOGOTIPO Marca é a representação grá ca pelo logo e pela identidade visual. Compreende o símbolo, o logotipo, as emo...
“Quem quiser ser meu discípulo, tome sua cruz de cada dia e me siga”(Mt 16,24; Lc 9,23; Mc 8,34; 10,21). A cruz é o melhor...
Durante os três primeiros séculos, o cristianismo era representado pelas guras do pastor, do peixe, da âncora e da pomba. ...
A CRUZ É A MARCA DO CRISTIANISMO?
MARKETINGMarketing é a ciência e a arte de explorar, criar e entregar valor para satisfazer as necessidades de um mercado-...
4P’S product promotion place price
4P’S uma cadeira não sustenta um corpo com três pernas!
4'PS do Cristianismo
4'PS do Cristianismo PROMOTION/COMUNICAÇÃO: Material impresso: Bíblia, santinhos, boletins paroquiais, material de PDV (to...
PRODUTO/SERVIÇO: Um produto INTANGÍVEL, que a pessoa acredita que um dia irá gozar do benefício prometido por toda uma vid...
Todos nós desde o inicio de nossas vidas aprendemos a ter uma percepção do mundo através de cinco sentidosquesão: Tato, Vi...
tatoÉ o sentido que permite ao ser humano sentir o mundo exterioratravésdocontatocomapele.Abaixodapelehumana existem neurô...
olfatoSentidorelacionadoàcapacidadedesentirocheirodascoisas. O nariz humano possui a capacidade de captar os odores do mei...
paladarEste sentido permite ao ser humano sentir o gosto (sabor) dos alimentos e bebidas. Na superfície de nossas línguas ...
audiçãoÉ a capacidade de ouvir os sons (vozes, ruídos, barulhos, músicas) provenientes do mundo exterior. O ouvido capta a...
visãoÉ a capacidade de visualizar objetos e pessoas. O olho capta a imagem e envia para o cérebro, para que este faça o re...
MKT SENSORIAL Utiliza os diferentes sentidos para provocar emoções nos consumidores, para impulsionar a compra. É mais uma...
tema de igreja! Você consegue perceber a relação do Marketing Sensorial na igreja?
IDE E ANUNCIAI
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A relação da Propaganda com o Cristianismo

12 views

Published on

A propaganda, mundo difundida hoje, teve o seu origem no cristianismo. As ferramentas de marketing e propaganda retornando ao cenário religioso

