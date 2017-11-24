Task 4 contextual analysis 1

Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed 3.Contextual Analysis...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed hand and from a real ...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed legs of the men are s...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed member. A series of s...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Editing - Benjamin Ka...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed As the company logo c...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed shown slowly. Also th...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Whilst she explains t...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed of the victim. The di...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed different communities...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed effect on the audienc...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Each prop has a diffe...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed be found in areas lik...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed which is the rise of ...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Location The location...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed The audience is both ...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Moral Panics - Millie...
Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed The Rise of Acid Atta...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Task 4 contextual analysis 1

10 views

Published on

Task 4 contextual analysis 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Task 4 contextual analysis 1

  1. 1. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed 3.Contextual Analysis 1 - Vice https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EscjYGHKHxM The Rise of Acid Attacks in the UK: VICE Reports is a documentary, published on 17 July 2017, detailing the rise in acid attacks in London. We are analysing this as it is similar to the topic we will be doing our social action project on, which is the rising crime rates. We will analyse the four different technical elements, which are camerawork, editing, sound and mise en scene, and we will also be looking at theories that relate to the documentary. Camerawork - Lauren Rosenfeld The episode begins with an exterior aerial shot to establish the city which the documentary is set in - London, and pans upwards, giving the audience a clear view of the city. This is followed by a series of quick close ups, starting with an out of focus phone screen, to a street sign of Mare Street, and a few shots of motorbikes speeding past, whilst the interviewer narrates, to create a story for the audience. These shots set the scene of the type of area which the interviewer is in, which appears to be chaotic and busy. A close up of the interviewer is then used, to establish who will be walking us through the documentary and she is the only one in focus, highlighting the importance of what she is saying.The rule of three is not followed when she is talking directly to the camera, and she is in the centre of the frame, which shows the importance of the interviewer's words. Whilst she is narrating, there are several mid shots of her walking around being on her phone, not expecting anything to happen, which relates to what she is talking about. There is another pan of the city, whilst stating a fact of 1800 acid attacks which have been reported, this shows the scale of what is happening in such a large city. CCTV footage is also used within the introduction to the documentary of people throwing acid at others and beating eachother up, whilst the presenter continues to explain facts of acid and that “Britain has the worst record for acid attacks”. This allows the audience to see acid attacks taking place first
  2. 2. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed hand and from a real perspective that they may not have seen before. Due to the CCTV footage being blurry and of a lower quality, this may make the audience on edge and agitated to see real people being affected, especially as they may feel they are spying on these people. The CCTV footage also adds to the realism of the documentary, further showing to the audience how prominent acid attacks are becoming. We then cut to a mid close up of an acid attack victim. A hand held camera is used, giving a shaky effect and adding to the verisimilitude. This is followed by a close up in slow motion when the victim is putting on the mask, emphasizing the movement and emotions and a close up of a bottle of acid, with the corrosive symbol prominent. A close up shot reverse shot is then used, with the presenter and an unknown person whose face and voice has been distorted, which makes the audience anxious as we do not know who this person is, but they seem dangerous. This ends the introduction, which entices the audience to watch on to find out who this mystery person is. In the next series of shots, there is a lot of camera movement with tracking/panning around, as we follow the presenter to the outside of a club where an incident took place, shown through a close up of the club sign. This is followed by several pictures of the night it took place, again, giving the audience a different perspective. An aerial shot is used again, to establish a change in location, focusing this time on houses instead of the city. There is repetition of the CCTV footage of an acid attack, giving it more