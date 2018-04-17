Click here https://foryoufile343.blogspot.com/?book=0990908909

FREE download of Chapters 3, 5, and 6 at brianbkim.weebly.com/books.html (get over 40 pages of charts and analysis for FREE). Detailed discussion of trade entries and exits using over 100 chart patterns that formed just in the past couple of years. Emphasis on managing risk for long-term success. Winning the mental game. For those looking for an informed discussion of trading stocks rather than empty promises of instant wealth, this book explains clearly and thoroughly how to trade the financial markets with discipline and patience. So much of trading well is understanding our emotions and controlling the twin demons of greed and fear. Knowing the pivotal role of the mental game in trading, Brian Kim gives traders, investors, and even casual observers of the market a book filled with psychological insights, practical trading strategies, and gentle reminders of enduring truths. Brian knows that a book on trading has to be more than about stocks. It has to reveal and confront our biggest enemy in the markets and in life: ourselves. Written in a friendly and empathetic style, Trading Stocks Using Classical Chart Patterns is both informative and restorative. It is as much about reaffirming timeless virtues as learning to trade.