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

A relação da Propaganda com o Cristianismo

  1. 1. Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
  2. 2. PROPAGANDA Termo foi utilizado pela Igreja Católica quando da criação da Congregação da Propaganda (em italiano propaganda de), com a intenção de propagar a fé católica. A Congregação para a Evangelização dos Povos. PROPAGARE LATIM em 1622 o Papa Gregório XV criou ‘’CongregatiodePropagandaFide’’ [ ReferidainformalmentecomoaPropaganda.Logootermo passou a ser usado para qualquer organização empenhada emdifundirdoutrinasreligiosasoupolíticas.Nasguerrasdo séc.20,apropagandafoilargamenteutilizadaparaelevaro moral dos soldados e desmoralizar os adversários, cando claro que, diferentemente da publicidade, que procura divulgar e vender um produto, a propaganda procura in uenciar os espíritos. Hoje há propaganda contra e a favordetudo,chegandoahaverpropagandaanti-religiosa, oqueéumaironiaetimológica Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
  3. 3. Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
  4. 4. Na pré-hisória os homens deixavam as peles sobre pedras ou na frente das cavernas, indicando que as tinham de sobra, com a nalidade da troca: COMÉRCIO. Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
  5. 5. A atividade publicitária teve início na Antiguidade Clássica, onde se encontram os primeiros vestígios, conforme demonstram as tabuletas descobertas em Pompéia. As tabuletas, além de anunciarem combates de gladiadores, faziam referências às diversas casas de banhos existentes na cidade. Nesta fase, a publicidade era sobretudo oral, feita através de pregoeiros, que anunciavam as vendas de escravos, gado e outros produtos,ressaltandoassuasvirtudes. Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
  6. 6. leiteria A publicidade que se prolongou até à Idade Média, evidenciava sua atividade a serviço dos mercadores e comerciantes, que, através de gritos, ruídos e gestos, procuravam tornar conhecido do público a sua mercadoria. início da utilização dos símbolos para identi car o comércio. pousada+ tarde tornaram logotipos e marcas Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
  7. 7. GUT TEN BER G 1398 a 1468 R.I.P. evento + importante do período moderno revolução da imprensa foi fundamental para o desenvolv. renascença e rev. científica. (disseminação do conhecimento em massa)
  8. 8. A Bíblia de Gutenberg Foi a impressão inicial de livros, realizada pelo inventor. Início em e término em . É considerada a impressão mais importante incunábulo , pois marca o início da produção em massa de livros no Ocidente. Bíblia possui . páginas com textos em latim em duas colunas. Foram feitas cópias, em pergaminho e em papel. Foram impressas, rubricadas e iluminadas à mão. Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing&
  9. 9. PROPAGANDA PUBLICIDADE Cristianismo Propaganda Marketing& "Propagare" (latim) - multiplicar, por produção ou geração, estender, propagar. Comunicação persuasiva. "Publicus" (latim) - ato de divulgar, tornar público.
  10. 10. Toda denominação ou instituição religiosa tem seus símbolos, suas marcas, para destacar e distinguir a instituição de outras do mesmo segmento e xar sua imagem na mente de seu público-alvo. As igrejas fazem isto com grande excelênciaecriatividade. Poucas linhas e formas transmitem toda uma identidadeemsegundos. Masqualéamarcaouosímbolodocristianismo? ARQUITETURA IGREJAS E COMUNICAÇÃO
  11. 11. O termo símbolo, com origem no grego symbolon (σύμβολον), designa um tipo de signo em que o signiﬁcante (realidade concreta) representa algo abstrato (religiões, nações, quantidades de tempo ou matéria etc) p o r f o r ç a d e c o n v e n ç ã o , semelhança ou contiguidade semântica .
  12. 12. MARCA LOGOTIPO Marca é a representação grá ca pelo logo e pela identidade visual. Compreende o símbolo, o logotipo, as emoções e as cores.Éoelementoprincipaldaidentidadevisualdaempresa, é através dela que a empresa será identi cada em qualquer lugar, independente do conceito grá co em que está inserida. De um ponto de vista geral, a marca pode ser conceituada como a conexão entre uma empresa, sua missão, valores, visãoeconsumidores. 6níveis:benefícios,atributos,valores,personalidade,culturaeusuário. Logo é a representação visual ou grá ca que identi ca uma marca ou empresa. O logotipo éumapartedamarca. LOGOσύντομα conceito e signi cado TYPOείδος gura ou símbolo símbolo visível de um conceito
  13. 13. “Quem quiser ser meu discípulo, tome sua cruz de cada dia e me siga”(Mt 16,24; Lc 9,23; Mc 8,34; 10,21). A cruz é o melhor símbolo do estilo de vida que Cristo nos ensinou. Na cristandade, a cruz representa a vitória de Cristo sobre a morte e sobre o pecado, já que, segundo suas crenças, graças à cruz Ele venceu a morte em si mesma e resgatou a humanidade da condenação. A cruz é o símbolo radical, primordial para os cristãos: um dos poucos símbolos universais, comuns a todas as con ssões. Cruz, a marca do cristianismo. Um símbolo símples que em dois traços, vertical e horizontal, representa a divisão da história do mundo em antes e depois.