context for the audience. An extreme long shot is used of kids playing football and the school, to show that this could happen to anyone and it did as the presenter states, but this further shocks the audience that someone would attack kids. We then cut to the presenter in the back of a moving car, which adds to the fast paced nature of the video. A close up of the presenter is used on a handheld camera, creating a more intimate setting, with her and the audience. In one interview with a man from an acid survivor charity, there is less camera movement, so that the audience understand and take in the importance of his words. Close ups, shot reverse shot, over the shoulder shots and two shots are used here, showing the presenter agreeing with him and to draw attention to what he is saying. The same camera shots are used with the second interview of the documentary with the acid attack survivor. As the man recalls the event, a reconstruction is shown through the use of panning, tracking and the camera movements are emphasised through slow motion, emphasising danger. Only the
  3. 3. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed legs of the men are shown, which puts the audience in the man's position as he did not see their faces. It is also blurry, connoting that the man was ‘jumped’, and did not know the attack was about to happen. As we cut back to the interview, a mid shot is used, which shows the body language of the presenter, that she is accepting and open. An extreme close up is used of the man's face in a picture, detailing his scars, which shocks the audience and makes them feel uncomfortable. A slow motion close up is used when the victim is putting the mask back on, and the process of what the man does daily for the burns, which can make the audience share the experience of the man and create sympathy. Here, only the man is in focus, showing his significance. Another ariel shot is used panning down, establishing a change in location again. Here, the presenter walks in and out of a hardware store shown through a long shot. A close up is used showing the products that she was able to pick up and a pan up to her face shows shock of how readily available the products are. An extreme close is used as she reads the precautions on the bottle, which further disturbs the audience. An extreme long shot is used of kids playing, connoting to the audience that they to could be possible victims of an attack. Then, a series of close ups are used of street signs, as the presenter tells the audience of another attack, however there were no arrests. Another ariel pan is used, establishing a change in location again, and sets the scene for the third interview. A tracking shot is used with the interviewee in focus, again highlighting the importance of his words. Hand held unsteady shots show the surrounding area, which makes the audience uneasy as the interviewee speaks. A low angle is used looking up at flats, creating an eerie atmosphere. In the last parts of the interview, a close up is used when the man states what should be done, which makes the audience focus their attention on him. To establish a change in location, another ariel shot is used of Stratford, as we meet a former gang
  4. 4. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed member. A series of shots focus on a CCTV camera, litter and a barbed wire fence, creating a dangerous atmosphere. A tilted angle is used as we meet the current gang member, which suggests imbalance/instability. A low angle looking up also suggests that he is unsafe, whereas a high angle is used of the presenter showing a significant size difference and her weakness. High angle shots of the rain falling to the ground are also shows, creating a gloomy atmosphere, especially due to the unsteady hand held camera shot and darkness. Towards the end of the interview, the presenter states what shocked her the most and a close up is used to show her shock. A tilt down is used to establish the new location of a police station, and we track the presenter as she walks to the interview. For the interview with the policeman, only close ups are used and a tripod is used, creating a sense of formality and professionality. Lastly, the interview ends with shots of the high street from the moving car, showing an exit from the location, and extreme close ups of the acid attack victim to enforce the message. A final pan of the city is used to end the documentary. Tsjeng begins the documentary by talking directly into the camera, this is called ‘breaking the fourth wall’. The use of the ‘breaking the fourth wall’ makes the shot direct. It creates an interactive, engaging and involved feeling for the audience.This, in turn can make them question their own point of view on the subject. Breaking the fourth wall is used one a number of occasions throughout the production and most commonly when the most emotional scenarios in the documentary occur. These are when the statistics are announced. This is almost a way of manipulating the audience to show them how important the topic is. Whilst she explains the topic of the documentary relevant recorded images and images appear. This is called a sound bridge. The term used for when narration is used as the sound to overlap with a relevant or necessary text or image. In this instance, the images shown include Zing Tsjeng texting, a shot of ‘Mare Street’ and motor cycles, implying that she is talking and illustrating a negative subject. Breaking the fourth wall is a necessity for all documentaries, as there needs to be someone to address the audience directly.
