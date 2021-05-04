New mod one

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Certified Nurse Aide Program
Suggested study plan……. •1. read slides •2. read the module review (handout) •3. go to cram.com enter lploom9 in search bo...
WELCOME TO MODULE ONE! “LaVerne” Ploom, MSN-ED, RNC text 201-.913.4974 *if running late/absent
• Understanding Healthcare Settings
terminology • Providers: people or organizations that provide healthcare (nurses, doctors, therapists, etc.) • Payers: peo...
• Diagnoses: name of the illness • Joint commission: independent organization that evaluates and accredits healthcare faci...
Long Term Care (LTC) • Given in a nursing home or Long Term Care Facility (LTCF) for people who need 24 hour skilled care ...
Hospice and terminal illness • Hospice care is given in facilities or homes for people who have approx. 6 months or less t...
Assisted living residences (ALRs) • Personal care, support services, health care and activities in a home- like setting • ...
Other types of healthcare settings • Adult day services- for those living in community, transported to a facility where me...
The survey process • Inspections are done annually and anytime a need arises to ensure that a LTCF is following state and ...
The Survey process • Do not be nervous when the surveyors are present, go about doing your job to the best of your abiliti...
Paying for healthcare • Health maintenance organizations (HMOs) are managed care. Goal is to keep cost of healthcare down ...
Policies and procedures of LTCFs • Policies: a course of action that should be taken every time a certain situation occurs...
"Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success." --Henry Ford
test taking tip………….. • Avoid choosing answers that include the words always, never, all, everyone! • Which statement is T...
• The Nursing Assistant and the Care Team
Nursing department • DON is an RN • Nurse managers assist the DON • Shift managers or charge nurses coordinate resident ca...
The nursing team • RN- 2 to 4 years of education; assess, make nursing diagnosis, plan and evaluate nursing care; carry ou...
Organizational chart • Nursing homes usually owned by an individual or a corporation • May be owned by government agencies...
Therapists Physical- assists with mobility (movement) and use of muscles- give treatments, massages Occupational- assists ...
Also…. • Dietician • Clergy • Social Worker • Pharmacist • Recreational Director • Resident (!)
Some of the doctors who may come to LTCF 1. Cardiologist- heart disease 2. Psychiatrist- mental health 3. Podiatrist- feet...
VIP of health care team • Resident • Resident’s family and significant others
Role of the Nursing Assistant • Bathing • Assisting with grooming • Ambulation • Assisting with exercises • Measuring vita...
Professionalism • A professional behaves properly on the job • Has a positive attitude • Is polite and cheerful • Doesn’t ...
• ADDRESS RESIDENT AS “MR” OR “MRS” • NEVER ACCEPT GIFTS/TIPS • ALWAYS EXPLAIN BEFORE GIVING CARE • KEEP ALL INFO CONFIDEN...
Some qualities of the NA • Compassion- caring, concerned, considerate • EMPATHY-able to identify with the feelings of othe...
Personal grooming • Shower, use deodorant, brush teeth each day • Avoid heavy perfumes • Keep hair clean, off shoulders • ...
The care plan • Individualized • Developed to help achieve goals of care • Lists tasks that team members must perform, sta...
The Care Plan • Developed by the RN who uses a process • There are 5 steps to the nursing process: ADPIE or • Assessment- ...
Care conferences • Held QUARTERLY • All team members invited as well as resident and family • Discuss how team can best me...
Chain of Command • You follow instructions given to you by the nurse who is acting on instructions from a doctor or other ...
FYI • If you have a concern about a resident or a resident makes a request- always go to the NURSE • DO NOT approach other...
SCOPE OF PRACTICE • Only do what is within your scope of practice, may vary from state to state • Always know and understa...
Delegation-to authorize another person to perform a nursing task in a certain situation • Only the RN can delegate • Five ...
Time management • Plan ahead • Prioritize • Combine activities • Get help
• A customer is the most important visitor on our premises, he is not dependent on us. We are dependent on him. He is not ...
Test taking tip…….. • If two answers are opposite of each other, one of the two is the answer!! • The medical term for hig...
LEGAL AND ETHICAL ISSUES • ETHICAL AND LEGAL BEHAVIOR: • BE HONEST • DON’T STEAL • PROTECT PRIVACY AND CONFIDENTIALITY • F...
