des étapes afin de réaliser un logo

  1. 1. COMMENT FAIRE UN LOGO
  2. 2. LES ÉTAPES À SUIVRE : • Poser les questions fondatrices • Respecter les règles du logo • Le choix du nom • Demander un avis externe • Les signes graphiques • La forme globale et ce qu'elle évoque • Le choix des couleurs
  3. 3. 1-POSER LES QUESTIONS FONDATRICES: •Que fait mon entreprise ? •Quel est le secteur d’activités ? •Quelle est sa cible ? •Quel est l’objectif principal de mon entreprise ?
  4. 4. 2- RÉSPECTER LES RÈGLES DU LOGO: • Trouver son identité • Simple à mémoriser • Chercher à être intemporel • Il peut s’adapter sur tous les supports « format vectoriel » • Avoir une version couleur (pour les fonds claires et obscures) et une version noir et blanc
  5. 5. 3-LE CHOIX DU NOM : • Vérifier la disponibilité du nom auprés de L’INPI • Définir l’univers de l’entreprise • Définir le concept original de l’entreprise • Utiliser un slogan pour appuyer votre marque : - mettre le nom de son métier - mettre le nom produit ou service phare - exprimer vos valeurs , vos forces , votre engagement • Créer ou prévoir un sigle si votre nom est trop long
  6. 6. 4-DEMANDER UN AVIS EXTERIEUR: •A votre famille , vos amis ou bien vos collègues de travail •Aux commerçants ou autres professionnels •A votre graphiste ou a votre agence de communication / marketing
  7. 7. 5-LES SIGNS GRAPHIQUES: • Monogramme • Idéogramme • Pictogramme • Sigle • Typogramme ou logogramme • Signature • Marque de firme • Symbole • Emblème
  8. 8. 6-LA FORME GLOBALE ET CE QU’ELLE ÉVOQUE : • 1- le carrée : 2- le rectangle horizontale : Stabilité, solidité , sécurité , confiance grande stabilité , calme , tranquillité 3- Le rectangle vertical : 4- le cercle : Puissance , force , assurance , grandeur universalité , perfection , harmonie , monde group, 5- le losange : 6- le triangle : Parfois instable et dynamique mais aussi équilibre, harmonie ,base , direction , apaisant , union , cycle , prévoyance, échange pouvoir , détermination , évolution etc 7- le triangle inversé :
  9. 9. 7-LE CHOIX DES COULEURS: • Dans la communication visuelle chaque couleur a des représentations : 1. Le bleu: • Pour représenter les domaines des technologies, de l’informatique, de l’aéronautique • Pour représenter le domaine du voyage et de l’évasion • Pour souligner le côté corporatif • Pour les produits congelés et rafraîchissants 2- Le rouge : • Pour les produits destinés à combattre le feu • Pour l’emballage alimentaire • Pour tous les avertissements et les interdictions • Pour attirer l’attention sur un élément précis : rabais, promotion
  10. 10. 3-LE JAUNE • Pour représenter les domaines du tourisme et des voyages dans des destinations soleil • Pour représenter le domaine agroalimentaire • Pour représenter les domaines des assurances et du crédit 4- Le vert : • Pour représenter les domaines reliés à la nature et au plein air • Pour évoquer un côté environnemental et écologique • Pour les produits de nettoyage 5- le violet: • Pour représenter le domaine spirituel et la croissance personnelle • Pour évoquer un aspect artistique (arts, culture et musique) • Pour faire référence à l’imaginaire et au fantastique • Pour apporter une sensation d’apaisement
  11. 11. 6- L’ORANGE • Pour représenter les domaines du sport, de la mise en forme et du fitness • Pour représenter le domaine du divertissement et des communications • Pour représenter le domaine de la vente et de la mobilité • Pour signaler des dangers dans de nombreux domaines • Pour suggérer la créativité • Apporter une touche de dynamisme et de vitalité 7- Le rose: • Pour représenter le domaine des confiseries et des pâtisseries • Pour représenter le domaine de l’enfance • Pour représenter les loisirs créatifs, comme le dessin, la peinture, le tricot… • Pour les produits cosmétiques et de beauté pour femmes
  12. 12. 8-LE NOIR ET BLANC • Le noir : • Pour représenter le domaine du cinéma, des arts et de la photographie • Pour les produits haut de gamme • Très utile pour provoquer des contrastes, il met en valeur les couleurs qui prennent place à ses côtés • Le blanc: • Pour représenter le domaine du mariage • Pour évoquer la propreté, la netteté • Pour accompagner toutes les couleurs • Pour apporter des zones de repos visuel