  5. 5. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Editing - Benjamin Karrass During the post Production of “The Rise of Acid Attacks in the UK: VICE Reports” they include many effects for edition that make their production special and stand out more to their audience. Vice uses many different effects such as fading in and out to move to a different scene that may relate to the narration. During the beginning of the Vice documentary editors use a lot of cuts to show location on where the events take place to make people aware if they live in that area. This is important for viewers because it can help them be more aware of their surroundings if they live in the area, for them to know its their area street names are shown and also the narrator tells us that a lot of attacks often occur in east london. Also during the documentary at the beginning they include clips of CCTV footage with attacks that have happened on the streets to show people that it can happen to anyone. A lot of the cuts used during the show are to show location of places where the events may take place. At one part of the documentary we are being told a story of someone's attack and as the person is narrating it we are shown a clip of what the event may have looked like and to show effect the editors do this in slow motion to build up the suspense of the viewers, the editors also made the footsteps in slow motion as it can show the audience the people who attack can be anyone and can fit in with strangers. Often slow motion is used in action films to highlight a key scene or dramatise a shot/a character but for example in this documentary it shows the effect of that attack this man had to go through. During the whole show the editors use narration over different clips while people are not in the scene, this allows people watching to see different clips of the area while someone talking over it explaing the areas of the attacks. Also some points in the documentary narration is used to tell a story while actors play the story. While Zing Tsjeng interviews someone who has been related to crime the editors make sure that their voice is modified and their face is blurred to keep the person's identity safe. The person being interviewed has requested to keep his identity safe, so the editors need to take this into account and make sure people cannot recognise him. They do this by blurring his face out and also changing the sound of his voice to make him unrecognizable to the public.
  6. 6. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed As the company logo comes up on the screen it enters fast to show effect. The clip that is showing of the unidentified man freezes and the logo comes in with a drop in effect fast and then switches to another box with the name of the Episode “Acid Attacks” during this the picture in the background also changes to a caution sign with acid on it to show the effect of acid on the body. Throughout the whole documentary the editors would add the names and occupations of people and their jobs at the bottom of the screen when introducing new people to the episode, this allows viewers to see what people get involved with the crime of acid attacks and what help the people may be getting to stop the attacks from occurring. Although the editors added the company logo at the start of the documentary it is important for them to watermark their product so it doesn't get copied by any other company without vice’s permission. To allow this not to happen the editors have added Vice’s logo at the top of the documentary in the corner throughout the whole episode. However at the end of the episode they have also included a bigger logo and a copyright symbol next to the 2017 company name. Although vice have their logo placed in places during the episode to stop copyright they also need to make sure they don't do any copywriting themselves so when any products are used in the episode the editors would need to blur the label to stop any copyright claims from happening. They do this for the acid products that have been bought. During the documentary music is important and editors need to make sure that the music is placed in the right places at the right moments. For example certain scenes would need joyful or upbeat music. During the episode cuts of trees and roads have upbeat music to up the mood as it has no need to be down, but when something sad is happening such as the story of an attack the music would change to low and sad music. During the editing the editors have added shots of websites showing more information based on the attacks, this can show the audience watching where to find more information and ways of helping people who may have been affected by an attack. As the credits are shown the clips behind it are in slow motion, this works with the credits as they are
  7. 7. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed shown slowly. Also the music while the credits are showing are mysterious to end the episode on yourself asking questions on how you would help people who have been affected by acid. Sound - Millie West Vice is an informative documentary style company who aims their videos and content at audiences around the ages of 16 and above. This may influence the choice of mode of address used by the host and other featured participants. There are many different forms and types of sound used in the media production, ‘VICE - The Rise of Acid Attacks’. The programme begins with a haunting score in the background. This is low key, dark, and ominous, non-diegetic music that wouldn’t seem out of place in a horror movie. This is used to create a spine chilling effect on the audience, helping to prepare them for the graphic scenes to come. Another purpose of this music is to prepare the audience to see out of the ordinary images such as those who have disfigured faces as a result of acid attacks. The use of this music, which was added during post production, is used to create a tense, suspicious and serious atmosphere. Setting the mood from the start is a very important aspect of a production, as it establishes the general tone of how the producers want the audience to feel when watching their production. Throughout the course of the documentary, Zing Tsjeng hosts, interviews and narrates the production. Her oriental, welsh, yet common accent shines through when she is speaking. She tries to speak in a formal manner to emphasise the seriousness of the subject yet, it makes her accent slightly difficult to understand. She uses a monotone voice throughout the production, this also emphasises how intense the subject truly is. This is one of the many reasons that she was chosen to be the host of this documentary.
