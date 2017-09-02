1 Fractal analysis of resting state functional connectivity of the brain Wonsang You Special Lab Non-Invasive Brain Imagin...
2Evoked-state vs. Resting-state  Evoked-state brain  Resting-state brain Regions whose response is correlated with stimu...
3What is Fractal?  Self-similarity and Scale-invariance  Ubiquitously found in nature Tree Leaves Flow
4Fractal Behavior in Resting-state Signals  Time Domain Time shift Slowly-decaying autocorrelation Self-correlation Shift...
5Traditional Models for Fractal Behavior  Autoregressive process: AR(p)  Bullmore et al. (1996)  Complex model: require...
6Fractionally Integrated Process (FIP) Model Long memory filter Nonfractal Input Long memory Signal tU      1 1 t d ...
7Fractal-driven Distortion of Connectivity  Fractional Gaussian noise (FGN)  Fractionally integrated process (FIP)   ...
8Resting-state Imaging to Neuronal Populations Long memory Artifacts Correlation of spontaneous neuronal populations Disto...
9Nonfractal Connectivity (1/2)  Definition from a multivariate FIP  Limitations  Nonfractal components do not always re...
10Nonfractal Connectivity (2/2) Correlation of neuronal populations fMRI signals Fractal parameters Correlation of non-fra...
11Radio Channels and Fractal Behavior 75 MHz 107 MHz Fractal Par. 0.3 FP 0.3 FP 0.7Fractal Par. 0.7 Neural Correlation 0.7...
12Fractal Connectivity  Wavelet covariance and correlation  Fractal connectivity  Scale-invariance: Wavelet correlation...
13Estimation of Nonfractal/fractal connectivity Estimation of memory parameter fMRI Signals Nonfractal connectivity Estima...
14Comparison of nonfractal connectivity estimators Short memory correlation ML-LIN ML-COV ML-SDF
15Application on Anesthetized Rat Brain 1. aCG 2. CPu-L 3. CPu-R 4. MEnt+MEntV-L 5. MEnt+MEntV-R 6. HIP-L 7. HIP-R 8. S1-L...
16Functional Connectivity Matrix Nonfractal Connectivity Pearson Correlation aCG CPu-L CPu-R MEnt-L MEnt-R HIP-L HIP-R S1-...
17Conclusion  Ordinary correlation of resting state fMRI  Variable over time and over subjects due to fractal behavior ...
18Thanks to  Dr. André Brechmann (LIN, Germany)  Dr. Jörg Stadler (LIN, Germany)  Dr. Frank Angenstein (LIN, Germany) ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fractal analysis of resting state functional connectivity of the brain

24 views

Published on

A variety of resting state neuroimaging data tend to exhibit fractal behavior where its power spectrum follows power-law scaling. Resting state functional connectivity is significantly influenced by fractal behavior which may not directly originate from neuronal population activities of the brain. To describe the fractal behavior, we adopted the fractionally integrated process (FIP) model instead of the fractional Gaussian noise (FGN) since the FIP model covers more general aspects of fractality than the FGN model. We also introduce a novel concept called the nonfractal connectivity which is defined as the correlation of short memory independent of fractal behavior, and compared it with the fractal connectivity which is an asymptotic wavelet correlation. We propose several wavelet-based estimators of fractal connectivity and nonfractal connectivity for a multivariate fractionally integrated noise (mFIN). The performance of these estimators was evaluated through simulation studies and the analyses of resting state functional MRI data of the rat brain.

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Fractal analysis of resting state functional connectivity of the brain

