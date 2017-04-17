Objetivo General:Construir normas de convivencia,respeto por diferencias,cooperación,solidaridad y participación en la vid...
• El derecho a la seguridad social. • Las normas de tránsito. • El derecho a la opción sexual. *Disciplina: *Geografía • C...
-Función de títeres. -Cultivando amigoa:canción “Un millón de amigoa”. Análisis de su contenido. -Visionado y análisis de ...
Proyecto :realizar acuerdos.

Habilidades sociales.

×