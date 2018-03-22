Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Old�French�Fairy�Tales Sophie,�Countess�of�S'gur,�was�a�Russian�born�French�writer�who�lived�from�1799�to�1874.�This�collection�of�stories� draws�on�the�rich�heritage�of�French�medieval�literature,�courtly�love,�magic�charms�and�gallant�deeds.�In�each�story, the�hero�or�heroine�must�undertake�a�quest�or�overcome�a�series�of�impossible�challenges�in�order�to�reach�their� goal���often�with�the�aid�of�magic.�The�tests�involve�patience,�endurance�and�hard�physical�labour,�as�well�as� overcoming�character�flaws�or�atoning�for�past�misdeeds.�The�stories�are�remarkably�vibrant�and�well�written,� containing�many�elements�of�surprise�and�humour�as�well�as�chivalry�and�courtly�romance,�and�as�such,�reach� across�the�ages�and�appeal�to�a�modern�audience.�These�stories�will�delight�children�and�adults�alike:�'Blondine,� Bonne�Biche�and�Beau�Manon',�'Good�Little�Henry',�"The�Story�of�Rosette',�'The�Little�Grey�Mouse',�and�'Ourson'.
