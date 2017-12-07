Snowbound at Christmas Audiobook Snowbound at Christmas Free Audiobooks | Snowbound at Christmas Audiobooks For Free | Sno...
Free Audio Books Download Snowbound at Christmas Audiobook  Written By: Jennifer Ryan, Maisey Yates  Narrated By: Lillia...
Snowbound at Christmas Audiobook Download : Listen To Snowbound at Christmas By Jennifer Ryan Audiobook Online Free

Snowbound at Christmas Audiobook Download : Listen To Snowbound at Christmas By Jennifer Ryan Audiobook Online Free

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
Snowbound at Christmas Audiobook Download : Listen To Snowbound at Christmas By Jennifer Ryan Audiobook Online Free

  When a snowstorm pummels the western half of the country, three couples find once off-limits love just in time for Christmas. An unforgettable holiday anthology from bestselling authors Jennifer Ryan, Maisey Yates, and Lia Riley. Close to Perfect: A Montana Men Novella by Jennifer Ryan At sixteen, Abigail gave Dex the gift of a lifetime, but the cost of it was more than he ever knew. Now she's back in town with a secret that has been ten years in the making and this time it's Dex's turn to make the ultimate sacrifice or risk losing her forever. Snowed in at Copper Ridge: A Copper Ridge Novella by Maisey Yates Mia Landry has always had it bad for brooding cowboy Devlin Grayson. Too bad he's her best friend's older brother. But when they find themselves snowed in at Copper Ridge Lodge, Mia finally has the chance to tell the man of her dreams exactly what she wants... him. Hot Winter's Night: A Brightwater Novella by Lia Riley While Brightwater is being covered in snow, Goldie Flint is stuck in her flower shop. She never expected her hero to be Kit Kane, the former love of her life. Kit knows that what he had with Goldie isn't just in the past and with the help of a little bet, an ornery grandmother, and a lot of snow, he's ready to show her that what he really wants for Christmas is a second chance
