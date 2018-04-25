Read Download The Rodgers and Hammerstein Collection (PVG) | Ebook Ebook Online

ALLEGRO: Come home A fellow needs a girl The gentleman is a dope So far You are never away CAROUSEL: The carousel waltz I I loved you June is bustin out all over Mister snow Soliloquy What s the use of wond rin When the children are asleep You ll never walk alone CINDERELLA: Do I love you because you are beautiful? Impossible In my own little corner A lovely night Stepsister s lament Ten minutes ago FLOWER DRUM SONG: Fan tan fanny A hundred million miracles I enjoy being a girl Love look away You are beautiful THE KING AND I: Getting to know you Hello young lovers I have dreamed I whistle a happy tune The march of the Siamese children My lord and master Shall we dance? Something wonderful We kiss in a shadow ME AND JULIET: No other love That s the way it happens OKLAHOMA!: I can t say no Kansas city Lonely room Many a new day Oh what a beautiful mornin Oklahoma Out of my dreams People will say we re in love The surrey with the fringe on top PIPE DREAM: All at once you love her All kinds of people THE SOUND of MUSIC: Climb ev ry mountain Do-re-mi Edelweiss The lonely goatherd Maria My favourite things Sixteen going on seventeen So long farewell The sound of music SOUTH PACIFIC: Bali ha i Bloody mary A cock-eyed optimist Dites-moi ( tell me why ) I m gonna wash that man right outa my hair Some enchanted evening There is nothin like a dame This nearly was mine Twin soliloquies (this is how it feels) A wonderful guy You ve got to be carefully taught Younger than springtime STATE FAIR: It might as well be spring It s a grand night for singing Our state fair

