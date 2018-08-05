Successfully reported this slideshow.
Read Yoga Anatomy-2nd Edition - Leslie Kaminoff [PDF Free Download]
Book details Author : Leslie Kaminoff Pages : 288 pages Publisher : Human Kinetics(ADVANTAGE) (Consignment) 2011-11-01 Lan...
Description this book Big Yoga Read: #9 The best selling anatomy guide for yoga is now updated, expanded, and better than ...
Click this link : http://recomen4you.blogspot.com/1450400248
Synopsis :
Big Yoga Read: #9 The best selling anatomy guide for yoga is now updated, expanded, and better than ever! An illustrated guide to postures, movements & breathing techniques: This book is aimed at yoga students and teachers, as well as a reference for fitness professionals and personal trainers. It provides detailed anatomical illustrations of all standard yoga poses used by the majority of yoga practices. It includes sections on breathing anatomy and describes the anatomical changes that occur in variations of standard poses. Readers will learn how to perform each pose correctly, how to balance flexibility with instability and how the spine, breathing and body position are fundamentally linked. It features training sequences to boost energy, reduce stress, improve mental focus and body balance.
Published in: Health & Medicine
  2. 2. Book details Author : Leslie Kaminoff Pages : 288 pages Publisher : Human Kinetics(ADVANTAGE) (Consignment) 2011-11-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1450400248 ISBN-13 : 9781450400244
  3. 3. Description this book Big Yoga Read: #9 The best selling anatomy guide for yoga is now updated, expanded, and better than ever! An illustrated guide to postures, movements & breathing techniques: This book is aimed at yoga students and teachers, as well as a reference for fitness professionals and personal trainers. It provides detailed anatomical illustrations of all standard yoga poses used by the majority of yoga practices. It includes sections on breathing anatomy and describes the anatomical changes that occur in variations of standard poses. Readers will learn how to perform each pose correctly, how to balance flexibility with instability and how the spine, breathing and body position are fundamentally linked. 