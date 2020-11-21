Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GET PROMOTED Coach Fru Louis Tech|Career| Inspiration Programming Basics
210 Things That REALLY Gets Tech Professionals Promoted Deliver on your promises Help other people succeed Take On additio...
Thanks Tech|Career| Inspiration FINISH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10 things that really gets tech professionals promoted

25 views

Published on

10 Things That REALLY Gets Tech Professionals Promoted

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10 things that really gets tech professionals promoted

  1. 1. GET PROMOTED Coach Fru Louis Tech|Career| Inspiration Programming Basics
  2. 2. 210 Things That REALLY Gets Tech Professionals Promoted Deliver on your promises Help other people succeed Take On additional responsibilities Be a King Maker Admit when you don’t know something Learn the Business Have Opinions. Thought leadership Improve your communication skills Get social. Build relationships beyond tech Set Your Expectations. Know what you want
  3. 3. Thanks Tech|Career| Inspiration FINISH

×