  14. 14. Durante os três primeiros séculos, o cristianismo era representado pelas guras do pastor, do peixe, da âncora e da pomba. Foi no século IV que a Cruz recebeu a devida recolocação como símbolo representativo da fé cristã. Constantino em sonho, viu no céu uma Cruz luminosa, acompanhada dos dizeres‘’Por este sinal vencerás’’. Crendo no sonho, colocou seu exército sob a proteção da Cruz. Vencendo seu rival Maxêncio, tornou-se imperador de Roma proibindo perseguição contra os Cristãos. A descoberta da Cruz de Cristo em 326, por Helena sua mãe, fez com que este símbolo recebesse maior notoriedade por parte dos cristãos.
  15. 15. A CRUZ É A MARCA DO CRISTIANISMO?
  16. 16. MARKETINGMarketing é a ciência e a arte de explorar, criar e entregar valor para satisfazer as necessidades de um mercado-alvo com lucro. Marketing identi ca necessidades e desejos não realizados. Ele de ne, mede e quanti ca o tamanho do mercado identi cado e o potencial de lucro. Ele aponta quais os segmentos que a empresa é capaz de servir melhor e que projetaepromoveosprodutoseserviçosadequados.
  17. 17. 4P’S product promotion place price
  18. 18. 4P’S uma cadeira não sustenta um corpo com três pernas!
  19. 19. 4'PS do Cristianismo
  20. 20. 4'PS do Cristianismo PROMOTION/COMUNICAÇÃO: Material impresso: Bíblia, santinhos, boletins paroquiais, material de PDV (todo ornamento que caracteriza a igreja, o sino) Eventos: batizados, comunhão, casamento, missa, funeral Promoção: missionários Jingles: músicas próprias Uniforme: batina Identidade visual completa PLACE/DISTRIBUIÇÃO: Arquitetura especí ca de fácil identi cação Som e iluminação características Local projetado para receber o el (cliente) nas principais etapas da vida (nascimento, casamento, morte)
  21. 21. PRODUTO/SERVIÇO: Um produto INTANGÍVEL, que a pessoa acredita que um dia irá gozar do benefício prometido por toda uma vida ou parte dela: a fé, o amparo, a con rmação, a salvação. PRICE: Dízimo, coleta nas missas e/ou adquire produtos com a marca (Bíblia, terços, cruci xos, santinhos, imagens santas) Viagens turísticas 4'PS do Cristianismo
  22. 22. Todos nós desde o inicio de nossas vidas aprendemos a ter uma percepção do mundo através de cinco sentidosquesão: Tato, Visão, Olfato, Paladar e Audição) com estes cinco sentidos aprendemos o signi cado das coisas e a como distingui-las de acordo com suas características. MKT SENSORIAL
  23. 23. tatoÉ o sentido que permite ao ser humano sentir o mundo exterioratravésdocontatocomapele.Abaixodapelehumana existem neurônios sensoriais. Quando a informação chega ao cérebro, uma reação pode ser tomada de acordo com a necessidadeouvontade. Ex: Carros em concessionárias. Você entra, senta, sente a textura do painel, e do estofado do carro. Além da ‘’máquina’’, o que você mais sente depois do test-drive é o conforto interno. E vc sente com as mãos e o corto. Os vendendores recebem o treinamento da venda ‘’tática’’. Outro exemplo. As elbalagens dos equipamentos daAppletemumtoqueaveludado.
  24. 24. olfatoSentidorelacionadoàcapacidadedesentirocheirodascoisas. O nariz humano possui a capacidade de captar os odores do meio externo. Estes cheiros são enviados ao cérebro que efetuaainterpretação. Ex: Cacao Show. A loja trabaha com odor especí co de chocolate (como se de fato fosse uma fábrica). O cheio inebria e conquista o consumidor. Os equipamentos da Apple tem um cheiro característico só deles, projetado com base no mkt sensorial/olfato.
  25. 25. paladarEste sentido permite ao ser humano sentir o gosto (sabor) dos alimentos e bebidas. Na superfície de nossas línguas existem milhares de papilas gustativas. São elas que captam o sabor dos alimentos e enviam as informações ao cérebro, através de milhões deneurônios. Ex:Adegustaçãodeprodutosempontosdevenda.Ouemcasosespecí cosna venda de imóvies ou carros, quando é oferecido alimentação durante a negociação (doces, café, chá, refrigerante). O alimento remete um certo conforto e familiaridade. Quando nos familiarizamos com algo, sentimo-nos confortáveis,poisdespertaacon ança.
  26. 26. audiçãoÉ a capacidade de ouvir os sons (vozes, ruídos, barulhos, músicas) provenientes do mundo exterior. O ouvido capta as ondas sonoras e as envia para que o cérebro faça a interpretação daquele som. Ex: Lojas e restaurantes que se utilizam do som/música para harmonizar o ambiente. Tem um restaurante na Inglaterra, de frutos do mar, que o som ambiente é o barulho de ondas batendo na costa. Isto oferece ao cliente uma experiência inesquecível. É a experiência da gastronomia com a origem do produto.
  27. 27. visãoÉ a capacidade de visualizar objetos e pessoas. O olho capta a imagem e envia para o cérebro, para que este faça o reconhecimento e interpretação. Ex: A expressão‘’comer com os olhos’’. Muitos restaurantes utilizam o mkt sensorial/visão para chamar a atenção para o paladar, na elaboração e na apresentação do seu produto. Nos EUA existem muitos restaurantes com a cozinha aberta, permitindo o cliente visualizar o preparo da refeição.
  28. 28. MKT SENSORIAL Utiliza os diferentes sentidos para provocar emoções nos consumidores, para impulsionar a compra. É mais uma das maravilhosas estratégias de marketing que analisa o comportamento do cliente e suas emoções e visa criar um vínculo emocional entre o produto/serviço com o seu público.
  29. 29. tema de igreja! Você consegue perceber a relação do Marketing Sensorial na igreja?
  30. 30. IDE E ANUNCIAI

×