  8. 8. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Whilst she explains the topic of the documentary, the production employs a sound bridge, which shows the viewers specific, relatable images. In this instance, the images shown include Tsjeng texting, a shot of the ‘Mare Street’ street sign (shown above) and motorcycles zooming by, implying that she is talking and illustrating a negative subject. Following this, light incidental music is played throughout the most part of the production. This non-diegetic sound is similar to music from a horror movie, yet the sound doesn’t feel out of place. This style of music is used by editors together with producers to get under the audience’s skin to scare them and make them feel on edge. This in turn helps to emphasise the horror of the topic and importance of knowing about the rise of acid attacks and the consequences that they can have on people’s lives. During the CCTV footage of a man getting attacked by acid is embedded into the production, nondiegetic commentary is incorporated to explain further about the act and its consequences. The non-diegetic narration helps to further explain and make clear exactly what is occurring and aid the audience through to help them understand the seriousness of the subject. This use of a sound bridge is used throughout. Whether it be during the showing of CCTV footage, content found on social media or images and content filmed by the production crew, the use of the sound bridge is helpful and useful for the audience to see examples of the dramatically increasing issue shown. The general pattern of the production is split between narration and interviews. All of the interviews are all diegetic and synchronous, emphasising the realism of the situation. Throughout some of the interviews, sound bridges are used to help emphasise the content of the interview. In one of the interviews in particular, the voice of the interviewee is deepened and edited to hide his identity. This creates a mysterious atmosphere. This technique is also employed in order protect the identity
  9. 9. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed of the victim. The dialogue is quite chilling and the anonymity enhances this, making the audience wonder who the man is, increasing the mysterious atmosphere created at this point in the production. Throughout some of the interviews, low sound, hums, eerie or tense music is played to help to create the intended atmosphere, most likely one of tension, seriousness and / or horror. After the brief introduction about the production and what the document consists of, the ‘VICE’ logo gets edited in to slam on the screen. The suddenness of the logo hitting the screen is both synchronous and non- diegetic. This is because as the logo hits the screen the sound of the slam comes with it, making it a synchronous piece of sound, yet the sound is edited in and cannot be heard by characters and is out of the text's own world making it non-diegetic. The logo also begins to flicker, just like the effect of an old movie. The synchronous and non-diegetic sound, matches the moving image. As soon as the image stops, so does the sound, making it completely synchronous, yet again the sound has been edited to stop, making it non-diegetic. Use of no music and non-diegetic sound is to add to the atmosphere and feel of the documentary. The producers and editors decide to add sound that is out of the media’s own world to affect how they would want the audience to feel. The use of no music helps to aid the concentration of the audience to focus on the participants and/ or host featured in the documentary and this means that the viewers can fully take in and gasp what he or she is saying.The sound of a soul voice can amplify how important the message that is trying to be portrayed is. Asynchronous sound is used often throughout the production. This helps the audience to understand the seriousness of the topic is. There is no need for extra music and so the use of asynchronous sound helps to portray the fact that unfortunately there are many atrocities that happen on a day to day basis, but that never stops us from going going about our everyday life. Although it may slow us down, the use of asynchronous sound implies that although these negativities occur, life goes on. For example, the car noises portray the message that citizens from all
  10. 10. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed different communities from across the world, still continue to move forward. The busy streets and buzzy atmosphere all show how London life, as well as life in other communities still continues. Verisimilitude is also used throughout the course of the production. This is sound that creates realism in a piece of media. Namely, the sound of wind, moving branches, trains passing by, bird song, rain and car noises. Most of these noises are asynchronous, meaning that the sound is suitable to the content but is not used in time with the actions (as the actions are not seen for the sounds to occur) and they create a sense of reality - which they do. Some however are synchronous, meaning that the sound is in time with the action, for example the camera focus’ on a tree and only then do we hear the branch movements and wind. The sounds are diegetic as they can be heard by other characters and come from a source within the scene. As some of the sounds may be hard to pick when recording, they may have