Ethics VS Legal practices • Knowing right and wrong • The ethical person has a sense of duty and responsibility toward oth...
Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1987 • OBRA is a federal law that serves to improve the quality of life of nursing ce...
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, 1996 (HIPAA) • Keeps health information private and secure • If you v...
Other healthcare organizations • Center for Disease Control (CDC) • World Health Organization (WHO) • Occupational Safety ...
Resident rights • Have the right to be free from abuse, neglect and mistreatment • Have the right to a clean, safe environ...
Rights, continued…. • Have the right to private phone calls and visits • To exercise rights as a citizen • To choose his d...
Protecting resident rights • Report abuse and neglect • Call resident by name, not honey or dear • Always explain what you...
Legal aspects • Torts: a wrong committed against a person or their property; can be intentional or unintentional • Neglige...
Legal offenses cont…. • False imprisonment- restraining without a MD order • Battery- touching without permission • Assaul...
Abuse • Intentional harm to another • Can be physical, verbal, mental, sexual, financial • If you see it, stop it then rep...
Healthcare dilemmas….. • https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/coma-birth- woman-arisona-hacienda-healthcare-7...
Is it abuse????? • Remember…you are a mandated reporter • Scratches, bruises, withdrawal, teeth marks, belt marks, scars, ...
Ombudsman • A person who supports or promotes the needs of residents • Advocates on their behalf to solve grievances and d...
Confidentiality vs Privacy • Confidentiality protect the residents’ personal information • The Health Insurance Portabilit...
Privacy • Protects the body from exposure • Only expose the area you are bathing during a bath • Close privacy curtain and...
Patient self determination act • Federal act passed in 1990 that says a patient can speak for self in advance of the need ...
Advance directives • Legal document that allows person to decide what medical kind of care they wish to receive in the eve...
Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) • A legal document that helps the doctor honor a person’s wishes regarding healthcare • If a DNR ...
Harrassment • Troubling, tormenting someone with behavior or comments • Be careful what you say, even innocent comments ca...
Durable power of attorney • Or healthcare proxy • A person, family member or friend who is assigned to legally manage a pa...
Wills • Legal document of how a person wants property distributed after death • Do not witness, politely refuse • Report r...
One of the deep secrets of life is that all that is really worth doing is what we do for others. Lewis Carol •
Test taking tip…….. • Don’t change answers!! • Usually, if your gut says your first choice is the answer, it probably is! ...
Communication and Cultural Diversity • Communication is a 2-way process between a sender and a receiver • Verbal communica...
Verbal communication vs Nonverbal • Verbal uses words, whether written, spoken or read • Nonverbal uses gestures, gait, ou...
Barriers to communication • Speaking a different language • Slang/profanity • Cliches (tired, overused phrases) such as “d...
Improving communication • Listen • Give feedback • Bring up topics of concern “you seem sad” • Accept another person’s rel...
Objective vs. Subjective • Objective information is referred to as SIGNS You are able to see, feel, hear or smell a sign. ...
Which is it? What is it? • Which of the following are signs of an illness? Headaches, body aches, fever, cough, diarrhea, ...
The medical record • Now electronic health records • Completed with blue or black ink • No erasable ink or white out- corr...
Recording time
Report! Report! • Whenever there is a change in condition or you have a concern • In a timely manner • Facts only • What y...
Sharing info • A kardex is a type of file card summarizing the care that must be given to a resident, includes diagnosis, ...
Care Conferences • Resident and family invited • Staff meet to discuss, update care plan and set new goals • CNA may be as...
Report the following at once (stat) • Nonresponsiveness • New onset or sudden confusion • Change in mobility • Chest pain ...
Medical Terminology • Prefix- at beginning of word • Root- word element that contains the basic meaning of the word • Suff...
Try these on…… • Gynecomastia • Salpingoophorectomy • Hypocalcemia • Cryptorchidism • Polydipsia
Common terms and abbreviations •Emesis- vomit •Incontinence- loss of control of bowel or bladder function •Voiding-urinati...
More terms and abbreviations….. • ADLs- activities of daily living • NPO-nothing by mouth • Stat-immediately • Prn-wheneve...
Suffixes you should know • Algia-pain • Ectomy-removal • Ism-condition • Itis-inflammation or infection • Ology-study of •...
