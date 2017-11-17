Evaluation pro forma

Evaluation Your Name Here
  1. 1. Evaluation Your Name Here
  2. 2. My Print • Factors of Persuasion – How have the producers tried to make you buy these products? I have included several key aspects to sell my product. The first main selling point to my poster is the color scheme, I have used the main Irn-Bru colors of blue and orange so the product is easily recognized but I have made the colors the main focus of the page making it eye catching to audiences. – I have also used the theme of skateboarding to make the magazine appealing to younger audiences and it aloud me to use the gimmick of Irn-Bru giving you super powers. – Styles of advertising – What style of advertising has been used? How successful is it in making you want to buy the product? – I have used a more alternative style making the poster a bit irrational and almost hard to follow, but this makes it more eye-catching and I believe more aesthetically pleasing which is key for selling a good poster.
  3. 3. Real Print • Factors of Persuasion – How have the producers tried to make you buy these products? With this Coca- Cola poster they have focused on the colors, using the coke re as the main color but including a mass amount of different colors in the center resembling the life coke gives you I guess. – They have also only used silhouettes in the poster to make it more arty and maybe to hit a larger target audience then a specific group. – Styles of advertising – What style of advertising has been used? How successful is it in making you want to buy the product? – I like the way they have kept the poster quite simple but still can make quite an impact when focusing all the attention towards the bottle in the center and all the colors.
  4. 4. My Video • Factors of Persuasion – How have the producers tried to make you buy these products? For my tv advert using premiere pro I have put together a set of several clips in a order to make up the story, I have used the irn-bru selling point of the drink giving you powers as the main theme. – I have also used editing techniques to make the visuals more appealing, using the RGB colors pallet to change the weather in the separate scenes so it gives a better impact. – Styles of advertising – What style of advertising has been used? How successful is it in making you want to buy the product?
  5. 5. Real Video • Factors of Persuasion – How have the producers tried to make you buy these products? Consider the list we looked at earlier in the unit. – The producers have used a very antirealist narrative to help sell the product by portraying the kids imaginary friend as a giant monster but showing through a more realist eye. – It’s a warm advert which is a key selling point around this time of year coming up to Christmas, where people want to be seeing snow and lots of joy. – The producers have also used a fantasy theme with the whole idea of the monster under his bed being real and befriending the child. This is a good selling point to there younger audiences and parents. – The whole advert is focused around the kids excitement and joy he is feeling on the build up to Christmas which is very relatable for lots of there audience. – How successful is this advert at getting you to buy the product? – I believe the advert would be successful at selling this product as it reaches out to a large target audience especially around Christmas. https://youtu.be/Jw1Y-zhQURU
  6. 6. My Advergame • Factors of Persuasion – How have the producers tried to make you buy these products? – The first appealing qualities of my advergame are the fact its free and easy to play, also the having Irn-Bru as a key theme as well as sponsor helps give more of a larger audience. – The theme of skate boarding reaches out to peoples desires such as child hood dreams of skateboarding or even just ambitions towards that career, as well as to people who admire famous skateboarders and just enjoy the topic. – The theme of skateboarding also is good at reaching out to younger and older audiences giving for a larger target audience. – Styles of advertising – What style of advertising has been used? How successful is it in making you want to buy the product? – I believe it would be successful in selling because it has a nice all round nostalgic theme which can reach a wide range of folk, as well as having the big name of “IRN-BRU” backing the game.
  7. 7. Real Advergame • Factors of Persuasion – How have the producers tried to make you buy these products? – With this McDonalds game they have used the theme of there actual chain to sell the game, the whole concept of running the place reaches out to peoples child and career desires, as well as using a big name as a way to make it more appealing. – The game also has a creative aspect allowing you to make the decisions of what change within the chain, this if fun to people because it gives them more power and control. – Styles of advertising – What style of advertising has been used? How successful is it in making you want to buy the product? – I believe just using the name of McDonalds is a easy way to sell the game and using the theme of running one your self is a good way to reach out to people desires, it also has a challenge in keeping it running which gives people a reason to keep playing.
  8. 8. • Compare each of your products to the similar professional advert • These two products each share the same theme of a soft drink as well as sport being the main game genre, they both require you to collect the sponsored drink to continue in the game. • My product also has a character design section to the game allowing more creativity. • The difference in the mechanics are my game has the animation of the kick flip where as the other just moves along the screen. • My product has strengths in the content of what you can do but I prefer the art style on the other even though it has less detail it looks better and more like a professional game. • To change my own I would make it look more aesthetically pleasing as well as make the animation of the jump a bit smoother and clearer of what he is doing. Advergame Comparison
  9. 9. Video Comparison • Compare each of your products to the similar professional advert • The two products all share a family friendly appeal to them both with happy outcomes as well as a good message, they both also follow a antirealist narrative but have realistic message with mine showing inhuman powers and the real has a monster, however mine shows to help others and the real shows a message of trust. • However the real advert follows a much clearer and well filmed video with several shots and lots of editing. • I would like to re-edit mine and learn how to make it jump from the scenes much clearer, as well as re shoot some of the shots as there were several bad shots that we couldn't’t use, as well as blurry scenes and shaking.
  10. 10. • Compare each of your products to the similar professional advert • The two posters both use the colors on the page as the main selling point to catch the audiences eyes, both making the page full of vibrant color so that it is hard to miss. They both also include a short slogan in the center of the page not including loads of text. • However mine includes a photo we took ourselves where as the coke one have used lots of silhouettes to send the message of life that coke gives you, with things such as planes and butterflies that resemble hot weather to most. • I would have liked to make mine look a bit more organized and not as confusing, if I was to change it I would keep more to the theme of sun as it is a good selling point for a soft drink brand. Print Comparison

