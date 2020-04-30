Successfully reported this slideshow.
Driving More Traffic to ECommerce Sites ● Kristina Azarenko ● Paul Lovell ● Luci Wood AUTHORITAS ● Carrie Shepherd - Marke...
Kristina Azarenko eCommerce & Technical SEO Consultant ● eCommerce & Technical SEO Consultant ● 10+ years in SEO and Digit...
Paul Lovell, Always Evolving SEO • 10 years Plus in the Digital Marketing industry • Working with Startups and Large Ecomm...
Luci Wood SEO Director, Blue Array ● SEO Director at Blue Array in Reading ● Oversees strategy for a number of the agency’...
Top Tips from Kristina Azarenko Categories are the most popular pages on most eCommerce websites… Create more categories v...
1. Think not only about the characteristics of your products but also about the use case.
2. Use Google Image search suggestions
3. Research your filters bit.ly/8-step-eCommerce
4. Use internal site search data
Top Tips from Paul Tip 1 Remember SEO is Search Engine optimisation not Google Optimisation : ● Don't put all your eggs in...
Top Tips from Paul Tip 2 No index internal pages with low search volumes: ● Use Google tag manager to apply the noindex ta...
Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Tip 1: Don’t canonicalise filter pages ‘upwards...
Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Tip 2: Don’t bloat your site with multiple page...
Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Instead implement either: 1. A rule in place to...
Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Tip 3: Ensure metadata is updated on filtered p...
Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Tip 4: Use internal linking to your advantage L...
Thank you - over to Q and A ● Great tips from 3 experts ● Kristina Azarenko - @azarchick ● Paul Lovell - @PaulLovell ● Luc...
“Making Paid and Organic Work Together" ● Pınar Ünsal ● Oliver Hearsum Friday 1st May 2020 @ 4 p.m. SEO Advice, tea and ca...
Get practical advice from SEO experts: Kristina Azarenko, eCommerce & Technical SEO Consultant; Paul Lovell, Founder of Always Evolving SEO and SEO Director of Blue Array, Luci Wood.

In this short ~20 minute talk they present bite-sized actionable SEO strategy and tips for driving more organic traffic to your eCommerce site or store using proven search engine optimization techniques and strategies. These talks are offered free to the SEO community working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch a recording of the stream to go with these slides here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4qwFgPkN9w

Visit https://www.authoritas.com for more SEO advice and SEO tools and data to help you drive more organic traffic to your ecommerce stores.


  1. 1. Driving More Traffic to ECommerce Sites ● Kristina Azarenko ● Paul Lovell ● Luci Wood AUTHORITAS ● Carrie Shepherd - Marketing Executive ● Laurence O’Toole - CEO
  2. 2. Kristina Azarenko eCommerce & Technical SEO Consultant ● eCommerce & Technical SEO Consultant ● 10+ years in SEO and Digital Marketing ● Worked on an agency side and in-house ● Founder of MarketingSyrup ● Creator of the SEO Challenge Course ● Kristina loves getting hands dirty with website migrations ● And she absolutely loves eCommerce ♥️ @azarchick
  3. 3. Paul Lovell, Always Evolving SEO • 10 years Plus in the Digital Marketing industry • Working with Startups and Large Ecommerce Sites • Currently obsessed with Schema • Into All Things Search and Analytics RelatedImage
  4. 4. Luci Wood SEO Director, Blue Array ● SEO Director at Blue Array in Reading ● Oversees strategy for a number of the agency’s largest clients ● Particularly interested in eCommerce SEO and emerging search trends ● Currently holds the record for most corgis included in a BrightonSEO presentation 🐕
  5. 5. Top Tips from Kristina Azarenko Categories are the most popular pages on most eCommerce websites… Create more categories valuable categories! What valuable categories mean: ● A category page is properly optimized (title tags, unique content) ● It has enough products to display ● It’s added to the existing website infrastructure Up next: 4 ways to find killer category ideas
  6. 6. 1. Think not only about the characteristics of your products but also about the use case.
  7. 7. 2. Use Google Image search suggestions
  8. 8. 3. Research your filters bit.ly/8-step-eCommerce
  9. 9. 4. Use internal site search data
  10. 10. Top Tips from Paul Tip 1 Remember SEO is Search Engine optimisation not Google Optimisation : ● Don't put all your eggs in one basket ● There are many other search engines outside of Google and Bing ● One of my clients gets more traffic from Pinterest that they do Google organic
  11. 11. Top Tips from Paul Tip 2 No index internal pages with low search volumes: ● Use Google tag manager to apply the noindex tag to internal search pages with low number of items ● From that you can also fire an event in analytics and create an alert so that the business is aware.
  12. 12. Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Tip 1: Don’t canonicalise filter pages ‘upwards’ (with no static URL equivalent)* Instead: Create a static URL equivalent for your ‘top’ filters. Canonicalise your parameterised filter URLs to their static equivalents.
  13. 13. Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Tip 2: Don’t bloat your site with multiple pages for a single product: ● Colour/material/style = /dresses/?colour=Black&material=Silk&style=Maxi ● Colour/style/material = /dresses/?colour=Black&style=Maxi&material=Silk ● Style/material/colour = /dresses/?style=Maxi&material=Silk&colour=Black ● Style/colour/material = /dresses/?style=Maxi&colour=Black&material=Silk ● Material/style/colour = /dresses/?material=Silk&style=Maxi&colour=Black ● Material/colour/style = /dresses/?material=Silk&colour=Black&style=Maxi
  14. 14. Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Instead implement either: 1. A rule in place to ensure filters are only ever added to the URL in a consistent order e.g. colour/material/style. This means you’ll only ever get one URL and reduces any crawl budget issues. 2. A canonical tag declaring which is the master URL. 3. A NoIndex tag on all of the duplicate pages. Options 2 & 3 prevent issues with duplicate content, though don’t help with crawl budget issues, so option one is generally the preferred route.
  15. 15. Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Tip 3: Ensure metadata is updated on filtered pages to reflect what’s on the page. Dynamic updating via the CMS is typically the best way to do this at scale but make sure you ‘sanity check’ how you’re naming your filters:
  16. 16. Top Tips from Luci Expanding keyword visibility through faceted navigation Tip 4: Use internal linking to your advantage Link to your valuable filter pages from elsewhere on the site, such as blog posts or new trend pages. Again, if your filter pages use query parameters, it may be worthwhile creating a more user-friendly static URL to use when linking from high authority pages on the site like the homepage or even in the footer.
  17. 17. Thank you - over to Q and A ● Great tips from 3 experts ● Kristina Azarenko - @azarchick ● Paul Lovell - @PaulLovell ● Luci Wood -@incorgnitomode
  18. 18. “Making Paid and Organic Work Together" ● Pınar Ünsal ● Oliver Hearsum Friday 1st May 2020 @ 4 p.m. SEO Advice, tea and cake with...