  1. 1. 1 Fractal analysis of resting state functional connectivity of the brain Wonsang You Special Lab Non-Invasive Brain Imaging Leibniz Institute for Neurobiology, Magdeburg, Germany
  2. 2. 2Evoked-state vs. Resting-state  Evoked-state brain  Resting-state brain Regions whose response is correlated with stimulation • Stochastic behavior • High power in low frequencies How to describe the phenomenon? - The answer is Fractal. Great power in low frequencies Power Frequency Michael et al. (2007) Nature Review Neuroscience 8
  3. 3. 3What is Fractal?  Self-similarity and Scale-invariance  Ubiquitously found in nature Tree Leaves Flow
  4. 4. 4Fractal Behavior in Resting-state Signals  Time Domain Time shift Slowly-decaying autocorrelation Self-correlation Shifted time Correlation Self-similarity  Frequency Domain 1/f-type power spectrumLogPower Great power in low frequencies Log-scale Special order of scaling Log frequency Power Frequency Additive noise Fractal Properties Maxim (2005) NeuroImage
  5. 5. 5Traditional Models for Fractal Behavior  Autoregressive process: AR(p)  Bullmore et al. (1996)  Complex model: requires too many parameters.  Fractional Gaussian noise (FGN)  Maxim et al. (2005) tested for Alzheimer’s disease  Simple model: represented by variance and Hurst exponent 1 p t i t i t i X c X        2 2 2 2 ( ) 1 2 1 2 H H H c          ( )c  Autocorrelation Since the brain is a complicated nonlinear biological system, it is questionable to apply the simple model such as FGN.
  6. 6. 6Fractionally Integrated Process (FIP) Model Long memory filter Nonfractal Input Long memory Signal tU      1 1 t d d t G d t        t t tX U G  2 ( ) 1 ( ) dif uS f e S f    Spectral density of FIP  1 d t tU L X  L : backshift operator     0.5,0 0 0,0.5 d d d       Short memory White noise Long memory Memory parameter d Controlling Fractal behavior Nonfractal part
  7. 7. 7Fractal-driven Distortion of Connectivity  Fractional Gaussian noise (FGN)  Fractionally integrated process (FIP)    1 2 1 2 , 1 2 1 2 , , cos 2 X X FIP U U d d d d             1 2 1 2 , 1 2 , , 1 X X FGN U U d d      1 2,X X Correlations1 2,U U Negligible distortion in correlation Abrupt change depending on the difference of memory parameters
  8. 8. 8Resting-state Imaging to Neuronal Populations Long memory Artifacts Correlation of spontaneous neuronal populations Distortion by nonlinearity Resting state neuroimaging signals The FIP-based model allows us to estimate functional connectivity of neuronal populations from resting state signals.
  9. 9. 9Nonfractal Connectivity (1/2)  Definition from a multivariate FIP  Limitations  Nonfractal components do not always represent spontaneous neuronal populations due to nonlinearity of biological system and additive noises.         1 1 1(1 ) 0 0 (1 ) q d d q q L X t U t X t U tL                          O M M  1 2, 1 2corr ,U U U U Nonfractal Connectivity Correlation of nonfractal components
  10. 10. 10Nonfractal Connectivity (2/2) Correlation of neuronal populations fMRI signals Fractal parameters Correlation of non-fractal components Difference caused by nonlinearity and noises Nonfractal Connectivity
  11. 11. 11Radio Channels and Fractal Behavior 75 MHz 107 MHz Fractal Par. 0.3 FP 0.3 FP 0.7Fractal Par. 0.7 Neural Correlation 0.7 fMRI Correlation 0.3 Nonfractal Connectivity 0.67 75 MHz 107 MHz
  12. 12. 12Fractal Connectivity  Wavelet covariance and correlation  Fractal connectivity  Scale-invariance: Wavelet correlation of long memory processes converges to a constant in low frequencies. µ   $   $  $   1 2 1 2 1 2 , , X X X X X X j j j j      $   1 2 1 2 ( ) ( ) , , , 1 1 2 jn X X X X j k j kj kj j W W n     Wavelets 1X 2X 1( )X W 2( )X W Wavelet Covariance Wavelet Correlation j  µ  1 2,X X c   Convergence of wavelet correlations is called ‘Fractal Connectivity’.
  13. 13. 13Estimation of Nonfractal/fractal connectivity Estimation of memory parameter fMRI Signals Nonfractal connectivity Estimation of short memory covariance matrix Fractal connectivity • Wavelet maximum likelihood (ML) • Wavelet least-mean-squares (LMS) • SDF-based method (SDF) • Covariance-based method (COV) • Linearity-based method (LIN) We have six estimators by combining the above methods. (i.e. ML-SDF, LMS-LIN, …)
  14. 14. 14Comparison of nonfractal connectivity estimators Short memory correlation ML-LIN ML-COV ML-SDF
  15. 15. 15Application on Anesthetized Rat Brain 1. aCG 2. CPu-L 3. CPu-R 4. MEnt+MEntV-L 5. MEnt+MEntV-R 6. HIP-L 7. HIP-R 8. S1-L 9. S1-R 10. S2-L 11. S2-R 12. LSI-MS 13. TE-L 14. TE-R 15. TH
  16. 16. 16Functional Connectivity Matrix Nonfractal Connectivity Pearson Correlation aCG CPu-L CPu-R MEnt-L MEnt-R HIP-L HIP-R S1-L S1-R S2-L S2-R LSI-MS TE-L TE-R TH aCG CPu-L CPu-R MEnt-L MEnt-R HIP-L HIP-R S1-L S1-R S2-L S2-R LSI-MS TE-L TE-R TH 9 1 12 8 4 10 13 6 15 3 11 7 14 2 5 1 14 8 5 10 4 12 2 3 11 13 15 6 7 9
  17. 17. 17Conclusion  Ordinary correlation of resting state fMRI  Variable over time and over subjects due to fractal behavior  Nonfractal connectivity  It is not identical to correlation among spontaneous neuronal activities, but provides better information on it.  Thus, we suggest nonfractal connectivity as a novel measure of resting state functional connectivity.  Future Works  Studying the effects of training on resting state functional connectivity  Modeling the resting state functional network of the human brain
  18. 18. 18Thanks to  Dr. André Brechmann (LIN, Germany)  Dr. Jörg Stadler (LIN, Germany)  Dr. Frank Angenstein (LIN, Germany)  Dr. Bernd Brückner (LIN, Germany)  Prof. Dr. Jan Beran (University of Konstanz, Germany)  Dr. Sophie Achard (CNRS, France)  Prof. Dr. Udo Seiffert (Fraunhofer, Germany)  All audiences

×