been intensified in concentration to make them clearer and easier to hear. Different examples of ‘mode of address’ are used throughout. The definition of mode of address is the way that the media text speaks to the audience. One example of this is when Zing Tsjeng is in a cab (the location), and is explaining where she is going. Her body language isn’t so relaxed. Although she is sitting down, she is quite upright, and this can make the atmosphere one that is both intense and serious and give off that message to the audience, and make them feel on edge. Another example of mode of address, is during an interview. Both the interviewer and interviewee are sitting down on the couch, and yet again in a not so relaxed manor. They both seem to be on the edge of their seat, which may consequently make the audience feel the same way. Both people used in this scene speak in one tone, one that is slow, deep and monotone. This can have an incredible
  11. 11. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed effect on the audience, as the way one speaks can have a large impact on how the audience may be intended to feel. For example, the use of the monotone dialogue can create a very serious atmosphere and again make the audience feel tense. The third and final example of mode of address used in this documentary is when Tsjeng is walking and talking about both the victims of acid attacks, and how easy it is to buy such awful substances. This mode of address is similar to another mentioned, the situation where we are inside the cab with our narrator, this is because in this situation, we are walking with her, whilst she explains to us, that she is on her way to try and buy acid, to see just how easy it is. This creates a huge sense of reality, that there is nothing too formal occurring, and the use of synchronicity and diegicity also helps to aid the realism too. Tsjeng talks to us directly, and as the audience, we are comfortable with that as it makes us feel involved and part of her investigation. Towards the end of the production, violin music is heard. The use of this non-diegetic sound that is edited in as incidental music also has a big impact of the audience and atmosphere. The music occurs whilst our host announces the terrible statistics for this ever increasing, horrific crime. Again, this creates a tense and shocking atmosphere for the viewers and audience of the documentary as the statistics are worse than ever. Consequently, this can create moral panic. Finally, at the end of the documentary music, also known as sound for drama has been edited in. The freaky, intense, scary, yet somber music is edited in at the end of the production, whilst the credits are shown. The use of this non-diegetic sound, that cannot be heard from a source from within, and is outside of the text's own world, is used to leave the audience feeling quite low, due to the awful personal stories and statistics shown, throughout the documentary. The documentary finishes and the music comes to an end, leaving a cold atmosphere. Mise en scene (Colour design, costumes, decor, props) - Ben Goldstone
  12. 12. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Each prop has a different meaning some more important than others. For example the mask on the main character face shows that he has to always wear that from a terrible accident that was taken place. A mask hides his identification as he lives in a bad and rough area which means it shows he is either being looked for as he was involved in an acid attack to a girl. A mask is very important because then it hides who he is incase he is being looked for. But he mentions that an acid attack isn't dealt in a good way. It doesn't get reported to the police because it’s just the natural neighbourhood and as its block war they don't tell the police because another fight would just happen. When acid was threw on to the girl it may not have been reported because of what the girl could have done first. Sometimes it's just random from crazy people. He is also in a puffy coat with his hood up with represents he lives in the hood and he’s a gang member. The lucozade bottle had acid in which tells us how easy it is to get acid and not get caught with it wherever we are. It shows us how dangerous it really is how anyone can have it anytime. This is a very important prop shown The costumes each character wear each show a different meaning. So the man in the hood is represented as a thug because he is covered up and hidden. Another character is wearing white uniform which represents that he's involved in the london metropolitan police and white shows good. The documentary is based in london but it's based in poor areas which show us audience that attacks are usually involved in either these areas or most people that are involved in gangs are to
  13. 13. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed be found in areas like this. When the main lady Zing Tsjeng is walking around she is always walking around areas that are in poor areas in london. This uses stereotypes because it shows that she was on the look to find people to talk about acid attacks happening in the UK but she looked around areas that are in the hood and are very informal. Hackney is a dangerous and lower class area. Lots of gang come by Hackney it's a common place to find stabbing and crime. The documentary is based in areas such as Hackney because the documentary itself is about acid attacks happening so they chose a place like hackney because lots of gangs are involved. The lighting is very dull and dark and it seems very urban. Throughout the documentary it's cloudy and it just seems very dark. As Hackney is naturally a poor area it's generally always dark. Mise en scene (Lighting ,design, make up, location/setting both of us) - Nikon Ahamed Lighting The episode begins with an establishing shot of the scene which establishes the place and the timing in which it has been set (London). It starts at night and some lighting may be used to record at these timings and this links with the topic