Prefixes you should know • A, an-absence • dys-difficult, abnormal • Hemi-half • Hyper-high • Tachy-fast • Brady-slow
Pnea= breathing • Dyspnea • Tachypnea • Bradypnea • Apnea • pneumonia
Abbreviations you should know • BID- twice a day • TID-three times a day • QID-four times a day • Q-every • QHS-every hour...
Where’s the problem??? • Hemiplegia- half the body • Paraplegia- waist down • Quadriplegia- neck down
Rules of Reporting • Be concise, factual, report in a timely manner • Give name, room and bed number • If paper: use black...
Conflict resolution on the job • Define the problem • Collect info about the problem; what are the facts • ID possible sol...
Tech Safety • Never share your password • Close chart before walking away • Log off • Use a cover sheet with faxes • Chang...
Incident Reports • An incident is an accident, problem, or unexpected event that happens during the course of a day • Can ...
Sentinel events • Unexpected events that can lead to serious harm or death • They signal the need for immediate investigat...
Communicating with the hearing impaired • Face to face • No eating or chewing gum during conversation • Speak in normal vo...
Communicating with the visually impaired • Announce your arrival and departure • Touch lightly on arm to avoid startling •...
Cerbrovascular Accident (CVA) or stroke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryIGnzodxDs • When the brain is deprived of oxygen...
Get the nurse STAT!
Communicating with the CVA person • Keep questions and directions simple • Use signals- nodding head or raising a finger, ...
Managing combative behavior • Remain calm • Ensure space and be aware of exits • Lower tone of your voice • Don’t respond ...
Inappropriate behavior • If resident asks you to do something inappropriate respond by saying, “I’m sorry, but I’m not all...
Test taking tip…… • Be on the lookout for words such as before, first, best!!! • What is the first thing to do if you smel...
Chapter 5: Infection Prevention and Control • A infection is a disease state resulting from the invasion of microorganisms...
Bacterial infections & Antibiotics • Curable with antibiotics • Antibiotics must be taken as ordered, the full dose is nee...
What is normal flora? • These are microbes that live and grow in a certain area. They are in a respiratory and GI tract, a...
• Candida albicans in mouth • Eserichia coli in colon • Staphyloccocus aureus on skin and in mouth • Lactobacillus species...
An even worse bug • Viruses- live off their host, enter into our DNA and can exist forever, no cure, only prevention and m...
Types of infections: Local, Systemic and Hospital Acquired • Local infections are limited to one area of the body and caus...
The Links in the Chain of Infection- used by epidemiologists to determine the what, who, when and from where of a communic...
Causative Agent: the “bug” Could be bacterial, viral, etc. Reservoir- where the bug lives and grow: could be in a human, a...
Covid-19 and the chain of infection • Causative agent: the corona virus • Reservoir(s): vectors (bats and pangolins), huma...
The elderly and infections • The elderly are at a greater risk to develop an infection because many are living with chroni...
Keeping Everyone Safe from Infections • The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) develops rules to protect...
Standard and transmission based precautions • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_zPlvWkxjQ
Standard Precautions • Means treating everyone as if he/she is potentially infected • When handling body fluids, blood, no...
Other guidelines for Standard Precautions • Place sharp items such as used disposable razor in biohazard sharps container ...
Airborne Precautions If a person has TB they will be placed in Airborne precautions which includes • Private room • Door c...
For MRSA, shingles, c-diff
For the flu, meningitis, measles, mumps
For TB
Other types of precautions • Droplets- for person with flu, meningitis or pneumonia- wear mask if within 3ft of person, we...
Reverse Isolation • Staff wear all PPE • Patient is immunocompromised and may get sick from those entering room • Chemo pa...
Blood borne pathogens • HIV and Hep B are only transmitted after contact with an infected person’s blood • Your employer m...
Body Fluids • Urine • Saliva • Vaginal secretions • Semen • Blood • Diarrhea • Emesis (vomit)
Handwashing • No#1 defense against spread of infection • 15-20 seconds of friction…soap….warm water • Hands held below elb...
Hand sanitizer • Proven to work against reducing bacteria on the skin • Not a substitute for washing hands, especially if ...
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) • Gowns- if person has wounds, diarrhea, emesis • Masks- if person has airborne or dro...
