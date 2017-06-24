Piecewise Functions What are they? Evaluating from a Graph Evaluating from a Function Verify Function is the Graph
What is a Piecewise Function?
What is a Piecewise Function? • A piecewise function is exactly what it sounds like. It is a function made of pieces.
Evaluating From a Graph
• If you need to know a value but are only given the graph, how do ﬁnd the value? Evaluating From a Graph
• Find f(-1) Evaluating From a Graph (continued)
• f(-5) • f(-2) • f(0) • f(2) • Check your answers on the next slide. Try Some Use the graph to evaluate each of the follo...
• f(-5) = 2 • f(-2) = undeﬁned • f(0) = 1 • f(2) = 4 Check How did you do? Check your answers below and then check out thi...
• Evaluate f(-2). Evaluating From Function f x( )= 2x+ 3 x < 0 2x x ≥1 " # $ %$
• Evaluate f(0).    Evaluating From Equation (continued) f x( )= 2x+ 3 x < 0 2x x ≥1 " # $ %$
• Evaluate f(8). • Evaluate f(-5). • Evaluate f(0). • Evaluate f(-4). • Evaluate f(3) • Evaluate f(5). Try Some Use the pi...
• f(8) = 10 • f(-5) = 75 • f(0) = 11 • f(-4) = 48 • f(3) = 11 • f(5) = undeﬁned Check How did you do? Check your answers b...
Verifying Piecewise from Graph f x( )= x+5 x ≤ −8 sin x+ 3 −8 < x < −2 x2 −1≤ x < 3 log x x ≥ 3 $ % & & ' & &
Verifying Piecewise from Graph (continued) f x( )= x+5 x ≤ −8 sin x+ 3 −8 < x < −2 x2 −1≤ x < 3 log x x ≥ 3 $ % & & ' & &
• What if after evaluating all end points you have answer choices left? Verifying Piecewise from Graph (continued) f x( )=...
• Piecewise functions are several different functions grouped for speciﬁc domains. Summary
• Piecewise functions are several different functions grouped for speciﬁc domains. • Evaluate on a graph by ﬁnding the x o...
• Piecewise functions are several different functions grouped for speciﬁc domains. • Evaluate on a graph by ﬁnding the x o...
Piecewise functions

×