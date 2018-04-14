Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Module : culture et civilisation ue française dans la France et dans les p francophones é par: chargé de la Imane Mme. Bou...
1 2 3 4 5 L’introduction L ’histoir du Français La francophonie et L’organisation de la Francophonie La politique linguist...
1 L’INTRODUCTION
L’Introduction : 4 Le français est la sixième langue la plus parlée au monde après le mandarin , l’anglais , le hindi , l’...
2 L’histoire du français :
L’histoire du français :
Francais : langue romane La langue romane : issue de l’évolution du latin parlé par le peuple Langues romanes : 7 Italien ...
L’ancien francais vers 800 . Le premier texte en francais dont nous ayons connaissance date de 842 . Il s’agit des Sermen...
Le latin, langue de Rome ,s’est répandu dans tout l’empire romain . Cette diffusion s’est faite grace aux commercants , au...
 Le moyen francais ( du milieu du XVI siècle ) 10 Disparition de la déclinaison La langue francaise devient la langue off...
Le francais moderne (a partir du XVIIe siècle) 11 Les droits des langues régionales Importance de la langue français dans ...
3 La francophonie :
13 le terme francophonie est apparu pour la première fois vers 1880 , lorsqu’un géographe français , Onesime Reclus , l’ut...
Les pays francophones : The Power of PowerPoint | thepopp.com 14 Le français est parlé dans de nombreux pays, notamment af...
les pays où la langue française est utilisée: The Power of PowerPoint | thepopp.com 15 Algérie Andorre Île Maurice Liban M...
The Power of PowerPoint | thepopp.com Le monde francophone 16
L’organisation de la Francophonie 17 L’Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) est une institution dont les m...
4 La politique linguistique
C’est la façon dont les Etats décident de répandre par l’usage, de rendre obligatoire l’usage d’une langue, et puis par le...
La conclusion :
La France continue à se défendre contre l’emploi excess des mots anglais et elle continue à défendre le français co langue...
MERCI ! QUESTION ?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La francophonie

33 views

Published on

histoire de la langue française

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La francophonie

  1. 1. Module : culture et civilisation ue française dans la France et dans les p francophones é par: chargé de la Imane Mme. Bouhdjare leila Département de Français
  2. 2. 1 2 3 4 5 L’introduction L ’histoir du Français La francophonie et L’organisation de la Francophonie La politique linguistique La conclusion Plan
  3. 3. 1 L’INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. L’Introduction : 4 Le français est la sixième langue la plus parlée au monde après le mandarin , l’anglais , le hindi , l’espagnol et l’arabe avec environ 275 millions de locuteurs . Environ 36/100 de francophones vivent en Europe et plus de 54/100 en Afrique . Sur ce continent, la langue française représente un formidable atout dans le domaine de l’éducation , des affaires ou dans la vie quotidienne pour s’informer ou dans les relations personnelles . La langue française est également la langue officielle dans 29 états et 19 régions , départements ou collectivités dans le monde .
  5. 5. 2 L’histoire du français :
  6. 6. L’histoire du français :
  7. 7. Francais : langue romane La langue romane : issue de l’évolution du latin parlé par le peuple Langues romanes : 7 Italien sard espagnol romain rhéto-roman Franco-povencal portugals Occitan ou provencal catalan
  8. 8. L’ancien francais vers 800 . Le premier texte en francais dont nous ayons connaissance date de 842 . Il s’agit des Serments de Strabourg échangés entre Luis le Germanique , de Langue germanique , et Charles le Chauve , de langue francaise , contre leur frère Lothaire , chacun s’exprimant dans la langue de l’autre et non en latin comme c’en était la coutume .
  9. 9. Le latin, langue de Rome ,s’est répandu dans tout l’empire romain . Cette diffusion s’est faite grace aux commercants , aux soldats et aux fonctionnaires romains . Cette langue n’est pas le latin littéraire qu’on appelle le latin vulgaire , autrement dit la langue quotidienne , populaire ou familière .
  10. 10.  Le moyen francais ( du milieu du XVI siècle ) 10 Disparition de la déclinaison La langue francaise devient la langue offilcielle du royaume de france .
  11. 11. Le francais moderne (a partir du XVIIe siècle) 11 Les droits des langues régionales Importance de la langue français dans la société mondaine et érudite Création de l’académie française Les questions de l’orthographe française La francophonie
  12. 12. 3 La francophonie :
  13. 13. 13 le terme francophonie est apparu pour la première fois vers 1880 , lorsqu’un géographe français , Onesime Reclus , l’utilise pour désigner l’ensemble des personnes et des pays parlant le français .donc la francophonie c’est l’ensemble des personnes et des institus qui utilise le francais comme langue maternelle , langue d’usage , langue administrative , langue d’enseignent ou langue choisie . On parle désormais de francophonie avec un « f » miniscule pour désigner les locuteurs de francais et de Francophonie avec « F » majuscule pour figurer le dispositif institutionnel organisant les relations entre les pays francophones .
  14. 14. Les pays francophones : The Power of PowerPoint | thepopp.com 14 Le français est parlé dans de nombreux pays, notamment africains. Ceci est principalement du à l'héritage de l'empire colonial français, qui s'est développé à la fin du XIXè siècle.: Pays dont le français est la langue officielle : République démocratique du Congo France Canada Madagascar Cameroun Côte d’Ivoire Burkina Faso Niger Sénégal Mali Rwanda Belgique Guinée Tchad Haïti Burundi Bénin Suisse Togo République centrafricaine Gabon Comores Guinée équatoriale Djibouti Luxembourg Vanuatu Seychelles Vallée d’Aoste Jersey Guernesey Saint-Martin Wallis-et-Futuna Saint-Barthélemy Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon Terres australes et antarctiques françaises Clipperton
  15. 15. les pays où la langue française est utilisée: The Power of PowerPoint | thepopp.com 15 Algérie Andorre Île Maurice Liban Maroc Mauritanie tunisie
  16. 16. The Power of PowerPoint | thepopp.com Le monde francophone 16
  17. 17. L’organisation de la Francophonie 17 L’Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) est une institution dont les membres (Etats ou gouvernements participants) partagent ou ont en commun la langue française et certaines valeurs ( la diversité de la culturelle, la paix, la protection de l’environnement, la consolidation de l’état de droit) Le 20 mars de chaque année est célébré dans le monde la journée internationale de la Francophonie, L’OIF contribue à la prévention des conflits au sein de l’espace francophone et agir pour la promotion et l’effectivité des droits de l’homme dans l’espace francophone, elle a la volonté de promouvoir la diversité culturelle, elle est au service de l’éducation et intervient à toutes les étapes de la formation, elle est aussi au service de l’économie et de développement,
  18. 18. 4 La politique linguistique
  19. 19. C’est la façon dont les Etats décident de répandre par l’usage, de rendre obligatoire l’usage d’une langue, et puis par le canal didactique, c’est-à-dire par l’enregistrement d’une langue, La diffusion d’une langue implique aussi son appropriation par le biais de la politique linguistique et notamment par la grande époque de la colonisation qui a beaucoup contribué à diffuser le français, ou par son enseignement-apprentissage, on aboutit à des appropriation, c’est-à-dire au fond à une diversification de la langue; comment on continue à se présenter le français de France, mythique, comme une norme de référence mais comment, dans les faits.
  20. 20. La conclusion :
  21. 21. La France continue à se défendre contre l’emploi excess des mots anglais et elle continue à défendre le français co langue de communication internationale, cependant, la langue française adopte beaucoup de mots étrangers, don continue à évoluer .
  22. 22. MERCI ! QUESTION ?

×