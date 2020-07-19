Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Organization of the HumanBody
Do cells work together?
• Cells, like these nerve cells, do not work in isolation. • To send orders from your brain to your legs, for example, sig...
Organization of Your Body: Cells, Tissues, Organs
• Cells are grouped together to carry out specific functions. • A group of cells that work together form a tissue. • Your ...
1. Epithelial tissue is made up of layers of tightly packed cells that line the surfaces of the body. Examples of epitheli...
2. Connective tissue is made up of many different types of cells that are all involved in supporting and binding other tis...
3. Muscle tissue is made up of bands of cells that contract and allow movement.
4. Nervous tissue is made up of nerve cells that sense stimuli and transmit signals. Nervous tissue is found in nerves, th...
Groups of Tissues Form Organs
A single tissue alone cannot do all the jobs that are needed to keep you alive and healthy. Two or more tissues working to...
Groups of Organs Form Organ Systems
Your heart pumps blood around your body. But how does your heart get blood to and from every cell in your body? Your heart...
Organ Systems Work Together
Your body’s 12 organ systems are shown below. Your organ systems do not work alone in your body. They must all be able to ...
Major Organ Systems of the Human Body
Major Organ Systems of the Human Body
(continued)
Organization of the human body
Organization of the human body
Organization of the human body
Organization of the human body
Organization of the human body
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Organization of the human body

39 views

Published on

Human Body

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Organization of the human body

  1. 1. Organization of the HumanBody
  2. 2. Do cells work together?
  3. 3. • Cells, like these nerve cells, do not work in isolation. • To send orders from your brain to your legs, for example, signals pass through many nerve cells. • These cells work together to perform a similar function. Just as muscle cells work together, bone cells and many other cells do as well. • A group of similar cells that work together is known as a tissue.
  4. 4. Organization of Your Body: Cells, Tissues, Organs
  5. 5. • Cells are grouped together to carry out specific functions. • A group of cells that work together form a tissue. • Your body has four main types of tissues, as do the bodies of other animals. • These tissues make up all structures and contents of your body. • An example of each tissue type is pictured below
  6. 6. 1. Epithelial tissue is made up of layers of tightly packed cells that line the surfaces of the body. Examples of epithelial tissue include the skin, the lining of the mouth and nose, and the lining of the digestive system.
  7. 7. 2. Connective tissue is made up of many different types of cells that are all involved in supporting and binding other tissues of the body. Examples include tendon, cartilage, and bone. Blood is also classified as a specialized connective tissue.
  8. 8. 3. Muscle tissue is made up of bands of cells that contract and allow movement.
  9. 9. 4. Nervous tissue is made up of nerve cells that sense stimuli and transmit signals. Nervous tissue is found in nerves, the spinal cord, and the brain.
  10. 10. Groups of Tissues Form Organs
  11. 11. A single tissue alone cannot do all the jobs that are needed to keep you alive and healthy. Two or more tissues working together can do a lot more. An organ is a structure made of two or more tissues that work together. The heart is made up of the four types of tissues.
  12. 12. Groups of Organs Form Organ Systems
  13. 13. Your heart pumps blood around your body. But how does your heart get blood to and from every cell in your body? Your heart is connected to blood vessels such as veins and arteries. Organs that work together form an organ system. Together, your heart, blood, and blood vessels form your cardiovascular system.
  14. 14. Organ Systems Work Together
  15. 15. Your body’s 12 organ systems are shown below. Your organ systems do not work alone in your body. They must all be able to work together.
  16. 16. Major Organ Systems of the Human Body
  17. 17. Major Organ Systems of the Human Body
  18. 18. (continued)

×