Donning and removing PPE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oHYb6_bFYo Donning: Removing: • Gown gloves • Mask (change when ...
A word about gloves • One time use only • Never worn outside resident room • Inspect for tears, if broken must be changed
When to wear gloves… • Is there the possibility of contact with a body fluid? • Is the skin broken? • With shaving • With ...
Notes on PPE • Gown should cover entire back • Front of gown considered contaminated- do not touch when removing gown • NO...
Many common infections can be deadly for a senior citizen or cause significant pain and suffering • Pneumonia • Flu • MRSA...
c. difficile • Spore forming bacteria that is a part of normal flora • If it overgrows, produces a toxin and watery diarrh...
Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus this person will need to be isolated from others or placed in ‘precautions’
Shingles (Herpes Zoster) • Caused by the varicella virus (same virus that causes chickenpox) • After a person has had the ...
Picture of shingles
Tuberculosis or TB • A bacterial infection of the lungs • Spanish flu of 1918-1920 infected 500K in four waves killing 50 ...
Chain of Infection for Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection of the lungs • Signs and symptoms: complaints of cough with blo...
Special masks for TB
Defense! Defense! Your body has built in defense mechanisms To protect you from infectious invaders such as: • External de...
Medical Asepsis vs. Surgical Asepsis • Asepsis means free of disease-producing microbes • Medical asepsis kills SOME of th...
Double Bagging • A method of removing contaminated trash or linen from the room of a person in precautions • Requires two ...
Test taking tip….. • Read stem, read ALL choices carefully, re-read stem and note KEY words, eliminate 2 choices, pick the...
Chapter 6: Safety and Body Mechanics
Falls and fractures • A fracture is a broken bone • Hip fractures most common in elderly • Report to CN stat • Incident re...
Environmental factors leading to falls • Wet floor • Poor lighting • Couldn’t reach call bell • Rugs • Clutter • Tripped o...
Preventing Falls • Clutter free • Non-skid footwear • Properly fitting clothes • Keep personal items, and call bell nearby...
The Falling Person • Remain calm • Widen your stance and guide person to the floor protecting his head • Don’t let the per...
Identifying the Resident • #1 check ID bracelet • Ask the person his or her name “can you tell me your name?” • Ask someon...
Preventing Burns • Supervise smoking • Assist at meal time • Check bath water temp • No heating pads • First degree burn-r...
Preventing suffocation • Cut food into small pieces • Make sure dentures fit properly • Report dysphagia • Don’t leave una...
PREVENTING POISONING • MAKE SURE CHEMICAL CAPPED, OUT OF SIGHT, LOCKED AWAY • NEVER REUSE A BOTTLE OR USE AN UNLABELED BOT...
Wheelchair safety • Feet must be on footrest • Hips back in chair • Arms on armrests • Brakes on when transferring in or o...
Restraints • Anything that restricts freedom of movement • Active- applied directly to the body- mittens, waist belt, vest...
Complications of restraints • Fractures • Bedsores • Depression • Atrophy • Suffocation • Constipation/incontinence • Pneu...
Restraints- anything that restricts freedom of movement Guidelines for use: • Must be ordered by the MD • Only used to pro...
More guidelines for restraint use • Keep call bell within reach • Document time on and off • Check skin for irritation, di...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7J28x6fRaQ raints • Vest or chest- criss cross in front • Wrists • Mittens • Waist or bel...
Pics of restraints
Alternative to restraints • Lap buddy or tray • Bed and chair alarms • Low bed • Hip protectors • Wedge cushions • Bed bol...
Alternatives to restraints
Principles of body mechanics • To prevent fatigue and staff injury • Bend at the knees • Hold the load close • Synchronize...
MSDS- (currently called SDS manual) lists all chemicals used in facility- how to use, what PPE to handle, how to dispose o...
Fire Safety • Fires need oxygen, something that burns and friction to be sustained • Immediately when someone yells “fire”...
Fire cont. • If you have to evacuate- remove the ambulatory (walkers) first, then wheelchair users and bedridden • Evacuat...
Use of fire extinguishers • ABC fire extinguishers work on Paper, wood, electrical, oil, gas, grease and cloth fires • To ...
PASS
ER eyewash stations- know how to use it and where it is located https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RXExier0rA
Test taking tip….. • Choose an answer that has you doing something “helpful” • A resident is crying because she misses her...
