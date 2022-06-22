Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 22, 2022
On a global scale, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial impact on the disposable face mask market since its inception, and it is projected to continue to do so. The COVID-19 response, according to WHO estimates, will necessitate 89 million medical masks every month. WHO is asking business and governments to increase manufacturing by 40% to satisfy rising global demand.

  1. 1. Global Disposable Face Mask Market To Be Driven By The Rising In Consumer Awareness Toward Outbreak Of The COVID-19 Pandemic In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027 Global Disposable Face Mask Market, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Disposable Face Mask Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Disposable Face Mask Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel, application, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models. Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/disposable-face-mask- market/requestsample The key highlights of the report include:  Forecast CAGR (2022-2027):19.3% Market Overview (2017-2027) On a global scale, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial impact on the disposable face mask market since its inception, and it is projected to continue to do so. The COVID-19 response, according to WHO estimates, will necessitate 89 million medical masks every month. WHO is asking business and governments to increase manufacturing by 40% to satisfy rising global demand. As a result of increased consumer awareness and preventive actions, demand for disposable masks is increasing among the general population, promoting market growth. Industry Definition and Major Segments Medical staff typically wear disposable face masks as part of their personal protective equipment (PPE) during operations and other procedures. In recent years, the public has begun to utilise disposable face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus. They’re often made from a combination of paper and polymers and come in single, double, or triple layers. They are not washable or reusable. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:  Non-woven masks  Dust Masks  Protective Masks
  2. 2. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into:  Online  Offline On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into:  Industrial  Personal On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:  North America  Europe  Asia  Latin America  Middle East and Africa Market Trends The coronavirus pandemic has boosted the demand for disposable face masks. The threat of a new coronavirus outbreak is projected to increase market growth during the forecast period. Earlier in the historical period, rising pollution levels in both urban and rural areas drove demand for disposable face masks, assisting the market’s expansion. In addition, the growing geriatric population necessitates more healthcare facilities, resulting in a higher need for disposable face masks. Masks’ availability on e-commerce platforms is expanding accessibility, which is another significant factor driving market expansion. In addition, to meet the rising demand for the product, prominent market participants have established new product lines to make disposable masks. Key Market Players The major players in the market are Uvex Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG, The 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Moldex-Metric Inc., The Gerson Companies, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players. About Us: Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally. At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence
  3. 3. across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture. Media Contact Company Name: Claight Corporation Contact Person: Louis Wane, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A. Email: sales@expertmarketresearch.com Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790 Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com **We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