  14. 14. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed which is the rise of acid attacks as the makers wanted to indirectly tell us that acid attacks are most likely to occur at night times. But seen as no evident editing can be seen the producers probably tried to reflect naturality which helps out the budget as getting lighting kits for specific scenes may get expensive. Furthermore, as the main victim comes into place, we can see that during the interview with him the lighting and the colours used instead are more live and bright, walls are white resembling the innocence of the victim who in this case got attacked for no reason based on his explanation. During the interview we also had some shots of the place outside the cinema where the guy interviewed got attacked and this contrast in key lighting emphasises the difference a set place for an attack can have compared to a calm and safe place indoors in a house. Afterwards, during an interview with a person who commits aggressions (with acid as well) we can see the overall colour of the environment turning blue which may be due to the rain giving this dull effect, but this helps the mood and the pace of the interview to make it scarier and more in context as an actual guy from a “gang” probably is being interviewed. Previously to this scene it was not raining and it is noticeable that as the previous guy introduces the interviewer to the “aggressor” the weather starts to change which sets better the next scene and changes the lighting slightly as mentioned before. Then after the interview, the lighting stays the same as it outlines the interviewer’s opinions and final thoughts which are still negative. Make up There is no specific use of make up which leads to it being really simplistic as there was no need for it. In order for it to appeal to the audience and make it more realistic they have not used as much makeup to keep the naturality and embed the idea of naturalism. Perhaps some make up has been used on the main interviewer and this is a common thing that gets done as it helps the final product as the reflection of the light on the face-skin is not that visible with proper make up.
  15. 15. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Location The location being used is Newham, in London and the producers have focused on this place as based on their research it was the place with the highest rate of acid attacks in London meaning they’ ve raised awareness not only to the people in that location, but also to other people who might need those information before going in such places. Streets and places shown are just what people see commonly in their everyday life Which incentivize the fact that there is no specific location in which you may be attacked with acid, it could happen anywhere without you realising it. Also location chosen are only actual places outside where things are being issued and this reflect again the naturalism of it as scenes are not forced to be filmed in studios or other places where external editing gets added afterwards. Theories Uses and gratifications - Ben Karrass Uses and gratifications theory is an approach to understanding why and how people actively seek out specific media to satisfy specific needs. An individual may have different needs such as: personal identity, these are people that watch the media to fulfill their needs for companionship and to form relationships with others. Another need is personal identity where people would watch content to find out more about themselves and to relate to the media. Lastly it includes surveillance as it will allow people to find out about things going on in the world that may relate to the people watching. In the rise of acid attacks we are about to notice that the Uses and gratifications theory, firsty the show includes Surveillance as we are being told different things that are occurring in the world and what change needs to be made. It fulfills the need for surveillance as people can find out new information based on the media production, people will be able to find out where the attacks are happening and also know what is going on for the attacks to get better. The rise of acid attacks also fulfills the need for entertainment as audiences can escape their everyday lives and can be put into another section of the world. Decoding - Ben Goldstone
  16. 16. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed The audience is both the sender and the receiver of the message. Tv producers seek to audiences to find out what people enjoy the most for tv programmes. It helps producer to write a script for a tv programme because they know what the audience want. Once the TV programme is created the audience provides feedback to the producers resulting in the producers to then continue to produce what they were doing or create something new that they think the audience will like. Decoding is a very helpful process because the producers want to make something that they think will make good money so the feedback they get from their target audience helps them in so many ways because producers need to focus on entertaining people. When a message is meaningfully decoded it will then serve its purpose to either inform, persuade, entertain or restrict the receiver with a very cognitive, emotional, ideological or behaviour consequences. The audience decode the meaning depending on what they feel about the tv programme and think about it. Along will how they have lots of great technologie with them to use. Stuart hall suggests that there are three ways the receiver can decode the message, being a dominant reader which means when the receiver accepts and reproduces the code to the producers, negotiated reading when a code is broadly received but only partially shared with the producer and also oppositional reader which means when the receiver understands the reading but rejects the code. Encoding - Nikon Ahamed Encoding involves the theory invented by the theorist Stuart Hall who in 1973 stated the theory of Encoding and Decoding. Based on the theory, as the audience engages with the media text he/she will understand a particular text accordingly to their social information and state. Therefore the producer will want to include certain elements to make the viewer/consumer more engaged with the text which is part of Encoding as producers are the ones who want to convey their messages to the audience. When the message of the product gets encoded in the product it will then get delivered to the audience when consuming it and it’s the producers’ job to make the message easily understandable as well as cognitive and compelling for the audience. For example, the music being used here include non-diegetic sound which has been added to match the scenes and shot being cut as well as editing as fade aways are being followed with the external sound; this has been made by producers to make viewers feel more tense and in the documentary as the music used keep the level of suspense and tense high. As the producers used sound to make the viewer feel specific emotions it also makes the audience eager to know what will happen in the following scene or shot. This all link to the message the producers are trying to send to the viewers as emphasising those scenes through the use of music may impress more the audience and therefore tell them the message which is to beware of acid attacks.
  17. 17. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed Moral Panics - Millie West The ‘Theory of Moral Panics’ was invented by a man called Stanley Cohen (1972). This was the idea that a piece of media would focus on the negative aspects of a subject or story and exaggerate them. This, consequently makes the subject seem like a ‘widespread issue’. This new ‘issue’ is then able to control the public through fear, and and can, as a result, create separations of groups in society. In regards to acid attacks, they are shown in this documentary as easy to do, meaning that it is easy to buy the substances necessary to carry out an attack, as well as physically, they are quite simple to do. The moral panic in this issue is also enforced by the statistics showing a rapid increase in numbers regarding the amount of attacks that happen. This means that the subject and stories of incidents get spoken about more, and they get more exposure which makes the topic more likely to become subject to moral panic. There is a strong East London focus whereby those who feature are from either Asian and Black heritage. It is evident that there are only few if any caucasians featured in the production. As a result of this moral panic, people are more reluctant to go out onto the streets - especially in East London, simply out of the rational fear that they could become a subject of an acid attack incident. Equilibrium Theory - Lauren Rosenfeld In 1969 Todorov produced a theory which he believed could be applied to any film. He believed that all films followed the same narrative pattern. They all went through stages called the equilibrium, disequilibrium, acknowledgement, solving and again equilibrium. There are five stages the narrative can progress through: 1. A state of equilibrium. 2. A disruption of that order by an event. 3. A recognition that the disorder has occurred. 4. An attempt to repair the damage of the disruption. 5. A return or restoration of a new equilibrium.
  18. 18. Units 4, 5, 24, 31 - Task 4 Lauren Rosenfeld, Ben Karrass, Millie West, Ben Goldstone & Nikon Ahamed The Rise of Acid Attacks in the UK: VICE Reports, has elements of Todorov's equilibrium theory, but does not follow it exactly. For instance,there is a state of equilibrium in the beginning, as we are introduced to the presenter, and this is not disrupted. However, there is then a disruption, as we are shown pictures and videos of an attack happening. The third stage - recognition, is not followed, as there is recognition of the disruption from the beginning and throughout the rest of the documentary. The fourth stage is followed, as the presenter interviews professional people, in an attempt to stop attacks. Lastly, we do not return to equilibrium, as the attacks have not stopped, and we see the victim again, which leaves the audience anxious, instead of calm.

×